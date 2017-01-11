Smartphones that are available for purchase this Pongal at Upto 40% discount

There are plenty of smartphones releasing now and then. Almost every other day, a smartphone is being released to the market under every segment including the budget, mid-range, and flagship range.

Lenovo today unveiled the Lenovo P2 smartphone in India with attractive offers for the festive season, and the phone will be available exclusively via e-commerce site Flipkart and Amzon.

Several other smartphones are also available under discount for this festive season from various sites ranging from flagship level to entry-level segment. We are putting all the smartphones available to purchase this Pongal with discounts up to 40 percent. Read on to know the mobiles.

