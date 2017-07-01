Best smartphones to buy in July 2017

With the proliferation of technology and as it moves forward smartphones today have become more powerful. Moreover, their ability to do more has increased immensely.
In recent times, flagship smartphones are featuring almost 6GB of DDR4 RAM as standard which is also more than the RAM available on a normal laptop. Further, while you may be using a 1080p Television at home, the screen resolution on the best smartphones have now been bumped up to 2K. And not just that, the camera quality is pretty much to DSLRs with each new smartphone.
However, all smartphones are generally differentiated on the basis of their performance, camera quality and price. While those may be the key deciding factors, if you are looking to buy a new smartphone things can be pretty confusing because of the vast number of choices available.
In any case, to help you choose the right smartphone, here are some of the best smartphones that you can buy in India. Our list for July 2017, offers the right mix of performance and features. SO you can read below to find out which are the smartphones as well as get more information on the best available products in India.
OnePlus 5
Buy At Price of Rs 37,999
Key Features
- 5.5-inch (1920×1080 pixels) Full HD Optic AMOLED 2.5D curved Corning Gorilla Glass 5 display
- 2.45GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 835 64-bit 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 540 GPU
- 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB storage
- 8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) internal storage
- Android 7.1.1 (Nougat) with Oxygen OS
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 16MP rear camera with dual LED Flash,
- secondary 20MP camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3300mAh battery with Dash Charge (5V 4A)
Xiaomi Redmi Note 4
Buy At Price of Rs 10,999
Key Features
- 5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD 2.5D curved glass display
- 2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 625 14nm processor with Adreno 506 GPU
- 2GB / 3GB RAM with 32GB storage
- 4GB RAM with 64GB storage
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- MIUI 8 based on Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)
- Hybrid Dual SIM (micro + nano/microSD)
- 13MP rear camera
- 5MP front-facing camera,
- 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh (minimum) / 4100mAh (typical) battery
Apple iPhone 7
Buy At Price of Rs 42,499
Key Features
- 4.7 Inch Retina HD Display With 3D Touch
- Quad-Core Apple A10 Fusion Processor
- Force Touch Technology
- 2GB RAM With 32/128/256GB ROM
- Dual 12MP ISight Camera With OIS
- 7MP Front Facing Camera
- Touch ID
- Bluetooth 4.2
- LTE Support
- Water And Dust Resistance
- Non-removable Li-Ion 1960 mAh battery
LG G6
Buy At Price of Rs 39,990
Key Features
- 5.7-inch (1440 × 2880 pixels) QHD+ LCD display with a 18:9 aspect ratio, 564 PPI
- Quad-core Snapdragon 821 processor with Adreno 530 GPU
- 4GB LPDDR4 RAM, 32GB / 64GB (UFS 2.0) internal memory
- expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD
- Android 7.0 (Nougat) with LG UX 6.0, Google Assistant
- 13MP dual rear cameras with dual-tone LED Flash
- 5MP front camera with 100-degree wide-angle lens
- Fingerprint sensor
- Water, dust resistant (IP68)
- 4G LTE
- 3300mAh battery with Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0
Motorola Moto Z2 Play
Buy At Price of Rs 27,999
Key Features
- 5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD Super AMOLED display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection
- 2.2GHz GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 626 processor with Adreno 506 GPU
- 4GB LPDDR3 RAM with 64GB storage
- 3GB LPDDR3 RAM with 32GB storage
- expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD
- Android 7.1.1 (Nougat)
- Single / Dual SIM
- 12MP rear camera with dual-tone LED flash
- 5MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3000mAh battery with Turbo charging
Nokia 3
Buy At Price of Rs 9,499
Key Features
