Smartphones with 8GB RAM likely to launch by next year

Well in the beginning of this year we had said that the 2017 was going to be an important year for the smartphone industry. While we have already witnessed many launches and great smartphones, manufacturers seem to be pushing the smartphone innovation especially in terms of hardware to greater heights this year.
Just to recall, in 2016 we saw smartphones with 6GB RAM and it created a huge stir in the market. Nonetheless, 6GB RAM today might have become a new norm in the industry. Having said that, this year brands are taking the capacity to a higher level.
The smartphone manufacturers are now offering handsets with 8GB RAM. Asus and OnePlus have already launched smartphones wit 8GB RAM and more companies should follow the same path in the coming days.
In any case, as brands are now focusing on introducing powerful chipsets along with bigger memory capacities players like Asus, OnePlus, Samsung, Xiaomi, ZTE amongst others will be aiming to provide more.
So as technology advances and innovation grows in the smartphone industry, here are some of the upcoming handsets that will likely feature 8GB RAM.
OnePlus 6
Key Rumoured Specs
- 5.9 inch ips display
- dual front shark gills design speakers
- 20.7mp rear camera
- 8mp front wide angle camera f1.8
- 64GB storage
- 6/8/10GB ram
- haptic power & volume buttons
- 3500mah battery
Xiaomi Mi 7
- a 5.3 inches IPS LCD 2160 x 4096 pixels display
- Android,7.0 Nougat
- a Quad Core Processor
- 6/8/10GB GB RAM Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 processor
- 32 GB / 64 GB native storage capacity
- a 21MP main snapper
- 8MP front-facing selfie shooter
- a Non-removable Li-Po 3500 mAh battery powering
Samsung Galaxy S9
- a 5.7 inches Super AMOLED (Corning Gorilla Glass 5) 2160 x 3840 pixels display
- runs Android,7.1 Nougat
- a Octa Core Processor
- 6/8/10GB RAM Qualcomm Snapdragon processor paired
- 64 GB / 128 GB native storage capacity
- 16MP main snapper at its rear
- 8MP front-facing selfie shooter
- a Non-removable Li-Ion 4200 mAh battery powering
LG G7
- a 5.7 inches AMOLED 1440 x 2880 pixels display
- Android,7.1.1 Nougat
- a Octa Core Processor
- 6/8/10GB RAM
- Qualcomm Snapdragon processor
- 64 GB / 128 GB native storage capacity
- a 13MP main snapper
- an 8MP front-facing selfie shooter
- a Non-removable Li-Ion 4000 mAh battery powering
LeEco Le Max 3
- a 5.7 inches IPS LCD 1440 x 2560 pixels display
- Latest Android
- Quad core (2.15 GHz, Dual core, Kryo + 1.59 GHz, Dual core, Kryo)
- 6/8/10GB RAM
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 MSM8996 Pro processor
- 64GB native storage capacity.
- a 13MP main snapper at its rear
- 16MP front-facing selfie shooter
- a Non removable Li-Po 3900 mAh Battery
Xiaomi Mi MIX 2
- a 6.4 inches IPS LCD 1080 x 2040 pixels display
- runs latest Android
- a Octa core (2.45 GHz, Quad core, Kryo + 1.9 GHz, Quad core, Kryo)
- 6/8/10GB RAM
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 MSM8998 processor
- 128GB native storage capacity
- a 16MP main snapper at its rear
- 8MP front-facing selfie shooter
- a Non-removable Li-Ion 4500 mAh battery powering
Samsung Galaxy C10 Plus
- a 6.2-inch super AMOLED display
- runs on Android v7.1 (Nougat) operating syste
- two quad-core Kryo processors (2.2 GHz + 1.8 GHz) seated upon Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 MSM8956
- 6/8/10GB of RAM
- a 3,250mAh li-polymer battery with quick charging
Huawei Mate 10
- 6.0 inches IPS-NEO LCD 1080 x 1920 pixels display
- Android,7.0 Nougat
- a Octa Core Processor
- 6/8/10 GB RAM
- HiSilicon Kirin 960 processor
- 128GB native storage capacity
- a 20MP main snapper
- rear and an 8MP front-facing selfie shooter
- Non-removable Li-Po 3500mAh battery powering
Asus Zenfone 4 Deluxe
- a 5.5 inches Super AMOLED 1080 x 1920 pixels display
- latest Android
- a Quad Core 2.5 GHz
- 6/8/10GB RAM
- Qualcomm Snapdragon processor
- 128GB native storage capacity.
- 16MP main snapper at its rear
- 8MP front-facing selfie shooter
- a Non-removable Li-Ion 3500 mAh battery powering
Samsung Galaxy note 8
- a 6.4 inches Super AMOLED 4K 3840 x 2160 pixels display
- runs Android,7.1 Nougat
- Octa Core 2.9 GHz Cortex-A53
- Quad Core 2.1 GHz Cortex-A57
- 6/8/10GB RAM Snapdragon Qualcomm processor
- 64 GB / 128 GB native storage capacity
- a 16MP main snapper at its rear
- 13MP front-facing selfie shooter
- a Non-removable Li-Ion 4000 mAh Battery powering