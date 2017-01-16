Rumored Samsung smartphones slated for 2017 launch

Samsung had a tough time in the latter half of 2016 due to the numerous battery explosion incidents that were caused by the Galaxy Note 7 units catching fire. The South Korean tech titan was forced to recall the Note 7 units sold to the consumers and halt the mass production the device as well after the safe units of the phablet started catching fire.

Samsung not only lost an alleged $19 billion in the Note 7 fiasco but also the customer trust and company reputation. In 2017, the company has to focus on regaining the lost trust and customer confidence.

This is possible to achieve by launching smartphones that are flawless. Especially, the company's flagship smartphone lineup will be noted for its performance and functioning.

The company is already making rounds in the rumors for a slew of upcoming smartphones including the Galaxy S8, Galaxy Note 8, Galaxy A (2017) series and Galaxy J (2017) series.

Today, we have compiled a list of the rumored Samsung smartphones that are likely to be launched in 2017. Get to know more about the upcoming Samsung smartphones from below.

Samsung Galaxy S8 Rumored Specs of Samsung Galaxy S8

Key Rumored Specs 5.7 inches Super AMOLED capacitive touchscreen

Android OS, v7.0

64/128 GB Internal Memory

6/8 GB RAM Expandable Memory

Qualcomm MSM8998 Snapdragon 835 Chipset

Octa-core (4x2.45 GHz Kryo & 4x1.9 GHz Kryo) CPU

Non-removable Li-Ion battery Samsung Galaxy J1 mini prime Rumored Specs of Samsung Galaxy J1 mini prime

Key Rumored Specs

4.0 inches TFT capacitive touchscreen

Android OS, v6.0 (Marshmallow)

Spreadtrum SC9830 Chipset

Quad-core 1.2 GHz Cortex-A7 CPU

8 GB internal Memory

1 GB RAM

Removable Li-Ion 1500 mAh battery Samsung Galaxy J3 (2017) Rumored Specs of Samsung Galaxy J3 (2017)

Key Rumored Specs

5.0 inches Super AMOLED capacitive touchscreen

Android OS, v6.0.1 (Marshmallow)

16/32 GB internal Memory

2 GB RAM

8 MP of Rear Camera

5 MP of Front Camera

Removable Li-Ion battery Samsung Galaxy Note8 Rumored Specs of Samsung Galaxy Note8

Key Rumored Specs

5.7 inches 3840 x 2160 pixels Capacitive Touchscreen

Android OS, v7.0 (Nougat)

Octa Core 2.9 GHz Cortex-A53 and Quad Core 2.1 GHz Cortex-A57

64/128 GB Storage

6/8 GB RAM

12 Megapixels Camera

Non-removable Li-Ion 4500 mAh Battery Samsung Galaxy C5 Pro Rumored Specs of Samsung Galaxy C5 Pro

Key Rumored Specs

5.2 inches 1080 x 1920 pixels Capacitive Touchscreen

Android OS, v6.0.1 (Marshmallow)

Octa-core 2.0 GHz Cortex-A53

64/128 GB Storage

6 GB RAM

16.0 MegaPixels Camera

Non-removable Li-Ion 3000 mAh battery Samsung Galaxy J3 Emerge Rumored Specs of Samsung Galaxy J3 Emerge

Key Rumored Specs

5.0 inches Capacitive touchscreen

Android OS, v6.0.1 (Marshmallow)

Qualcomm MSM8937 Snapdragon 430 Chipset

Octa-core 1.4 GHz Cortex-A53 CPU

16 GB internal Memory

2 GB RAM

5 MP of Rear Camera

2 MP of Front Camera

Removable Li-Ion 2600 mAh battery Samsung Galaxy S8 Edge Rumored Specs of Samsung Galaxy S8 Edge

Key Rumored Specs

5. 3 inch 4K display with a 4096 x 2160 screen resolution

Current Android operating system 2017

Snapdragon Qualcomm octa-core 3.2 GHz processor

5 GB RAM

64 and 128 GB internal memory and expandable with dual micro SD cards

28 MP Rear Camera

8.1 MP Front Camera

4000 mAh Battery Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus Rumored Specs of Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus

Key Rumored Specs

6.2 inches Super AMOLED capacitive touchscreen

Android OS, v7.0

Qualcomm MSM8998 Snapdragon 835 Chipset

Octa-core (4x2.45 GHz Kryo & 4x1.9 GHz Kryo) CPU

Dual 12 MP Rear Camera

8 MP Front Camera

Non-removable Li-Ion battery