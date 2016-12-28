Top 10 Samsung Galaxy Smartphones launched in 2016

2016 has been a tough year for Samsung. We say this as the South Korean tech giant's plan didn't work well with the flagship device, Galaxy Note 7. With hundreds of battery explosion incidents recorded across the world, the company was forced to recall sold the Note 7 units and end the production of the device as well.

Just because of the Galaxy Note 7 incident, we cannot say that the entire portfolio of Samsung devices are flops as the company gained success with many of its other launches. In fact, the flagship lineup's offering, Galaxy S7 and S7 Edge were masterpieces themselves. In addition to these smartphones, a slew of other phones exist across different price ranges including the J series, A series and On series phones.

Well, a few Samsung mid-range smartphones including the Galaxy J series phones were pretty successful offerings that the maker came up with this year. These phones have come with significant battery life making them impressive Android smartphones that are sought after by many. Today, we have listed some best Samsung Galaxy smartphones that were launched in 2016. Take a look!

Samsung Galaxy On Nxt Price: 18,490

Key Features

5.5-inch (1920×1080 pixels) Full HD display with 2.5D Corning Gorilla Glass protection

1.6GHz Octa-Core Exynos 7870 processor with Mali T830 GPU

3GB RAM

32GB Internal Storage

expandable memory up to 256GB via micro SD card

Android 6.0.1 (Marshmallow)

Dual SIM

13MP rear camera with LED flash

8MP front camera

Fingerprint sensor

4G LTE

Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n

Bluetooth 4.1, GPS

3300mAh battery

Key Features 5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD display, 2.5D Corning Gorilla Glass protection

1.4GHz Quad-Core processor

2GB RAM

16GB internal memory

expandable up to 256GB with microSD

Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)

Dual SIM

13MP rear camera with LED flash, f/1.9 aperture

5MP front-facing camera, f/2.2 aperture

Fingerprint sensor

Dimensions: 142.8×69.5×8.1; Weight: 143g

4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.1, GPS

2400mAh battery

Key Features

5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD Super AMOLED display

1.6GHz Octa-Core Exynos 7580 processor

3GB RAM

16GB internal memory

expandable up to 128GB with microSD

Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)

Dual SIM

13MP rear camera with LED flash

5MP front-facing camera with LED flash

4G LTE

Wi-Fi 802.11n

Bluetooth 4.1, GPS

3300mAh battery

Key Features 6-inch (1920×1080 pixels) Full HD Super AMOLED display

Octa Core Snapdragon 652 processor with Adreno 510 GPU

4GB RAM

32GB Internal Storage

expandable memory upto 256GB via micro SD card

Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

16MP rear camera, OIS, f/1.9 aperture, LED flash

8MP front camera, f/1.9 aperture

Fingerprint sensor

4G LTE

Wi-Fi 802.11ac

Bluetooth v 4.2, ANT+, NFC

5000mAh battery with Fast Charging

Key Features

5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD TFT display with 2.5D Corning Gorilla Glass 4 protection

1.6GHz Octa-Core Exynos 7870 processor

3GB RAM

16GB internal memory

expandable up to 256GB with microSD

Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)

Dual SIM

13MP rear camera with LED flash, f/1.9 aperture

8MP front-facing camera with f/1.9 aperture

Fingerprint sensor

4G LTE

Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n

Bluetooth 4.1, GPS

3300mAh battery

Key Features

7-inch (1280 × 800 pixels) WXGA TFT display

1.5 GHz quad-core processor

1.5GB RAM

8GB internal memory

expandable up to 200GB with microSD

Android 5.1 (Lollipop) OS

Dual (nano) SIM

8MP auto focus rear camera with LED Flash, f/1.9 aperture

2MP front-facing camera

3.5mm audio jack, FM Radio

4G VoLTE

Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n

Bluetooth 4.0, GPS

4000mAh battery

Key Features 5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD display

1.3 GHz quad-core Exynos 3475 processor with Mali-T720 GPU

2GB RAM

16GB internal memory

expandable up to 128GB with microSD

Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)

