Upcoming rumored smartphones expected to launch in 2017

Today, the user focus has completely shifted from large computing devices like PC and laptops to incredibly powerful smartphones.
As this is the current market scenario, many smartphone manufacturers are now designing and developing premium and highly capable smartphones. Moreover, the handset makers are focused on making devices that are just going to be the best version of their own.
Therefore, these devices when launched will create a great buzz in the technology World with their impressive features, awesome quality, and the uniqueness.
Besides, the other factor may be due to the intense market competition. As such the companies are just trying their best to be the market leader in 2017 therefore we are seeing new innovations and lunches from different brands every now and then. 2017 is surely going to see many more launches in the coming days or months.
Having said that, we've rounded up the upcoming rumoured premium smartphones for 2017. The list contains smartphones from brands like Apple, Samsung, Xiaomi, HTC, Motorola and OnePlus. So you can read on below to find more about the smartphones.
OnePlus 5
Rumoured Specs
OnePlus 5 runs Android,7.0 Nougat and features a 5.5 inches AMOLED 1440 x 2560 pixels display and a Quad Core Processor 6/8 GB RAM Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor paired with and 64GB native storage capacity.
The OnePlus 5 boasts of a 13MP main snapper at its rear and an 16MP front-facing selfie shooter. There is a Non-removable Li-Po 3000 mAh battery powering the phone with support for USB v2.0, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector and more.
Samsung Galaxy Note8
Rumored Specs
Samsung Galaxy Note 8 runs Android,7.1 Nougat and features a 6.4 inches Super AMOLED 4K 3840 x 2160 pixels display and a Octa Core 2.9 GHz Cortex-A53 and Quad Core 2.1 GHz Cortex-A57 6/8 GB RAM Snapdragon Qualcomm processor paired with and 64 GB / 128 GB native storage capacity.
The Samsung Galaxy Note 8 boasts of a 16MP main snapper at its rear and an 13MP front-facing selfie shooter. There is a Non-removable Li-Ion 4000 mAh Battery powering the phone with support for USB v3.1, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector and Dual SIM (Nano SIM) and more.
Samsung Galaxy Note8 Concept Design
Xiaomi Mi 6 Plus
Rumored Specs
Xiaomi Mi 6 Plus runs Android,7.0 Nougat and features a 5.7 inches IPS LCD 1080 x 1920 pixels display and a Octa-core (4x2.45 GHz Kryo & 4x1.9 GHz Kryo) 4/6 GB RAM Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor paired with and 64 GB / 128 GB / 256 GB native storage capacity.
The Xiaomi Mi 6 Plus boasts of a 12MP main snapper at its rear and an 8MP front-facing selfie shooter. There is a Non-removable Li-Po 4500 mAh battery powering the phone with support for USB Type-C 1.0 reversible connector and Dual SIM (Nano SIM) and more.
Apple iPhone 8 Plus
Rumored Specs
Apple iPhone 8 Plus runs iOS,iOS 11 and features a 5.8 inches Super AMOLED 1080 x 1920 pixels display and a Yes, Quad-core Processor 4GB RAM Apple A11 processor paired with and 256GB native storage capacity.
The Apple iPhone 8 Plus boasts of a 12MP main snapper at its rear and an 7MP front-facing selfie shooter. There is a Non-removable Li-Ion 2900 mAh battery powering the phone with support for USB Yes, v3.0, reversible connector; magnetic connector and more.
Apple iPhone 8 Plus concept Design
Apple iPhone 8
Rumored Specs
Apple iPhone 8 runs iOS 10 and features a 5.0 inches OLED 1080 x 1920 pixels display and a Yes 4GB RAM Apple A10 processor paired with and 32 GB / 128 GB / 256 GB native storage capacity.
The Apple iPhone 8 boasts of a 12MP main snapper at its rear and an 7MP front-facing selfie shooter. There is a Non-removable Li-Po 2350 mAh battery powering the phone with support for USB Yes, v3.0 and more.
