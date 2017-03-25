Top 5 upcoming Smartphones expected to launch in 2017

Moving forward in 2017, this time seems to be an interesting period for Android maker as everyone tries to claim the No.1 throne. Nowadays, we are witnessing more smartphone with a worth-the-money factor, with good specifications at minimal cost mostly from the Chinese manufacturer.
In an attempt make a strong foothold, the companies are making phones with a signature specifications which will differentiate them from each other. In today's article, we are going to be looking at the top 5 upcoming smartphones that will be launched this year.
After the disastrous Note 7 incident, Samsung took their time to regain trust from the consumers before the launch of the Galaxy S8 phones. That's the only reason, Samsung didn't launch its flagship at MWC 2017 in Barcelona, Spain. Moving on to the specifications, the Samsung's flagship will come in two variants -- S8 with a 5.8-inch display and S8 Plus with a 6.2-inch display. Moreover, S8 and S8+ will be powered by Snapdragon 835 SoC in some markets, while the other regions will get the Samsung Exynos 9 Series 8895 SoC. In terms of storage, the devices will be having a 4GB RAM, with 64GB storage along with expandable memory options. The camera is expected to around 12MP on rear and 8MP on the front. Both the devices will have an IP68 rating, which means both water and dust resistant. The Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2017 will take place at 9:30 PM IST in New York on March 29, 2017. Following the iPhone 7 and 7 Plus, the Cupertino giant Apple is reportedly working on its next smartphone that will be called as iPhone 8. With this smartphone, the company is planning to change the entire design as a tribute to Apple's 10 anniversary. (Apple iPhone 8 Concept Design Photos) Both the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus, are expected to have updated designs and new features. The iPhone is expected to have a next-generation processor -- A10X or A11) along with Glass and stainless steel body. Also, there are rumors surrounding that the upcoming iPhone will have Curved, edge-to-edge OLED display as well. Other features that are expected in the devices are wireless charging, Virtual home button, water resistance, dual camera with AR setup, and Iris scanner. SEE ALSO: Upcoming Lava smartphones set to create some stir in Indian market After the humongous success of OnePlus 3 and 3T, the Chinese handset maker is all set to introduce its next device that is expected to be named as OnePlus 5, ditching '4' for whatever reason. While the rumors about the smartphone are so bleak, it is expected to come sport a curved glass display and is reportedly powered by a Snapdragon 835 chipset as well. With OnePlus 3 and 3T already having a 6GB RAM, we are expecting at least a 7GB or 8GB of RAM in its successor. With HTC launching its Ultra smartphone is a sexy design, the company is prepping for its next flagship already with the name goes as HTC 11. This will be the successor of the HTC 10 which was launched last year with high-end specifications. While there aren't much info about this device, all we can talk about its rumored specs, while it's obvious too. For the specifications, it will have a 5.5-inch QHD display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 835, and 8GB of RAM. We can also expect dual Ultra pixel camera as well in order to beat its competitions like Pixel, iPhone, and Galaxy S8. After a lukewarm reception for its Mi5, Xiaomi will be releasing its next flagship in the market this year. This smartphone is also expected to come with curved screen display and will be powered either by Snapdragon 835 SoC or its own high-end Pinecore processor. Moreover, it is also expected to come with wireless charging technology following the suit of Apple.
