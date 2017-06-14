Top Samsung Dual SIM smartphones under Rs 15,000

Dual SIM smartphones have been out there since a long time now. Basically, a dual SIM smartphone comes with slots for two SIM cards.

Top Samsung Dual SIM smartphones under Rs 15,000

A handset with two SIM cards can have two numbers and two identities at the same time. So you can give one number to only to your co-workers and another to your friends and family.

It will help you to maintain a proper professional and personal life balance. Unfortunately, not all premium smartphones offer dual SIM support. So what to do? Thankfully, Samsung has a wide range of dual SIM smartphones under Rs 15,000.

You can check their specs, features and pricing below.

Samsung Galaxy J7 Prime

Buy At Price of Rs 15,499
Key Specs

  • 5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD TFT display with 2.5D Corning Gorilla Glass 4 protection
  • 1.6GHz Octa-Core Exynos 7870 processor
  • 3GB RAM
  • 16GB internal memory
  • expandable up to 256GB with microSD
  • Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)
  • Dual SIM
  • 13MP rear camera
  • 8MP front-facing camera
  • Fingerprint sensor
  • 4G LTE
  • 3300mAh battery

Samsung Galaxy On Nxt

Buy At Price of Rs 13,900
Key Specs

  • 5.5-inch (1920×1080 pixels) Full HD display with 2.5D Corning Gorilla Glass protection
  • 1.6GHz Octa-Core Exynos 7870 processor with Mali T830 GPU
  • 3GB RAM, 32GB / 64GB Internal Storage
  • expandable memory up to 256GB via micro SD card
  • Android 6.0.1 (Marshmallow)
  • Dual SIM
  • 13MP rear camera
  • 8MP front camera
  • Fingerprint sensor
  • 4G VoLTE
  • 3300mAh battery

Samsung Galaxy J5 Prime

Buy At Price of Rs 12,190
Key Specs

  • 5 Inch HD Display
  • 1.4GHz Quad-Core Processor
  • 2GB RAM With 16GB ROM
  • Dual Nano SIM
  • 13MP Camera With LED Flash
  • 5MP Front Camera
  • Fingerprint Scanner
  • 4G LTE/WiFi
  • Bluetooth 4.1
  • Full Metal Body
  • 2400mAh Battery

Samsung Galaxy On8

Buy At Price of Rs 11,990
Key Specs

  • 5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD Super AMOLED display
  • 1.6GHz Octa-Core Exynos 7580 processor
  • 3GB RAM
  • 16GB internal memory
  • expandable up to 128GB with microSD
  • Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)
  • Dual SIM
  • 13MP rear camera with LED flash
  • 5MP front-facing camera with LED flash
  • 4G LTE
  • 3300mAh battery

Samsung Galaxy On7 Pro

Buy At Price of Rs 7,690
Key Specs

  • 5.5 Inch TFT HD Display
  • 1.2GHz Quad Core Processor
  • 2GB RAM With 16GB ROM
  • Dual Micro SIM
  • 13MP Camera With LED Flash
  • 5 MP Front Camera
  • 4G/WiFi
  • Bluetooth 4.1
  • 3000mAh Battery

Samsung Galaxy J7 2016

Buy At Price of Rs 12,900
Key Specs

  • 5.5 Inch HD Super AMOLED Display
  • 1.6 GHz Octa Core Processor
  • 3GB RAM With 16GB ROM
  • Dual SIM
  • 13MP Camera With OIS And LED Flash
  • 5MP Front Camera With LED Flash
  • 4G LTE/WiFi/NFC
  • Bluetooth 4.1
  • 3300mAh Battery

Samsung Galaxy J Max

Buy At Price of Rs 12,700
Key Specs

  • 7-inch (1280 × 800 pixels) WXGA TFT display
  • 1.5 GHz quad-core processor
  • 1.5GB RAM
  • 8GB internal memory
  • expandable up to 200GB with microSD
  • Android 5.1 (Lollipop) OS
  • Dual (nano) SIM
  • 8MP auto focus rear camera
  • 2MP front-facing camera
  • 4G VoLTE
  • 4000mAh battery

Samsung Galaxy J2 Pro

Buy At Price of Rs 9,700
Key Specs

  • 5-inch (1280 x 720 Pixels) HD Super AMOLED display
  • 1.5 GHz quad-core Spreadtrum SC8830 processor with Mali-400MP2 GPU
  • 2GB RAM
  • 16GB internal memory
  • expandable up to 32GB with microSD
  • Android 6.0 (Marshmallow) OS
  • Dual SIM
  • 8MP auto focus rear camera
  • 5MP front-facing camera
  • Smart Glow
  • 4G LTE
  • 2600mAh battery

Samsung Galaxy On7

Buy At Price of Rs 7,690
Key Specs

  • 5.5 inch HD Display
  • 1.5 GB RAM
  • 8 GB ROM
  • Expandable Upto 128 GB
  • 13MP Rear Camera
  • 5MP Front Camera
  • Snapdragon Qualcomm Snapdragon 410 Processor
  • 3000 mAh Li-Ion Battery

Samsung Galaxy J7

Buy At Price of Rs 10,990
Key Specs

  • 5.5 inch HD Display
  • Exynos Exynos 7580 Processor
  • 1.5 GB RAM
  • 16 GB ROM
  • Expandable Upto 128 GB
  • 13MP Rear Camera
  • 5MP Front Camera
  • 3000 mAh Battery

