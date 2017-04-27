Top 10 Vivo 4G smartphones to buy in India

Vivo is all set to unveil the Vivo V5s selfie-centric smartphone in India today at an event to be held in New Delhi. The brand is coming across many smartphones in the country and is a successful Chinese brand.
Vivo is one of the Chinese manufacturers with a good reputation in the Indian market. The reason is the reasonably priced smartphones those are released by the company in the market.
Lately, Vivo and Reliance Jio joined hands to offer a huge amount of 4G data for free for the Vivo smartphone users who have subscribed to the Jio service.
With the boom in 4G usage, many companies have started introducing attractively priced smartphones with the 4G LTE connectivity support. As Vivo is one of the great Chinese brands in India, we have listed some of the best Vivo 4G smartphones that one can buy in India right now.
Vivo V5
Buy At Price of Rs 16,400
Key Specs
- 5.5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD display with 2.5D Corning Gorilla Glass protection
- Octa-Core MediaTek MT6750 processor with Mali T860 GPU
- 4GB RAM
- 32GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 128GB
- Hybrid Dual SIM (micro + nano/microSD)
- Funtouch OS 2.6 based on Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)
- 13MP rear camera with LED Flash, PDAF
- 20MP front-facing camera with Moonlight Flash
- 4G LTE
- 3000mAh battery
Vivo V5 Plus
Buy At Price of Rs 25,590
Key Specs
- 5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD In-Cell display with 2.5D Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection
- 2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 625 processor with Adreno 506 GPU
- 4GB RAM
- 64GB internal memory
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- Funtouch OS 3.0 based on Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)
- 16MP rear camera with LED Flash, f/2.0 aperture, PDAF
- 20MP front-facing camera
- secondary 8MP front camera
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G LTE
- 3160mAh battery with fast charging
Vivo Y66
Buy At Price of Rs 14,499
Key Specs
- 5.5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) 2.5D curved glass display
- Octa-Core MediaTek MT6750 (4 x 1.5GHz A53 + 4 x 1.0GHz A53) processor with Mali T860 GPU
- 3GB RAM
- 32GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 6.0 (Marshmallow) with Funtouch OS 3.0
- Hybrid Dual SIM (Micro + nano/microSD)
- 13MP rear camera with LED flash
- 16MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3000mAh (non-removable) battery
Vivo Y51L
Buy At Price of Rs 8,990
Key Specs
- 5-inch (960 x 540 pixels) qHD IPS display
- 1.2 GHz quad-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 410 (MSM8916) processor with Adreno 306 GPU
- 2GB RAM
- 16GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 5.1 (Lollipop) with Funtouch OS 2.5
- Dual SIM
- 8MP rear camera with LED Flash, f/2.0 aperture
- 5MP front-facing camera, f/2.4 aperture
- 4G LTE / 3G
- WiFi 802.11 b/g/n
- 2350mAh battery
Vivo Y53
Buy At Price of Rs 9,890
Key Specs
- 5-inch (960 x 540 pixels) qHD IPS display
- 1.4GHz Quad-Core Snapdragon 425 processor with Adreno 308 GPU
- 2GB RAM
- 16GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Funtouch OS 3.0 based on Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)
- Dual SIM
- 8MP rear camera with LED Flash, f/2.0 aperture
- 5MP front-facing camera, f/2.2 aperture
- 4G VoLTE
- 2500mAh battery
Vivo Y55L
Buy At Price of Rs 9,980
Key Specs
- 5.2-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD IPS 2.5D curved-edge display
- Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 430, 64-bit processor with Adreno 505 GPU
- 2GB LPDDR3 RAM with 16GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Funtouch OS 2.6 based on Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)
- Dual SIM (micro + nano)
- 8MP rear camera with LED Flash
- 5MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.1, GPS
- 2650mAh battery
Vivo V3 Max
Buy At price of Rs 16,990
Key Specs
- 5.5-inch (1080 x 1920 pixels) Full HD display with 2.5D curved Corning Gorilla glass protection
- Octa Core Snapdragon 652 processor with Adreno 510 GPU
- 4GB RAM
- 32GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 128GB
- Dual SIM
- Funtouch OS 2.5 based on Android 5.1 (Lollipop)
- 13MP rear camera with LED Flash, PDAF
- 8MP front-facing camera
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G LTE / 3G, WiFi 802.11 ac, Bluetooth 4.1, GPS
- 3000mAh battery with fast charging
Vivo Y21L
Buy At Price of Rs 7,198
Key Specs
- 4.5-inch (854 x 480 pixels) FWVGA IPS display
- 1.2 GHz Quad-Core 64-bit Qualcomm Snapdragon 410 (MSM8916) processor with Adreno 306 GPU
- 1GB RAM
- 16GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Dual SIM
- Funtouch OS 2.0 based on Android 5.1 (Lollipop)
- 5MP rear camera with LED Flash
- 2MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.0, GPS
- 2000mAh battery
Vivo X5 Pro
Buy At Price of Rs 16,000
Key Features
- 5.2-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Super AMOLED display with Corning Gorilla Glass protection
- Octa-Core 64-bit Qualcomm Snapdragon 615 (MSM8939) processor with Adreno 405 GPU
- 2GB RAM
- 16GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Funtouch OS based on Android 5.0 (Lollipop)
- Hybrid Dual SIM
- 13MP rear camera with LED Flash
- 8MP front-facing camera
- 4G LTE / 3G HSPA+
- Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.0, GPS
- 2450mAh battery
Vivo Y55S
Buy At Price of Rs 12,490
Key Specs
- 5.2-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD IPS 2.5D curved-edge display
- 1.4GHz Quad-Core Snapdragon 425 processor with Adreno 308 GPU
- 3GB RAM with 16GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Funtouch OS 3.0 based on Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)
- Dual SIM
- 13MP rear camera with LED Flash
- 5MP front-facing camera
- 4G LTE
- 2730mAh battery