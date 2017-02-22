19 Best Camera Centric Smartphones to Buy in June 2016

Camera is one important feature that neither consumers nor smartphone companies take lightly. With smartphones now getting smarter, the camera specs on smartphones are also getting better. We are living in the times, when smartphones have actually killed the market for point and shoot cameras.
It was not until a last few years, that selfie craze and smartphone camera frenzy was this maddening. Now, smartphones have become their cameras for many consumers who have given away their point and shoots and upgraded to camera centric smartphones.
If you are also looking for a good camera smartphone, with high-end smartphone like specs and features, then there are a plethora of options to choose from. We pick the top 19 smartphones that have good camera specs, and have premium specifications. Take a look:
Motorola Moto G4 Plus
Key Features
- 5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD display with Corning Gorilla glass 3 protection
- Octa-Core Snapdragon 617 (4 x 1.5GHz + 4 x 1.2GHz) processor with Adreno 405 GPU
- 3GB RAM with 32GB internal memory / 2GB RAM with 16GB internal storage, expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Dual SIM
- Android 6.0.1 (Marshmallow)
- 16MP rear camera with dual-tone LED flash, 1.3um pixel size, OmniVision sensor, f/2.0 aperture, Laser AF, PDAF, 1080p video recording
- 5MP front-facing camera with OmniVision OV5693 sensor, f/2.2 aperture, 84-degree wide-angle lens
- Fingerprint sensor, Water repellent nano-coating
- 4G LTE with VoLTE, WiFi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.1, GPS
- 3000mAh battery with Turbo Charging
LG G5
Key Features
- 5.6 inch quad HD 4K display with 545 ppi
- Current 2016 Android Operating System
- 4/5 GB of RAM
- 5.1 MP Rear Camera
- 20 MP Front Camera
- 3D Camera, Auto Focus, Digital image stabilization, Dual LED
- 16, 32, 64 GB internal memory
- expandable to 128 GB with optional external micro SD card
- 4100 mAh battery
Samsung Galaxy A8
Key Features
- 5.7-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD Super AMOLED display
- Android 5.1 (Lollipop)
- Exynos 5430 Octa-Core (1.8GHz Quad A15 + 1.3 GHz Quad A7 ) with Mali T628 MP6 GPU
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 615 Octa-Core (1.5GHz Quad A53 + 1.0 GHz Quad A53 ) with Adreno 405 GPU
- 2GB RAM
- 32GB internal memory
- expandable up to 128GB with microSD
- 16MP rear camera with LED flash, f/1.9 aperture
- 5MP front-facing camera
- 4G LTE / 3G, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.0, A-GPS/ GLONASS
- 3050mAh battery
Sony Xperia X
- 5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Triluminos Display
- Hexa-Core Snapdragon 650 ( 4x 1.2GHz ARM A53 + 2 x 1.8 GHz ARM A72 ) 64-bit processor with Adreno 510 GPU
- Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)
- 3GB RAM
- 32GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 200GB via microSD card
- Dual SIM (Optional)
- 23MP rear camera with Exmos RS sensor, 1/2.3″ sensor, f/2.0 sensor, Predictive Hybrid AF, 1080p video recording
- 13MP front-facing camera with 1/3" ExmorTM RS sensor, 22mm wide-angle f/2.0 lens, 1080p video recording
- DSEE HX, LDAC, Digital Noise Cancelling
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G LTE / 3G HSPA+, WiFi 802.11a / b / g / n / ac (2.4GHz / 5GHz) MIMO
- Bluetooth 4.2, GPS/ GLONASS, NFC
- 2630mAh Battery with Qnovo's Adaptive Charging technology
Xiaomi Mi 5
Key Features
- 5.15-inch (1920×1080 pixels) Full HD display with curved glass, 95% of the NTSC color gamut, 600 nits brightness
- Snapdragon 820 64-bit Quad-Core processor with Adreno 530 GPU
- 3GB LPDDR4 RAM / 32GB / 64GB (UFS 2.0) internal storage
- 4GB LPDDR4 RAM / 128GB (UFS 2.0) internal storage
- Android 6.0 Marshmallow with MIUI 7
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 16-megapixel rear camera with dual-tone LED flash, Sony IMX298 sensor, f/2.0 aperture, PDAF, 4-axis OIS, 4K video recording
