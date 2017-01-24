Top 10 Most-awaited 6GB-7GB-8GB RAM Smartphones of 2017

Smartphones are getting more and more powerful, in terms of specifications. There was a time when even a premium range smartphone didn't feature the kind of specifications that we get on low range smartphones today. Consumers now have a range of smartphones that pack in heavy specifications and offer the best out of the box.
SEE ALSO: Top 10 upcoming Rumored Big Screen Smartphones
Gone are the days when 2GB of RAM was a big deals for smartphones, now there are smartphones that are expected to come up with a massive 6GB of RAM.
SEE ALSO: Top 10 Upcoming High-End Smartphones Rumored to be Launched in 2017
Imagine how powerful the 6GB RAM smartphones would be, when even a 4GB smartphone today can handle the heaviest tasks and graphics smoothly.
SEE ALSO: Best Buy in India: Top 20 Smartphones with Highest megapixel and imaging capabilities
If you are interested in knowing more about the 6GB smartphones that are rumored to get launched sooner than later, then you must check out our list of smartphones with massive storage space. These are all rumored phones, and we can't promise if these would actually be launched with the specs that we mention.
Take a look, and stay updated about what's in the pipeline for the tech buffs!
Samsung Galaxy Note 8
Samsung Galaxy Note 8 Concept Design
- 5.8 inches Super AMOLED capacitive touchscreen, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 back panel
- Android OS
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 823 Chipset
- 32/64/128/256 GB Internal memory
- 6/7 GB RAM
- 15 MP Rear Camera
- 5 MP front Camera
- Non-removable Li-Po battery
Top 10 Smartphones Available at NO COST EMI in India
Huawei Mate 10
- 6.0 inches IPS-NEO LCD capacitive touchscreen, Corning Gorilla Glass 4
- HiSilicon Kirin 960 chipset
- Android OS
- 128 GB of internal memory
- 6/7 GB of RAM
- Dual 20 MP of Front Camera
- Non-removable Li-Po battery
SEE ALSO: Top 10 Upcoming Rumored Premium Smartphones to be Launched in 2017-18
OnePlus 4
- 5.6-inch screen or larger Display
- Current 2016 Android OS
- 7/8GB RAM
- 16, 32, 64 GB of internal storage
- Storage expansion up to 128GB via microSD card
- 20-megapixel main camera
- 5.1-megapixel front camera
- Stabilization, Dual LED
- Faster fingerprint scanner
- 4,100 mAh battery
- Wireless charging
Asus Zenfone 4 Deluxe Concept Design
Asus Zenfone 4 Deluxe Concept Design
- 5.5-inch IPS screen (1920 x 1080 resolution)
- Corning Gorilla Glass 4
- Intel Atom Z3590 quad-core with 2.5GHz Processor
- 7/8GB of RAM
- 128GB ROM, expandable up to another 128GB via microSD
- 16-megapixel rear camera with dual-LED flash
- 8-megapixel front-facing camera
- 3500 mAh (non-removable) Battery
Xiaomi Mi Note 2
Xiaomi Mi Note 2 Concept Design
- 5.7 inches IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen,
- Corning Gorilla Glass 4
- 3D Touch display
- Android OS, v6.0 (Marshmallow)
- Qualcomm MSM8996 Snapdragon 820
- 32/64/128 GB, 6/8 GB RAM
- 16 MP of Rear Camera
- 4 MP of Front Camera
- Non-removable Li-Ion 3600 mAh battery
Samsung Galaxy S8
Samsung Galaxy S8 Concept Design
- 5.2 inch 4K display with a 4096 x 2160 screen resolution
- Snapdragon Qualcomm octa-core 3.2 GHz processor
- 6 GB RAM
- Current Android operating system 2017
- 64 and 128 GB internal memory and expandable with dual micro SD cards
- 30 Megapixels of Rear Camera
- 9.0 Megapixels of Front Camera
- 4200 mAh Battery
SEE ALSO: Top 15 Note Smartphones Priced Lesser than Samsung Galaxy Note series
LG G flex 3
- 6-inch Full HD display
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 processor
- Powered with 6/8GB RAM
- 8MP front camera
- 20.7/8Mp camera options
- 128GB storage option
- 3500mAh battery
- fingerprint scanner
SEE ALSO: Top 12 Upcoming Xiaomi Mi Smartphones we are Expecting to See Soon
Xiaomi Mi 6 Concept Design
- 5.2 inch Ultra HD 4K screen ( 4096 x 2160 resolution) Display
- Composite metal uni-body & rear glass
- Qualcomm Snapdragon octa-core with 2.5 GHz Processor
- 6/8 GB RAM
- 23 MP rear-facing camera
- 7 MP front-facing camera
- 2450 mAh Battery
SEE ALSO: Top 12 Upcoming Xiaomi Mi Smartphones we are Expecting to See Soon
LG G6
- 5.6 inch 4K display with a 4096 x 2160 screen resolution
- Current Android 6.0 Operating System
- Snapdragon Qualcomm Octa-core 3.0 GHz processor
- 24 Megapixels of Rear Camera
- 7.0 Megapixels of Front Camera
- 6/8GB RAM
- 32, 64, and 128 GB internal memory and expandable to 128 GB with dual micro SD cards
- 4200 mAh Battery
SEE ALSO: Top 10 Samsung Flagship Smartphones That Are Expected to Receive Android Nougat Update
Microsoft Surface Phone
Microsoft Surface Phone Concept Design
- A super-sized 5.7in panel with an impressive 2K resolution
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 830
- 3GB RAM / 32GB storage
- Version 2: 6GB RAM / 128GB storage
- Version 3: 8GB RAM / 500GB storage
- expected to have USB Type-C ports
- 20MP Carl Zeiss sensor in the rear camera
- a fingerprint scanner
- Microsoft's Surface Pen peripheral
SEE ALSO: Top 10 Mid-Range Smartphones That can be 'Flagship Killers'