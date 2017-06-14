Top Samsung Dual SIM smartphones under Rs 15,000

Dual SIM smartphones have been out there since a long time now. Basically, a dual SIM smartphone comes with slots for two SIM cards.
A handset with two SIM cards can have two numbers and two identities at the same time. So you can give one number to only to your co-workers and another to your friends and family.
It will help you to maintain a proper professional and personal life balance. Unfortunately, not all premium smartphones offer dual SIM support. So what to do? Thankfully, Samsung has a wide range of dual SIM smartphones under Rs 15,000.
You can check their specs, features and pricing below.
Samsung Galaxy J7 Prime
- 5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD TFT display with 2.5D Corning Gorilla Glass 4 protection
- 1.6GHz Octa-Core Exynos 7870 processor
- 3GB RAM
- 16GB internal memory
- expandable up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)
- Dual SIM
- 13MP rear camera
- 8MP front-facing camera
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G LTE
- 3300mAh battery
Samsung Galaxy On Nxt
- 5.5-inch (1920×1080 pixels) Full HD display with 2.5D Corning Gorilla Glass protection
- 1.6GHz Octa-Core Exynos 7870 processor with Mali T830 GPU
- 3GB RAM, 32GB / 64GB Internal Storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB via micro SD card
- Android 6.0.1 (Marshmallow)
- Dual SIM
- 13MP rear camera
- 8MP front camera
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G VoLTE
- 3300mAh battery
Samsung Galaxy J5 Prime
- 5 Inch HD Display
- 1.4GHz Quad-Core Processor
- 2GB RAM With 16GB ROM
- Dual Nano SIM
- 13MP Camera With LED Flash
- 5MP Front Camera
- Fingerprint Scanner
- 4G LTE/WiFi
- Bluetooth 4.1
- Full Metal Body
- 2400mAh Battery
Samsung Galaxy On8
- 5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD Super AMOLED display
- 1.6GHz Octa-Core Exynos 7580 processor
- 3GB RAM
- 16GB internal memory
- expandable up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)
- Dual SIM
- 13MP rear camera with LED flash
- 5MP front-facing camera with LED flash
- 4G LTE
- 3300mAh battery
Samsung Galaxy On7 Pro
- 5.5 Inch TFT HD Display
- 1.2GHz Quad Core Processor
- 2GB RAM With 16GB ROM
- Dual Micro SIM
- 13MP Camera With LED Flash
- 5 MP Front Camera
- 4G/WiFi
- Bluetooth 4.1
- 3000mAh Battery
Samsung Galaxy J7 2016
- 5.5 Inch HD Super AMOLED Display
- 1.6 GHz Octa Core Processor
- 3GB RAM With 16GB ROM
- Dual SIM
- 13MP Camera With OIS And LED Flash
- 5MP Front Camera With LED Flash
- 4G LTE/WiFi/NFC
- Bluetooth 4.1
- 3300mAh Battery
Samsung Galaxy J Max
- 7-inch (1280 × 800 pixels) WXGA TFT display
- 1.5 GHz quad-core processor
- 1.5GB RAM
- 8GB internal memory
- expandable up to 200GB with microSD
- Android 5.1 (Lollipop) OS
- Dual (nano) SIM
- 8MP auto focus rear camera
- 2MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh battery
Samsung Galaxy J2 Pro
- 5-inch (1280 x 720 Pixels) HD Super AMOLED display
- 1.5 GHz quad-core Spreadtrum SC8830 processor with Mali-400MP2 GPU
- 2GB RAM
- 16GB internal memory
- expandable up to 32GB with microSD
- Android 6.0 (Marshmallow) OS
- Dual SIM
- 8MP auto focus rear camera
- 5MP front-facing camera
- Smart Glow
- 4G LTE
- 2600mAh battery
Samsung Galaxy On7
- 5.5 inch HD Display
- 1.5 GB RAM
- 8 GB ROM
- Expandable Upto 128 GB
- 13MP Rear Camera
- 5MP Front Camera
- Snapdragon Qualcomm Snapdragon 410 Processor
- 3000 mAh Li-Ion Battery
Samsung Galaxy J7
- 5.5 inch HD Display
- Exynos Exynos 7580 Processor
- 1.5 GB RAM
- 16 GB ROM
- Expandable Upto 128 GB
- 13MP Rear Camera
- 5MP Front Camera
- 3000 mAh Battery