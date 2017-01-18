Nokia could launch these Android smartphones in 2017

Nokia, one smartphone brand we have all used and loved is about to make a grand comeback to the smartphone world at the MWC 2017.

SEE ALSO: Nokia 6 and other Android smartphones that will rock 2017

With a slew of smartphones to launch, Nokia plans to regain its fair share of the market it lost during its downfall. Here's a list of all smartphones that are rumored to be launched by Nokia during the upcoming MWC 2017 event in Barcelona.

Stay tuned to GizBot for more updates!

Nokia 8 Complete Rumored Specs of Nokia 8

Key Rumored Specs

5.7 inches 1440 x 2560 pixels

Android OS, v7.0 (Nougat)

Octa-core (4x2.45 GHz Kryo & 4x1.9 GHz Kryo)

Qualcomm MSM8998 Snapdragon 835

64/128 GB Storage

24 MP Rear Camera

12 MP Front Camera

Non-removable Li-Ion 4000 mAh battery Nokia D1 Complete Rumored Specs of Nokia D1

Key Rumored Specs

5 inch 1080 x 1920 (~401ppi) IPS LCD capacitive

Android OS, v7.0 (Nougat)

Qualcomm MSM8976 Snapdragon 652

2 GB RAM

13 MP Rear Camera

5 MP Front Camera

3200 mAH Battery Nokia E1 Complete Rumored Specs of Nokia E1

Key Rumored Specs 5.2 inches 1080 x 1920 pixels Capacitive Touchscreen

Android OS, v7.0 (Nougat)

Quad-core 1.4 GHz Cortex-A53

16 GB Storage

2 GB RAM

13 MegaPixels Camera

Non-removable Li-Ion 2700 mAh battery Nokia Edge Complete Rumored Specs of Nokia Edge

Key Rumored Specs

5.5 inches 1080 x 1920 pixels IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen

Android OS, v7.0 (Nougat)

Octa Core 2.3 GHz, Qualcomm Snapdragon 652

64 GB Storage

23 Mega Pixels Camera

Non-removable Li-Ion 3800 mAh battery Nokia P Complete Rumored Specs of Nokia P

Key Rumored Specs

5.5 inches 1080 x 1920 pixels IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen

Android OS, v7.0 (Nougat)

Quad Core, Snapdragon 823 Chipset

64 GB Storage

6 GB RAM

23 Mega Pixels Camera

Non-removable Li-Ion 3000 mAh battery Nokia Z2 Plus Complete Rumored Specs of Nokia Z2 Plus

Key Rumored Specs

5.5 inches 1080 x 1920 pixels IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen

Android OS, v7.0 (Nougat)

Yes, Quad Core 1.77 GHz

64 GB Storage

4 GB RAM

16 MP of Rear Camera

8 MP of Front Camera

Non-removable Li-Ion 3000 mAh battery