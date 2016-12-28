Top 10 Samsung Galaxy Smartphones launched in 2016

2016 has been a tough year for Samsung. We say this as the South Korean tech giant's plan didn't work well with the flagship device, Galaxy Note 7. With hundreds of battery explosion incidents recorded across the world, the company was forced to recall sold the Note 7 units and end the production of the device as well.
Just because of the Galaxy Note 7 incident, we cannot say that the entire portfolio of Samsung devices are flops as the company gained success with many of its other launches. In fact, the flagship lineup's offering, Galaxy S7 and S7 Edge were masterpieces themselves. In addition to these smartphones, a slew of other phones exist across different price ranges including the J series, A series and On series phones.
Well, a few Samsung mid-range smartphones including the Galaxy J series phones were pretty successful offerings that the maker came up with this year. These phones have come with significant battery life making them impressive Android smartphones that are sought after by many. Today, we have listed some best Samsung Galaxy smartphones that were launched in 2016. Take a look!
Samsung Galaxy On Nxt
Price: 18,490
Key Features
- 5.5-inch (1920×1080 pixels) Full HD display with 2.5D Corning Gorilla Glass protection
- 1.6GHz Octa-Core Exynos 7870 processor with Mali T830 GPU
- 3GB RAM
- 32GB Internal Storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB via micro SD card
- Android 6.0.1 (Marshmallow)
- Dual SIM
- 13MP rear camera with LED flash
- 8MP front camera
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G LTE
- Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n
- Bluetooth 4.1, GPS
- 3300mAh battery
Samsung Galaxy J5 Prime
Price: Rs 14,790
Key Features
- 5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD display, 2.5D Corning Gorilla Glass protection
- 1.4GHz Quad-Core processor
- 2GB RAM
- 16GB internal memory
- expandable up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)
- Dual SIM
- 13MP rear camera with LED flash, f/1.9 aperture
- 5MP front-facing camera, f/2.2 aperture
- Fingerprint sensor
- Dimensions: 142.8×69.5×8.1; Weight: 143g
- 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.1, GPS
- 2400mAh battery
Samsung Galaxy On8
Price: Rs 15,900
Key Features
- 5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD Super AMOLED display
- 1.6GHz Octa-Core Exynos 7580 processor
- 3GB RAM
- 16GB internal memory
- expandable up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)
- Dual SIM
- 13MP rear camera with LED flash
- 5MP front-facing camera with LED flash
- 4G LTE
- Wi-Fi 802.11n
- Bluetooth 4.1, GPS
- 3300mAh battery
Samsung Galaxy A9 Pro
Price: 32,490
Key Features
- 6-inch (1920×1080 pixels) Full HD Super AMOLED display
- Octa Core Snapdragon 652 processor with Adreno 510 GPU
- 4GB RAM
- 32GB Internal Storage
- expandable memory upto 256GB via micro SD card
- Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 16MP rear camera, OIS, f/1.9 aperture, LED flash
- 8MP front camera, f/1.9 aperture
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G LTE
- Wi-Fi 802.11ac
- Bluetooth v 4.2, ANT+, NFC
- 5000mAh battery with Fast Charging
Samsung Galaxy J7 Prime
Price: 16,900
Key Features
- 5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD TFT display with 2.5D Corning Gorilla Glass 4 protection
- 1.6GHz Octa-Core Exynos 7870 processor
- 3GB RAM
- 16GB internal memory
- expandable up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)
- Dual SIM
- 13MP rear camera with LED flash, f/1.9 aperture
- 8MP front-facing camera with f/1.9 aperture
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G LTE
- Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n
- Bluetooth 4.1, GPS
- 3300mAh battery
Samsung Galaxy J Max
Price: Rs 1340
Key Features
- 7-inch (1280 × 800 pixels) WXGA TFT display
- 1.5 GHz quad-core processor
- 1.5GB RAM
- 8GB internal memory
- expandable up to 200GB with microSD
- Android 5.1 (Lollipop) OS
- Dual (nano) SIM
