Upcoming LG Phones Rumored to Launch in 2017

LG had a tough time last year. The LG G5, one of the company’s most ambitious smartphones failed miserably in 2016, all thanks to the poor execution of modular tech. Its next flagship, the LG V20, despite being a very good phone (read our review here), couldn’t manage to get the kind of traction it should have gotten. In fact, we believe that it is one of the most underrated smartphones that launched in 2016.

Anyway, putting all the failures in 2016 aside, we really hope that the South Korean tech giant will be back with a bang in 2017 with a few interesting smartphones.

Also Read: All the Major Smartphones LG Launched This Year

Here are a few devices that are rumored to be unveiled by LG in 2017.

LG G6

LG G6, the successor of the infamous LG G5, has been in the news for a while now. Reportedly, the smartphone will drop the modular design and opt for the good old candy bar design, which is not at all surprising.

As per the rumors, the smartphone will still ship with a 5.3-inch display. But, instead of the LCD panels as seen on its predecessors, the G6 could come with an OLED display. When it comes to the internals of the phone, there’s nothing confirmed as yet. However, given the fact that most of the smartphones will feature Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon 835 chipset, the LG G6 should be no exception. It is also speculated to sport at least 6GB of RAM along with 64GB of storage space.

Also Read: LG G6 to Ditch Modular Design; Wireless Charging and Non-Removable Battery on the Cards

As far as the imaging department is concerned, the smartphone could come with more megapixel count and a larger aperture. It is also rumored to feature an iris scanner module.

Also Read: All the Smartphones Launched by Apple This Year

LG V30

Although there’s not a lot of information available right now, the LG V30 could see some major changes when launched sometime in 2017. The biggest change would be the absence of a secondary screen — something which makes the LG V20 and LG V10 unique. This news comes straight from Evan Blass (also known as @evleaks), a reliable leakster.

Source

LG 'K’ series smartphones along with the Stylus 3

LG, the South Korean tech giant, had recently announced that it would be launching five smartphones in the 'K’ series namely, the LG K10, K8, K4, and K3 at CES 2017. It had also revealed that the successor of the Stylus 2, the Stylus 3 will also be unveiled at the CES event in Las Vegas. Take a look at the rumored specifications of the device here.