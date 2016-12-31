Top 40 Best Smartphones that launched in 2016

The year 2016 is a good year for smartphones as many new technologies emerged and were used in smartphones in order to improve the user experience.
We have already details some of the smartphone technologies and smartphone trends those became a massive hit over the these months.
In order to mark the end of this year, we at GizBot, have compiled another list - top 40 smartphones launched by the popular mobile manufacturers in the year 2016 in India. Take a look at our list and get to know the best device you can purchase for the New Year from here. Check out!
Samsung Galaxy J7 Prime
Key Specs
Xiaomi Redmi Note 3
- 5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD IPS display, 178-degree viewing angle
- Hexa-Core Snapdragon 650 (4x 1.4GHz ARM A53 + 2 x 1.8 GHz ARM A72) 64-bit processor with Adreno 510 GPU
- 2GB RAM with 16GB storage / 3GB RAM with 32GB storage, expandable memory with microSD
- MIUI 7 based on Android 5.1.1 (Lollipop)
- Hybrid Dual SIM (micro + nano/microSD)
- 16MP rear camera with PDAF, dual-tone LED Flash, f/2.0 aperture, 1080p video recording, 120fps slow-motion
- 5MP front-facing camera, f/2.0 aperture, 1080p video recording
- Infrared sensor
- 4G LTE with VoLTE
- Wi-Fi 802.11 ac/b/g/n (2.4 / 5GHz)
- Bluetooth 4.1, GPS + GLONASS
- 4000mAh (minimum) / 4050mAh (typical) battery with fast charging
Samsung Galaxy J7 (2016)
- 5.5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD Super AMOLED display
- 1.6GHz Octa-Core Exynos 7870 processor
- 2GB RAM
- 16GB internal memory
- expandable up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)
- Dual SIM
- 13MP rear camera with LED flash, f/1.9 aperture
- 5MP front-facing camera with LED flash, 120-degree wide-angle lens
- 4G LTE / 3G HSPA+
- Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.1, GPS
- 3300mAh battery
Xiaomi Redmi 3s Prime
- 5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD IPS display
- Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 ( 4 x 1.2 GHz Cortex A53 + 4 x 1.5 GHz Cortex A53) 64-bit processor with Adreno 505 GPU
- 2GB LPDDR3 RAM with 16GB (eMMC5.0) internal storage / 3GB LPDDR3 (eMMC5.1) RAM with 32GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- MIUI 7 based on Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)
- Hybrid Dual SIM (micro + nano / microSD)
- 13MP rear camera with PDAF
- 5MP front-facing camera
- Fingerprint sensor (Redmi 3S Prime), Infrared sensor
- 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.1, GPS + GLONASS
- 4000mAh / 4100mAh (typical) battery
Samsung Galaxy S7 edge
- 5.5-inch Quad HD (2560×1440 pixels) 534 PPI Super AMOLED always-on curved edge display
- Octa-Core Exynos 8 Octa 8890 (2.3GHz Quad + 1.6GHz Quad) processor
- 4GB LPDDR4 RAM
- 32/64GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 200GB with microSD
- Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)
- Hybrid SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 12MP rear camera with LED Flash, f/1.7 aperture, Smart OIS
- 5MP front-facing camera, f/1.7 aperture
- Heart rate sensor, Fingerprint sensor, Barometer
- IP68 ratings water and dust resistance
- 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac
- Bluetooth 4.2 LE
- 3600mAh battery, Fast Charging both on wired and wireless (WPC and PMA) charging
Samsung Galaxy J5 (2016)
- 5.2-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD Super AMOLED display
- 1.2GHz Quad-Core 64-bit Snapdragon 410 processor with Adreno 306 GPU
- 2GB RAM
- 16GB internal memory
- expandable up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)
