Upcoming rumored smartphones expected to launch in 2017

Today, the user focus has completely shifted from large computing devices like PC and laptops to incredibly powerful smartphones.

As this is the current market scenario, many smartphone manufacturers are now designing and developing premium and highly capable smartphones. Moreover, the handset makers are focused on making devices that are just going to be the best version of their own.

Therefore, these devices when launched will create a great buzz in the technology World with their impressive features, awesome quality, and the uniqueness.

Besides, the other factor may be due to the intense market competition. As such the companies are just trying their best to be the market leader in 2017 therefore we are seeing new innovations and lunches from different brands every now and then. 2017 is surely going to see many more launches in the coming days or months.

Having said that, we've rounded up the upcoming rumoured premium smartphones for 2017. The list contains smartphones from brands like Apple, Samsung, Xiaomi, HTC, Motorola and OnePlus. So you can read on below to find more about the smartphones.

