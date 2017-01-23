Upcoming Android N-based smartphones: Nokia 6, Lenovo ZUK Edge, LG Stylus 3 and more

Nearly two years ago, it was a distinct dream for the Android fans to get a smartphone with the latest iteration of Android running on it.
There was a single choice for all the users who wants to enjoy the newest Android OS: Go for the Google branded Nexus phones as the search giant will be directly seeding the OS updates.
However, this scenario has changed now. Every manufacturer these days are concentrating heavily on the software side to retain the customers, and the credit heavily goes to Motorola here as it was the quickest vendor to release software update under both Google and Lenovo ownership.
SEE ALSO: List of Smartphones updated with Android Nougat in India
Google announced the Android Nougat back in August 2016, and till now, the market share is paltry for the latest OS, but almost every smartphone releasing these days is booting Nougat.
Here are the smartphones that will be launched with Android Nougat in the near future.
Nokia 6
Complete Specs of Nokia 6
Key Specs
- 5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) 2.5D curved glass display, Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection
- Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 430, 64-bit processor with Adreno 505 GPU
- 4GB LPDDR3 RAM
- 64GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 7.0 (Nougat)
- Dual SIM
- 16MP rear camera with dual-tone LED flash
- 8MP front-facing camera
- 4G LTE
- WiFi 802.11 b/g/n
- Bluetooth 4.1, GPS, USB OTG
- 3000mAh built-in battery
Lenovo ZUK Edge
Complete Specs of Lenovo ZUK Edge
Key Specs
- 5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD 2.5D curved glass display
- 2.35 GHz Quad-Core Snapdragon 821 processor with Adreno 530 GPU
- 4GB/6GB RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.0) internal storage
- Android 7.0 (Nougat) with ZUI 2.5
- 13MP rear camera with LED Flash
- 8MP front-facing camera
- Dual nano SIMs
- Fingerprint sensor, Heart rate sensor, UV sensor, Altimeter
- 4G VoLTE
- 3100mAh battery with Quick Charge 3.0
LG Stylus 3
Complete Specs of LG Stylus 3
Key Specs
- 5.7 Inch HD IPS In-Cell Touch Display
- 1.5 GHz MT6750 Octa-Core Processor
- 3GB RAM With 16GB ROM
- Dual Micro SIM
- 13 MP Primary Camera With LED Flash
- 8 MP Front Camera With LED Flash
- 4G/WiFi
- Bluetooth 4.2
- Fingerprint Sensor
- 3200mAh Battery
Asus Zenfone Pegasus 3s
Complete Specs of Asus Zenfone Pegasus 3s
Key Specs
- 5.2-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) 2.5D curved glass display
- 1.3 GHz quad-core MediaTek MT6737 64-bit processor with Mali-T720 GPU
- 2GB RAM with 16GB storage / 3GB RAM with 32GB storage
- expandable memory with microSD
- Android 6.0 (Marshmallow) with ZenUI 3.0
- Hybrid Dual SIM (Micro + nano/microSD)
- 13MP rear camera with LED flash
- 5MP front-facing camera
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G VoLTE
- 4100mAh battery
HTC 10 evo
Complete Specs of HTC 10 evo
Key Specs
- 5.5-inch (1440 x 2560 pixels) Quad HD Super LCD 3 display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection
- 2GHz Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 810 with Adreno 430 GPU
- 3GB RAM, 32GB / 64GB internal storage
- expandable memory with microSD
- Android 7.0 (Nougat) with HTC Sense UI
- 16MP rear camera with dual LED flash, f/2.0 aperture, OIS
- 8MP front-facing camera
- Water resistant (IP57)
- Fingerprint sensor
- USB-C audio, BoomSound Adaptive Audio, Hi-Res audio
- 4G LTE
- 3200 mAh battery with Quick Charge 2.0