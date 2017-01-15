Best smartphones with 6-inch display under Rs. 15,000

Best smartphones for multimedia consumption on the go.

By:

A couple of years ago 4-inch smartphones were a standard fair. But, with improving technology and equally increasing demand for large-screen smartphones, phone makers started launching devices with bigger screens (as big as 6-inch).

Best smartphones with 6-inch display under Rs. 15,000

Now, these smartphones, especially the ones with 6-inch displays are mainly targeted for those who consume large amounts of multimedia content while on-the-go. Keeping them in mind, we have collated a list of smartphones with 6-inch display that are priced under Rs. 15,000.

Take a look at them below.

Lenovo Phab 2

Lenovo Phab 2

Complete Specs of Lenovo Phab 2
Key Specs

  • 6.4-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD display
  • 1.3GHz quad-core MediaTek MT8735 processor with Mali-T720 GPU
  • 3GB RAM
  • 32GB internal memory
  • expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
  • Android 6.0 (Marshmallow) OS with Vibe UI
  • Hybrid Dual SIM (micro + micro / microSD)
  • 13MP rear camera with LED Flash, PDAF
  • 5MP front-facing camera with 85-degree wide-angle lens
  • 4G VoLTE
  • 4050mAh battery
Read More.

Samsung Galaxy J Max

Samsung Galaxy J Max

Complete Specs of Galaxy J MAX
Key Specs

  • 7-inch (1280 × 800 pixels) WXGA TFT display
  • 1.5 GHz quad-core processor
  • 1.5GB RAM
  • 8GB internal memory
  • expandable up to 200GB with microSD
  • Android 5.1 (Lollipop) OS
  • Dual (nano) SIM
  • 8MP auto focus rear camera with LED Flash, f/1.9 aperture
  • 2MP front-facing camera, f/2.2 aperture
  • 4G VoLTE
  • 4000mAh battery
Read More.

Yu Yureka Note

Yu Yureka Note

Complete Specs of Yu Yureka Note
Key Specs

  • 6-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full Lamination display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection
  • 1.5 GHz Octa-core MediaTek MT6753T processor with Mali T720 GPU
  • 3GB LPDDR3 RAM
  • 16GB internal storage
  • expandable memory with microSD
  • Android 5.1 (Lollipop)
  • Dual SIM
  • 13MP rear camera with Dual LED flash
  • 8MP front-facing camera
  • Fingerprint sensor
  • 4G LTE
  • 4000mAh battery
Read More.

LYF Wind 2

LYF Wind 2

Complete Specs of Lyf Wind 2
Key Specs

  • 6-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD IPS display
  • 1 GHz Quad-Core 64-bit MediaTek MT6735M processor with Mali T720 GPU
  • 2GB RAM
  • 16GB internal memory
  • expandable memory up to 32GB with microSD
  • Android 5.1 (Lollipop)
  • Hybrid Dual SIM (SIM 1: standard+ SIM 2: micro/microSD)
  • 8MP auto focus rear camera with LED Flash
  • 2MP front-facing camera
  • 4G VoLTE
  • Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n
  • Bluetooth 4.0, GPS
  • 2850mAh battery
Read More.

Lenovo Phab 2 Plus

Lenovo Phab 2 Plus

Complete Specs of Lenovo Phab 2 Plus
Key Specs

  • 6.4-inch (1080 x 1920 pixels) Full HD 2.5D Curved Glass display
  • 1.3 GHz Octa-Core MediaTek MT8783 processor with Mali-T720 GPU
  • 3GB RAM
  • 32GB internal memory
  • expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
  • Android 6.0 (Marshmallow) OS with Vibe UI
  • Hybrid Dual SIM (micro + nano / microSD)
  • Dual 13MP rear cameras with dual-tone LED Flash
  • 8MP front-facing camera
  • Fingerprint sensor
  • 4G VoLTE
  • WiFi 802.11 ac (2.4 GHz and 5 GHz)
  • 4050mAh battery

Read More.

