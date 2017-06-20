Top trending smartphones to buy in India

Recently we have seen a lot of smartphones getting launched in India. Other than brands like Xiaomi, Moto and Samsung, Nokia has also made a comeback with Nokia 3, 5 and 6.
So the choice is many. However, you might get confused with so many options in front of you. This is why we have come up with a list that contains the specs and features of some the newly launched smartphones.
We have also included the flagship phone such as the Apple iPhone 7, Samsung Galaxy S8 and last year's OnePlus 3T. All you need to do is just scroll down and read the list. Then you can make a confirmed decision on what smartphone to buy.
Nokia 6
Buy At Price of Rs 1,499
Key Specs
- 5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) 2.5D curved glass display with 450 nits brightness
- Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 with 64-bit processor with Adreno 505 GPU
- 3GB / 4GB LPDDR3 RAM
- 32GB / 64GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 7.1.1 (Nougat)
- Dual SIM
- 16MP rear camera
- 8MP front-facing camera
- 4G LTE
- 3000mAh built-in battery
Samsung Galaxy J7 Pro
Buy At Price of Rs 20,900
Key Specs
- 5.5 Inch FHD Super AMOLED Display
- 1.6GHz Exynos 7870 Octa-Core Processor
- 3GB RAM With 64GB ROM
- Dual Nano SIM
- 13MP Camera With LED Flash
- 13MP Front Camera With LED Flash
- 4G LTE/WiFi
- Samsung Pay
- Bluetooth 4.1
- 3600mAh Battery
Xiaomi Redmi note 4
Buy At Price of Rs 10,999
Key Specs
- 5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD 2.5D curved glass display
- 2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 625 14nm processor with Adreno 506 GPU
- 2GB / 3GB RAM with 32GB storage
- 4GB RAM with 64GB storage
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- MIUI 8 based on Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)
- Hybrid Dual SIM (micro + nano/microSD)
- 13MP rear camera with PDAF
- 5MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh (minimum) / 4100mAh (typical) battery
Nokia 5
Buy At Price of Rs 12,899
Key Specs
- 5.2 Inch HD IPS Display
- 1.2 GHz Snapdragon 430 Octa-Core Processor
- 2GB RAM With 16GB ROM
- Dual SIM
- 13MP Rear Camera With Dual Tone LED Flash
- 8MP Front Camera
- 4G VoLTE/WiFi
- Dolby Digital
- 3000mAh Battery
Nokia 3
Buy At Price of Rs 9,499
Key Specs
- 5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD 2.5D sculpted Corning Gorilla Glass display, 450 nits brightness
- 1.3GHz Quad-core MediaTek MT6737 64-bit Processor with Mali T720 MP1 GPU
- 2GBGB RAM
- 16GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 7.0 (Nougat) OS
- Dual SIM
- 8MP autofocus rear camera
- 8MP autofocus front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 2650mAh battery
Xiaomi Redmi 4A
Buy At Price of Rs 5,999
Key Specs
- 5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD IPS display with 1000:1 contrast ratio, 72% NTSC color gamut
- 1.4GHz Quad-Core Snapdragon 425 processor with 500MHz Adreno 308 GPU
- 2GB RAM
- 16GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- MIUI 8 based on Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)
- Hybrid Dual SIM (micro + nano / microSD)
- 13MP rear camera
- 5MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3030mAh (minimum) / 3120mAh (typical)
Samsung Galaxy S8
Buy At Price of Rs 57,900
Key Specs
- 5.8 Inch QHD+ Super AMOLED Display
- Octa Core Exynos 9/Snapdragon 835 Processor
- 4/6GB RAM With 64/128GB ROM
- Dual SIM
- Dual Pixel 12MP Rear Camera
- 8MP Front Camera
- Iris Scanner
- Fingerprint
- 3000 MAh Battery
Gionee A1
Buy At Price of Rs 16,299
Key Specs
- 5.5-inch (1920× 1080 pixels) Full HD IPS in-cell 2.5D curved glass display
- 2GHz Octa-core MediaTek Helio P10 processor with Mali T860 GPU
- 4GB RAM
- 64GB Internal memory
- expandable memory up to 128GB with micro SD
- Android 7.0 (Nougat) with Amigo OS
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 13MP rear camera with LED flash, PDAF
- 16MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 4010mAh battery with fast charging
Motorola Moto G5 Plus
Buy At Price of Rs 14,999
Key Specs
- 5.2-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD display with Corning Gorilla glass 3 protection
- 2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 625 processor with Adreno 506 GPU
- 3GB RAM with 16GB storage
- 4GB RAM with 32GB storage
- expandable memory up to 128 GB with microSD
- Android 7.0 (Nougat)
- Dual SIM
- 12MP rear camera with dual-tone LED flash
- 5MP front-facing camera
- Water repellent nano-coating
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G VoLTE
- 3000mAh battery with Turbo charging
OnePlus 3T
Buy At Price of Rs 29,999
Key Specs
- 5.5 Inch FHD OPTIC AMOLED Display With 401 PPI
- 2.3GHz Snapdragon 821 64-Bit Quad-Core Processor
- 6GB RAM With 64/128GB ROM
- Dual Nano SIM
- 16 MP Rear Camera With PDAF And LED Flash
- 16 MP Front Camera
- 4G/Bluetooth/Wi-Fi
- 3400 MAh Battery
Honor 8 Lite
Buy At Price of Rs 16,145
Key Specs
- 5.2-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD 2.5D curved glass display
- Octa-core Kirin 655 with 16nm processor with Mali T830-MP2 GPU
- 4GB LPDDR3 RAM
- 64GB storage
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 7.0 (Nougat) with EMUI 5.0
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano/microSD)
- 12MP rear camera
- 8MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3000mAh battery
Apple iPhone 7
Buy At Price of Rs 42,999
Key Specs
- 5.5 Inch Retina HD Display With 3D Touch
- Quad-Core Apple A10 Fusion Processor
- 2GB RAM With 32/128/256GB ROM
- Force Touch Technology
- Dual 12MP ISight Camera With OIS
- -MP Front Facing Camera
- Touch ID
- Bluetooth 4.2
- LTE Support
- Water And Dust Resistance With