- 8MP auto focus rear camera with LED Flash, f/1.9 aperture
- 2MP front-facing camera
- 3.5mm audio jack, FM Radio
- 4G VoLTE
- Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n
- Bluetooth 4.0, GPS
- 4000mAh battery
Samsung Galaxy On5 Pro
Price: Rs 7,990
Key Features
- 5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD display
- 1.3 GHz quad-core Exynos 3475 processor with Mali-T720 GPU
- 2GB RAM
- 16GB internal memory
- expandable up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)
- Dual (micro) SIM
- 8MP rear camera with LED flash
- 5MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n
- Bluetooth 4.1, GPS/ GLONASS
- 2600mAh battery
Samsung Galaxy J2 2016
Price: Rs 9,499
Key Features
- 5-inch (1280 x 720 Pixels) HD Super AMOLED display
- 1.5 GHz quad-core Spreadtrum SC8830 processor with Mali-400MP2 GPU
- 1.5GB RAM
- 8GB internal memory, expandable up to 32GB with microSD
- Android 6.0 (Marshmallow) OS
- Dual SIM
- 8MP auto focus rear camera with LED Flash, f/2.2 aperture
- 5MP front-facing camera, f/2.2 aperture
- Smart Glow
- 4G LTE
- Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n
- Bluetooth 4.1, GPS
- 2600mAh battery
Samsung Galaxy J5 2016
Price: Rs 13,290
Key Features
- 5.2-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD Super AMOLED display
- 1.2GHz Quad-Core 64-bit Snapdragon 410 processor with Adreno 306 GPU
- 2GB RAM
- 16GB internal memory
- expandable up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)
- Dual SIM
- 13MP rear camera with LED flash, f/1.9 aperture
- 5MP front-facing camera with LED flash, 120-degree wide-angle lens
- 4G LTE / 3G HSPA+
- Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n
- Bluetooth 4.1, GPS
- 3100mAh battery
Samsung Galaxy S7
Price: Rs 43,400
Key Features
- 5.1-inch Quad HD (2560×1440 pixels) 577 PPI Super AMOLED always-on display
- Octa-Core Exynos 8 Octa 8890 (2.3GHz Quad + 1.6GHz Quad) processor
- 4GB LPDDR4 RAM
- 32/64GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 200GB with microSD
- Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)
- Hybrid SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 12MP rear camera with LED Flash, f/1.7 aperture, Smart OIS
- 5MP front-facing camera, f/1.7 aperture
- Heart rate sensor, Fingerprint sensor, Barometer
- IP68 ratings water and dust resistance
- 4G LTE
- Wi-Fi 802.11ac
- Bluetooth 4.2 LE
- GPS with GLONASS, USB 2.0, NFC
- 3000mAh battery
Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge
Price: Rs 43,275
Key Features
- 5.5-inch Quad HD (2560×1440 pixels) 534 PPI Super AMOLED always-on curved edge display
- Octa-Core Exynos 8 Octa 8890 (2.3GHz Quad + 1.6GHz Quad) processor
- 4GB LPDDR4 RAM, 32/64GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 200GB with microSD
- Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)
- Hybrid SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 12MP rear camera with LED Flash
- 5MP front-facing camera, f/1.7 aperture
- Heart rate sensor, Fingerprint sensor, Barometer
- IP68 ratings water and dust resistance
- 4G LTE
- Wi-Fi 802.11ac
- Bluetooth 4.2 LE
- GPS with GLONASS, USB 2.0, NFC
- 3600mAh battery
Samsung Galaxy A5 2016
Price: Rs 21,500
Key Features
- 5.2-inchFHD (1920×1080) Super AMOLED display
- 1.6GHz Octa Core Exynos 7580 processor
- 2GB RAM
- 16GB Internal Storage
- expandable (up to 128GB) via micro SD slot
- Android 5.1 (Lollipop)
- Dual SIM ( nano + nano)
- 13MP rear camera, OIS
- 5MP front camera
- Fingerprint Scanner
- 4G LTE
- Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n
- Bluetooth v 4.1, ANT+, USB 2.0, NFC (UICC, eSE)
- 2,900mAh battery, Fast Charging
Samsung Galaxy A7 (2016)
Price: Rs 25,900
Key Features
- 5.5-inch FHD (1920×1080) Super AMOLED display
- 1.6GHz Octa Core Exynos 7580 processor
- 3GB RAM
- 16GB Internal Storage
- expandable upto 128GB via micro SD card
- Android 5.1 (Lollipop)
- Dual SIM ( nano + nano)
- 13MP rear camera, OIS (F1.9)
- 5MP front camera (F1.9)
- Fingerprint Scanner
- 4G LTE
- Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n
- Bluetooth v 4.1, ANT+
- USB 2.0, NFC (UICC, eSE)
- 3,300mAh battery, Fast Charging