- 4MP front-facing camera wiht 2um pixel size, f/2.0 aperture, 80-degree wide-angle lens
- Fingerprint scanner, Infrared sensor
- 4G LTE with VoLTE
- WiFi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac dual-band (MIMO)
- Bluetooth 4.2, GPS, NFC, USB Type-C
- 3,000mAh (typical) / 2910mAh (minimum) built-in battery
Lenovo Vibe X3
Key Features
- 5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) display
- Android 5.1.1 (Lollipop) OS
- 1.8 GHz hexa-core Snapdragon 808 processor with Adreno 418 GPU
- 3GB RAM
- 16GB internal memory
- expandable memory with microSD
- Dual SIM
- 21MP auto focus camera with LED Flash
- 8MP front-facing camera
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G LTE, Bluetooth 4.1, WiFi 802.11 b/g/n, GPS
- 3500mAH lithium-polymer embedded battery
Lenovo Vibe Shot
Key Features
- 5.0 inches IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen with Corning Gorilla Glass 3
- Android OS, v5.0.x (Lollipop) OS
- 16 MP, 3456 x 4608 pixels, optical image stabilization, autofocus, triple-LED flash
- 8 MP of Front Camera
- 32 GB Internal memory
- 3 of GB RAM
- Non-removable Li-Po 2900 mAh battery
Sony Xperia Z5
Key Features
- 5.2-inch 1080p Triluminous display with Corning Gorilla Glass
- Android OS, v5.1.1 (Lollipop), upgradable to v6.0 (Marshmallow)
- Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 810 processor with Adreno 430 GPU
- 64 bit capabilities and ultra-fast
- 3GB RAM
- 16 GB inbuit, 200 GB microSD Card support
- 4G LTE speeds
- 23 megapixel rear camera with Exmos RS sensor, 1/2.3" sensor, f/2.0 aperture, G lens, 4K video recording
- 5.1 megapixel front facing Camera
- Fingerprint scanner integrated with power button
- Water resistant, Protected from dust
- 2,930mAh Battery
Sony Xperia Z5 Premium
Key Features
- 5.5 Inch 4K TRILUMINOS Display With 806 PPI
- Android OS, v5.1.1 (Lollipop), upgradable to v6.0 (Marshmallow)
- 64bit Snapdragon 810 Octa Core Processor
- 3GB RAM
- 23 MP Rear Camera With Auto Focus
- 5.1 MP Exmor R Camera
- NFC
- Bluetooth 4.1
- Watter Proof And Dust Proof
- 3430 MAh Battery
Motorola Moto X Force
Key Features
- 5.4-inch (1440×2560 pixels) Quad HD AMOLED 540 ppi display with Moto Shattershield
- 2.0 GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 810 processor with Adreno 430 GPU
- 3GB LPDDR4 RAM
- 32/64GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD
- Android 5.1.1 (Lollipop), upgradable to Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)
- Hybrid dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 21MP rear camera with dual-tone LED flash
- 5MP front-facing camera
- 4G LTE / 3G, 802.11a/b/g/n/ac 2.4 GHz + 5 GHz with MIMO
- Bluetooth 4.1 LE, GPS, GLONASS, NFC
- 3760mAh battery with Turbo charging
Microsoft Lumia 950 XL
Key Features
- 5.7-inch (1440×2560 pixels) QHD AMOLED ClearBlack display at 518 ppi, Corning Gorilla Glass 4 protection
- Octa-Core Snapdragon 810 processor with Adreno 430 GPU
- 3GB RAM
- 32GB internal memory
- expandable up to 200GB with microSD
- Windows 10
- Dual Nano SIM (only in Lumia 950 XL Dual SIM)
- 20MP PureView camera
- 5MP front facing camera
- 4G LTE / 3G HSPA+
- WiFi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac (Dual Band) MIMO
- Bluetooth 4.1, GPS, USB Type-C 3.1
- 3340mAh removable battery
Samsung Galaxy Note 5
Key Features
- A 5.7-inch Quad-HD (1440×2560 pixels) Super AMOLED display with a pixel density of roughly 515ppi
- Android OS, v5.1.1 (Lollipop), upgradable to v6.0.1 (Marshmallow)
- a 64-bit octa-core Exynos 7420 SoC (4 cores Cortex-A57 clocked at 2.1GHz + 4 cores Cortex-A53 clocked at 1.5GHz)
- 16 Mega Pixel Auto Focus Rear Camera With Smart OIS
- 5 MP Front Camera
- 4GB of LPDDR4 RAM
- 4G LTE, NFC, MST, Bluetooth 4.2, Wi-Fi, GPS/ A-GPS
- 3000 MAh Battery
LeTV (LeEco) Le Max
Key Features
- 6.33-inch (2560 x 1440 pixels) Quad HD display
- Android 5.0 (Lollipop) based EUI
- Octa-Core Snapdragon 810 64-bit processor ( 4x 1.5GHz ARM A53 + 4 x 2.0 GHz ARM A57 ) with Adreno 430 GPU
- 4GB DDR4 RAM
- 64GB / 128GB internal memory
- Dual SIM
- 21MP rear camera with dual-tone LED flash, Sony IMX230 Sensor, OIS, f/2.0 aperture, dual ISP support
