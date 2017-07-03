Motorola Moto smartphones to buy in India in July 2017

Motorola has been in the news for the entire first half of the year 2017. The company has recently announced a budget Android handset and before that it launched the second iteration of its 'Modular' devices- the Moto Z2 Plus. The company has also introduced a couple of new Moto Mods which will soon make it to the Indian market.

Motorola Moto smartphones to buy in India in July 2017

The veteran smartphone maker has a good user base in the country and the company's handsets are doing quite well in the sub Rs. 20k price point.

Moto G5 Plus has been one-of-the top selling budget handset in the Indian smartphone market. If you planning to invest in a budget or a mid-range Android device; Moto smartphones can be a good option.

Having said that, today we have created a list of the entire range of Moto smartphones that you can buy in India in July 2017. You can choose the handset matching your requirement and the price-point. Here you go.

Motorola Moto C Plus

Buy At Price of Rs 6,999
Key Features

  • 5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HDdisplay
  • 1.3GHz quad-core MediaTek MT6737 64-bit processor with Mali-T720 GPU
  • 2GB RAM
  • 16GB internal memory
  • expandable memory up to 32 GB with microSD
  • Dual (nano) SIMs
  • Android 7.0 (Nougat)
  • 8MP auto-focus rear camera with LED Flash
  • 2MP front-facing camera with LED flash
  • 4G VoLTE
  • 4000mAh (typical) | 3780 mAh (minimum) battery with 10W rapid charge

Motorola Moto Z2 Play

Buy At Price of Rs 27,999
Key Features

  • 5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD display
  • 2.2GHz GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 626 processor with Adreno 506 GPU
  • 4GB RAM with 64GB storage
  • expandable memory with microSD
  • Android 7.1.1 (Nougat)
  • Dual SIM
  • 12MP rear camera with dual-tone LED flash
  • 5MP front-facing camera
  • 4G VoLTE
  • 3000mAh battery with Turbo charging

Moto C

Buy At Price of Rs 6,624
Key Features

  • 5-inch (854 x 480 pixels) FWVGA display
  • 1.1GHz quad-core MediaTek MT6737M 64-bit processor with Mali-T720 GPU
  • 1GB RAM
  • 16GB internal memory
  • expandable memory up to 32GB with microSD
  • Dual micro SIMs
  • Android 7.0 (Nougat)
  • 5MP auto focus rear camera with LED Flash
  • 2MP front-facing camera with LED flash
  • 4G VoLTE
  • 2350mAh (typical) / 2350 mAh (minimum) removable battery

Motorola Moto G5

Buy At Price of Rs 10,999
Key Features

  • 5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD display with Corning Gorilla glass 3 protection
  • 1.4GHz Octa-Core 64-bit Snapdragon 430 (MSM8937) processor with Adreno 505 GPU
  • 3GB RAM
  • 16GB internal memory
  • expandable memory up to 128 GB with microSD
  • Android 7.0 (Nougat)
  • Dual SIM
  • 13MP rear camera with LED flash
  • 5MP front-facing camera
  • 4G VoLTE
  • 2800mAh battery with rapid charging

Motorola Moto G5 Plus

Buy At Price of Rs 14,999
Key Features

  • 5.2-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD display with Corning Gorilla glass 3 protection
  • 2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 625 processor with Adreno 506 GPU
  • 3GB RAM with 16GB storage / 4GB RAM with 32GB storage
  • expandable memory up to 128 GB with microSD
  • Android 7.0 (Nougat)
  • Dual SIM
  • 12MP rear camera with dual-tone LED flash
  • 5MP front-facing camera
  • Water repellent nano-coating
  • Fingerprint sensor
  • 4G VoLTE
  • 3000mAh battery with Turbo charging

Motorola Moto M

Buy At Price of Rs 15,999
Key Features

  • 5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD Super AMOLED display
  • 2.2 GHz Octa-core MediaTek Helio P15 processor with Mali T860MP2 GPU
  • 3GBRAM/32GB internal memory
  • 4GB RAM/64GB internal memory
  • expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
  • Android 6.0.1 (Marshmallow)
  • Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano/microSD)
  • 16MP rear camera with dual-tone LED flash
  • 8MP front-facing camera
  • Fingerprint sensor
  • 4G VoLTE
  • 3050mAh battery with Turbo charging

Motorola Moto Z

Buy At Price of Rs 29,999
Key Features

  • 5.5-inch (2560 x 1440 pixels) Quad HD AMOLED Corning Gorilla Glass display, 535ppi
  • 2.2GHz quad-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 processor with Adreno 530 GPU
  • 4GB LPDDR4 RAM
  • 32GB / 64GB internal memory
  • expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD
  • Android 6.0.1 (Marshmallow)
  • Single-SIM (Nano-SIM)
  • 13MP rear cameras with dual-tone LED flash
  • 5MP front-facing camera
  • 4G LTE (Cat 9) / 3G
  • 2600mAh battery with Turbo charging

Motorola Moto Z Play

Buy At Price of Rs 24,499
Key Features

  • 5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD Super AMOLED display with Corning Gorilla Glass protection, 403ppi
  • 2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 625 processor with Adreno 506 GPU
  • 3GB RAM
  • 32GB internal memory
  • expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD
  • Android 6.0.1 (Marshmallow)
  • Dual SIM
  • 16MP rear camera with dual-tone LED flash
  • 5MP front-facing camera
  • Fingerprint sensor
  • 4G LTE
  • 3510mAh battery with Turbo charging

Motorola Moto G4 Play

Buy At Price of Rs 7,999
Key Features

  • 5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD display
  • 1.2 GHz quad-core 64-bit Snapdragon 410 (MSM8916) processor with Adreno 306 GPU
  • 2GB RAM with 16GB internal memory
  • expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
  • Dual SIM
  • Android 6.0.1 (Marshmallow)
  • 8MP rear camera with LED flash
  • 5MP front-facing camer
  • 4G VoLTE
  • 2800mAh battery with Quick Charge

Moto G4

Buy At Price of Rs 9,999
Key Features

  • 5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD display with Corning Gorilla glass 3 protection
  • Octa-Core Snapdragon 617 (4 x 1.5GHz + 4 x 1.2GHz) processor with Adreno 405 GPU
  • 2GB RAM
  • 16GB internal memory
  • expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
  • Dual SIM
  • Android 6.0.1 (Marshmallow)
  • 13MP rear camera with dual-tone LED flash
  • 5MP front-facing camera with OmniVision
  • 4G LTE with VoLTE
  • 3000mAh battery with Turbo Charging

Motorola Moto G4 Plus

Buy At Price of Rs 10,985
Key Features

  • 5.5 Inch FHD Touchscreen Display
  • 1.5 GHz Octa-Core 64-Bit Snapdragon 617 Processor
  • 2GB RAM With 16GB ROM
  • 16 MP Rear Camera With Dual-Tone LED Flash
  • 5 MP Front Camera
  • 4G/WiFi
  • Fingerprint Sensor
  • Bluetooth
  • Turbo Charging
  • 3000 MAh Battery

Story first published: Monday, July 3, 2017, 12:39 [IST]
