Best QHD smartphones to buy in India

Today, the mobile manufacturers are working on providing more refined and high resolution displays with their smartphones. Moreover, some manufacturers are already providing some of their new releases with very fine displays supporting HD, Full HD and now even QUAD HD (2K) 2560x1440P displays.

That being said, QHD displays are significantly making its way on smartphone screens these days. And there are quite a few phones under Rs 40,000 that offer Quad HD display.

So be it gaming, watching videos, or simply browsing the net, everything will look better on a higher resolution display. To put it in simple terms the viewing experience is enhanced considerably.

Basically, whatever you are viewing in a QHD display, it will be a treat to the eyes.

If you are looking for or are interested in buying a QHD display smartphone then we have put together the list of the best phones with Quad HD (QHD) display in India. So here are some of the best phones with QHD display in India.

HTC U Ultra Buy At Price of Rs 48,549

Key Specs 5.7-inch (1440 x 2560 pixels) Quad HD Super LCD 5 display with Gorilla Glass 5 protection / Sapphire Glass (128GB version)

2.0-inch (160 x 1040 pixels) 520 PPI Super LCD 5 secondary display

Quad-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 64-bit processor

4GB RAM, 64/128GB internal storage, expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD

Android 7.0 (Nougat) with HTC Sense UI

Hybrid dual SIM (nano+nano/microSD)

12MP (UltraPixel 2) rear camera

16MP front-facing camera

4G LTE

3000mAh battery with Quick Charge 3.0 LG G6 Buy At Price of Rs 47,999

Key Specs

5.7-inch (1440 × 2880 pixels) QHD+ LCD display with a 18:9 aspect ratio, 564 PPI

Quad-core Snapdragon 821 processor with Adreno 530 GPU

4GB LPDDR4 RAM, 32GB / 64GB (UFS 2.0) internal memory

expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD

Android 7.0 (Nougat) with LG UX 6.0, Google Assistant

13MP dual rear cameras with dual-tone LED Flash

5MP front camera with 100-degree wide-angle lens

Fingerprint sensor

Water, dust resistant (IP68)

4G LTE

3300mAh battery with Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0 Samsung Galaxy S7 Buy At Price of Rs 43,400

Key Specs

5.1 Inch Quad HD Super AMOLED Display

Exynos/Snapdragon 820 Processor

4GB RAM With 32GB ROM

LTE

Bluetooth 4.2

Hybrid Dual SIM

Dual Pixel 12MP Rear Camera

5MP Front Camera

Always-On Display

Fingerprint Sensor

IP 68

3000 MAh Battery Motorola Moto X Force Buy At Price of Rs 19,999

Key Specs

5.4-inch (1440×2560 pixels) Quad HD AMOLED 540 ppi display with Moto Shattershield

2.0 GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 810 processor with Adreno 430 GPU

3GB LPDDR4 RAM

32/64GB internal memory

expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD

Android 5.1.1 (Lollipop), upgradable to Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)

Hybrid dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

21MP rear camera with dual-tone LED flash

5MP front-facing camera, 87-degree wide-angle len

4G LTE / 3G

3760mAh battery with Turbo charging, PMA and Qi wireless charging Motorola Moto Z Buy At Price of Rs 39,999

Key Specs

5.5-inch (2560 x 1440 pixels) Quad HD AMOLED Corning Gorilla Glass display

2.2Ghz Quad Core Snapdragon 820 Processor

4GB ROM with32/64GB ROM

Moto Mods

13 MP Camera With Dual LED Flash

5MP Front Camera With LED Flash

Water Repellent Nano-Coating

USB Type-C

Bluetooth 4.1

NFC

Fingerprint Sensor

2600mAh Battery LG V10 Buy At Price of Rs 26,891

Key Specs

5.7-inch (2560×1440 pixels) Quad HD IPS Quantum display at 513 ppi

2.1-inch (160 x 1040 pixels) IPS Quantum Display at 513ppi

Quad-core Snapdragon 820 processor with Adreno 530 GPU

4GB LPDDR4 RAM

64GB (UFS 2.0) internal memory

expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD

Android 7.0 (Nougat)

16MP rear camera

8MP secondary rear camera

5MP front camera

Fingerprint sensor

ESS SABRE ES9218 Quad DAC, B&O audio, High AOP Mic

4G LTE

3200mAh removable battery with Quick Charge 3.0 HTC 10 Lifestyle Buy At Price of Rs 29,790

Key Specs

5.2-Inch QHD Super LCD 5 Display

1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 652 Processor

3GB RAM With 32GB Storage

MicroSD Slot

12MP UltraPixel 2 Camera With LED Flash

5MP Front Camera With OIS

Bluetooth4.2/NFC /4G/WiFi

Quick Charge 3.0

3000 MAh Battery LG V20 Buy At Price of Rs 34,625

Key Specs

5.7-inch (2560×1440 pixels) Quad HD IPS Quantum display at 513 ppi

2.1-inch (160 x 1040 pixels) IPS Quantum Display at 513ppi

Quad-core Snapdragon 820 processor with Adreno 530 GPU

4GB LPDDR4 RAM, 64GB (UFS 2.0) internal memory

expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD

Android 7.0 (Nougat)

Dual SIM (nano+nano)

16MP rear camera with OIS 2.0, F1.8 aperture

8MP secondary rear camera

5MP front camera

Fingerprint sensor

ESS SABRE ES9218 Quad DAC, B&O audio, High AOP Mic

4G LTE

3200mAh removable battery with Quick Charge 3.0 HTC 10 Buy At Price of Rs 34,700

Key Specs

5.2-inch (1440 x 2560 pixels) Quad HD Super LCD 5 display with 2.5D Gorilla Glass

Quad-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 64-bit processor with Adreno 530 GPU

4GB RAM

32/64GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD

Android 6.0 (Marshmallow) with HTC Sense 8.0 UI

12MP (HTC Ultrapixel 2) camera with dual-tone LED flash

5MP autofocus front-facing camera

4G LTE

3000mAh battery with Quick Charge 3.0 Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge Buy At Price of Rs 43,400

Key Specs

5.5 Inch Quad HD Super AMOLED Display

Exynos/Snapdragon 820 Processor

4GB RAM With 32GB ROM

LTE

WiFi

NFC

Bluetooth 4.2

Hybrid Dual SIM

Dual Pixel 12MP Rear Camera

5MP Front Camera

IP68

Always-On Display

Fingerprint Sensor

3600 MAh Battery