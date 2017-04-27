Top 10 Vivo 4G smartphones to buy in India

Vivo is all set to unveil the Vivo V5s selfie-centric smartphone in India today at an event to be held in New Delhi. The brand is coming across many smartphones in the country and is a successful Chinese brand.

Vivo is one of the Chinese manufacturers with a good reputation in the Indian market. The reason is the reasonably priced smartphones those are released by the company in the market.

Lately, Vivo and Reliance Jio joined hands to offer a huge amount of 4G data for free for the Vivo smartphone users who have subscribed to the Jio service.

SEE ALSO: 10 best smartphones available on exchange offer worth Rs 10,000

With the boom in 4G usage, many companies have started introducing attractively priced smartphones with the 4G LTE connectivity support. As Vivo is one of the great Chinese brands in India, we have listed some of the best Vivo 4G smartphones that one can buy in India right now.

Stay tuned to GizBot for more updates!