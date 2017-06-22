Top 10 smartphones with high-speed 2.45 GHz CPU

There are plenty of reason to upgrade to a new smartphone. You might be looking for a good camera, more RAM, new design and a crisp display or may be you are just bored of your old handset.
However it is worth mentioning that all of the above mentioned factors are non valid if the handset does not offer a powerful processor. After all CPU is the driving engine of the overall package.
Having said that, today we are going to give you a list of top 10 smartphones that are backed by a speedy 2.45GHz processor.
A processor of such a magnitude packing high clock speed will make sure you never lose on performance while running casual and even during the executuon of trenuous tasks such as gaming, 4k recording, photo editing, etc.
Check them out and make the most out of your hard earned money.
Oneplus 5
Buy At Price of Rs 37,999
Key Features
- 5.5-inch (1920×1080 pixels) Full HD Optic AMOLED 2.5D curved Corning Gorilla Glass 5 display
- 2.45GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 835 64-bit 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 540 GPU
- 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB storage
- 8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) internal storage
- Android 7.1.1 (Nougat) with Oxygen OS
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 16MP rear camera with dual LED Flash
- secondary 20MP camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3300mAh battery with Dash Charge (5V 4A)
Huawei Mate 9
Buy At Price of Rs 45,500
Key Features
- 2.4 GHz Octa-Core Kirin 960 Processor
- 4GB RAM With 64GB ROM
- 5.9 Inch FHD 2.5D Touchscreen Display
- 20MP + 12MP Rear Camera With Dual Tone LED Flash
- 8 MP Front Facing Camera
- Hybrid SIM
- 4G/WiFi/Bluetooth 4.2
- 4000 MAh Battery
Samsung Galaxy J7 Max
Buy At Price of Rs 17,900
Key Features
- 5.7 Inch Full HD Display
- Octa-core 2.4 GHz Cortex-A53
- 4GB RAM With 32GB ROM
- Dual Nano SIM
- 13MP Camera With LED Flash
- 13MP Front Camera With LED Flash
- 4G LTE/WiFi
- Samsung Pay Mini
- Bluetooth 4.1
- 3300mAh Battery
Sony Xperia XZ Premium
Buy At Price of Rs 59,928
Key Features
- 5.5-inch (3840 x 2160 pixels) 4K HDR TRILUMINOS Display with X-Reality
- Octa-Core Snapdragon 835 processor(4x2.45 GHz Kryo & 4x1.9 GHz Kryo) with Adreno 540 GPU
- Octa-core
- 4GB RAM
- 64GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD card
- Android 7.1 (Nougat)
- Hybird Dual SIM (nano + nano/microSD)
- Water Resistant (IP65/IP68)
- 19MP rear camera with Exmos RS sensor
- 13MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3230mAh battery with Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0
Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus
Buy At Price of Rs 64,900
Key Features
- 6.2 Inch QHD+ Super AMOLED Display
- Octa Core Exynos 9/Snapdragon 835 Processor
- 4/6GB RAM With 64/128GB ROM
- WiFi
- NFC
- Bluetooth
- Dual SIM
- Dual Pixel 12MP Rear Camera
- 8MP Front Camera
- 3500 MAh Battery
Huawei P10
- 5.1 Inch FHD Touchscreen Display
- 2.4 GHz Octa-Core Kirin 960 Processor
- 4GB RAM With 64GB ROM
- 20MP + 12MP Dual Rear Camera With Dual Tone LED Flash
- 8 MP Front Camera
- Hybrid SIM
- 4G VoLTE/WiFi/Bluetooth 4.2
- Fingerprint
- USB Type-C
- 3200 MAh Battery
Huawei P10 Plus
- 5.5 Inch QHD Touchscreen Display
- 2.4 GHz Octa-Core Kirin 960 Processor
- 4/6GB RAM With 64/128GB ROM
- 20MP + 12MP Dual Rear Camera With Dual Tone LED Flash
- 8 MP Front Camera
- Hybrid SIM
- 4G VoLTE/WiFi/Bluetooth 4.2
- 3750 MAh Battery
Xiaomi Mi 6
- 5.15-inch (1920×1080 pixels) Full HD display with 600 nits brightness
- 2.45GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 835 64-bit 10nm processor with Adreno 540 GPU
- 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB / 128GB (UFS) internal storage
- Android 7.1.1 (Nougat) with MIUI 8
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- Splash resistant
- 12MP rear camera w
- secondary 12MP camera
- 8MP front-facing camera
- 4G LTE
- 3350mAh (typical) / 3250mAh (minimum) battery
HTC U11
- 5.5 Inch Quad HD Display
- 2.45 Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 Octa-Core Processor
- 6GB RAM With 128GB ROM
- 12MP HTC UltraPixel 3 Rear Camera With Dual LED Flash
- 16MP Front Cam
- Bluetooth 4.2
- 3000 MAh Battery
Huawei Honor 9
- 5.15 Inch FHD IPS Display
- 2.4GHz Octa-Core Huawei Kirin 960 Processor
- 4GB RAM With 64GB ROM
- 20 MP + 12MP Rear Camera With LED Flash
- 8 MP Front Facing Camera
- Dual SIM (Nano+Nano/MicroSD)
- 4G/WiFi/Bluetooth 4.2
- Fingerprint Sensor
- 3200 MAh Battery
Gionee A1 Plus
- 6-inch (1920× 1080 pixels) Full HD IPS 2.5D curved glass display
- 2.5GHz Octa-core MediaTek Helio P25 processor with Mali-T880 GPU
- 4GB RAM
- 64GB Internal memory
- expandable memory up to 256GB with micro SD
- Android 7.0 (Nougat) with Amigo OS
- Dual SIM
- 13MP rear camera with LED flash and sencondary 5MP camera
- 20MP front-facing camera
- 4G LTE
- 4550mAh battery with fast charging