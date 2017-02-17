Top Best Slim Smartphones Under Rs 15,000

We have come a long way since the smartphones original inception. Yes, now we can see a smartphone launching every day around the world. And, every phone is equally good in its own way.
In India, consumers always preferred the sub Rs. 15,000 price segment. We all know how Xiaomi turned the cards with the Xiaomi Redmi Note 3. Not only the smartphone offers incredible hardware at an affordable price, but it also looks great in every aspect.
Some budget-conscious users want their device to be sleek and slim. Here's our list of ten smartphones under Rs. 15,000 price bracket which are slim and offers great in-hand feel.
Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 (Dimensions: 151 x 76 x 8.5 mm (5.94 x 2.99 x 0.33 in))
- 5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD 2.5D curved glass display, up to 72% NTSC color gamut, 1000:1 contrast ratio
- 2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 625 14nm processor with Adreno 506 GPU
- 2GB / 3GB RAM with 32GB storage (eMMC 5.0) / 4GB RAM with 64GB storage (eMMC 5.0)
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- MIUI 8 based on Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)
- Hybrid Dual SIM (micro + nano/microSD)
- 13MP rear camera
- 5MP front-facing camera,
- Fingerprint sensor, Infrared sensor
- 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh (minimum) / 4100mAh (typical) battery
Honor 6X (Dimensions: 150.9 x 76.2 x 8.2 mm)
- 5.5-inch (1080 x 1920 pixels) Full HD 2.5D curved glass IPS display
- Octa-core Kirin 655 ( 4 x 2.1GHz + 4 x 1.7GHz) 16nm processor with Mali T830-MP2
- 3GB / 4GB LPDDR3 RAM with 32GB (eMMC 5.1) storage
- 4GB RAM with 64GB (eMMC 5.1) storage
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano+ nano/microSD)
- Android 6.0 (Marshmallow) with EMUI 4.1
- 12MP rear camera with LED Flash
- 2MP secondary camera
- 8MP front-facing camera
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G VoLTE, WiFi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.1, GPS
- 3340mAh (typical) / 3270mAh (minium) battery with support for fast charging
Samsung Galaxy J7 (2016) (Dimensions: 151.7 x 76 x 7.8 mm)
- 5.5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD Super AMOLED display
- 1.6GHz Octa-Core Exynos 7870 processor
- 2GB RAM
- 16GB internal memory
- expandable up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)
- Dual SIM
- 13MP rear camera with LED flash
- 5MP front-facing camera with LED flash
- 4G LTE / 3G HSPA+
- Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.1, GPS
- 3300mAh battery
Samsung Galaxy J5 Prime (Dimensions: 142.8 x 69.5 x 8.1 mm)
- 5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD display, 2.5D Corning Gorilla Glass protection
- 1.4GHz Quad-Core processor
- 2GB RAM
- 16GB internal memory
- expandable up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)
- Dual SIM
- 13MP rear camera with LED flash
- 5MP front-facing camera
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G LTE
- 2400mAh battery
Asus Zenfone 3 Max (Dimensions: 149.5 x 73.7 x 8.55 mm)
- 5.2-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) 2.5D curved glass display
- 1.3 GHz quad-core MediaTek MT6737 64-bit processor with Mali-T720 GPU
- 3GB LPDDR3 RAM
- 32GB internal storage
- expandable memory with microSD
- Android 6.0 (Marshmallow) with Zen UI 3.0
- Hybrid Dual SIM (Micro + nano/microSD)
- 13MP rear camera with LED flash
- 5MP front-facing camera
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G LTE
- 4100mAh (non-removable) battery
Motorola Moto G4 Plus
- 5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD display with Corning Gorilla glass 3 protection
- Octa-Core Snapdragon 617 (4 x 1.5GHz + 4 x 1.2GHz) processor with Adreno 405 GPU
- 3GB RAM with 32GB internal memory / 2GB RAM with 16GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Dual SIM
- Android 6.0.1 (Marshmallow)
- 16MP rear camera with dual-tone LED flash
- 5MP front-facing camera
- Fingerprint sensor, Water repellent nano-coating
- 4G LTE with VoLTE
- 3000mAh battery with Turbo Charging
LG X Power (Dimensions: 148.9 x 74.9 x 7.9 mm)
- 5.3-inch (1280×720 pixels) HD display
- 1.1GHz Quad-Core 64-bit MediaTek MT6735 processor with Mali-T720 GPU
- 2GB RAM
- 16GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 32GB with microSD
- Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)
- Dual SIM
- 13MP rear camera with LED Flash
- 8MP front-facing camera
- 4G LTE
- 4100mAh battery
Lenovo ZUK Z2 plus
- 5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD LTPS 2.5D curved glass display
- 2.15GHz Quad-Core Snapdragon 820 processor with Adreno 530 GPU
- 3GB DDR4 RAM with 32GB internal storage
- 4GB RAM with 64GB internal storage
- Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)
- 13MP rear camera with LED Flash
- 8MP front-facing camera
- Dual (nano) SIM
- 4G VoLTE
- WiFi 802.11ac (2.4/5 GHz)
- 3500mAh battery with Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0