- Dual SIM
- 13MP rear camera with LED flash, f/1.9 aperture
- 5MP front-facing camera with LED flash, 120-degree wide-angle lens
- Dimensions: 145.8 x 72.3 x 8.1mm; Weight: 159g
- 4G LTE / 3G HSPA+, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.1, GPS
- 3100mAh battery
Oppo F1s
- 5.5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD IPS display with Corning Gorilla Glass 4 protection
- 1.5 GHz octa-core MediaTek MT6750 64-bit processor with Mali T860 GPU
- 3GB RAM
- 32GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 5.1 (Lollipop) with ColorOS 3.0
- Dual (nano) SIM
- 13MP rear camera with LED Flash, PDAF, f/2.2 aperture
- 16MP front-facing camera with 5P lens, f/2.0 aperture
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G
- WiFi 802.11 a/b/g/n (2.4/5GHz)
- Bluetooth 4.0, GPS
- 3075mAh battery
Lenovo K6 Note
- 5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD IPS display
- Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 ( 4 x 1.2 GHz Cortex A53 + 4 x 1.5 GHz Cortex A53) 64-bit processor with Adreno 505 GPU
- 3GB /4GB RAM
- 32GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 6.0.1 (Marshmallow)
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano/microSD)
- 16MP rear camera with dual-tone LED Flash
- 8MP front-facing camera
- Fingerprint sensor
- 3.5mm audio jack, Dolby Atmos
- 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.1, GPS
- 4000mAh built-in battery
Motorola Moto G4 Plus
- 5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD display with Corning Gorilla glass 3 protection
- Octa-Core Snapdragon 617 (4 x 1.5GHz + 4 x 1.2GHz) processor with Adreno 405 GPU
- 3GB RAM with 32GB internal memory / 2GB RAM with 16GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Dual SIM
- Android 6.0.1 (Marshmallow)
- 16MP rear camera with dual-tone LED flash
- 5MP front-facing camera
- Fingerprint sensor, Water repellent nano-coating
- 4G LTE with VoLTE
- WiFi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.1, GPS
- 3000mAh battery with Turbo Charging
Apple iPhone 7
- 4.7-inch (1334 x 750 pixels) IPS 326 ppi display, 1400:1 contrast ratio, 3D Touch
- Quad-core A10 Fusion 64-bit processor with six-core GPU, M10 motion co-processor
- 2GB RAM, 32GB,128GB and 256GB storage options
- iOS 10
- Water and dust resistant (IP67)
- 12MP camera, f/1.8 aperture
- 7MP front camera with f/2.2 aperture
- TouchID Fingerprint sensor, Stereo speakers
- 4G VoLTE
- WiFi 802.11 ac with MIMO
- Bluetooth 4.2, NFC, GPS with GLONASS
- 1960mAh built-in battery with up to 10 days standby
Samsung Galaxy J5 Prime
- 5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD display, 2.5D Corning Gorilla Glass protection
- 1.4GHz Quad-Core processor
- 2GB RAM
- 16GB internal memory
- expandable up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)
- Dual SIM
- 13MP rear camera with LED flash, f/1.9 aperture
- 5MP front-facing camera, f/2.2 aperture
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G LTE
- Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n
- Bluetooth 4.1, GPS
- 2400mAh battery
Samsung Galaxy S7
- 5.1-inch Quad HD (2560×1440 pixels) 577 PPI Super AMOLED always-on display
- Octa-Core Exynos 8 Octa 8890 (2.3GHz Quad + 1.6GHz Quad) processor
- 4GB LPDDR4 RAM
- 32/64GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 200GB with microSD
- Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)
- Hybrid SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 12MP rear camera with LED Flash, f/1.7 aperture, Smart OIS
- 5MP front-facing camera, f/1.7 aperture
- Heart rate sensor, Fingerprint sensor, Barometer
- IP68 ratings water and dust resistance
- 4G LTE
- Wi-Fi 802.11ac
- Bluetooth 4.2 LE