Apple iPhone 8 Concept Design
Oppo Find 9
Rumored Specs
Oppo Find 9 runs Android,7.0 Nougat and features a 5.5 inches IPS LCD 1440 x 2560 pixels display and a Octa-core (4x2.45 GHz Kryo & 4x1.9 GHz Kryo) 4/6 GB RAM Qualcomm MSM8998 Snapdragon 835 processor paired with and 64 GB / 128 GB native storage capacity.
The Oppo Find 9 boasts of a 12MP main snapper at its rear and an 8MP front-facing selfie shooter. There is a Non-removable Li-Ion 4000mAh battery powering the phone with support for USB Yes, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector and Dual SIM (Nano SIM) and more.
Motorola Moto Z2 Force
Rumored Specs
Motorola Moto Z2 Force runs Android,7.1 Nougat and features a 5.5 inches IPS LCD 720 x 1280 pixels display and a Quad Core Processor 4GB RAM Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor paired with and 32GB native storage capacity.
The Motorola Moto Z2 Force boasts of a 13MP main snapper at its rear and an 8MP front-facing selfie shooter. There is a Non-removable Li-Ion 3000 mAh battery powering the phone with support for USB Type-C 1.0 reversible connector and Dual SIM (Nano SIM) and more.
Motorola Moto Z2 Force Concept Design
HTC U
Rumored Specs
HTC U runs Android,7.1 Nougat and features a 5.5 inches IPS LCD 1440 x 2560 pixels display and a Octa core Processor 4GB RAM Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor paired with and 64GB native storage capacity.
The HTC U boasts of a 12MP main snapper at its rear and an 16MP front-facing selfie shooter. There is a Non-removable Li-Ion 3000 mAh battery powering the phone with support for USB USB 3.1, Type-C reversible connector and more.
HTC U Concept Design
Nokia 9
Rumored Specs
Nokia 9 runs Android,7.1 Nougat and features a 5.5 inches OLED 1440 x 2560 pixels display and a Octa core (2.45 GHz, Quad core, Kryo + 1.9 GHz, Quad core, Kryo) 6GB RAM Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 MSM8998 processor paired with and 64 GB / 128 GB native storage capacity.
The Nokia 9 boasts of a 22MP main snapper at its rear and an 12MP front-facing selfie shooter. There is a Non-removable Li-Ion 3800 mAh battery powering the phone with support for USB v3.1, Type-C reversible connector and more.
Nokia 9 Concept Design
Samsung Galaxy S8 Edge
Rumored Specs
Samsung Galaxy S8 Edge runs Android,7.0 Nougat and features a 5.7 inches Super AMOLED (Corning Gorilla Glass 5 back panel) 2160 x 3840 pixels display and a Octa-core (4x2.35 GHz Kryo & 4x1.9 GHz Kryo) - US model Octa-core (4x2.3 GHz & 4x1.7 GHz) - EMEA 6GB RAM Qualcomm MSM8998 Snapdragon 835 - US model Exynos 8895 Octa - EMEA processor paired with and 64GB native storage capacity.
The Samsung Galaxy S8 Edge boasts of a 16MP main snapper at its rear and an 8MP front-facing selfie shooter. There is a Non-removable Li-Ion 4200 mAh battery powering the phone with support for USB Yes, microUSB v2.0, USB Host and more.
Samsung Galaxy S8 Edge Concept Design
Samsung Galaxy S9
Rumored Specs
Samsung Galaxy S9 runs Android,7.1 Nougat and features a 5.7 inches Super AMOLED (Corning Gorilla Glass 5) 2160 x 3840 pixels display and a Octa Core Processor 6GB RAM Qualcomm Snapdragon processor paired with and 64 GB / 128 GB native storage capacity.
The Samsung Galaxy S9 boasts of a 16MP main snapper at its rear and an 8MP front-facing selfie shooter. There is a Non-removable Li-Ion 4200 mAh battery powering the phone with support for USB USB Type-C and Dual SIM (Nano SIM) and more.
Samsung Galaxy S9 Concept Design