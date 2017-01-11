Smartphones that are available for purchase this Pongal at Upto 40% discount

There are plenty of smartphones releasing now and then. Almost every other day, a smartphone is being released to the market under every segment including the budget, mid-range, and flagship range.
Lenovo today unveiled the Lenovo P2 smartphone in India with attractive offers for the festive season, and the phone will be available exclusively via e-commerce site Flipkart and Amzon.
Several other smartphones are also available under discount for this festive season from various sites ranging from flagship level to entry-level segment. We are putting all the smartphones available to purchase this Pongal with discounts up to 40 percent. Read on to know the mobiles.
LG G5 (Titan, 32 GB)
Buy At Price of Rs 40,990 (22% off)
Complete specs of LG G5
Key Specs
- 5.3-inch (2560×1440 pixels) Quad HD always-on display, 3D Arc Glass
- Quad-Core Snapdragon 820 64-bit processor with Adreno 530 GPU
- 4GB RAM
- 32GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD
- Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)
- 16MP rear camera
- 8MP secondary rear camera
- 8MP front-facing camera
- Fingerprint sensor, Infrared sensor
- 4G LTE
- 2800mAh (removable) battery with Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0
Motorola Moto X Force
Buy At Price of Rs 26,990 (23% OFF)
Key Specs
- 5.4-inch (1440×2560 pixels) Quad HD AMOLED 540 ppi display with Moto Shattershield
- 2.0 GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 810 processor with Adreno 430 GPU
- 3GB LPDDR4 RAM
- 32/64GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD
- Android 5.1.1 (Lollipop), upgradable to Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)
- Hybrid dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 21MP rear camera with dual-tone LED flash, f/2.0 aperture, 4K video recording
- 5MP front-facing camera
- 4G LTE / 3G
- 3760mAh battery with Turbo charging, PMA and Qi wireless charging
Xiaomi Mi 5 (White, 32 GB)
Buy At Price of Rs Rs 22,999 (8% OFF)
Key Specs
- 5.15 Inch FHD Full Lamination Display
- 1.8 GHz Quad Core Snapdragon 820 Processor
- 3GB RAM With 32GB ROM
- Dual Sim
- 16 MP Rear Camera With Dual Tone LED Flash And PDAF
- 4 MP Front Camera
- 4G VoLTE/WiFi/NFC/Bluetooth
- Infrared Sensor
- 3000 MAh Battery
Apple iPhone 7 (Gold, 32 GB)
Buy At Price of Rs 55,000 (8% OFF)
Complete specs of iPhone 7
Key Specs
- 4.7-inch (1334 x 750 pixels) IPS 326 ppi display, 1400:1 contrast ratio, 3D Touch
- Quad-core A10 Fusion 64-bit processor with six-core GPU, M10 motion co-processor
- 2GB RAM, 32GB,128GB and 256GB storage options
- iOS 10
- Water and dust resistant (IP67)
- 12MP camera
- 7MP front camera
- TouchID Fingerprint sensor, Stereo speakers
- 4G VoLTE
- WiFi 802.11 ac with MIMO
- 1960mAh built-in battery
Samsung Galaxy S7 (Gold Platinum, 32 GB)
Buy At Price of Rs 43,400 (10% OFF)
Complete specs of Samsung Galaxy S7
Key Specs
- 5.1-inch Quad HD (2560×1440 pixels) 577 PPI Super AMOLED always-on display
- Octa-Core Exynos 8 Octa 8890 (2.3GHz Quad + 1.6GHz Quad) processor
- 4GB LPDDR4 RAM
- 32/64GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 200GB with microSD
- Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)
- Hybrid SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 12MP rear camera with LED Flash, f/1.7 aperture, Smart OIS
- 5MP front-facing camera, f/1.7 aperture
- Heart rate sensor, Fingerprint sensor, Barometer
- IP68 ratings water and dust resistance
- 4G LTE
- Wi-Fi 802.11ac
- 3000mAh battery