- GPS with GLONASS, USB 2.0, NFC
- 3000mAh battery
Xiaomi Redmi 3s
- 5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD IPS display
- Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 ( 4 x 1.2 GHz Cortex A53 + 4 x 1.5 GHz Cortex A53) 64-bit processor with Adreno 505 GPU
- 2GB LPDDR3 RAM with 16GB (eMMC5.0) internal storage
- 3GB LPDDR3 (eMMC5.1) RAM with 32GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- MIUI 7 based on Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)
- Hybrid Dual SIM (micro + nano / microSD)
- 13MP rear camera with PDAF
- 5MP front-facing camera
- Fingerprint sensor (Redmi 3S Prime), Infrared sensor
- 4G VoLTE
- Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n
- Bluetooth 4.1, GPS + GLONASS
- 4000mAh / 4100mAh (typical) battery
Xiaomi Mi 5
- 5.15 Inch FHD Full Lamination Display
- 1.8 GHz Quad Core Snapdragon 820 Processor
- 3GB RAM With 32GB ROM
- Dual Sim
- 16 MP Rear Camera With Dual Tone LED Flash And PDAF
- 4 MP Front Camera
- 4G VoLTE/WiFi/NFC/Bluetooth
- Infrared Sensor
- 3000 MAh Battery
Apple iPhone 7 Plus
- 5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) IPS 401ppi display, 1300:1 contrast ratio, 3D Touch
- Quad-core A10 Fusion 64-bit processor with six-core GPU, M10 motion co-processor
- 3GB RAM, 32GB,128GB and 256GB storage options
- iOS 10
- Water and dust resistant (IP67)
- 12MP wide-angle (f/1.8) and telephoto (f/2.8) cameras
- 7MP front camera with f/2.2 aperture
- TouchID Fingerprint sensor, Stereo speakers
- 4G VoLTE
- WiFi 802.11 ac with MIMO
- Bluetooth 4.2, NFC, GPS with GLONASS
- 2,900 mAh battery built-in battery
Motorola Moto M
- 5.5 Inch FHD IPS Display
- 2.2 GHz Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P15 Processor
- 3/4GB RAM with32/64GB ROM
- -16 MP Camera With Dual Tone LED Flash
- 8MP Front Camera With LED Flash
- Dual SIM
- USB Type-C
- Bluetooth 4.1
- NFC
- Fingerprint Sensor
- 3050mAh Battery
Xiaomi Mi Max
- 6.44-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD IPS 2.5D curved glass display
- Hexa-Core Snapdragon 650 / Octa Core Snapdragon 652 processor with Adreno 510 GPU
- 3GB RAM with 32GB / 64GB storage
- 4GB with 128GB storage
- expandable memory with microSD
- MIUI 8 based on Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)
- Hybrid Dual SIM (micro+nano/microSD)
- 16MP rear camera with dual-tone LED Flash
- 5MP front-facing camera
- Fingerprint sensor, infrared sensor
- 4G LTE with VoLTE
- Wi-Fi 802.11ac (2.4 / 5GHz) MIMO
- Bluetooth 4.2, GPS + GLONASS
- 4850mAh (typical) / 4760mAh (minimum) battery
Huawei Mate 9
- 5.2-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD AMOLED 2.5D curved glass display
- Octa-Core Kirin 955 (4x 2.5GHz A72, A53 4 x 1.8 GHz) processor with Mali T880-MP4 GPU
- 3GB RAM with 32GB storage, 4GB RAM with 64GB storage, expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 6.0 (Marshmallow) with EMUI 4.1
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano+nano/microSD)
- 12MP dual rear cameras with Leica SUMMARIT lenses, dual-tone LED flash, Laser AF, f/2.2 aperture
- 8MP front-facing camera, f/2.4 aperture
- Fingerprint sensor, Infrared sensor
- 4G LTE
- Wi-Fi a/b/g/n/ac (2.4GHz and 5GHz)
- Bluetooth 4.2, GPS, NFC, USB Type-C
- 3,000mAh battery with fast charging
OnePlus 3
- 5.5 Inch FHD OPTIC AMOLED Display With 401 PPI
- 2.2GHz Snapdragon 820 64-Bit Quad-Core Processor
- 4/6GB RAM With 64GB ROM
- Dual Nano SIM
- 16 MP Rear Camera With PDAF And LED Flash
- 8 MP Front Camera
- 4G/Bluetooth/Wi-Fi
- 3000 MAh Battery
OnePlus 3T
- 5.5-inch (1920×1080 pixels) Full HD Optic AMOLED display with 2.5D curved Corning Gorilla Glass 4 protection
- 2.35GHz Quad-Core Snapdragon 821 64-bit processor with Adreno 530 GPU
