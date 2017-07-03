Motorola Moto smartphones to buy in India in July 2017

Motorola has been in the news for the entire first half of the year 2017. The company has recently announced a budget Android handset and before that it launched the second iteration of its 'Modular' devices- the Moto Z2 Plus. The company has also introduced a couple of new Moto Mods which will soon make it to the Indian market.
The veteran smartphone maker has a good user base in the country and the company's handsets are doing quite well in the sub Rs. 20k price point.
Moto G5 Plus has been one-of-the top selling budget handset in the Indian smartphone market. If you planning to invest in a budget or a mid-range Android device; Moto smartphones can be a good option.
SEE ALSO: Best smartphones to buy in July 2017
Having said that, today we have created a list of the entire range of Moto smartphones that you can buy in India in July 2017. You can choose the handset matching your requirement and the price-point. Here you go.
Motorola Moto C Plus
Buy At Price of Rs 6,999
Key Features
- 5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HDdisplay
- 1.3GHz quad-core MediaTek MT6737 64-bit processor with Mali-T720 GPU
- 2GB RAM
- 16GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 32 GB with microSD
- Dual (nano) SIMs
- Android 7.0 (Nougat)
- 8MP auto-focus rear camera with LED Flash
- 2MP front-facing camera with LED flash
- 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh (typical) | 3780 mAh (minimum) battery with 10W rapid charge
Motorola Moto Z2 Play
Buy At Price of Rs 27,999
Key Features
- 5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD display
- 2.2GHz GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 626 processor with Adreno 506 GPU
- 4GB RAM with 64GB storage
- expandable memory with microSD
- Android 7.1.1 (Nougat)
- Dual SIM
- 12MP rear camera with dual-tone LED flash
- 5MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3000mAh battery with Turbo charging
Moto C
Buy At Price of Rs 6,624
Key Features
- 5-inch (854 x 480 pixels) FWVGA display
- 1.1GHz quad-core MediaTek MT6737M 64-bit processor with Mali-T720 GPU
- 1GB RAM
- 16GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 32GB with microSD
- Dual micro SIMs
- Android 7.0 (Nougat)
- 5MP auto focus rear camera with LED Flash
- 2MP front-facing camera with LED flash
- 4G VoLTE
- 2350mAh (typical) / 2350 mAh (minimum) removable battery
Motorola Moto G5
Buy At Price of Rs 10,999
Key Features
- 5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD display with Corning Gorilla glass 3 protection
- 1.4GHz Octa-Core 64-bit Snapdragon 430 (MSM8937) processor with Adreno 505 GPU
- 3GB RAM
- 16GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 128 GB with microSD
- Android 7.0 (Nougat)
- Dual SIM
- 13MP rear camera with LED flash
- 5MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 2800mAh battery with rapid charging
Motorola Moto G5 Plus
Buy At Price of Rs 14,999
Key Features
- 5.2-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD display with Corning Gorilla glass 3 protection
- 2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 625 processor with Adreno 506 GPU
- 3GB RAM with 16GB storage / 4GB RAM with 32GB storage
- expandable memory up to 128 GB with microSD
- Android 7.0 (Nougat)
- Dual SIM
- 12MP rear camera with dual-tone LED flash
- 5MP front-facing camera
- Water repellent nano-coating
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G VoLTE
- 3000mAh battery with Turbo charging
Motorola Moto M
Buy At Price of Rs 15,999
Key Features
- 5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD Super AMOLED display
- 2.2 GHz Octa-core MediaTek Helio P15 processor with Mali T860MP2 GPU
- 3GBRAM/32GB internal memory
- 4GB RAM/64GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 6.0.1 (Marshmallow)
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano/microSD)
- 16MP rear camera with dual-tone LED flash
- 8MP front-facing camera
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G VoLTE
- 3050mAh battery with Turbo charging
Motorola Moto Z
Buy At Price of Rs 29,999
Key Features
- 5.5-inch (2560 x 1440 pixels) Quad HD AMOLED Corning Gorilla Glass display, 535ppi
- 2.2GHz quad-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 processor with Adreno 530 GPU
- 4GB LPDDR4 RAM
- 32GB / 64GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD
- Android 6.0.1 (Marshmallow)
- Single-SIM (Nano-SIM)
- 13MP rear cameras with dual-tone LED flash
- 5MP front-facing camera
- 4G LTE (Cat 9) / 3G
- 2600mAh battery with Turbo charging
Motorola Moto Z Play
Buy At Price of Rs 24,499
Key Features
- 5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD Super AMOLED display with Corning Gorilla Glass protection, 403ppi
- 2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 625 processor with Adreno 506 GPU
- 3GB RAM
- 32GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD
- Android 6.0.1 (Marshmallow)
- Dual SIM
- 16MP rear camera with dual-tone LED flash
- 5MP front-facing camera
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G LTE
- 3510mAh battery with Turbo charging
Motorola Moto G4 Play
Buy At Price of Rs 7,999
Key Features
- 5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD display
- 1.2 GHz quad-core 64-bit Snapdragon 410 (MSM8916) processor with Adreno 306 GPU
- 2GB RAM with 16GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Dual SIM
- Android 6.0.1 (Marshmallow)
- 8MP rear camera with LED flash
- 5MP front-facing camer
- 4G VoLTE
- 2800mAh battery with Quick Charge
Moto G4
Buy At Price of Rs 9,999
Key Features
- 5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD display with Corning Gorilla glass 3 protection
- Octa-Core Snapdragon 617 (4 x 1.5GHz + 4 x 1.2GHz) processor with Adreno 405 GPU
- 2GB RAM
- 16GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Dual SIM
- Android 6.0.1 (Marshmallow)
- 13MP rear camera with dual-tone LED flash
- 5MP front-facing camera with OmniVision
- 4G LTE with VoLTE
- 3000mAh battery with Turbo Charging
Motorola Moto G4 Plus
Buy At Price of Rs 10,985
Key Features
- 5.5 Inch FHD Touchscreen Display
- 1.5 GHz Octa-Core 64-Bit Snapdragon 617 Processor
- 2GB RAM With 16GB ROM
- 16 MP Rear Camera With Dual-Tone LED Flash
- 5 MP Front Camera
- 4G/WiFi
- Fingerprint Sensor
- Bluetooth
- Turbo Charging
- 3000 MAh Battery