Top 5 features You Should Know About the Galaxy S8 and S8+

Last month, Samsung has launched its much-expected flagship smartphone at an unpacked event in New York. The successor of the Galaxy S7 series this time comes with an overhaul in design, which is definitely the comprehensive update over its predecessor.

Apart from this, the mobile also offers lots of features including other features including Bixby, DeX desktop dock and more. Today, we are going to be looking at top 5 features that you should know

Stay tuned to GizBot for more updates!

Samsung's voice assistant- Bixby Like Siri for Apple, Google Now for Android and Cortana for Microsoft, Samsung has come up with its own version of the voice assistant called Bixby. Bixby is an intelligent interface that will help users get more out of their phone. With the new Bixby button, users will be able to access Bixby and navigate through services and apps with simple voice, touch, vision and text commands. As of now, Bixby is integrated into Samsung native apps and soon will support third-party apps as well. Samsung DeX Samsung DeX dock is more like the Continuum we have seen in Microsoft. This dock helps to transform the user's smartphone into a desktop by providing a secure desktop-like experience. With this doc, users can display and edit data from their phone itself. SEE ALSO: Samsung Galaxy S8+ 6GB initial stock sold out in Korea Samsung's 'Fort Knox' In an attempt to provide data security, the Galaxy S8 and S8+ comes with Samsung Knox, which is a defense-grade security platform. Additionally, both the Galaxy S8 and S8+ comes with some biometric technologies -- fingerprint scanner, an iris scanner, and facial recognition. Dual pixel technology The Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8+ sports 12MP dual pixel technology with OIS (Optical iImage Stabilization) and an8MP autofocus selfie snapper. As per the company, this dual-pixel sensor technology comes with wide aperture and autofocus where it is said to perform better in low-light. Moreover, the front camera comes with facial recognition technology that can recognize faces to provide focused selfies. Samsung Connect Both the Galaxy S8 and S8+ comes with a pre-installed app called Samsung Connect. This lets the users manage and track the smart devices in their home from one unified app. In addition to that, Samsung also announced that the Samsung Connect will support third-party devices with the SmartThings hub integration in the future.