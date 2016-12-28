Top Android Smartphones with Best Battery Life Released in 2016

A couple of years back when someone asked us to suggest an Android smartphone with the best battery life, we didn't have an answer to that question. Now, we can proudly say that there are a bunch of smartphones released this year offering the best battery life.

There are several smartphones that were released in 2016 ranging from entry-level to flagship level offering insane battery life, and they don't compromise on performance either. Here are the top smartphones with best battery life released in 2016.

Motorola Moto Z Play Probably the best Android smartphone ever that offers best battery life. The Motorola Moto Z Play with its Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 SoC, in our review period provided us a battery life of two complete days with a screen-on time of over six hours. The device is priced at Rs. 24,999 and is exclusively available on Flipkart India. Lenovo Z2 Plus The cheapest smartphone with Snapdragon 820 SoC is also one of the smartphones offering best battery life. The Lenovo Z2 Plus, in our extensive usage (review), provided us a little above five hours of screen-on time. Xiaomi Redmi 3s/ 3s Prime Xiaomi has had a good run in 2016. The Apple of China has released some good number of smartphones in India and all the smartphones impressed audience. The Xiaomi Redmi 3s/ 3s Prime launched with a massive 4100mAh battery and with its 720p screen, offered us a battery life of nearly 2 and half days with moderate usage and the screen-on time is incredible with over eight hours. Google Pixel XL Google's first attempt at branding their smartphones has been quite successful. The Pixel XL, the bigger one of both the Pixels nearly gave us a screen-on time of five hours and lasted for one complete day with full 4G LTE turned on. The software was optimized perfectly to achieve this feat. Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge Arguably the best smartphone of 2016 goes to the Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge in every aspect, and it's a battery monster too. The S7 Edge, in our review period, offered a little above four and half hours of screen-on time, which is an achievement with its Quad HD panel. Asus Zenfone 3 Asus upped their ante and placed their Zenfone 3 series of smartphones in the upper mid-range category, but the phones got it right for the asking price. The Zenfone 3 also comes with the Snapdragon 625 SoC, which is the best battery chipset released till date. The phone consistently offered us a battery life of one and half days. Lenovo K6 Power Another budget smartphone released in 2016 with an enormous 4000mAh battery. The Lenovo K6 Power directly competes with the Xiaomi Redmi 3s in the battery department. Having said that, we recently reviewed the phone and impressed with its five and half-hours' screen-on time. For Rs. 9,999, you can't ask much.