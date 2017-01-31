Best Basic Feature phones for 2017

Although phones have transitioned to smartphones long back, there's still some demand left for the good old, basic Feature phones.
And in markets like India, where price is a huge concern, the demand is certainly even higher. With this in mind, we have compiled a list of top feature phones you will be able to purchase in India in the year 2017.
So, without wasting any time, let's check out the list.
Nokia 105
Buy At Price of Rs 1,310
Key Specs
- 1.4 inch Quarter QVGA Display
- 8 MB ROM
- Single Sim
- 800 mAh Li-Ion Battery
Samsung Guru Music 2 SM-B310E
Buy At Price of Rs 1,660
Key Specs
- FM Radio, FM Recording
- 2-Inch (5.1 centimeters) QQVGA display with 128 x 160 pixels resolution
- Memory expandable up to 16GB
- dual SIM (GSM GSM)
- 800mAH lithium-ion battery providing talk-time of 11 hours
- 1 year manufacturer warranty for device
Intex Turbo S5
Buy At Price of Rs 1,462
Key Specs
- 2.4 Inch Display
- Dual SIM
- Bluetooth
- Digital Rear Camera
- WAP/GPRS
- FM Radio
- 32GB Expandable Memory
- 1500 MAh Battery
Micromax X715 Dual Sim Mobile Phone - Grey
Buy At Price of Rs 1,295
Key Specs
- 2.0 inch Display
- 0.3MP Primary Camera
- 1000 mAh Battery
- 1 Year Manufacturer Warranty
Nokia 216 Dual
Buy At Price of Rs 2,624
Key Specs
- 2.8 Inch QVGA Display
- Up To 32GB With MicroSD
- Dual SIM
- VGA Fixed Focus Camera With LED Flash
- VGA Front Camera With LED Flash
- FM Radio
- Bluetooth 3.0
- 1020 MAh Battery
Intex Ultra 4000
Buy At Price of Rs 1,549
Key Specs
- 2.4 inch Display
- 256 MB ROM
- 0.3MP Primary Camera
- 4000 mAh Battery
