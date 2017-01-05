Top smartphones with OIS featuring camera module to buy this month

Smartphone cameras have seen a rise in the year 2016 with several technologies coming into play and one of them is the Optical Image Stabilization (OIS).
This technology is a relatively new one and is currently being used in little smartphones.
SEE ALSO: Top 6 Smartphones with Dual Rear Camera Lens to Buy in India in 2016
Here are the top smartphone with OIS featuring camera module to buy this month.
LG V20
Complete Specs of LG V20
Key Specs
- 5.7-inch (2560×1440 pixels) Quad HD IPS Quantum display at 513 ppi
- 2.1-inch (160 x 1040 pixels) IPS Quantum Display at 513ppi
- Quad-core Snapdragon 820 processor with Adreno 530 GPU
- 4GB LPDDR4 RAM
- 64GB (UFS 2.0) internal memory
- expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD
- Android 7.0 (Nougat)
- 16MP rear camera With OIS
- 8MP secondary rear camera
- 5MP front camera
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G LTE, dual-band
- 3200mAh removable battery with Quick Charge 3.0
Sony Xperia Z5 Dual
Complete Specs of Sony Xperia Z5 Dual
Key Specs
- 5.2-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Triluminos Display at 424 PPI
- Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 810 processor with Adreno 430 GPU
- 3GB RAM
- 32GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 200GB via microSD card
- Android 5.1 (Lollipop)
- 23MP rear camera with OIS
- 5MP front-facing camera
- IPX5 / IPX8 rating for dust and water resistance
- Dual SIM
- Fingerprint sensor
- Sony DSEE HX audio technology, LDAC codec
- 4G LTE / 3G HSPA+
- 2900mAh Battery
Asus Zenfone 3 Deluxe
Complete Specs of Asus Zenfone 3 Deluxe
Key Specs
- 5.7-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD Super AMOLED display
- Quad-Core Snapdragon 820 processor with Adreno 530 GPU
- 6GB RAM, 64GB/128GB/256GB internal storage
- expandable memory with microSD
- Android 6.0 (Marshmallow) with Zen UI 3.0
- 23MP rear camera with dual-tone LED Flash, IOS
- 8MP front-facing camera
- Fingerprint sensor
- Hybrid dual SIM (micro+nano/microSD)
- 4G LTE with VoLTE,
- Dual Five-magnet speakers
- 3000mAh battery
LG G5
Complete Specs of LG G5
Key Specs
- 5.3-inch (2560×1440 pixels) Quad HD always-on display, 3D Arc Glass
- Quad-Core Snapdragon 820 64-bit processor with Adreno 530 GPU
- 4GB RAM
- 32GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD
- Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)
- 16MP rear camera With IOS
- 8MP secondary rear camera
- 8MP front-facing camera
- Fingerprint sensor, Infrared sensor
- 4G LTE
- 2800mAh (removable) battery
HTC 10
Complete Specs of HTC 10
Key Specs
- 5.2-inch (1440 x 2560 pixels) Quad HD Super LCD 5 display with 2.5D Gorilla Glass
- Quad-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 64-bit processor with Adreno 530 GPU
- 4GB RAM
- 32/64GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD
- Android 6.0 (Marshmallow) with HTC Sense 8.0 UI
- 12MP (HTC Ultrapixel 2) camera with dual-tone LED flash, IOS
- 5MP autofocus front-facing camera
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G LTE
- WiFi 802.11 ac/a/b/g/n (2.4 and 5GHz)
- Bluetooth 4.2 and GPS with GLONASS, NFC, USB Type-C
- 3000mAh battery
Apple iPhone 7 Plus
Complete Specs of Apple iPhone 7 Plus
Key Specs
- 5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) IPS 401ppi display
- Quad-core A10 Fusion 64-bit processor with six-core GPU, M10 motion co-processor
- 3GB RAM, 32GB,128GB and 256GB storage options
- iOS 10
- Water and dust resistant (IP67)
- 12MP Rear Camera with IOS
- 7MP front camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 2,900 mAh battery
Samsung Galaxy S7 edge
Complete Specs of Samsung Galaxy S7 edge
Key Specs
- 5.5-inch Quad HD (2560×1440 pixels) 534 PPI Super AMOLED always-on curved edge display
- Octa-Core Exynos 8 Octa 8890 (2.3GHz Quad + 1.6GHz Quad) processor
- 4GB LPDDR4 RAM
- 32/64GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 200GB with microSD
- Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)
- Hybrid SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 12MP rear camera with LED Flash, IOS
- 5MP front-facing camera
- Heart rate sensor, Fingerprint sensor, Barometer
- IP68 ratings water and dust resistance
- 4G LTE,
- 3600mAh battery
Apple iPhone 7
Complete Specs of Apple iPhone 7
Key Specs
- 4.7-inch (1334 x 750 pixels) IPS 326 ppi display, 1400:1 contrast ratio, 3D Touch
- Quad-core A10 Fusion 64-bit processor with six-core GPU, M10 motion co-processor
- 2GB RAM
- 32GB,128GB and 256GB storage options
- iOS 10
- Water and dust resistant (IP67)
- 12MP camera with IOS
- 7MP front camera
- TouchID Fingerprint sensor, Stereo speakers
- 4G VoLTE
- 1960mAh built-in battery
Microsoft Lumia 950 XL
Complete Specs of Microsoft Lumia 950 XL
Key Specs
- 5.7-inch (1440×2560 pixels) QHD AMOLED ClearBlack display at 518 ppi, Corning Gorilla Glass 4 protection
- Octa-Core Snapdragon 810 processor with Adreno 430 GPU
- 3GB RAM
- 32GB internal memory
- expandable up to 200GB with microSD
- Windows 10
- Dual Nano SIM (only in Lumia 950 XL Dual SIM)
- 20MP PureView camera with IOS
- 5MP front facing camera
- 4G LTE / 3G HSPA+
- 3340mAh removable battery
Asus Zenfone 3 Ultra
Complete Specs of Asus Zenfone 3 Ultra
Key Specs
- 6.8-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) display with 95% NTSC color gamut
- Octa Core Snapdragon 652 processor (Quad 1.8GHz ARM Cortex A72 + Quad 1.2GHz A53 CPUs) with Adreno 510 GPU
- 3GB / 4GB RAM, 32GB / 64GB / 128GB internal storage
- expandable memory with microSD
- Android 6.0 (Marshmallow) with Zen UI
- 23MP rear camera with dual-tone LED Flash, IOS
- 8MP front-facing camera
- Hybrid Dual SIM (micro+nano/microSD)
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G LTE
- WiFi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac (2.4/5 GHz)
- Bluetooth 4.2, GPS, USB 3.0 Type-C
- 4600mAh battery with Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0