Motorola Moto G, 4th Gen (Black, 16GB)
Buy At Price of Rs 10,499 (16% OFF)
Complete specs of Motorola Moto G4
Key Specs
- 5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD display with Corning Gorilla glass 3 protection
- Octa-Core Snapdragon 617 (4 x 1.5GHz + 4 x 1.2GHz) processor with Adreno 405 GPU
- 2GB RAM
- 16GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Dual SIM
- Android 6.0.1 (Marshmallow)
- 13MP rear camera with dual-tone LED flash
- 5MP front-facing camera
- Water repellent nano-coating
- 3.5mm audio jack, FM Radio
- 4G LTE with VoLTE
- WiFi 802.11 b/g/n
- 3000mAh battery with Turbo Charging
Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge
Buy At Price of Rs 50,890 (15% OFF)
Complete specs of Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge
Key Specs
- 5.5-inch Quad HD (2560×1440 pixels) 534 PPI Super AMOLED always-on curved edge display
- Octa-Core Exynos 8 Octa 8890 (2.3GHz Quad + 1.6GHz Quad) processor
- 4GB LPDDR4 RAM, 32/64GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 200GB with microSD
- Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)
- Hybrid SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 12MP rear camera with LED Flash, f/1.7 aperture, Smart OIS
- 5MP front-facing camera, f/1.7 aperture
- Heart rate sensor, Fingerprint sensor, Barometer
- IP68 ratings water and dust resistance
- 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac
- Bluetooth 4.2 LE, GPS with GLONASS, USB 2.0, NFC
- 3600mAh battery
LG V20
Buy At Price of Rs Rs 53,999 (10%)
Complete specs of LG V20
Key Specs
- 5.7-inch (2560×1440 pixels) Quad HD IPS Quantum display at 513 ppi
- 2.1-inch (160 x 1040 pixels) IPS Quantum Display at 513ppi
- Quad-core Snapdragon 820 processor with Adreno 530 GPU
- 4GB LPDDR4 RAM
- 64GB (UFS 2.0) internal memory
- expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD
- Android 7.0 (Nougat)
- 16MP rear camera with OIS 2.0, F1.8 aperture
- 8MP secondary rear camera with f/2.4 aperture, 135-degree lens
- 5MP front camera with f/1.9 aperture, 120-degree wide-angle lens
- Fingerprint sensor
- ESS SABRE ES9218 Quad DAC, B&O audio, High AOP Mic
- 4G LTE, dual-band WiFi 802.11 ac
- Bluetooth 4.2 LE, GPS, NFC, USB Type-C
- 3200mAh removable battery with Quick Charge 3.0
Apple iPhone SE (Space Grey, 64GB)
Buy At Price of Rs 39,999 (18% OFF)
Complete specs of iPhone SE
Key Specs
- 4 Inch Retina HD Display With 3D Touch
- A9 Chip With 64-Bit Architecture Embedded M9 Motion Coprocessor
- 12MP ISight Camera
- 1.2MP Front Facing Camera
- Touch ID
- Bluetooth 4.2
- LTE Support
- 4K Recording And Slow Motion At 240fps
Sony Xperia XZ Dual (Mineral Black)
Buy At Price of Rs 48,489 (7% OFF)
Complete specs of Sony Xperia XZ Dual
Key Specs
- 5.2-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Triluminos Display with Corning Gorilla Glass protection
- Quad-Core Snapdragon 820 64-bit 14nm processor with Adreno 530 GPU
- 3GB RAM
- 32GB / 64GB (Dual SIM) internal memory
- expandable memory up to 256GB via microSD card
- Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)
- Dual SIM (Optional)
- Water Resistant (IP65/IP68)
- 23MP rear camera with Exmos RS sensor, 1/2.3″ sensor, f/2.0 lens, Predictive Hybrid AF, 5-axis stabilizatio, 4K video recording
- 13MP front-facing camera with 1/3" Exmor RS sensor, 22mm wide-angle f/2.0 lens, 1080p video recording
- DSEE HX, LDAC, Digital Noise Cancelling
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G LTE, WiFi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz / 5GHz) MIMO, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS/ GLONASS, NFC, USB Type-C
- 2900 mAh Battery with Qnovo's Adaptive Charging technology