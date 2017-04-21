Upcoming Android Nougat smartphones in India

Today the Android smartphone market scenario has changed drastically. While earlier it was pretty much about buying Google's Nexus devices which featured the latest Anroid OS, now there are many manufacturers that have been putting more effort in bringing on the latest software to their devices.
While it may be to retain the customers, and manufacturer have been doing a good job in quickly releasing software updates for their smartphones. Moreover, some of the manufactures these days are also offering smartphones especially their flagships with the latest version of Android right out of the box.
Thus, in these changing times almost every smartphone released is booting Nougat. And that's not the only case. The first few months of 2017 have witnessed some exciting smartphone launches.
However, there are many more smartphones that brands will be launching in the coming days. We bet that these will come with Android Nougat.
So without further ado, here are the smartphones that will be launched with Android Nougat in the near future.
Alcatel A3 XL
- 6-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD display
- 1.1GHz quad-core MediaTek MT8735B processor with Mali-T720 GPU
- 1GB RAM
- 8GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 32GB with microSD
- Android 7.0 (Nougat)
- 8MP rear camera with LED flash
- 5MP front-facing camera with LED flash
- 4G LTE
- 3,000 mAh battery
LG X Power2
- 5.5-inch (1280×720 pixels) HD In-cell Touch display
- 1.5GHz Octa-Core processor
- 1.5GB / 2GB RAM
- 16GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD
- Android 7.0 (Nougat)
- Dual SIM
- 13MP rear camera with LED Flash
- 5MP front-facing camera
- 4G LTE
- 4500mAh (built-in) battery with fast charging
LG X300
- 5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD )n-Cell Touch IPS display
- 1.4GHz Quad-Core Snapdragon 425 processor with Adreno 308 GPU
- 2GB LPDDR3 RAM
- 16GB internal storage
- expandable memory with microSD
- Android 7.0 (Nougat)
- 13MP rear camera with LED Flash
- 5MP front-facing camera
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G LTE
- 2500mAh battery
Honor 8 Lite
Honor 8 Lite
- 5.2-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD 2.5D curved glass display
- Octa-core Kirin 655 ( 4 x 2.1GHz + 4 x 1.7GHz) 16nm processor with Mali T830-MP2 GPU
- 3GB / 4GB RAM
- 32GB /64GB storage
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 7.0 (Nougat) with EMUI 5.0
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano/microSD)
- 12MP rear camera with LED flash, PDAF, 1.25μm pixel size
- 8MP front-facing camera
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G VoLTE
- 3000mAh batter
Huawei Enjoy 7 Plus
- a 5.5-inch IPS LCD HD (720 x 1,280 pixels) display
- a 1.3GHz Cortex A53 octa-core processor
- 3GB of RAM
- Adreno 505 GPU
- A 12MP Main camera
- 8MP front camera
- 4,000mAh li-polymer battery
Huawei P8 Lite 2017
- 5.2-inch (1080 x 1920 pixels) Full HD 2.5D curved glass display
- Octa-core Kirin 655 ( 4 x 2.1GHz + 4 x 1.7GHz) 16nm processor with Mali T830-MP2
- 4GB RAM with 32GB internal storage
- 3GB RAM with 16GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano+ nano/microSD)
- Android 7.0 (Nougat) with EMUI 5.0
- 12MP rear camera with LED Flash, f/2.0 aperture
- 8MP front-facing camera
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G LTE
- 3000mAh built-in battery
Blackberry Aurora
- 5.5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD IPS display
- 1.4GHz Quad-Core Snapdragon 425 processor with Adreno 308 GPU
- 4GB RAM
- 32GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 7.0 (Nougat)
- Dual SIM
- 13MP rear camera with dual-tone LED Flash
- 8MP front-facing camera
- 4G LTE
- 3000mAh battery
Nokia 3
- 5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD 2.5D sculpted Corning Gorilla Glass display, 450 nits brightness
- 1.3GHz Quad-core MediaTek MT6737 64-bit Processor with Mali T720 MP1 GPU
- 2GBGB RAM
- 16GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 7.0 (Nougat) OS
- Dual SIM / Single SIM
- 8MP autofocus rear camera with LED Flash
- 8MP autofocus front-facing camera
- 4G LTE
- 2650mAh battery
Nokia 6
Nokia 6
- 5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) 2.5D curved glass display with 450 nits brightness, Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection
- Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 430, 64-bit processor with Adreno 505 GPU
- 4GB LPDDR3 RAM
- 64GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 7.0 (Nougat)
- Dual SIM
- 16MP rear camera with dual-tone LED flash
- 8MP front-facing camera
- 4G LTE
- 3000mAh built-in battery
Nokia 5
- 5.2 Inch HD IPS Display
- 1.2 GHz Snapdragon 430 Octa-Core Processor
- 2GB RAM With 16GB ROM
- Single Speaker
- Dual SIM
- 13MP Rear Camera With Dual Tone LED Flash
- 8MP Front Camera
- 4G VoLTE/WiFi
- Dolby Digital
- 3000mAh Battery
ZTE Blade V8 Mini
- 5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD display
- 1.4GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 435 processor with Adreno 505 GPU
- 2GB RAM
- 16GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 7.0 (Nougat)
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano/microSD)
- 13MP rear camera with LED Flash
- secondary 2MP camera
- 5MP front-facing camera
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G LTE, WiFi 802.11 a/b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.1, GPS
- 2800mAh built-in battery
Asus Zenfone Pegasus 3S
Key Specs
- 5.2 inches IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen
- Android OS, v7.0 (Nougat)
- Octa-core 1.5 GHz Cortex-A53
- 13 MP Rear Camera
- 8 MP Front Camera
- Non-removable Li-Ion 5000 mAh battery