- 4MP front-facing camera with OmniVision OV4688 sensor, 81.6-degree wide-angle lens
- MHL 3.0, USB Type C, 3.5mm audio jack, Wireless HDMI, LeHiFi and audio chip built by AKG
- Fingerprint reader
- 4G (FDD-LTE: B1/3/7; TDD-LTE: 38/39/40/41), WiFi 802.11ac/a/b/g/n (2.4/5 GHz),Bluetooth 4.1 with APT-X, GPS, NFC
- 3400mAh battery
HTC One E9 Plus
Key Features
- 5.5-inch (2560 x 1440 pixels) Quad HD display
- 2GHz Octa-Core MediaTek MT6795M 64-bit processor with PowerVR G6200 GPU
- Android 5.0 (Lollipop) with Sense 7.0 UI
- 3GB RAM
- 16GB / 32GB internal memory
- expandable memory with microSD
- 20MP rear camera with LED Flash
- Ultrapixel front-facing camera
- Dual nano SIM
- 4G LTE, WiFi 802.11 a/ac/b/g/n (2.4 and 5GHz), Bluetooth 4.1 and GPS with GLONASS
- 2800mAh battery
Sony Xperia M5
Key Features
- 5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD IPS display with Mobile BRAVIA Engine 2
- Android v5.0 (Lollipop) upgradable to v6.0 (Marshmallow)
- 2.2 GHz MediaTek Helio X10 (MT6795T) Octa-Core 64-bit processor with PowerVR G6200 GPU
- 3GB RAM
- 16GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 200GB via microSD card
- Dual SIM (Only in Xperia M5 Dual)
- 21.5MP rear camera with IMX230 Exmor RS sensor, f/2.2 aperture, Hybrid AF, LED flash, 4K video recording
- 13MP front-facing camera, Exmor RS sensor, 1080p video recording
- Water and Dust Protection (IP65/68)
- 4G LTE / 3G HSPA+ , WiFi 802.11 a/b/g/n (2.4/5 GHz), Bluetooth 4.1, GPS, NFC
- 2600mAh battery with STAMINA mode
Gionee Elife E8
Key Features
- 6-inch (2560 x 1440 pixels) Quad HD AMOLED display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Protection
- Android 5.1 (Lollipop) with Amigo UI 3.1
- 2 GHz octa-core MediaTek Helio X 10 (MT6795) processor with PowerVR G6200 GPU
- 3GB RAM
- 64GB of internal memory
- expandable memory up to 128GB
- 23.7MP rear camera with dual tone LED Flash, 6P lenses, OIS, 4K video recording
- 8MP front-facing camera
- Dual SIM
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac/b/g/n
- Bluetooth 4.0 with A2DP, GPS, USB OTG, NFC
- 3520mAh battery
HTC One ME Dual SIM
Key Features
- 5.2-inch (1440 x 2560 pixels) Quad HD display
- Android 5.0 Lollipop with HTC Sense 7 UI
- 2.2 GHz MediaTek Helio X10 (MT6795T) Octa-Core 64-bit processor with PowerVR G6200 GPU
- 3GB RAM
- 32GB internal storage
- expandable memory with microSD
- Dual nano SIMs
- 20.7MP rear camera with dual LED flash, 4K Video recording
- Ultrapixel front-facing camera
- 4G LTE
- WiFi, Bluetooth 4.1 and GPS
- 2840mAh battery
Motorola Moto X play
Key Features
- 5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection
- Android 5.1.1 (Lollipop)
- Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 615 ( 4 x 1.1 GHz Cortex A53 + 4 x 1.7 GHz Cortex A53) 64-bit processor with Adreno 405 GPU
- 2GB RAM
- 16GB /32GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- 21MP rear camera with dual-tone LED flash
- 5MP front-facing camera
- 4G LTE / 3G, WiFi
- Bluetooth 4.0 and GPS
- 3630mAh battery
Xiaomi Redmi Note 3
Key Features
- 5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD IPS display, 178-degree viewing angle
- MIUI 7 based on Android Lollipop
- Qualcomm MSM8956 Snapdragon 650 chipset
- Quad-core 1.4 GHz Cortex-A53 & Dual-core 1.8 GHz Cortex-A72 CPU
- 2GB RAM with 16GB storage
- 3GB RAM with 32GB storage
- Dual SIM
- 16MP rear camera
- 5MP front-facing camera
- 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac/b/g/n ( 2.4 / 5GHz), Bluetooth 4.0, GPS + GLONASS
- 4050mAh battery with fast charging
LeEco Le Max 2
- 5.7 inch WQHD Display TouchScreen
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 GHz Processor with Adreno 530
- Android v6 (Marshmallow) with EUI OS
- 4GB RAM
- 32GB of Iinternal Memory
- 21 MP Rear Camera
- 8 MP with Dual Led Flash
- 4G Dual sim with Dual Standby
- World's First Continual Digital Lossless Audio Technology
- Full Metal Unibody Design
- Ultrasonic Fingerprint Scanner
- Seamless Integration of LeEco Content
- 3100mAh Li-Ion Polymer Battery, Type-C with Quick Charge 2.0
