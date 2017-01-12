Best Pongal/Sankranthi 2017 offers on 4G Android smartphones

Festive season is back and as usual, e-commerce websites like Amazon and Flipkart are offering huge discounts on products ranging across different categories.
In this article, we will present you with 10 smartphones listed on both Amazon and Flipkart that are available at discounted prices. So hurry up, and get your hands on them before they go out of stock.
7% Off on Motorola Moto G Plus, 4th Gen
- 5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD display with Corning Gorilla glass 3 protection
- Octa-Core Snapdragon 617 (4 x 1.5GHz + 4 x 1.2GHz) processor with Adreno 405 GPU
- 3GB RAM with 32GB internal memory / 2GB RAM with 16GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Dual SIM
- Android 6.0.1 (Marshmallow)
- 16MP rear camera with dual-tone LED flash
- 5MP front-facing camera
- Fingerprint sensor, Water repellent nano-coating
- 4G LTE with VoLTE
- 3000mAh battery with Turbo Charging
26% off on Sony Xperia XA Dual (Graphite Black)
- 5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) curved glass edge-to-edge display
- Octa-core (4 x 2.0 GHz + 4 x 1.0 GHz) MediaTek Helio P10 (MT6755) processor with 700MHz Mali T860MP2 GPU
- 2GB RAM
- 16GB internal memory
- Up to 200GB expandable memory up to 200GB via microSD card
- Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)
- Dual SIM (nano+nano)
- 13MP Primary Camera
- 8MP front-facing camera
- 4G LTE
- 2300 mAh battery
23% off on Apple iPhone 5s (Space Grey, 16GB)
- 4 Inch Retina Display
- Nano SIM
- A7 Processor
- 8MP Camera
- Dual LED Flash.Facetime HD Camera
- Bluetooth 4.0
- SIRI
- Fingerprint Sensor
11% off on Oppo F1S (Gold, 32GB)
- 5.5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD IPS display with Corning Gorilla Glass 4 protection
- 1.5 GHz octa-core MediaTek MT6750 64-bit processor with Mali T860 GPU
- 4GB RAM with 64GB storage
- 3GB RAM with 32GB storage
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 5.1 (Lollipop) with ColorOS 3.0
- Dual (nano) SIM
- 13MP rear camera with LED Flash, PDAF, f/2.2 aperture
- 16MP front-facing camera with 5P lens, f/2.0 aperture
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G
- WiFi 802.11 a/b/g/n (2.4/5GHz)
- Bluetooth 4.0, GPS
- 3075mAh battery
29% off on LG K10 4G Dual Sim Mobile Phone (16GB, Black-Blue)
- 5.3-inch HD display
- 1.2GHz or 1.3GHz Quad-Core processor / 1.14GHz Octa-Core; 3G: 1.3GHz Quad-Core processor
- Android 5.1 Lollipop
- 2GB RAM / 1.5GB RAM/ 1GB RAM, 16GB / 8GB internal memory
- 13MP Rear Camera
- 8MP Front Camera
- LTE / 3G
- 2,300mAh Battery
36% off LYF F1 Black
- 5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD display with Corning Gorilla glass 4 protection
- Octa-Core Snapdragon 617 (4 x 1.5GHz + 4 x 1.2GHz) processor with Adreno 405 GPU
- 3GB RAM
- 32GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Dual SIM (micro + nano)
- Android 6.0.1 (Marshmallow)
- 16MP rear camera with dual-tone LED flash, PDAF
- 8MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- WiFi 802.11 b/g/n
- Bluetooth 4.1, GPS
- 3200mAh battery
8% off on Samsung Galaxy On Nxt (Gold, 32 GB)
- 5.5-inch (1920×1080 pixels) Full HD display with 2.5D Corning Gorilla Glass protection
- 1.6GHz Octa-Core Exynos 7870 processor with Mali T830 GPU
- 3GB RAM
- 32GB Internal Storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB via micro SD card
- Android 6.0.1 (Marshmallow)
- Dual SIM
- 13MP rear camera with LED flash, f/1.9 aperture
- 8MP front camera, f/1.9 aperture
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.1, GPS
- 3300mAh battery
15% off on Asus Zenfone 3 Laser (Gold, 32 GB)
- 5.5 inch Full HD Display
- 4 GB RAM
- 32 GB ROM
- Expandable Upto 128 GB
- 13MP Primary Camera
- 8MP Front Camera
- Qualcomm Octa Core Snapdragon 430 64-bit Processor
- Android Marshmallow 6
- 3000 mAh Battery
8% off on Mi 5 (White, 32 GB)
- 5.15 Inch FHD Full Lamination Display
- 1.8 GHz Quad Core Snapdragon 820 Processor
- 3GB RAM With 32GB ROM
- Dual Sim
- 16 MP Rear Camera With Dual Tone LED Flash And PDAF
- 4 MP Front Camera
- 4G VoLTE/WiFi/NFC/Bluetooth
- Infrared Sensor
- 3000 MAh Battery
15% off on Swipe Elite Max (Onyx Black, 32 GB)
- 5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) IPS display
- Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 ( 4 x 1.2 GHz Cortex A53 + 4 x 1.5 GHz Cortex A53) 64-bit processor with Adreno 505 GPU
- 4GB RAM
- 32GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 64GB with microSD
- Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano+nano/microSD)
- 13MP rear camera with LED flash, PDAF
- 8MP front-facing camera
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G LTE
- WiFi 802.11 b/g/n
- Bluetooth 4.1, GPS, USB OTG
- 3000mAh battery with Zip Charge