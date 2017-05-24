Currently 4G is gaining a lot of prominence in India. While the new mobile communications technology promises better and improved mobile web access, IP telephony, gaming services, high-definition mobile TV, video conferencing, and 3D television, the main thing about 4G is delivering better network speeds.
That being said, today most of the smartphone manufacturers are also offering smartphones that support 4G network. Besides, there are already a lot of smartphones with 4G capability in the market right now. And thus picking a 4G mobile under a paricular price range is quite a difficult task.
So if you are looking for a cheap 4G smartphone, we are making things easier for you. From all the available 4G smartphones we have selected and curated a list that includes some of the best 4G mobiles with good camera quality, specs and battery life. These are some of the cheapest 4G VOLTE smartphones in the market that you can buy right now.
SEE ALSO: Best Easy EMI offers on Android N smartphones
And this year we have seen a lot of action in Rs. 3000 to 6000 price range in 4G smartphones. However, for this list we have chosen the latest smartphones with the best possible specifications under Rs 4,000.
So let's get started with most affordable 4G and Volte smartphones under Rs. 4,000 in India.
Micromax Bharat 2
Buy At Price of Rs 3,599
Key Specs
- 4-inch (800 x 480 pixels) WVGA display
- 1.3 GHz Quad-core Spreadtrum SC9832 processor
- 512MB RAM
- 4GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 32GB with microSD
- Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)
- Dual SIM
- 2MP rear camera with LED Flash
- 0.3MP (VGA) front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- WiFi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.0, GPS
- 1300mAh battery
Intex Aqua A4
Buy At Price of Rs 4,199
Key Specs
- 4 Inch WVGA Touchscreen Display
- 1.3 GHz Quad-Core SC9832 Processor
- 1GB RAM With 8GB ROM
- 5MP Rear Camera With LED Flash
- 2MP Front Camera
- Dual Micro SIM
- 4G VoLTE/WiFi
- Fingerprint Sensor
- 1750 MAh Battery
Zen Admire Joy
Buy At Price of Rs 5,999
Key Specs
- a 5-inch smartphone with pretty good display
- 1.3GHz quad-core processor
- 768MB of RAM
- 5MP back shooter
- a 2MP selfie snapper
- upto 32GB using a microSD card
- a 2,000mAh li-ion battery
Swipe Elite Star
Buy At Price of Rs 3,333
Key Specs
- 4-inch (800 x 480 pixels) WVGA display
- 1.5GHz quad-core processor
- 1GB RAM
- 8GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 32GB with microSD
- Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)
- Dual SIM
- 5MP rear camera with dual LED Flash
- 1.3MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- WiFi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.0, GPS
- 2000mAh battery
Intex Aqua 4G Mini
Buy At Price of Rs 3,940
Key Specs
- 4 Inch WVGA IPS Display
- 1.25GHz MTK6737M Quad-Core Processor
- 512MB RAM With 4GB ROM
- Dual (Micro + Nano) SiM
- 5MP Rear Camera With LED Flash
- VGA Front Camera
- 4G VoLTE
- Bluetooth/FM
- 1450mAh Battery
Sansui Horizon 1
Buy At Price of Rs 3,999
Key Specs
- 4.5-inch (854 x 480 pixels) FWVGA IPS display
- 1.3 GHz Quad-core Spreadtrum SC9832 processor
- 1GB RAM
- 8GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 32GB with microSD
- Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)
- Dual SIM
- 5MP rear camera with dual LED Flash
- 3.2MP front-facing camera with LED flash
- 4G VoLTE
- 2000mAh battery
Swipe Konnect Star 4G
Buy At Price of Rs 3,799
Key Specs
- 4-inch (850 x 480 pixels) FWVGA display
- 1GHz quad-core processor
- 1GB RAM
- 16GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 32GB with microSD
- Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)
- Dual SIM
- 5MP rear camera with LED Flash
- 1.3MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 1800mAh battery
Lyf Flame 7
Buy At Price of Rs 3,499
Key Specs
- 4-inch (480 x 800 pixels) WVGA TN display with Asahi Dragontrail Glass protection
- 1.5 GHz quad-core Spreadrum 9830A processor with Mali-400 MP2 GPU
- 1GB RAM
- 8GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 32GB with microSD
- Android 5.1 (Lollipop)
- Dual SIM
- 5MP auto focus rear camera with LED Flash
- 2MP front-facing camera
- 4G LTE with VoLTE / 3G HSPA+
- 1750mAh battery