Upcoming Android N-based smartphones: Nokia 6, Lenovo ZUK Edge, LG Stylus 3 and more

Nearly two years ago, it was a distinct dream for the Android fans to get a smartphone with the latest iteration of Android running on it.

There was a single choice for all the users who wants to enjoy the newest Android OS: Go for the Google branded Nexus phones as the search giant will be directly seeding the OS updates.

However, this scenario has changed now. Every manufacturer these days are concentrating heavily on the software side to retain the customers, and the credit heavily goes to Motorola here as it was the quickest vendor to release software update under both Google and Lenovo ownership.

Google announced the Android Nougat back in August 2016, and till now, the market share is paltry for the latest OS, but almost every smartphone releasing these days is booting Nougat.

Here are the smartphones that will be launched with Android Nougat in the near future.

Nokia 6 Complete Specs of Nokia 6

Key Specs

5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) 2.5D curved glass display, Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection

Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 430, 64-bit processor with Adreno 505 GPU

4GB LPDDR3 RAM

64GB internal memory

expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

Android 7.0 (Nougat)

Dual SIM

16MP rear camera with dual-tone LED flash

8MP front-facing camera

4G LTE

WiFi 802.11 b/g/n

Bluetooth 4.1, GPS, USB OTG

3000mAh built-in battery Lenovo ZUK Edge Complete Specs of Lenovo ZUK Edge

Key Specs

5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD 2.5D curved glass display

2.35 GHz Quad-Core Snapdragon 821 processor with Adreno 530 GPU

4GB/6GB RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.0) internal storage

Android 7.0 (Nougat) with ZUI 2.5

13MP rear camera with LED Flash

8MP front-facing camera

Dual nano SIMs

Fingerprint sensor, Heart rate sensor, UV sensor, Altimeter

4G VoLTE

3100mAh battery with Quick Charge 3.0 LG Stylus 3 Complete Specs of LG Stylus 3

Key Specs

5.7 Inch HD IPS In-Cell Touch Display

1.5 GHz MT6750 Octa-Core Processor

3GB RAM With 16GB ROM

Dual Micro SIM

13 MP Primary Camera With LED Flash

8 MP Front Camera With LED Flash

4G/WiFi

Bluetooth 4.2

Fingerprint Sensor

3200mAh Battery Asus Zenfone Pegasus 3s Complete Specs of Asus Zenfone Pegasus 3s Key Specs 5.2-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) 2.5D curved glass display

1.3 GHz quad-core MediaTek MT6737 64-bit processor with Mali-T720 GPU

2GB RAM with 16GB storage / 3GB RAM with 32GB storage

expandable memory with microSD

Android 6.0 (Marshmallow) with ZenUI 3.0

Hybrid Dual SIM (Micro + nano/microSD)

13MP rear camera with LED flash

5MP front-facing camera

Fingerprint sensor

4G VoLTE

4100mAh battery HTC 10 evo Complete Specs of HTC 10 evo

Key Specs

5.5-inch (1440 x 2560 pixels) Quad HD Super LCD 3 display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection

2GHz Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 810 with Adreno 430 GPU

3GB RAM, 32GB / 64GB internal storage

expandable memory with microSD

Android 7.0 (Nougat) with HTC Sense UI

16MP rear camera with dual LED flash, f/2.0 aperture, OIS

8MP front-facing camera

Water resistant (IP57)

Fingerprint sensor

USB-C audio, BoomSound Adaptive Audio, Hi-Res audio

4G LTE

3200 mAh battery with Quick Charge 2.0