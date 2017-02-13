Rumored specs rundown: Galaxy S8 Plus, Gionee A1, LG G6, Nokia 8 and other upcoming smartphones

Which smartphone will you buy in future?

By:

The MWC 2017 event is almost here. And, there have been several leaks and rumors that surfaced online regarding multiple phones from different companies.

Rumored specs rundown: 10 upcoming smartphones

In this article, we will present you with the rumored specs of most of the smartphones that are expected to launch very soon.

So, without any delay, let's get started.

Samsung Galaxy Note 8

Samsung Galaxy Note 8

Key Rumored Specs

  • 5.7 inches Super AMOLED 4K 3840 x 2160 pixels display
  • Android,7.0 Nougat
  • Octa Core 2.9 GHz Cortex-A53 and Quad Core 2.1 GHz Cortex-A57 Snapdragon Qualcomm processor
  • 6/8 GB RAM
  • 64 GB / 128 GB native storage capacity
  • 12MP main camera
  • 8MP front-facing Camera
  • Non-removable Li-Ion 4500 mAh Battery

 

 

 

Nokia P1

Nokia P1

Key Rumored Specs

  • 5.3 inches 1080 x 1920 pixels Screen
  • Android,7.0 Nougat
  • Octa core (2.45 GHz, Quad core, Kryo + 1.9 GHz, Quad core, Kryo)
  • 128GB Internal memory
  • 6GB RAM
  • 22.6MP Primary Camera
  • 5 MP Front Camera
  • Non-removable Li-Ion 3500 mAh battery

Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus

Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus

Key Rumored Specs

  • 6.2 inches 1440 x 2560 pixels Screen
  • Android,7.0 Nougat
  • 64 GB / 128 GB, 6/8 GB RAM
  • Octa-core (4x2.45 GHz Kryo & 4x1.9 GHz Kryo)
  • 12MP Primary Camera
  • 8 MP Front Camera
  • Non-removable Li-Ion 4000 mAh battery

 

 

Gionee A1

Gionee A1

Key Rumored Specs

  • a 5.5-inch 1080p touchscreen
  • Android 7.0 Nougat
  • a 1.8 GHz octa-core MediaTek processor
  • 4GB of RAM
  • 64GB of expandable storage
  • dual-SIM support
  • 13 MP rear camera with LED flash
  • a 16 MP selfie snapper possibly with a LED flash
  • 4,010 mAh battery

LG G6

LG G6

Key Rumored Specs

  • 5.7 inches 2160 x 4096 pixels Screen
  • Android,7.0 Nougat
  • Octa Core 3.0 GHz
  • 32GB/64GB Internal memory
  • 6GB RAM
  • 24MP Primary Camera
  • 8 MP Front Camera
  • Non-removable Li-Ion 4200 mAh battery

Nokia 8

Nokia 8

Key Rumored Specs

  • 5.7 inches 1440 x 2560 pixels
  • Android OS, v7.0 (Nougat)
  • Octa-core (4x2.45 GHz Kryo & 4x1.9 GHz Kryo)
  • Qualcomm MSM8998 Snapdragon 835
  • 64/128 GB Storage
  • 24 MP Rear Camera
  • 12 MP Front Camera
  • Non-removable Li-Ion 4000 mAh battery

Motorola Moto G5 Plus

Motorola Moto G5 Plus

Key Rumored Specs

  • 5.5 inches 1080 x 1920 pixels Screen
  • Android,7.0 Nougat OS
  • Octa core, 2.2 GHz, Cortex A53 Processor
  • 16 GB / 32 GB Internal Meory
  • 3/4 GB RAM
  • 16MP Primary Camera
  • 5 MP Front Camera
  • Non-removable Li-Ion 3000 mAh battery

Samsung Galaxy S8

Samsung Galaxy S8

Key Rumored Specs

  • 5.5 inches 2160 x 4096 pixels Screen
  • Android,7.0 Nougat OS
  • 64 GB / 128 GB of Internal memory
  • 6/8 GB of RAM
  • 12MP+12 MP Dual lens Primary Camera
  • 8 MP Front Camera
  • Non-removable Li-Ion 4000 mAh battery

 

Xiaomi Mi 6

Xiaomi Mi 6

Key Rumored Specs

  • 5.5 inches 2160 x 4096 pixels Screen
  • Android,v6.0 Marshmallow OS
  • Octa Core 2.5 GHz Processor
  • 32GB of internal Memory
  • 4GB of RAM
  • 16MP Primary Camera
  • 8 MP Front Camera
  • Non-removable Li-Po 3050 mAh battery

Oppo Find 9

Oppo Find 9

Key Rumored Specs

  • a 5.5 inches IPS LCD 1440 x 2560 pixels display
  • Android OS, v7.0 (Nougat)
  • Octa-core (4x2.45 GHz Kryo & 4x1.9 GHz Kryo) Qualcomm MSM8998 Snapdragon 835 processor
  • 4/6 GB RAM
  • 64 GB / 128 GB native storage capacity
  • 12MP main camera
  • 8MP front-facing selfie shooter
  • Non-removable Li-Ion 4000mAh battery

Nokia E1

Nokia E1

Key Rumored Specs

  • 5.2 inches 1080 x 1920 pixels Capacitive Touchscreen
  • Android OS, v7.0 (Nougat)
  • Quad-core 1.4 GHz Cortex-A53
  • 16 GB Storage
  • 2 GB RAM
  • 13 MegaPixels Camera
  • Non-removable Li-Ion 2700 mAh battery

Samsung Galaxy C5 Pro

Samsung Galaxy C5 Pro

Key Rumored Specs

  • 5.2 inches Super AMOLED 1080 x 1920 pixels display
  • Android OS, v6.0.1 (Marshmallow)
  • Octa Core 2.0 GHz Cortex-A53 Qualcomm MSM8953 Snapdragon 625 processor
  • 4GB RAM
  • 64GB native storage capacity
  • 16MP main snapper at its rear
  • 8MP front-facing selfie shooter
  • Non-removable Li-Ion 3000 mAh battery

Samsung Galaxy X1

Samsung Galaxy X1

Key Specs
Samsung Galaxy X1 runs Android N and features a 5.2 inches Super AMOLED 1440 x 2560 pixels display and a Octa Core Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor paired with 6GB RAM and 64GB native storage capacity. The Samsung Galaxy X1 boasts of a 16MP main snapper at its rear and an 8MP front-facing selfie shooter. There is a Non-removable Li-Ion 4500 mAh battery powering the phone with support for USB Yes, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector.

Feb 14, 2017
