Best smartphones with 6-inch display under Rs. 15,000

A couple of years ago 4-inch smartphones were a standard fair. But, with improving technology and equally increasing demand for large-screen smartphones, phone makers started launching devices with bigger screens (as big as 6-inch).

Now, these smartphones, especially the ones with 6-inch displays are mainly targeted for those who consume large amounts of multimedia content while on-the-go. Keeping them in mind, we have collated a list of smartphones with 6-inch display that are priced under Rs. 15,000.

Take a look at them below.

Stay tuned to GizBot for more updates!