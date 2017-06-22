Top 10 smartphones with high-speed 2.45 GHz CPU

There are plenty of reason to upgrade to a new smartphone. You might be looking for a good camera, more RAM, new design and a crisp display or may be you are just bored of your old handset.

However it is worth mentioning that all of the above mentioned factors are non valid if the handset does not offer a powerful processor. After all CPU is the driving engine of the overall package.

Having said that, today we are going to give you a list of top 10 smartphones that are backed by a speedy 2.45GHz processor.

A processor of such a magnitude packing high clock speed will make sure you never lose on performance while running casual and even during the executuon of trenuous tasks such as gaming, 4k recording, photo editing, etc.

Check them out and make the most out of your hard earned money.

Oneplus 5 Buy At Price of Rs 37,999

Key Features

5.5-inch (1920×1080 pixels) Full HD Optic AMOLED 2.5D curved Corning Gorilla Glass 5 display

2.45GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 835 64-bit 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 540 GPU

6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB storage

8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) internal storage

Android 7.1.1 (Nougat) with Oxygen OS

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

16MP rear camera with dual LED Flash

secondary 20MP camera

16MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

3300mAh battery with Dash Charge (5V 4A) Huawei Mate 9 Buy At Price of Rs 45,500

Key Features 2.4 GHz Octa-Core Kirin 960 Processor

4GB RAM With 64GB ROM

5.9 Inch FHD 2.5D Touchscreen Display

20MP + 12MP Rear Camera With Dual Tone LED Flash

8 MP Front Facing Camera

Hybrid SIM

4G/WiFi/Bluetooth 4.2

4000 MAh Battery Samsung Galaxy J7 Max Buy At Price of Rs 17,900

Key Features

5.7 Inch Full HD Display

Octa-core 2.4 GHz Cortex-A53

4GB RAM With 32GB ROM

Dual Nano SIM

13MP Camera With LED Flash

13MP Front Camera With LED Flash

4G LTE/WiFi

Samsung Pay Mini

Bluetooth 4.1

3300mAh Battery Sony Xperia XZ Premium Buy At Price of Rs 59,928

Key Features

5.5-inch (3840 x 2160 pixels) 4K HDR TRILUMINOS Display with X-Reality

Octa-Core Snapdragon 835 processor(4x2.45 GHz Kryo & 4x1.9 GHz Kryo) with Adreno 540 GPU

Octa-core

4GB RAM

64GB internal memory

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD card

Android 7.1 (Nougat)

Hybird Dual SIM (nano + nano/microSD)

Water Resistant (IP65/IP68)

19MP rear camera with Exmos RS sensor

13MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

3230mAh battery with Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0 Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus Buy At Price of Rs 64,900

Key Features

6.2 Inch QHD+ Super AMOLED Display

Octa Core Exynos 9/Snapdragon 835 Processor

4/6GB RAM With 64/128GB ROM

WiFi

NFC

Bluetooth

Dual SIM

Dual Pixel 12MP Rear Camera

8MP Front Camera

3500 MAh Battery Huawei P10 Key Features

5.1 Inch FHD Touchscreen Display

2.4 GHz Octa-Core Kirin 960 Processor

4GB RAM With 64GB ROM

20MP + 12MP Dual Rear Camera With Dual Tone LED Flash

8 MP Front Camera

Hybrid SIM

4G VoLTE/WiFi/Bluetooth 4.2

Fingerprint

USB Type-C

3200 MAh Battery Huawei P10 Plus Key Features

5.5 Inch QHD Touchscreen Display

2.4 GHz Octa-Core Kirin 960 Processor

4/6GB RAM With 64/128GB ROM

20MP + 12MP Dual Rear Camera With Dual Tone LED Flash

8 MP Front Camera

Hybrid SIM

4G VoLTE/WiFi/Bluetooth 4.2

3750 MAh Battery Xiaomi Mi 6 Key Features

5.15-inch (1920×1080 pixels) Full HD display with 600 nits brightness

2.45GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 835 64-bit 10nm processor with Adreno 540 GPU

6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB / 128GB (UFS) internal storage

Android 7.1.1 (Nougat) with MIUI 8

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

Splash resistant

12MP rear camera w

secondary 12MP camera

8MP front-facing camera

4G LTE

3350mAh (typical) / 3250mAh (minimum) battery HTC U11 Key Features

5.5 Inch Quad HD Display

2.45 Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 Octa-Core Processor

6GB RAM With 128GB ROM

12MP HTC UltraPixel 3 Rear Camera With Dual LED Flash

16MP Front Cam

Bluetooth 4.2

3000 MAh Battery Huawei Honor 9 Key Features

5.15 Inch FHD IPS Display

2.4GHz Octa-Core Huawei Kirin 960 Processor

4GB RAM With 64GB ROM

20 MP + 12MP Rear Camera With LED Flash

8 MP Front Facing Camera

Dual SIM (Nano+Nano/MicroSD)

4G/WiFi/Bluetooth 4.2

Fingerprint Sensor

3200 MAh Battery Gionee A1 Plus Key Features

6-inch (1920× 1080 pixels) Full HD IPS 2.5D curved glass display

2.5GHz Octa-core MediaTek Helio P25 processor with Mali-T880 GPU

4GB RAM

64GB Internal memory

expandable memory up to 256GB with micro SD

Android 7.0 (Nougat) with Amigo OS

Dual SIM

13MP rear camera with LED flash and sencondary 5MP camera

20MP front-facing camera

4G LTE

4550mAh battery with fast charging