- 5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD 2.5D sculpted Corning Gorilla Glass display, 450 nits brightness
- 1.3GHz Quad-core MediaTek MT6737 64-bit Processor with Mali T720 MP1 GPU
- 2GBGB RAM
- 16GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 7.0 (Nougat) OS
- Dual SIM
- 8MP autofocus rear camera
- 8MP autofocus front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 2650mAh battery
Samsung Galaxy S8
Buy At Price of Rs 57,900
Key Features
- 5.8 Inch QHD+ Super AMOLED Display
- Octa Core Exynos 9/Snapdragon 835 Processor
- 4/6GB RAM With 64/128GB ROM
- WiFi
- NFC
- Bluetooth
- Dual SIM
- Dual Pixel 12MP Rear Camera
- 8MP Front Camera
- Iris Scanner
- Fingerprint
- IP68
- 3000 MAh Battery
Sony Xperia XA1
Buy At Price of Rs 19,455
Key Features
- 5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD edge-to-edge borderless display with Image Enhance Technology
- 2.3GHz MediaTek Helio P20 Octa-Core 64-bit 16nm processor with ARM Mali T880 MP2 GPU
- 3GB RAM
- 32GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 256GB via microSD card
- Android 7.0 (Nougat)
- Dual SIM
- 23MP rear camera with LED flash
- 8MP auto focus Sony IMX219 front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 2300mAh battery with Qnovo Adaptive Charging
- 2.0 fast charging
Gionee A1
Buy At Price of Rs 16,999
Key Features
- 5.5-inch (1920× 1080 pixels) Full HD IPS in-cell 2.5D curved glass display
- 2GHz Octa-core MediaTek Helio P10 processor with Mali T860 GPU
- 4GB RAM
- 64GB Internal memory
- expandable memory up to 128GB with micro SD
- Android 7.0 (Nougat) with Amigo OS
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 13MP rear camera with LED flash
- 16MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 4010mAh battery with fast charging
Samsung Galaxy C7 Pro
Buy At Price of Rs 25,990
Key Features
- 5.7-inch (1920×1080 pixels) Full HD Super AMOLED 2.5D display with Corning Gorilla Glass 4 Protection
- 2.2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 626 14nm processor with Adreno 506 GPU
- 4GB RAM
- 64GB Internal Storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB via micro SD card
- Android 6.0.1 (Marshmallow)
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano+nano/microSD)
- 16MP rear camera with dual-tone LED flash, f/1.9 aperture
- 16MP front camera with f/1.9 aperture
- 4G VoLTE
- 3300mAh battery with fast charging
Lenovo K6 Power 4GB RAM
Buy At Price of Rs 9,999
Key Features
- 5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD IPS display, 450 nits brightness, 178-degree viewing angle
- Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 with 64-bit processor with Adreno 505 GPU
- 3GB / 4GB RAM
- 32GB storage
- expandable memory with microSD
- Android 6.0.1 (Marshmallow)
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano/microSD)
- 13MP rear camera with LED Flash
- 8MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh built-in battery
Samsung Galaxy J7 Max
Buy At Price of Rs 17,900
Key Features
- 5.7-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD TFT IPS 2.5D curved glass display
- 1.6GHz MediaTek Helio P20 Octa-Core (MT6757V) 64-bit processor with ARM Mali T880 GPU
- 4GB RAM
- 32GB internal memory
- expandable up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 7.0 (Nougat)
- Dual SIM
- Samsung Pay Mini
- 13MP rear camera
- 13MP front camera
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.1, GPS
- 3300mAh battery
Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus
Buy At Price of Rs 64,900
Key Features
- 6.2 Inch QHD+ Super AMOLED Display
- Octa Core Exynos 9/Snapdragon 835 Processor
- 4/6GB RAM With 64/128GB ROM
- Dual SIM
- Dual Pixel 12MP Rear Camera
- 8MP Front Camera
- Iris Scanner
- Fingerprint
- IP68
- 3500 MAh Battery
Honor 8 Lite
Buy At Price of Rs 15,900
Key Features
- 5.2-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD 2.5D curved glass display
- Octa-core Kirin 655 ( 4 x 2.1GHz + 4 x 1.7GHz) 16nm processor with Mali T830-MP2 GPU
- 4GB LPDDR3 RAM
- 64GB storage
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 7.0 (Nougat) with EMUI 5.0
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano/microSD)
- 12MP rear camera with LED flash
