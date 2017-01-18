Nokia could launch these Android smartphones in 2017

Nokia, one smartphone brand we have all used and loved is about to make a grand comeback to the smartphone world at the MWC 2017.
With a slew of smartphones to launch, Nokia plans to regain its fair share of the market it lost during its downfall. Here's a list of all smartphones that are rumored to be launched by Nokia during the upcoming MWC 2017 event in Barcelona.
Nokia 8
Complete Rumored Specs of Nokia 8
Key Rumored Specs
- 5.7 inches 1440 x 2560 pixels
- Android OS, v7.0 (Nougat)
- Octa-core (4x2.45 GHz Kryo & 4x1.9 GHz Kryo)
- Qualcomm MSM8998 Snapdragon 835
- 64/128 GB Storage
- 24 MP Rear Camera
- 12 MP Front Camera
- Non-removable Li-Ion 4000 mAh battery
Nokia D1
Complete Rumored Specs of Nokia D1
Key Rumored Specs
- 5 inch 1080 x 1920 (~401ppi) IPS LCD capacitive
- Android OS, v7.0 (Nougat)
- Qualcomm MSM8976 Snapdragon 652
- 2 GB RAM
- 13 MP Rear Camera
- 5 MP Front Camera
- 3200 mAH Battery
Nokia E1
Complete Rumored Specs of Nokia E1
Key Rumored Specs
- 5.2 inches 1080 x 1920 pixels Capacitive Touchscreen
- Android OS, v7.0 (Nougat)
- Quad-core 1.4 GHz Cortex-A53
- 16 GB Storage
- 2 GB RAM
- 13 MegaPixels Camera
- Non-removable Li-Ion 2700 mAh battery
Nokia Edge
Complete Rumored Specs of Nokia Edge
Key Rumored Specs
- 5.5 inches 1080 x 1920 pixels IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen
- Android OS, v7.0 (Nougat)
- Octa Core 2.3 GHz, Qualcomm Snapdragon 652
- 64 GB Storage
- 23 Mega Pixels Camera
- Non-removable Li-Ion 3800 mAh battery
Nokia P
Complete Rumored Specs of Nokia P
Key Rumored Specs
- 5.5 inches 1080 x 1920 pixels IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen
- Android OS, v7.0 (Nougat)
- Quad Core, Snapdragon 823 Chipset
- 64 GB Storage
- 6 GB RAM
- 23 Mega Pixels Camera
- Non-removable Li-Ion 3000 mAh battery
Nokia Z2 Plus
Complete Rumored Specs of Nokia Z2 Plus
Key Rumored Specs
- 5.5 inches 1080 x 1920 pixels IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen
- Android OS, v7.0 (Nougat)
- Yes, Quad Core 1.77 GHz
- 64 GB Storage
- 4 GB RAM
- 16 MP of Rear Camera
- 8 MP of Front Camera
- Non-removable Li-Ion 3000 mAh battery