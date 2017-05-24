Currently 4G is gaining a lot of prominence in India. While the new mobile communications technology promises better and improved mobile web access, IP telephony, gaming services, high-definition mobile TV, video conferencing, and 3D television, the main thing about 4G is delivering better network speeds.

That being said, today most of the smartphone manufacturers are also offering smartphones that support 4G network. Besides, there are already a lot of smartphones with 4G capability in the market right now. And thus picking a 4G mobile under a paricular price range is quite a difficult task.

So if you are looking for a cheap 4G smartphone, we are making things easier for you. From all the available 4G smartphones we have selected and curated a list that includes some of the best 4G mobiles with good camera quality, specs and battery life. These are some of the cheapest 4G VOLTE smartphones in the market that you can buy right now.

SEE ALSO: Best Easy EMI offers on Android N smartphones

And this year we have seen a lot of action in Rs. 3000 to 6000 price range in 4G smartphones. However, for this list we have chosen the latest smartphones with the best possible specifications under Rs 4,000.

So let's get started with most affordable 4G and Volte smartphones under Rs. 4,000 in India.

Stay tuned to GizBot for more updates!

Micromax Bharat 2 Buy At Price of Rs 3,599

Key Specs

4-inch (800 x 480 pixels) WVGA display

1.3 GHz Quad-core Spreadtrum SC9832 processor

512MB RAM

4GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 32GB with microSD

Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)

Dual SIM

2MP rear camera with LED Flash

0.3MP (VGA) front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

WiFi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.0, GPS

1300mAh battery Intex Aqua A4 Buy At Price of Rs 4,199

Key Specs 4 Inch WVGA Touchscreen Display

1.3 GHz Quad-Core SC9832 Processor

1GB RAM With 8GB ROM

5MP Rear Camera With LED Flash

2MP Front Camera

Dual Micro SIM

4G VoLTE/WiFi

Fingerprint Sensor

1750 MAh Battery Zen Admire Joy Buy At Price of Rs 5,999

Key Specs

a 5-inch smartphone with pretty good display

1.3GHz quad-core processor

768MB of RAM

5MP back shooter

a 2MP selfie snapper

upto 32GB using a microSD card

a 2,000mAh li-ion battery Swipe Elite Star Buy At Price of Rs 3,333

Key Specs

4-inch (800 x 480 pixels) WVGA display

1.5GHz quad-core processor

1GB RAM

8GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 32GB with microSD

Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)

Dual SIM

5MP rear camera with dual LED Flash

1.3MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

WiFi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.0, GPS

2000mAh battery Intex Aqua 4G Mini Buy At Price of Rs 3,940

Key Specs

4 Inch WVGA IPS Display

1.25GHz MTK6737M Quad-Core Processor

512MB RAM With 4GB ROM

Dual (Micro + Nano) SiM

5MP Rear Camera With LED Flash

VGA Front Camera

4G VoLTE

Bluetooth/FM

1450mAh Battery Sansui Horizon 1 Buy At Price of Rs 3,999

Key Specs 4.5-inch (854 x 480 pixels) FWVGA IPS display

1.3 GHz Quad-core Spreadtrum SC9832 processor

1GB RAM

8GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 32GB with microSD

Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)

Dual SIM

5MP rear camera with dual LED Flash

3.2MP front-facing camera with LED flash

4G VoLTE

2000mAh battery Swipe Konnect Star 4G Buy At Price of Rs 3,799

Key Specs

4-inch (850 x 480 pixels) FWVGA display

1GHz quad-core processor

1GB RAM

16GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 32GB with microSD

Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)

Dual SIM

5MP rear camera with LED Flash

1.3MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

1800mAh battery Lyf Flame 7 Buy At Price of Rs 3,499

Key Specs

4-inch (480 x 800 pixels) WVGA TN display with Asahi Dragontrail Glass protection

1.5 GHz quad-core Spreadrum 9830A processor with Mali-400 MP2 GPU

1GB RAM

8GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 32GB with microSD

Android 5.1 (Lollipop)

Dual SIM

5MP auto focus rear camera with LED Flash

2MP front-facing camera

4G LTE with VoLTE / 3G HSPA+

1750mAh battery