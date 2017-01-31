Best Basic Feature phones for 2017

Although phones have transitioned to smartphones long back, there's still some demand left for the good old, basic Feature phones.

And in markets like India, where price is a huge concern, the demand is certainly even higher. With this in mind, we have compiled a list of top feature phones you will be able to purchase in India in the year 2017.

So, without wasting any time, let's check out the list.

Nokia 105 Buy At Price of Rs 1,310

Key Specs

1.4 inch Quarter QVGA Display

8 MB ROM

Single Sim

800 mAh Li-Ion Battery Samsung Guru Music 2 SM-B310E Buy At Price of Rs 1,660

Key Specs

FM Radio, FM Recording

2-Inch (5.1 centimeters) QQVGA display with 128 x 160 pixels resolution

Memory expandable up to 16GB

dual SIM (GSM GSM)

800mAH lithium-ion battery providing talk-time of 11 hours

1 year manufacturer warranty for device Intex Turbo S5 Buy At Price of Rs 1,462

Key Specs

2.4 Inch Display

Dual SIM

Bluetooth

Digital Rear Camera

WAP/GPRS

FM Radio

32GB Expandable Memory

1500 MAh Battery Micromax X715 Dual Sim Mobile Phone - Grey Buy At Price of Rs 1,295

Key Specs

2.0 inch Display

0.3MP Primary Camera

1000 mAh Battery

1 Year Manufacturer Warranty Nokia 216 Dual Buy At Price of Rs 2,624

Key Specs

2.8 Inch QVGA Display

Up To 32GB With MicroSD

Dual SIM

VGA Fixed Focus Camera With LED Flash

VGA Front Camera With LED Flash

FM Radio

Bluetooth 3.0

1020 MAh Battery Intex Ultra 4000 Buy At Price of Rs 1,549

Key Specs

2.4 inch Display

256 MB ROM

0.3MP Primary Camera

4000 mAh Battery