- 8MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.1, GPS
- 3000mAh battery
Motorola Moto C Plus
Buy At Price of Rs 6,999
Key Features
- 5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HDdisplay
- 1.3GHz quad-core MediaTek MT6737 64-bit processor with Mali-T720 GPU
- 1GB/2GB RAM
- 16GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 32 GB with microSD
- Dual SIM
- Android 7.0 (Nougat)
- 8MP auto-focus rear camera with LED Flash
- 2MP front-facing camera with LED flash
- 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh (typical) | 3780 mAh (minimum) battery with 10W rapid charge
Motorola Moto G5 Plus
Buy At Price of Rs 14,999
Key Features
- 5.2-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD display with Corning Gorilla glass 3 protection
- 2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 625 processor with Adreno 506 GPU
- 3GB RAM with 16GB storage
- 4GB RAM with 32GB storage
- expandable memory up to 128 GB with microSD
- Android 7.0 (Nougat)
- Dual SIM
- 12MP rear camera with dual-tone LED flash
- 5MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3000mAh battery with Turbo charging
Apple iPhone 7 Plus
Buy At Price of Rs 56,999
Key Features
- 5.5 Inch Retina HD Display With 3D Touch
- Quad-Core Apple A10 Fusion Processor
- 2GB RAM With 32/128/256GB ROM
- Force Touch Technology
- Dual 12MP ISight Camera With OIS
- 7MP Front Facing Camera
- Touch ID
- Bluetooth 4.2
- LTE Support
- Water And Dust Resistance With
Sony Xperia XZ Premium
Buy At Price of Rs 58,999
Key Features
- 5.5-inch (3840 x 2160 pixels) 4K HDR TRILUMINOS Display with X-Reality
- Octa-Core Snapdragon 835 processor with Adreno 540 GPU
- 4GB RAM
- 64GB internal memory
- expandable memory with microSD card
- Android 7.1 (Nougat)
- Dual SIM (Optional)
- Water Resistant (IP65/IP68)
- 19MP rear camera with Exmos RS sensor,
- 13MP front-facing camera
- 4G LTE
- 3230mAh Battery with Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0
Micromax Canvas 2 2017
Buy At Price of Rs 11,999
Key Features
- 5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection, 400 nits brightness
- 1.3GHz Quad-core MediaTek MT6737 64-bit Processor with Mali T720 MP1 GPU
- 3GB RAM
- 16GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 64GB with microSD
- Android 7.0 (Nougat) OS
- Dual SIM
- 13MP rear camera with LED Flash
- 5MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3050mAh battery
Sony Xperia XZs
Buy At Price of Rs 46,889
Key Features
- 5.2-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Triluminos Display, X-Reality, Dynamic Contrast Enhancer, sRGB 138%
- Quad-Core Snapdragon 820 64-bit 14nm processor with Adreno 530 GPU
- 4GB RAM
- 32GB / 64GB (Dual SIM) internal memory
- expandable memory up to 256GB via microSD card
- Android 7.0 (Nougat)
- Dual SIM (Optional)
- Water Resistant (IP65/IP68)
- 19MP rear camera with Exmos RS sensor
- 13MP front-facing camera
- 4G LTE
- 2900mAh Battery with Qnovo's Adaptive Charging technology
LG Stylus 3
Buy At Price of Rs 16,800
Key Features
- 5.7-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) In-cell Touch 2.5D curved glass IPS display
- 1.5 GHz Octa-Core MediaTek MT6750 64-bit processor with Mali T860 GPU
- 3GB RAM
- 16GB Internal memory
- expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD
- Android 7.0 (Nougat)
- 13MP rear camera with LED flash, f/2.2 aperture
- 8MP front-facing camera
- Fingerprint sensor
- Stylus Pen
- 4G LTE
- 3200mAh removable battery
HTC U Ultra
Buy At Price of Rs 45,099
Key Features
- 5.7-inch (1440 x 2560 pixels) Quad HD Super LCD 5 display with Gorilla Glass 5 protection / Sapphire Glass (128GB version)
- 2.0-inch (160 x 1040 pixels) 520 PPI Super LCD 5 secondary display
- Quad-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 64-bit processor with Adreno 530 GPU
- 4GB RAM
- 64/128GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD
- Android 7.0 (Nougat) with HTC Sense UI
- Hybrid dual SIM (nano+nano/microSD)
- 12MP (UltraPixel 2) rear camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- HTC USonic, HTC BoomSound Hi-Fi edition, 3D Audio recording with 4 microphones
- 4G LTE
- 3000mAh battery with Quick Charge 3.0