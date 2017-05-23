Best QHD smartphones to buy in India

Today, the mobile manufacturers are working on providing more refined and high resolution displays with their smartphones. Moreover, some manufacturers are already providing some of their new releases with very fine displays supporting HD, Full HD and now even QUAD HD (2K) 2560x1440P displays.
That being said, QHD displays are significantly making its way on smartphone screens these days. And there are quite a few phones under Rs 40,000 that offer Quad HD display.
So be it gaming, watching videos, or simply browsing the net, everything will look better on a higher resolution display. To put it in simple terms the viewing experience is enhanced considerably.
SEE ALSO: Best EMI offers on Android N smartphones
Basically, whatever you are viewing in a QHD display, it will be a treat to the eyes.
If you are looking for or are interested in buying a QHD display smartphone then we have put together the list of the best phones with Quad HD (QHD) display in India. So here are some of the best phones with QHD display in India.
HTC U Ultra
Buy At Price of Rs 48,549
Key Specs
- 5.7-inch (1440 x 2560 pixels) Quad HD Super LCD 5 display with Gorilla Glass 5 protection / Sapphire Glass (128GB version)
- 2.0-inch (160 x 1040 pixels) 520 PPI Super LCD 5 secondary display
- Quad-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 64-bit processor
- 4GB RAM, 64/128GB internal storage, expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD
- Android 7.0 (Nougat) with HTC Sense UI
- Hybrid dual SIM (nano+nano/microSD)
- 12MP (UltraPixel 2) rear camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- 4G LTE
- 3000mAh battery with Quick Charge 3.0
LG G6
Buy At Price of Rs 47,999
Key Specs
- 5.7-inch (1440 × 2880 pixels) QHD+ LCD display with a 18:9 aspect ratio, 564 PPI
- Quad-core Snapdragon 821 processor with Adreno 530 GPU
- 4GB LPDDR4 RAM, 32GB / 64GB (UFS 2.0) internal memory
- expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD
- Android 7.0 (Nougat) with LG UX 6.0, Google Assistant
- 13MP dual rear cameras with dual-tone LED Flash
- 5MP front camera with 100-degree wide-angle lens
- Fingerprint sensor
- Water, dust resistant (IP68)
- 4G LTE
- 3300mAh battery with Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0
Samsung Galaxy S7
Buy At Price of Rs 43,400
Key Specs
- 5.1 Inch Quad HD Super AMOLED Display
- Exynos/Snapdragon 820 Processor
- 4GB RAM With 32GB ROM
- LTE
- Bluetooth 4.2
- Hybrid Dual SIM
- Dual Pixel 12MP Rear Camera
- 5MP Front Camera
- Always-On Display
- Fingerprint Sensor
- IP 68
- 3000 MAh Battery
Motorola Moto X Force
Buy At Price of Rs 19,999
Key Specs
- 5.4-inch (1440×2560 pixels) Quad HD AMOLED 540 ppi display with Moto Shattershield
- 2.0 GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 810 processor with Adreno 430 GPU
- 3GB LPDDR4 RAM
- 32/64GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD
- Android 5.1.1 (Lollipop), upgradable to Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)
- Hybrid dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 21MP rear camera with dual-tone LED flash
- 5MP front-facing camera, 87-degree wide-angle len
- 4G LTE / 3G
- 3760mAh battery with Turbo charging, PMA and Qi wireless charging
Motorola Moto Z
Buy At Price of Rs 39,999
Key Specs
- 5.5-inch (2560 x 1440 pixels) Quad HD AMOLED Corning Gorilla Glass display
- 2.2Ghz Quad Core Snapdragon 820 Processor
- 4GB ROM with32/64GB ROM
- Moto Mods
- 13 MP Camera With Dual LED Flash
- 5MP Front Camera With LED Flash
- Water Repellent Nano-Coating
- USB Type-C
- Bluetooth 4.1
- NFC
- Fingerprint Sensor
- 2600mAh Battery
LG V10
Buy At Price of Rs 26,891
Key Specs
- 5.7-inch (2560×1440 pixels) Quad HD IPS Quantum display at 513 ppi
- 2.1-inch (160 x 1040 pixels) IPS Quantum Display at 513ppi
- Quad-core Snapdragon 820 processor with Adreno 530 GPU
- 4GB LPDDR4 RAM
- 64GB (UFS 2.0) internal memory
- expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD
- Android 7.0 (Nougat)
- 16MP rear camera
- 8MP secondary rear camera
- 5MP front camera
- Fingerprint sensor
- ESS SABRE ES9218 Quad DAC, B&O audio, High AOP Mic
- 4G LTE
- 3200mAh removable battery with Quick Charge 3.0
HTC 10 Lifestyle
Buy At Price of Rs 29,790
Key Specs
- 5.2-Inch QHD Super LCD 5 Display
- 1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 652 Processor
- 3GB RAM With 32GB Storage
- MicroSD Slot
- 12MP UltraPixel 2 Camera With LED Flash
- 5MP Front Camera With OIS
- Bluetooth4.2/NFC /4G/WiFi
- Quick Charge 3.0
- 3000 MAh Battery
LG V20
Buy At Price of Rs 34,625
Key Specs
- 5.7-inch (2560×1440 pixels) Quad HD IPS Quantum display at 513 ppi
- 2.1-inch (160 x 1040 pixels) IPS Quantum Display at 513ppi
- Quad-core Snapdragon 820 processor with Adreno 530 GPU
- 4GB LPDDR4 RAM, 64GB (UFS 2.0) internal memory
- expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD
- Android 7.0 (Nougat)
- Dual SIM (nano+nano)
- 16MP rear camera with OIS 2.0, F1.8 aperture
- 8MP secondary rear camera
- 5MP front camera
- Fingerprint sensor
- ESS SABRE ES9218 Quad DAC, B&O audio, High AOP Mic
- 4G LTE
- 3200mAh removable battery with Quick Charge 3.0
HTC 10
Buy At Price of Rs 34,700
Key Specs
Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge
Buy At Price of Rs 43,400
Key Specs
- 5.5 Inch Quad HD Super AMOLED Display
- Exynos/Snapdragon 820 Processor
- 4GB RAM With 32GB ROM
- LTE
- WiFi
- NFC
- Bluetooth 4.2
- Hybrid Dual SIM
- Dual Pixel 12MP Rear Camera
- 5MP Front Camera
- IP68
- Always-On Display
- Fingerprint Sensor
- 3600 MAh Battery