- 6GB LPDDR4 RAM, 64GB / 128GB (UFS 2.0) storage
- Android 6.0.1 (Marshmallow) with Oxygen OS
- Dual nano SIM slots
- 16-megapixel rear camera with LED flash
- 16MP front-facing camera with Samsung 3P8SP sensor
- Fingerprint sensor
- Bottom-facing speaker, dual microphone for noise cancellation
- 4G LTE with VoLTE
- WiFi 802.11ac dual-band (MIMO)
- Bluetooth 4.2, GPS + GLONASS, NFC, USB Type-C
- 3400mAh battery with Dash Charge
Lenovo K5 Note
- 5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD IPS display
- 1.8 GHz Octa-core MediaTek Helio P10 processor with up to 550MHz Mali T860 GPU
- 3GB/4GB RAM
- 32GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano/microSD)
- 13MP rear camera with dual-tone LED flash, PDAF, f/2.2 aperture
- 8MP front-facing camera, 77.4-degree wide-angle lens
- Dolby ATMOS, Fingerprint sensor
- 4G LTE
- WiFi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz)
- Bluetooth 4.1, GPS
- 3500mAh battery
Motorola Moto Z
- 5.5-inch (2560 x 1440 pixels) Quad HD AMOLED Corning Gorilla Glass display, 535ppi
- 2.2GHz quad-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 processor with Adreno 530 GPU
- 4GB LPDDR4 RAM
- 32GB / 64GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD
- Android 6.0.1 (Marshmallow)
- Single-SIM (Nano-SIM)
- 13MP rear cameras with dual-tone LED flash
- 5MP front-facing camera
- Fingerprint sensor
- Moto Mods connector, Water repellent nano-coating, USB-C port for headphones, charging and data
- Front-ported loud speaker, 4-Mics
- 4G LTE (Cat 9) / 3G, WiFi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac 2.4 GHz + 5 GHz with MIMO, NFC
- 2600mAh battery with Turbo charging
Sony Xperia XA
- 5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Triluminos Display
- Hexa-Core Snapdragon 650 ( 4x 1.2GHz ARM A53 + 2 x 1.8 GHz ARM A72 ) 64-bit processor with Adreno 510 GPU
- 3GB RAM
- 64GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 200GB via microSD card
- Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)
- Dual SIM (nano+nano)
- 23MP rear camera with Exmor RS sensor
- 13MP front-facing camera
- DSEE HX, LDAC, Digital Noise Cancelling
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G LTE / 3G HSPA+
- WiFi 802.11a / b / g / n / ac (2.4GHz / 5GHz) MIMO
- Bluetooth 4.2, GPS/ GLONASS, NFC
- 2630mAh Battery with Qnovo's Adaptive Charging technology
Samsung Galaxy A9 Pro (2016)
- 6-inch (1920×1080 pixels) Full HD Super AMOLED display
- Octa Core Snapdragon 652 processor with Adreno 510 GPU
- 4GB RAM
- 32GB Internal Storage
- expandable memory upto 256GB via micro SD card
- Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 16MP rear camera, OIS, f/1.9 aperture, LED flash
- 8MP front camera, f/1.9 aperture
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G LTE
- Wi-Fi 802.11ac
- Bluetooth v 4.2, ANT+, NFC
- 5000mAh battery with Fast Charging
Sony Xperia XZ
- 5.2-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Triluminos Display with Corning Gorilla Glass protection
- Quad-Core Snapdragon 820 64-bit 14nm processor with Adreno 530 GPU
- 3GB RAM
- 32GB / 64GB (Dual SIM) internal memory
- expandable memory up to 256GB via microSD card
- Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)
- Dual SIM (Optional)
- Water Resistant (IP65/IP68)
- 23MP rear camera with Exmos RS sensor
- 13MP front-facing camera
- DSEE HX, LDAC, Digital Noise Cancelling
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G LTE
- WiFi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz / 5GHz) MIMO
- Bluetooth 4.2, GPS/ GLONASS, NFC, USB Type-C
- 2900 mAh Battery with Qnovo's Adaptive Charging technology
Lenovo Vibe K4 Note
