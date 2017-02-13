Rumored specs rundown: Galaxy S8 Plus, Gionee A1, LG G6, Nokia 8 and other upcoming smartphones

The MWC 2017 event is almost here. And, there have been several leaks and rumors that surfaced online regarding multiple phones from different companies.

In this article, we will present you with the rumored specs of most of the smartphones that are expected to launch very soon.

So, without any delay, let's get started.

Samsung Galaxy Note 8 Key Rumored Specs 5.7 inches Super AMOLED 4K 3840 x 2160 pixels display

Android,7.0 Nougat

Octa Core 2.9 GHz Cortex-A53 and Quad Core 2.1 GHz Cortex-A57 Snapdragon Qualcomm processor

6/8 GB RAM

64 GB / 128 GB native storage capacity

12MP main camera

8MP front-facing Camera

Non-removable Li-Ion 4500 mAh Battery Nokia P1 Key Rumored Specs

5.3 inches 1080 x 1920 pixels Screen

Android,7.0 Nougat

Octa core (2.45 GHz, Quad core, Kryo + 1.9 GHz, Quad core, Kryo)

128GB Internal memory

6GB RAM

22.6MP Primary Camera

5 MP Front Camera

Non-removable Li-Ion 3500 mAh battery Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus Key Rumored Specs

6.2 inches 1440 x 2560 pixels Screen

Android,7.0 Nougat

64 GB / 128 GB, 6/8 GB RAM

Octa-core (4x2.45 GHz Kryo & 4x1.9 GHz Kryo)

12MP Primary Camera

8 MP Front Camera

Non-removable Li-Ion 4000 mAh battery Gionee A1 Key Rumored Specs

a 5.5-inch 1080p touchscreen

Android 7.0 Nougat

a 1.8 GHz octa-core MediaTek processor

4GB of RAM

64GB of expandable storage

dual-SIM support

13 MP rear camera with LED flash

a 16 MP selfie snapper possibly with a LED flash

4,010 mAh battery LG G6 Key Rumored Specs

5.7 inches 2160 x 4096 pixels Screen

Android,7.0 Nougat

Octa Core 3.0 GHz

32GB/64GB Internal memory

6GB RAM

24MP Primary Camera

8 MP Front Camera

Non-removable Li-Ion 4200 mAh battery Nokia 8 Key Rumored Specs

5.7 inches 1440 x 2560 pixels

Android OS, v7.0 (Nougat)

Octa-core (4x2.45 GHz Kryo & 4x1.9 GHz Kryo)

Qualcomm MSM8998 Snapdragon 835

64/128 GB Storage

24 MP Rear Camera

12 MP Front Camera

Non-removable Li-Ion 4000 mAh battery Motorola Moto G5 Plus Key Rumored Specs

5.5 inches 1080 x 1920 pixels Screen

Android,7.0 Nougat OS

Octa core, 2.2 GHz, Cortex A53 Processor

16 GB / 32 GB Internal Meory

3/4 GB RAM

16MP Primary Camera

5 MP Front Camera

Non-removable Li-Ion 3000 mAh battery Samsung Galaxy S8 Key Rumored Specs 5.5 inches 2160 x 4096 pixels Screen

Android,7.0 Nougat OS

64 GB / 128 GB of Internal memory

6/8 GB of RAM

12MP+12 MP Dual lens Primary Camera

8 MP Front Camera

Non-removable Li-Ion 4000 mAh battery Xiaomi Mi 6 Key Rumored Specs

5.5 inches 2160 x 4096 pixels Screen

Android,v6.0 Marshmallow OS

Octa Core 2.5 GHz Processor

32GB of internal Memory

4GB of RAM

16MP Primary Camera

8 MP Front Camera

Non-removable Li-Po 3050 mAh battery Oppo Find 9 Key Rumored Specs

a 5.5 inches IPS LCD 1440 x 2560 pixels display

Android OS, v7.0 (Nougat)

Octa-core (4x2.45 GHz Kryo & 4x1.9 GHz Kryo) Qualcomm MSM8998 Snapdragon 835 processor

4/6 GB RAM

64 GB / 128 GB native storage capacity

12MP main camera

8MP front-facing selfie shooter

Non-removable Li-Ion 4000mAh battery Nokia E1 Key Rumored Specs

5.2 inches 1080 x 1920 pixels Capacitive Touchscreen

Android OS, v7.0 (Nougat)

Quad-core 1.4 GHz Cortex-A53

16 GB Storage

2 GB RAM

13 MegaPixels Camera

Non-removable Li-Ion 2700 mAh battery Samsung Galaxy C5 Pro Key Rumored Specs

5.2 inches Super AMOLED 1080 x 1920 pixels display

Android OS, v6.0.1 (Marshmallow)

Octa Core 2.0 GHz Cortex-A53 Qualcomm MSM8953 Snapdragon 625 processor

4GB RAM

64GB native storage capacity

16MP main snapper at its rear

8MP front-facing selfie shooter

Non-removable Li-Ion 3000 mAh battery Samsung Galaxy X1 Key Specs

