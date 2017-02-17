Top Best Slim Smartphones Under Rs 15,000

We have come a long way since the smartphones original inception. Yes, now we can see a smartphone launching every day around the world. And, every phone is equally good in its own way.

In India, consumers always preferred the sub Rs. 15,000 price segment. We all know how Xiaomi turned the cards with the Xiaomi Redmi Note 3. Not only the smartphone offers incredible hardware at an affordable price, but it also looks great in every aspect.

Some budget-conscious users want their device to be sleek and slim. Here's our list of ten smartphones under Rs. 15,000 price bracket which are slim and offers great in-hand feel.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 (Dimensions: 151 x 76 x 8.5 mm (5.94 x 2.99 x 0.33 in)) Buy At Price of Rs 12,999

Complete Specs of Redmi note 4

Key Specs

5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD 2.5D curved glass display, up to 72% NTSC color gamut, 1000:1 contrast ratio

2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 625 14nm processor with Adreno 506 GPU

2GB / 3GB RAM with 32GB storage (eMMC 5.0) / 4GB RAM with 64GB storage (eMMC 5.0)

expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

MIUI 8 based on Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)

Hybrid Dual SIM (micro + nano/microSD)

13MP rear camera

5MP front-facing camera,

Fingerprint sensor, Infrared sensor

4G VoLTE

4000mAh (minimum) / 4100mAh (typical) battery Honor 6X (Dimensions: 150.9 x 76.2 x 8.2 mm) Buy At Price of Rs 12,999

Complete Specs of Honor 6X

Key Specs

5.5-inch (1080 x 1920 pixels) Full HD 2.5D curved glass IPS display

Octa-core Kirin 655 ( 4 x 2.1GHz + 4 x 1.7GHz) 16nm processor with Mali T830-MP2

3GB / 4GB LPDDR3 RAM with 32GB (eMMC 5.1) storage

4GB RAM with 64GB (eMMC 5.1) storage

expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano+ nano/microSD)

Android 6.0 (Marshmallow) with EMUI 4.1

12MP rear camera with LED Flash

2MP secondary camera

8MP front-facing camera

Fingerprint sensor

4G VoLTE, WiFi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.1, GPS

3340mAh (typical) / 3270mAh (minium) battery with support for fast charging Samsung Galaxy J7 (2016) (Dimensions: 151.7 x 76 x 7.8 mm) Buy At Price of Rs 14,990

Complete Specs of Samsung Galaxy J7 (2016)

Key Specs

5.5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD Super AMOLED display

1.6GHz Octa-Core Exynos 7870 processor

2GB RAM

16GB internal memory

expandable up to 128GB with microSD

Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)

Dual SIM

13MP rear camera with LED flash

5MP front-facing camera with LED flash

4G LTE / 3G HSPA+

Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.1, GPS

3300mAh battery Samsung Galaxy J5 Prime (Dimensions: 142.8 x 69.5 x 8.1 mm) Buy At Price of Rs 14,790

Complete Specs of Samsung Galaxy J5 Prime

Key Specs

5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD display, 2.5D Corning Gorilla Glass protection

1.4GHz Quad-Core processor

2GB RAM

16GB internal memory

expandable up to 256GB with microSD

Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)

Dual SIM

13MP rear camera with LED flash

5MP front-facing camera

Fingerprint sensor

4G LTE

2400mAh battery Asus Zenfone 3 Max (Dimensions: 149.5 x 73.7 x 8.55 mm) Buy At Price of Rs 12,699

Complete Specs of Asus Zenfone 3 Max ZC520TL

Key Specs

5.2-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) 2.5D curved glass display

1.3 GHz quad-core MediaTek MT6737 64-bit processor with Mali-T720 GPU

3GB LPDDR3 RAM

32GB internal storage

expandable memory with microSD

Android 6.0 (Marshmallow) with Zen UI 3.0

Hybrid Dual SIM (Micro + nano/microSD)

13MP rear camera with LED flash

5MP front-facing camera

Fingerprint sensor

4G LTE

4100mAh (non-removable) battery Motorola Moto G4 Plus Buy At Price of Rs 12,999

Complete Specs of Motorola MotoG4 Plus

Key Specs 5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD display with Corning Gorilla glass 3 protection

Octa-Core Snapdragon 617 (4 x 1.5GHz + 4 x 1.2GHz) processor with Adreno 405 GPU

3GB RAM with 32GB internal memory / 2GB RAM with 16GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

Dual SIM

Android 6.0.1 (Marshmallow)

16MP rear camera with dual-tone LED flash

5MP front-facing camera

Fingerprint sensor, Water repellent nano-coating

4G LTE with VoLTE

3000mAh battery with Turbo Charging LG X Power (Dimensions: 148.9 x 74.9 x 7.9 mm) Buy At Price of Rs 12,599

Complete Specs of LG X power

Key Specs

5.3-inch (1280×720 pixels) HD display

1.1GHz Quad-Core 64-bit MediaTek MT6735 processor with Mali-T720 GPU

2GB RAM

16GB internal memory

expandable memory up to 32GB with microSD

Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)

Dual SIM

13MP rear camera with LED Flash

8MP front-facing camera

4G LTE

4100mAh battery Lenovo ZUK Z2 plus Buy At Price of Rs 14,999

Complete Specs of Lenovo ZUK Z2 plus

Key Specs

5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD LTPS 2.5D curved glass display

2.15GHz Quad-Core Snapdragon 820 processor with Adreno 530 GPU

3GB DDR4 RAM with 32GB internal storage

4GB RAM with 64GB internal storage

Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)

13MP rear camera with LED Flash

8MP front-facing camera

Dual (nano) SIM

4G VoLTE

WiFi 802.11ac (2.4/5 GHz)

3500mAh battery with Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0