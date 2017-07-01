Best smartphones to buy in July 2017

With the proliferation of technology and as it moves forward smartphones today have become more powerful. Moreover, their ability to do more has increased immensely.

In recent times, flagship smartphones are featuring almost 6GB of DDR4 RAM as standard which is also more than the RAM available on a normal laptop. Further, while you may be using a 1080p Television at home, the screen resolution on the best smartphones have now been bumped up to 2K. And not just that, the camera quality is pretty much to DSLRs with each new smartphone.

However, all smartphones are generally differentiated on the basis of their performance, camera quality and price. While those may be the key deciding factors, if you are looking to buy a new smartphone things can be pretty confusing because of the vast number of choices available.

In any case, to help you choose the right smartphone, here are some of the best smartphones that you can buy in India. Our list for July 2017, offers the right mix of performance and features. SO you can read below to find out which are the smartphones as well as get more information on the best available products in India.

