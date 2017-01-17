10 Smartphones updated with Android Nougat in India

Ever since Google unveiled its latest operating system, the Android 7.0 Nougat, smartphone owners have been waiting for the update to hit their handsets.
Despite the fact that the Android Nougat is available only on 0.7% of all the Android phones, a decent amount of smartphones available in India run the latest version of Android OS.
Here are 10 such phones that are available in India and run Nougat.
Motorola Moto G4 Plus
- 5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD display with Corning Gorilla glass 3 protection
- Octa-Core Snapdragon 617 (4 x 1.5GHz + 4 x 1.2GHz) processor with Adreno 405 GPU
- 3GB RAM with 32GB internal memory
- 2GB RAM with 16GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Dual SIM
- Android 6.0.1 (Marshmallow), upgradable to v7.0 (Nougat)
- 16MP rear camera with dual-tone LED flash
- 5MP front-facing camera
- Fingerprint sensor, Water repellent nano-coating
- 4G LTE with VoLTE, WiFi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.1, GPS
- 3000mAh battery with Turbo Charging
Samsung Galaxy S7
- 5.1-inch Quad HD (2560×1440 pixels) 577 PPI Super AMOLED always-on display
- Octa-Core Exynos 8 Octa 8890 (2.3GHz Quad + 1.6GHz Quad) processor
- 4GB LPDDR4 RAM
- 32/64GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 200GB with microSD
- Android 6.0 (Marshmallow), planned upgrade to v7.0 (Nougat)
- Hybrid SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 12MP rear camera with LED Flash, f/1.7 aperture, Smart OIS
- 5MP front-facing camera, f/1.7 aperture
- Heart rate sensor, Fingerprint sensor, Barometer
- IP68 ratings water and dust resistance
- 4G LTE
- 3000mAh battery
Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge
- 5.5-inch Quad HD (2560×1440 pixels) 534 PPI Super AMOLED always-on curved edge display
- Octa-Core Exynos 8 Octa 8890 (2.3GHz Quad + 1.6GHz Quad) processor
- 4GB LPDDR4 RAM
- 32/64GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 200GB with microSD
- Android 6.0 (Marshmallow), upgradable to v7.0 (Nougat)
- Hybrid SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 12MP rear camera with LED Flash, f/1.7 aperture, Smart OIS
- 5MP front-facing camera, f/1.7 aperture
- Heart rate sensor, Fingerprint sensor, Barometer
- IP68 ratings water and dust resistance
- 4G LTE
- 3600mAh battery
OnePlus 3
- 5.5 Inch FHD OPTIC AMOLED Display With 401 PPI
- 2.2GHz Snapdragon 820 64-Bit Quad-Core Processor
- Android OS, v6.0.1 (Marshmallow), planned upgrade to v7.0 (Nougat)
- 4/6GB RAM With 64GB ROM
- Dual Nano SIM
- 16 MP Rear Camera With PDAF And LED Flash
- 8 MP Front Camera
- 4G/Bluetooth/Wi-Fi
- 3000 MAh Battery
Oneplus 3T
- 5.5-inch (1920×1080 pixels) Full HD Optic AMOLED display with 2.5D curved Corning Gorilla Glass 4 protection
- 2.35GHz Quad-Core Snapdragon 821 64-bit processor with Adreno 530 GPU
- 6GB LPDDR4 RAM
- 64GB / 128GB (UFS 2.0) storage
- Android OS, v6.0 (Marshmallow), planned upgrade to v7.0 (Nougat)
- Dual nano SIM slots
- 16-megapixel rear camera with LED flash, Sony IMX298 sensor
- 16MP front-facing camera with Samsung 3P8SP sensor
- Fingerprint sensor
- Bottom-facing speaker, dual microphone for noise cancellation
- 4G LTE with VoLTE
- 3400mAh battery with Dash Charge
Lenovo Z2 Plus
- 5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD LTPS 2.5D curved glass display
- 2.15GHz Quad-Core Snapdragon 820 processor with Adreno 530 GPU
- 3GB DDR4 RAM with 32GB internal storage
- 4GB RAM with 64GB internal storage
- Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)
- 13MP rear camera with LED Flash
- 8MP front-facing camera
- Dual (nano) SIM
- 4G VoLTE
- WiFi 802.11ac (2.4/5 GHz)
- 3500mAh battery with Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0
Huawei Nexus 6P
- 5.7-inch (2560×1440 pixels) Quad HD AMOLED display with Corning Gorilla Glass 4 protection
- Octa-Core Snapdragon 810 64-bit processor ( 4x 1.6 GHz ARM A53 + 4 x 2 GHz ARM A57 ) with Adreno 430 GPU
- 3GB RAM
- 32GB / 64GB internal memory
- Android 6.0 (Marshmallow), upgradable to v7.0 (Nougat)
- Single nano SIM
- 12.3MP rear camera with LED flash
- 8MP front-facing camera, 1.4um pixels
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G LTE / 3G
- 3450mAh battery
LG Nexus 5X
- 5.2-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection
- Hexa-Core Snapdragon 808 ( 4x 1.44GHz ARM A53 + 2 x 1.8 GHz ARM A57 ) 64-bit processor with Adreno 418 GPU
- 2GB RAM
- 16GB / 32GB internal memory
- Android 6.0 (Marshmallow), upgradable to v7.0 (Nougat)
- Single nano SIM
- 12.3MP rear camera with dual-tone LED flash
- 5MP front-facing camera, f/2.0 aperture
- 4G LTE / 3G
- 2700mAh battery
Motorola Moto Z
- 5.5-inch (2560 x 1440 pixels) Quad HD AMOLED Corning Gorilla Glass display, 535ppi
- 2.2GHz quad-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 processor with Adreno 530 GPU
- 4GB LPDDR4 RAM
- 32GB / 64GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD
- Android 6.0.1 (Marshmallow), upgradable to v7.0 (Nougat)
- Single-SIM (Nano-SIM)
- 13MP rear cameras with dual-tone LED flash
- 5MP front-facing camera, f/2.2 aperture, Wide-Angle lens
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G LTE (Cat 9) / 3G
- 2600mAh battery with Turbo charging
HTC 10
- 5.2-inch (1440 x 2560 pixels) Quad HD Super LCD 5 display with 2.5D Gorilla Glass
- Quad-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 64-bit processor with Adreno 530 GPU
- 4GB RAM
- 32/64GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD
- Android 6.0 (Marshmallow) with HTC Sense 8.0 UI, upgradable to v7.0 (Nougat)
- 12MP (HTC Ultrapixel 2) camera with dual-tone LED flash
- 5MP autofocus front-facing camera
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G LTE
- 3000mAh battery with Quick Charge 3.0