Motorola Moto smartphones to buy in India in July 2017

Motorola has been in the news for the entire first half of the year 2017. The company has recently announced a budget Android handset and before that it launched the second iteration of its 'Modular' devices- the Moto Z2 Plus. The company has also introduced a couple of new Moto Mods which will soon make it to the Indian market.

The veteran smartphone maker has a good user base in the country and the company's handsets are doing quite well in the sub Rs. 20k price point.

Moto G5 Plus has been one-of-the top selling budget handset in the Indian smartphone market. If you planning to invest in a budget or a mid-range Android device; Moto smartphones can be a good option.

Having said that, today we have created a list of the entire range of Moto smartphones that you can buy in India in July 2017. You can choose the handset matching your requirement and the price-point. Here you go.

Motorola Moto C Plus Buy At Price of Rs 6,999

Key Features

5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HDdisplay

1.3GHz quad-core MediaTek MT6737 64-bit processor with Mali-T720 GPU

2GB RAM

16GB internal memory

expandable memory up to 32 GB with microSD

Dual (nano) SIMs

Android 7.0 (Nougat)

8MP auto-focus rear camera with LED Flash

2MP front-facing camera with LED flash

4G VoLTE

4000mAh (typical) | 3780 mAh (minimum) battery with 10W rapid charge Motorola Moto Z2 Play Buy At Price of Rs 27,999

Key Features

5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD display

2.2GHz GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 626 processor with Adreno 506 GPU

4GB RAM with 64GB storage

expandable memory with microSD

Android 7.1.1 (Nougat)

Dual SIM

12MP rear camera with dual-tone LED flash

5MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

3000mAh battery with Turbo charging Moto C Buy At Price of Rs 6,624

Key Features

5-inch (854 x 480 pixels) FWVGA display

1.1GHz quad-core MediaTek MT6737M 64-bit processor with Mali-T720 GPU

1GB RAM

16GB internal memory

expandable memory up to 32GB with microSD

Dual micro SIMs

Android 7.0 (Nougat)

5MP auto focus rear camera with LED Flash

2MP front-facing camera with LED flash

4G VoLTE

2350mAh (typical) / 2350 mAh (minimum) removable battery Motorola Moto G5 Buy At Price of Rs 10,999

Key Features

5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD display with Corning Gorilla glass 3 protection

1.4GHz Octa-Core 64-bit Snapdragon 430 (MSM8937) processor with Adreno 505 GPU

3GB RAM

16GB internal memory

expandable memory up to 128 GB with microSD

Android 7.0 (Nougat)

Dual SIM

13MP rear camera with LED flash

5MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

2800mAh battery with rapid charging Motorola Moto G5 Plus Buy At Price of Rs 14,999

Key Features

5.2-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD display with Corning Gorilla glass 3 protection

2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 625 processor with Adreno 506 GPU

3GB RAM with 16GB storage / 4GB RAM with 32GB storage

expandable memory up to 128 GB with microSD

Android 7.0 (Nougat)

Dual SIM

12MP rear camera with dual-tone LED flash

5MP front-facing camera

Water repellent nano-coating

Fingerprint sensor

4G VoLTE

3000mAh battery with Turbo charging Motorola Moto M Buy At Price of Rs 15,999

Key Features

5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD Super AMOLED display

2.2 GHz Octa-core MediaTek Helio P15 processor with Mali T860MP2 GPU

3GBRAM/32GB internal memory

4GB RAM/64GB internal memory

expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

Android 6.0.1 (Marshmallow)

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano/microSD)

16MP rear camera with dual-tone LED flash

8MP front-facing camera

Fingerprint sensor

4G VoLTE

3050mAh battery with Turbo charging Motorola Moto Z Buy At Price of Rs 29,999

Key Features

5.5-inch (2560 x 1440 pixels) Quad HD AMOLED Corning Gorilla Glass display, 535ppi

2.2GHz quad-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 processor with Adreno 530 GPU

4GB LPDDR4 RAM

32GB / 64GB internal memory

expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD

Android 6.0.1 (Marshmallow)

Single-SIM (Nano-SIM)

13MP rear cameras with dual-tone LED flash

5MP front-facing camera

4G LTE (Cat 9) / 3G

2600mAh battery with Turbo charging Motorola Moto Z Play Buy At Price of Rs 24,499

Key Features

5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD Super AMOLED display with Corning Gorilla Glass protection, 403ppi

2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 625 processor with Adreno 506 GPU

3GB RAM

32GB internal memory

expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD

Android 6.0.1 (Marshmallow)

Dual SIM

16MP rear camera with dual-tone LED flash

5MP front-facing camera

Fingerprint sensor

4G LTE

3510mAh battery with Turbo charging Motorola Moto G4 Play Buy At Price of Rs 7,999

Key Features

5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD display

1.2 GHz quad-core 64-bit Snapdragon 410 (MSM8916) processor with Adreno 306 GPU

2GB RAM with 16GB internal memory

expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

Dual SIM

Android 6.0.1 (Marshmallow)

8MP rear camera with LED flash

5MP front-facing camer

4G VoLTE

2800mAh battery with Quick Charge Moto G4 Buy At Price of Rs 9,999

Key Features

5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD display with Corning Gorilla glass 3 protection

Octa-Core Snapdragon 617 (4 x 1.5GHz + 4 x 1.2GHz) processor with Adreno 405 GPU

2GB RAM

16GB internal memory

expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

Dual SIM

Android 6.0.1 (Marshmallow)

13MP rear camera with dual-tone LED flash

5MP front-facing camera with OmniVision

4G LTE with VoLTE

3000mAh battery with Turbo Charging Motorola Moto G4 Plus Buy At Price of Rs 10,985

Key Features

5.5 Inch FHD Touchscreen Display

1.5 GHz Octa-Core 64-Bit Snapdragon 617 Processor

2GB RAM With 16GB ROM

16 MP Rear Camera With Dual-Tone LED Flash

5 MP Front Camera

4G/WiFi

Fingerprint Sensor

Bluetooth

Turbo Charging

3000 MAh Battery