Dual (micro) SIM

8MP rear camera with LED flash

5MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n

Bluetooth 4.1, GPS/ GLONASS

2600mAh battery

Key Features 5-inch (1280 x 720 Pixels) HD Super AMOLED display

1.5 GHz quad-core Spreadtrum SC8830 processor with Mali-400MP2 GPU

1.5GB RAM

8GB internal memory, expandable up to 32GB with microSD

Android 6.0 (Marshmallow) OS

Dual SIM

8MP auto focus rear camera with LED Flash, f/2.2 aperture

5MP front-facing camera, f/2.2 aperture

Smart Glow

4G LTE

Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n

Bluetooth 4.1, GPS

2600mAh battery

Key Features

5.2-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD Super AMOLED display

1.2GHz Quad-Core 64-bit Snapdragon 410 processor with Adreno 306 GPU

2GB RAM

16GB internal memory

expandable up to 128GB with microSD

Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)

Dual SIM

13MP rear camera with LED flash, f/1.9 aperture

5MP front-facing camera with LED flash, 120-degree wide-angle lens

4G LTE / 3G HSPA+

Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n

Bluetooth 4.1, GPS

3100mAh battery

Key Features 5.1-inch Quad HD (2560×1440 pixels) 577 PPI Super AMOLED always-on display

Octa-Core Exynos 8 Octa 8890 (2.3GHz Quad + 1.6GHz Quad) processor

4GB LPDDR4 RAM

32/64GB internal memory

expandable memory up to 200GB with microSD

Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)

Hybrid SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

12MP rear camera with LED Flash, f/1.7 aperture, Smart OIS

5MP front-facing camera, f/1.7 aperture

Heart rate sensor, Fingerprint sensor, Barometer

IP68 ratings water and dust resistance

4G LTE

Wi-Fi 802.11ac

Bluetooth 4.2 LE

GPS with GLONASS, USB 2.0, NFC

3000mAh battery

Key Features 5.5-inch Quad HD (2560×1440 pixels) 534 PPI Super AMOLED always-on curved edge display

Octa-Core Exynos 8 Octa 8890 (2.3GHz Quad + 1.6GHz Quad) processor

4GB LPDDR4 RAM, 32/64GB internal memory

expandable memory up to 200GB with microSD

Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)

Hybrid SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

12MP rear camera with LED Flash

5MP front-facing camera, f/1.7 aperture

Heart rate sensor, Fingerprint sensor, Barometer

IP68 ratings water and dust resistance

4G LTE

Wi-Fi 802.11ac

Bluetooth 4.2 LE

GPS with GLONASS, USB 2.0, NFC

3600mAh battery

Key Features

5.2-inchFHD (1920×1080) Super AMOLED display

1.6GHz Octa Core Exynos 7580 processor

2GB RAM

16GB Internal Storage

expandable (up to 128GB) via micro SD slot

Android 5.1 (Lollipop)

Dual SIM ( nano + nano)

13MP rear camera, OIS

5MP front camera

Fingerprint Scanner

4G LTE

Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n

Bluetooth v 4.1, ANT+, USB 2.0, NFC (UICC, eSE)

2,900mAh battery, Fast Charging

Key Features

5.5-inch FHD (1920×1080) Super AMOLED display

1.6GHz Octa Core Exynos 7580 processor

3GB RAM

16GB Internal Storage

expandable upto 128GB via micro SD card

Android 5.1 (Lollipop)

Dual SIM ( nano + nano)

13MP rear camera, OIS (F1.9)

5MP front camera (F1.9)

Fingerprint Scanner

4G LTE

Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n

Bluetooth v 4.1, ANT+

USB 2.0, NFC (UICC, eSE)

3,300mAh battery, Fast Charging