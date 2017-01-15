Best smartphones with 6-inch display under Rs. 15,000

A couple of years ago 4-inch smartphones were a standard fair. But, with improving technology and equally increasing demand for large-screen smartphones, phone makers started launching devices with bigger screens (as big as 6-inch).
Now, these smartphones, especially the ones with 6-inch displays are mainly targeted for those who consume large amounts of multimedia content while on-the-go. Keeping them in mind, we have collated a list of smartphones with 6-inch display that are priced under Rs. 15,000.
Take a look at them below.
Stay tuned to GizBot for more updates!
Lenovo Phab 2
Complete Specs of Lenovo Phab 2
Key Specs
- 6.4-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD display
- 1.3GHz quad-core MediaTek MT8735 processor with Mali-T720 GPU
- 3GB RAM
- 32GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 6.0 (Marshmallow) OS with Vibe UI
- Hybrid Dual SIM (micro + micro / microSD)
- 13MP rear camera with LED Flash, PDAF
- 5MP front-facing camera with 85-degree wide-angle lens
- 4G VoLTE
- 4050mAh battery
Samsung Galaxy J Max
Complete Specs of Galaxy J MAX
Key Specs
- 7-inch (1280 × 800 pixels) WXGA TFT display
- 1.5 GHz quad-core processor
- 1.5GB RAM
- 8GB internal memory
- expandable up to 200GB with microSD
- Android 5.1 (Lollipop) OS
- Dual (nano) SIM
- 8MP auto focus rear camera with LED Flash, f/1.9 aperture
- 2MP front-facing camera, f/2.2 aperture
- 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh battery
Yu Yureka Note
Complete Specs of Yu Yureka Note
Key Specs
- 6-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full Lamination display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection
- 1.5 GHz Octa-core MediaTek MT6753T processor with Mali T720 GPU
- 3GB LPDDR3 RAM
- 16GB internal storage
- expandable memory with microSD
- Android 5.1 (Lollipop)
- Dual SIM
- 13MP rear camera with Dual LED flash
- 8MP front-facing camera
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G LTE
- 4000mAh battery
LYF Wind 2
Complete Specs of Lyf Wind 2
Key Specs
- 6-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD IPS display
- 1 GHz Quad-Core 64-bit MediaTek MT6735M processor with Mali T720 GPU
- 2GB RAM
- 16GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 32GB with microSD
- Android 5.1 (Lollipop)
- Hybrid Dual SIM (SIM 1: standard+ SIM 2: micro/microSD)
- 8MP auto focus rear camera with LED Flash
- 2MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n
- Bluetooth 4.0, GPS
- 2850mAh battery
Lenovo Phab 2 Plus
Complete Specs of Lenovo Phab 2 Plus
Key Specs
- 6.4-inch (1080 x 1920 pixels) Full HD 2.5D Curved Glass display
- 1.3 GHz Octa-Core MediaTek MT8783 processor with Mali-T720 GPU
- 3GB RAM
- 32GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 6.0 (Marshmallow) OS with Vibe UI
- Hybrid Dual SIM (micro + nano / microSD)
- Dual 13MP rear cameras with dual-tone LED Flash
- 8MP front-facing camera
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G VoLTE
- WiFi 802.11 ac (2.4 GHz and 5 GHz)
- 4050mAh battery
Stay tuned to GizBot for more updates!