- 5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) IPS 178 degree wide-view display
- 1.3 GHz Octa-core MediaTek MT6753 processor with up to 450MHz Mali T720-MP3 GPU
- 3GB DDR3 RAM
- 16GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 5.1 (Lollipop) with Vibe UI
- Dual (micro) SIM
- 13MP rear camera with dual-tone LED flash, PDAF, f/2.2 aperture, ISOCELL sensor
- 5MP front-facing camera
- Dual front-facing speakers, Dolby ATMOS, 3 microphones, Wolfson WM8281 audio codec
- 4G LTE / 3G HSPA+
- WiFi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac
- Bluetooth 4.0, GPS, NFC, USB OTG
- 3300mAh (Rated) built-in battery / 3400mAh (Typical)
LG G5
- 5.3-inch (2560×1440 pixels) Quad HD always-on display, 3D Arc Glass
- Quad-Core Snapdragon 820 64-bit processor with Adreno 530 GPU
- 4GB RAM
- 32GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD
- Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)
- 16MP rear camera, laser auto focus, dual-tone flash, 4K video recording
- 8MP secondary rear camera with 135-degree wide-angle lens
- 8MP front-facing camera
- Fingerprint sensor, Infrared sensor
- 4G LTE
- WiFi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac (dual-band)
- Bluetooth 4.2, GPS, NFC, USB Type-C
- 2800mAh (removable) battery with Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0
Sony Xperia XA Ultra
- 6-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) display with Mobile BRAVIA engine 2
- Octa-core (4 x 2.0 GHz + 4 x 1.0 GHz) MediaTek Helio P10 (MT6755) processor with 700MHz Mali T860MP2 GPU
- 3GB RAM
- 16GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 200GB via microSD card
- Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)
- Dual SIM (Optional)
- 21.5MP Primary Camera
- 16MP front-facing camera with flash
- 4G LTE
- WiFi 820.11 a/b/g/n
- Bluetooth 4.1, GPS, NFC
- 2700 mAh battery
Motorola Moto Z Play
- 5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD Super AMOLED display with Corning Gorilla Glass protection, 403ppi
- 2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 625 processor with Adreno 506 GPU
- 3GB RAM
- 32GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD
- Android 6.0.1 (Marshmallow)
- Dual SIM
- 16MP rear camera with dual-tone LED flash
- 5MP front-facing camera, Wide-Angle lens, LED flash
- Fingerprint sensor
- Front-ported loudspeaker,3-microphones
- Moto Mods connector, Water repellent nano-coating, 3.5mm audio jack
- 4G LTE
- WiFi 802.11 a/b/g/n (2.4 GHz + 5 GHz)
- Bluetooth 4.0 LE, NFC, USB Type-C port
- 3510mAh battery with Turbo charging
Apple iPhone SE
- 4 Inch Retina HD Display With 3D Touch
- A9 Chip With 64-Bit Architecture Embedded M9 Motion Coprocessor
- 12MP ISight Camera
- 1.2MP Front Facing Camera
- Touch ID
- Bluetooth 4.2
- LTE Support
- 4K Recording And Slow Motion At 240fps
HTC 10
- 5.2-inch (1440 x 2560 pixels) Quad HD Super LCD 5 display with 2.5D Gorilla Glass
- Quad-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 64-bit processor with Adreno 530 GPU
- 4GB RAM
- 32/64GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD
- Android 6.0 (Marshmallow) with HTC Sense 8.0 UI
- 12MP (HTC Ultrapixel 2) camera with dual-tone LED flash
- 5MP autofocus front-facing camera
- HTC BoomSound, Dolby Audio, three noise cancellation microphones
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G LTE
- WiFi 802.11 ac/a/b/g/n (2.4 and 5GHz)
- Bluetooth 4.2 and GPS with GLONASS, NFC, USB Type-C
- 3000mAh battery with Quick Charge 3.0
Google Pixel XL
- 5.5nch QHD AMOLED Display
- 2.15GHz Snapdragon 821 Quad-Core Processor
- 4GB RAM With 32/128 ROM
- 12MP Camera With LED Flash
- 8MP Front Camera
- Single Nano Sim
- USB Type-C
- 4G VoLTE/NFC/Bluetooth
- 3450 MAh Battery
