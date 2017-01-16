Rumored Samsung smartphones slated for 2017 launch

Samsung had a tough time in the latter half of 2016 due to the numerous battery explosion incidents that were caused by the Galaxy Note 7 units catching fire. The South Korean tech titan was forced to recall the Note 7 units sold to the consumers and halt the mass production the device as well after the safe units of the phablet started catching fire.
Samsung not only lost an alleged $19 billion in the Note 7 fiasco but also the customer trust and company reputation. In 2017, the company has to focus on regaining the lost trust and customer confidence.
This is possible to achieve by launching smartphones that are flawless. Especially, the company's flagship smartphone lineup will be noted for its performance and functioning.
The company is already making rounds in the rumors for a slew of upcoming smartphones including the Galaxy S8, Galaxy Note 8, Galaxy A (2017) series and Galaxy J (2017) series.
Today, we have compiled a list of the rumored Samsung smartphones that are likely to be launched in 2017. Get to know more about the upcoming Samsung smartphones from below.
Samsung Galaxy S8
Rumored Specs of Samsung Galaxy S8
Key Rumored Specs
- 5.7 inches Super AMOLED capacitive touchscreen
- Android OS, v7.0
- 64/128 GB Internal Memory
- 6/8 GB RAM Expandable Memory
- Qualcomm MSM8998 Snapdragon 835 Chipset
- Octa-core (4x2.45 GHz Kryo & 4x1.9 GHz Kryo) CPU
- Non-removable Li-Ion battery
Samsung Galaxy J1 mini prime
Rumored Specs of Samsung Galaxy J1 mini prime
Key Rumored Specs
- 4.0 inches TFT capacitive touchscreen
- Android OS, v6.0 (Marshmallow)
- Spreadtrum SC9830 Chipset
- Quad-core 1.2 GHz Cortex-A7 CPU
- 8 GB internal Memory
- 1 GB RAM
- Removable Li-Ion 1500 mAh battery
Samsung Galaxy J3 (2017)
Rumored Specs of Samsung Galaxy J3 (2017)
Key Rumored Specs
- 5.0 inches Super AMOLED capacitive touchscreen
- Android OS, v6.0.1 (Marshmallow)
- 16/32 GB internal Memory
- 2 GB RAM
- 8 MP of Rear Camera
- 5 MP of Front Camera
- Removable Li-Ion battery
Samsung Galaxy Note8
Rumored Specs of Samsung Galaxy Note8
Key Rumored Specs
- 5.7 inches 3840 x 2160 pixels Capacitive Touchscreen
- Android OS, v7.0 (Nougat)
- Octa Core 2.9 GHz Cortex-A53 and Quad Core 2.1 GHz Cortex-A57
- 64/128 GB Storage
- 6/8 GB RAM
- 12 Megapixels Camera
- Non-removable Li-Ion 4500 mAh Battery
Samsung Galaxy C5 Pro
Rumored Specs of Samsung Galaxy C5 Pro
Key Rumored Specs
- 5.2 inches 1080 x 1920 pixels Capacitive Touchscreen
- Android OS, v6.0.1 (Marshmallow)
- Octa-core 2.0 GHz Cortex-A53
- 64/128 GB Storage
- 6 GB RAM
- 16.0 MegaPixels Camera
- Non-removable Li-Ion 3000 mAh battery
Samsung Galaxy J3 Emerge
Rumored Specs of Samsung Galaxy J3 Emerge
Key Rumored Specs
- 5.0 inches Capacitive touchscreen
- Android OS, v6.0.1 (Marshmallow)
- Qualcomm MSM8937 Snapdragon 430 Chipset
- Octa-core 1.4 GHz Cortex-A53 CPU
- 16 GB internal Memory
- 2 GB RAM
- 5 MP of Rear Camera
- 2 MP of Front Camera
- Removable Li-Ion 2600 mAh battery
Samsung Galaxy S8 Edge
Rumored Specs of Samsung Galaxy S8 Edge
Key Rumored Specs
- 5. 3 inch 4K display with a 4096 x 2160 screen resolution
- Current Android operating system 2017
- Snapdragon Qualcomm octa-core 3.2 GHz processor
- 5 GB RAM
- 64 and 128 GB internal memory and expandable with dual micro SD cards
- 28 MP Rear Camera
- 8.1 MP Front Camera
- 4000 mAh Battery
Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus
Rumored Specs of Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus
Key Rumored Specs
- 6.2 inches Super AMOLED capacitive touchscreen
- Android OS, v7.0
- Qualcomm MSM8998 Snapdragon 835 Chipset
- Octa-core (4x2.45 GHz Kryo & 4x1.9 GHz Kryo) CPU
- Dual 12 MP Rear Camera
- 8 MP Front Camera
- Non-removable Li-Ion battery