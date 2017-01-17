10 Smartphones updated with Android Nougat in India

Ever since Google unveiled its latest operating system, the Android 7.0 Nougat, smartphone owners have been waiting for the update to hit their handsets.

Despite the fact that the Android Nougat is available only on 0.7% of all the Android phones, a decent amount of smartphones available in India run the latest version of Android OS.

Here are 10 such phones that are available in India and run Nougat.

Motorola Moto G4 Plus Complete Specs of Motorola Moto G4 Plus

Key Specs 5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD display with Corning Gorilla glass 3 protection

Octa-Core Snapdragon 617 (4 x 1.5GHz + 4 x 1.2GHz) processor with Adreno 405 GPU

3GB RAM with 32GB internal memory

2GB RAM with 16GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

Dual SIM

Android 6.0.1 (Marshmallow), upgradable to v7.0 (Nougat)

16MP rear camera with dual-tone LED flash

5MP front-facing camera

Fingerprint sensor, Water repellent nano-coating

4G LTE with VoLTE, WiFi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.1, GPS

3000mAh battery with Turbo Charging Samsung Galaxy S7 Complete Specs of Samsung Galaxy S7

Key Specs 5.1-inch Quad HD (2560×1440 pixels) 577 PPI Super AMOLED always-on display

Octa-Core Exynos 8 Octa 8890 (2.3GHz Quad + 1.6GHz Quad) processor

4GB LPDDR4 RAM

32/64GB internal memory

expandable memory up to 200GB with microSD

Android 6.0 (Marshmallow), planned upgrade to v7.0 (Nougat)

Hybrid SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

12MP rear camera with LED Flash, f/1.7 aperture, Smart OIS

5MP front-facing camera, f/1.7 aperture

Heart rate sensor, Fingerprint sensor, Barometer

IP68 ratings water and dust resistance

4G LTE

3000mAh battery Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge Complete Specs of Galaxy S7 Edge

Key Specs 5.5-inch Quad HD (2560×1440 pixels) 534 PPI Super AMOLED always-on curved edge display

Octa-Core Exynos 8 Octa 8890 (2.3GHz Quad + 1.6GHz Quad) processor

4GB LPDDR4 RAM

32/64GB internal memory

expandable memory up to 200GB with microSD

Android 6.0 (Marshmallow), upgradable to v7.0 (Nougat)

Hybrid SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

12MP rear camera with LED Flash, f/1.7 aperture, Smart OIS

5MP front-facing camera, f/1.7 aperture

Heart rate sensor, Fingerprint sensor, Barometer

IP68 ratings water and dust resistance

4G LTE

3600mAh battery OnePlus 3 Complete Specs of OnePlus 3

Key Specs 5.5 Inch FHD OPTIC AMOLED Display With 401 PPI

2.2GHz Snapdragon 820 64-Bit Quad-Core Processor

Android OS, v6.0.1 (Marshmallow), planned upgrade to v7.0 (Nougat)

4/6GB RAM With 64GB ROM

Dual Nano SIM

16 MP Rear Camera With PDAF And LED Flash

8 MP Front Camera

4G/Bluetooth/Wi-Fi

3000 MAh Battery Oneplus 3T Complete Specs of Oneplus 3T

Key Specs

5.5-inch (1920×1080 pixels) Full HD Optic AMOLED display with 2.5D curved Corning Gorilla Glass 4 protection

2.35GHz Quad-Core Snapdragon 821 64-bit processor with Adreno 530 GPU

6GB LPDDR4 RAM

64GB / 128GB (UFS 2.0) storage

Android OS, v6.0 (Marshmallow), planned upgrade to v7.0 (Nougat)

Dual nano SIM slots

16-megapixel rear camera with LED flash, Sony IMX298 sensor

16MP front-facing camera with Samsung 3P8SP sensor

Fingerprint sensor

Bottom-facing speaker, dual microphone for noise cancellation

4G LTE with VoLTE

3400mAh battery with Dash Charge Lenovo Z2 Plus Complete Specs of Lenovo Z2 Plus

Key Specs 5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD LTPS 2.5D curved glass display

2.15GHz Quad-Core Snapdragon 820 processor with Adreno 530 GPU

3GB DDR4 RAM with 32GB internal storage

4GB RAM with 64GB internal storage

Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)

13MP rear camera with LED Flash

8MP front-facing camera

Dual (nano) SIM

4G VoLTE

WiFi 802.11ac (2.4/5 GHz)

3500mAh battery with Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0 Huawei Nexus 6P Complete Specs of Huawei Nexus 6P

Key Specs 5.7-inch (2560×1440 pixels) Quad HD AMOLED display with Corning Gorilla Glass 4 protection

Octa-Core Snapdragon 810 64-bit processor ( 4x 1.6 GHz ARM A53 + 4 x 2 GHz ARM A57 ) with Adreno 430 GPU

3GB RAM

32GB / 64GB internal memory

Android 6.0 (Marshmallow), upgradable to v7.0 (Nougat)

Single nano SIM

12.3MP rear camera with LED flash

8MP front-facing camera, 1.4um pixels

Fingerprint sensor

4G LTE / 3G

3450mAh battery LG Nexus 5X Complete Specs of LG Nexus 5X

Key Specs 5.2-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection

Hexa-Core Snapdragon 808 ( 4x 1.44GHz ARM A53 + 2 x 1.8 GHz ARM A57 ) 64-bit processor with Adreno 418 GPU

2GB RAM

16GB / 32GB internal memory

Android 6.0 (Marshmallow), upgradable to v7.0 (Nougat)

Single nano SIM

12.3MP rear camera with dual-tone LED flash

5MP front-facing camera, f/2.0 aperture

4G LTE / 3G

2700mAh battery Motorola Moto Z Complete Specs of Motorola Moto Z

Key Specs 5.5-inch (2560 x 1440 pixels) Quad HD AMOLED Corning Gorilla Glass display, 535ppi

2.2GHz quad-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 processor with Adreno 530 GPU

4GB LPDDR4 RAM

32GB / 64GB internal memory

expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD

Android 6.0.1 (Marshmallow), upgradable to v7.0 (Nougat)

Single-SIM (Nano-SIM)

13MP rear cameras with dual-tone LED flash

5MP front-facing camera, f/2.2 aperture, Wide-Angle lens

Fingerprint sensor

4G LTE (Cat 9) / 3G

2600mAh battery with Turbo charging HTC 10 Complete Specs of HTC 10

Key Specs

5.2-inch (1440 x 2560 pixels) Quad HD Super LCD 5 display with 2.5D Gorilla Glass

Quad-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 64-bit processor with Adreno 530 GPU

4GB RAM

32/64GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD

Android 6.0 (Marshmallow) with HTC Sense 8.0 UI, upgradable to v7.0 (Nougat)

12MP (HTC Ultrapixel 2) camera with dual-tone LED flash

5MP autofocus front-facing camera

Fingerprint sensor

4G LTE

3000mAh battery with Quick Charge 3.0