Google Pixel
- 5.5 inches 1440 x 2560 pixels
- Android OS, v7.1 (Nougat)
- Quad-core (2x2.15 GHz Kryo & 2x1.6 GHz Kryo)
- 32/128 GB, 4 GB RAM
- Non-removable Li-Ion 3450 mAh battery
- 12.3 MegaPixels Camera
- Non-removable Li-Ion 3450 mAh battery
Motorola Moto G4 Play
- 5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD display
- 1.4 GHz quad-core 64-bit Snapdragon 410 (MSM8916) processor with Adreno 306 GPU
- 2GB RAM with 16GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Dual SIM
- Android 6.0.1 (Marshmallow)
- 8MP rear camera with LED flash, f/2.2 aperture
- 5MP front-facing camera with f/2.2 aperture
- 4G LTE
- WiFi 802.11 b/g/n
- Bluetooth 4.1 LE, GPS
- 2800mAh battery with Quick Charge
Motorola Moto G4 Plus
- 5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD display with Corning Gorilla glass 3 protection
- Octa-Core Snapdragon 617 (4 x 1.5GHz + 4 x 1.2GHz) processor with Adreno 405 GPU
- 3GB RAM with 32GB internal memory / 2GB RAM with 16GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Dual SIM
- Android 6.0.1 (Marshmallow)
- 16MP rear camera with dual-tone LED flash
- 5MP front-facing camera with OmniVision OV5693 sensor, f/2.2 aperture, 84-degree wide-angle lens
- Fingerprint sensor, Water repellent nano-coating
- 4G LTE with VoLTE
- WiFi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.1, GPS
- 3000mAh battery with Turbo Charging
Samsung Galaxy On8
- 5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD Super AMOLED display
- 1.6GHz Octa-Core Exynos 7580 processor
- 3GB RAM
- 16GB internal memory
- expandable up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)
- Dual SIM
- 13MP rear camera with LED flash
- 5MP front-facing camera with LED flash
- 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11n, Bluetooth 4.1, GPS
- 3300mAh battery
Vivo V5
- 5.5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD display with 2.5D Corning Gorilla Glass protection
- Octa-Core MediaTek MT6750 (4 x 1.5GHz A53 + 4 x 1.0GHz A53) processor with Mali T860 GPU
- 4GB RAM
- 32GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 128GB
- Hybrid Dual SIM (micro + nano/microSD)
- Funtouch OS 2.6 based on Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)
- 13MP rear camera with LED Flash, PDAF
- 20MP front-facing camera with Moonlight Flash, Sony IMX376 1/2.78″ sensor, f/2.0 aperture and 5p lens
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G LTE, WiFi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.1, GPS + GLONASS, USB OTG
- 3000mAh battery
Samsung Galaxy On Nxt
- 5.5-inch (1920×1080 pixels) Full HD display with 2.5D Corning Gorilla Glass protection
- 1.6GHz Octa-Core Exynos 7870 processor with Mali T830 GPU
- 3GB RAM, 32GB Internal Storage, expandable memory up to 256GB via micro SD card
- Android 6.0.1 (Marshmallow)
- Dual SIM
- 13MP rear camera with LED flash, f/1.9 aperture
- 8MP front camera, f/1.9 aperture
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.1, GPS
- 3300mAh battery
Lenovo Z2 Plus
- 5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD LTPS 2.5D curved glass display
- 2.15GHz Quad-Core Snapdragon 820 processor with Adreno 530 GPU
- 3GB DDR4 RAM with 32GB internal storage
- 4GB RAM with 64GB internal storage
- Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)
- 13MP rear camera with LED Flash, f/ 2.2, 5P lens, ISOCELL sensor, PDAF, CAF dual-mode focus, EIS
- 8MP front-facing camera with 1.4μm pixel size, f/2.0 aperture, 78.9-degree wide viewing angle
- Dual (nano) SIM
- Fingerprint scanner, 3.5mm audio jack
- 4G VoLTE
- WiFi 802.11ac (2.4/5 GHz)
- Bluetooth 4.1, GPS, USB 2.0 Type-C
- 3500mAh battery with Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0