Nokia could launch these Android smartphones in 2017

Nokia is almost back to the business.

By:

Nokia, one smartphone brand we have all used and loved is about to make a grand comeback to the smartphone world at the MWC 2017.

Nokia could launch these Android smartphones in 2017

SEE ALSO: Nokia 6 and other Android smartphones that will rock 2017

With a slew of smartphones to launch, Nokia plans to regain its fair share of the market it lost during its downfall. Here's a list of all smartphones that are rumored to be launched by Nokia during the upcoming MWC 2017 event in Barcelona.

Stay tuned to GizBot for more updates!
Nokia 8

Nokia 8

Complete Rumored Specs of Nokia 8
Key Rumored Specs

  • 5.7 inches 1440 x 2560 pixels
  • Android OS, v7.0 (Nougat)
  • Octa-core (4x2.45 GHz Kryo & 4x1.9 GHz Kryo)
  • Qualcomm MSM8998 Snapdragon 835
  • 64/128 GB Storage
  • 24 MP Rear Camera
  • 12 MP Front Camera
  • Non-removable Li-Ion 4000 mAh battery

Nokia D1

Nokia D1

Complete Rumored Specs of Nokia D1
Key Rumored Specs

  • 5 inch 1080 x 1920 (~401ppi) IPS LCD capacitive
  • Android OS, v7.0 (Nougat)
  • Qualcomm MSM8976 Snapdragon 652
  • 2 GB RAM
  • 13 MP Rear Camera
  • 5 MP Front Camera
  • 3200 mAH Battery

Nokia E1

Nokia E1

Complete Rumored Specs of Nokia E1
Key Rumored Specs

  • 5.2 inches 1080 x 1920 pixels Capacitive Touchscreen
  • Android OS, v7.0 (Nougat)
  • Quad-core 1.4 GHz Cortex-A53
  • 16 GB Storage
  • 2 GB RAM
  • 13 MegaPixels Camera
  • Non-removable Li-Ion 2700 mAh battery

 

Nokia Edge

Nokia Edge

Complete Rumored Specs of Nokia Edge
Key Rumored Specs

  • 5.5 inches 1080 x 1920 pixels IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen
  • Android OS, v7.0 (Nougat)
  • Octa Core 2.3 GHz, Qualcomm Snapdragon 652
  • 64 GB Storage
  • 23 Mega Pixels Camera
  • Non-removable Li-Ion 3800 mAh battery

Nokia P

Nokia P

Complete Rumored Specs of Nokia P
Key Rumored Specs

  • 5.5 inches 1080 x 1920 pixels IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen
  • Android OS, v7.0 (Nougat)
  • Quad Core, Snapdragon 823 Chipset
  • 64 GB Storage
  • 6 GB RAM
  • 23 Mega Pixels Camera
  • Non-removable Li-Ion 3000 mAh battery

Nokia Z2 Plus

Nokia Z2 Plus

Complete Rumored Specs of Nokia Z2 Plus
Key Rumored Specs

  • 5.5 inches 1080 x 1920 pixels IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen
  • Android OS, v7.0 (Nougat)
  • Yes, Quad Core 1.77 GHz
  • 64 GB Storage
  • 4 GB RAM
  • 16 MP of Rear Camera
  • 8 MP of Front Camera
  • Non-removable Li-Ion 3000 mAh battery

Stay tuned to GizBot for more updates!

Read More About nokia | android | smartphones | news | top gadgets

Other articles published on Jan 19, 2017
Please Wait while comments are loading...
Opinion Poll
34,688

Followers

 1,41,901

Followers

 7,506

Followers
Apps | RSS Feeds | Facebook | Twitter | Google Plus | Newsletters | Media | Sitemap | Feedback | Advertise with us | Careers | About Us | Contact Us
© Greynium Information Technologies Pvt. Ltd.| Terms of Service and Privacy Policy