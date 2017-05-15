Upcoming Samsung smartphones to be launch in 2017

Smartphones are undoubtedly the most widely selling technological products in the Indian market. And after the Reliance Jio 4G invasion, the 4G VoLTE handsets are selling like hot cakes.

That said, India has recorded huge shipments from smartphone manufacturers around the globe to meet the demands of consumers.

While Chinese brands are selling Android devices in every price category, the well-known names in the Industry, such as Sony, HTC, Motorola, etc. are also known for offering quality smartphones at pocket friendly prices in offline and online markets.

That said, one such brand is Samsung, which needs no introduction when it comes to smartphones. The Korean tech giant has been selling smartphones for more than a decade in India and is now a household name.

Today we are going to give you all the information about the Samsung's upcoming smartphones to buy in India. Check out the list below.

Samsung Galaxy J7 (2017) Rumoured Key Specs 5.5-inch (1280 ×720 pixels) HD 2.5D curved glass display

1.6GHz Octa-Core Exynos 7870 processor with Mali T830 GPU

1.4GHz Quad-Core Snapdragon 425 processor with Adreno 308 GPU

2GB RAM

16GB Internal Storage

expandable memory via micro SD card

Android 7.0 (Nougat)

Dual SIM

8MP rear camera with LED flash

5MP front camera

Fingerprint sensor

4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.1, GPS Samsung Galaxy Note7R Rumoured Key Specs

5.7 inches Super AMOLED capacitive touchscreen with Corning Gorilla Glass 5

Android 7.1.1 (Nougat)

12 MP Rear Camera

5 MP Front Camera

Octa-core (4x2.3 GHz Mongoose & 4x1.6 GHz Cortex-A53)

64 GB internal memory

4 GB RAM

Non-removable Li-Ion 3200 mAh battery Samsung Galaxy S8 Active Rumoured Key Specs 5.8 inches Super AMOLED capacitive touchscreen

Android 7.0 (Nougat)

Qualcomm MSM8998 Snapdragon 835

Octa-core CPU

64 GB internal Memory

4 GB RAM

12 MP Primary Camera

Non-removable Li-Ion 4000 mAh battery Samsung Galaxy J7 Pro Rumoured Key Specs 5.7 inches Capacitive touchscreen

Android 7.0 (Nougat)

Octa-core (4x2.3 GHz Cortex-A53 & 4x1.7 GHz Cortex-A53)

13 MP rear Camera

13 MP of Front Camera

Non-removable Li-Ion battery Samsung Galaxy J3 (2017) Rumoured Key Specs 5.0 inches Super AMOLED capacitive touchscreen

Android 6.0.1 (Marshmallow)

Qualcomm MSM8937 Snapdragon 430

Octa-core 1.4 GHz Cortex-A53

8 MP Rear Camera

5 MP of Front Camera

Removable Li-Ion battery Samsung Galaxy Note8 Rumoured Key Specs a 6.4 inches Super AMOLED 4K 3840 x 2160 pixels display

Android,7.1 Nougat and features

Octa Core 2.9 GHz Cortex-A53 and Quad Core 2.1 GHz Cortex-A57

6/8 GB RAM Snapdragon Qualcomm processor paired

64 GB / 128 GB native storage capacity

a 16MP main snapper

13MP front-facing selfie shooter

Non-removable Li-Ion 4000 mAh Battery Samsung Galaxy J8 Rumoured Key Specs Dual SIM Support(4G+4G) with Dual Standby

NETWORK 4G LTE/3G/2G

Display 5.5 -inch Full HD(1920×1080) Display with Gorilla Glass 4

Google's Android Nougat 7.0 OS

Qualcomm Snapdragon 615 processor

3GB RAM

ROM 16GB/32GB

Micro SD card slot up to 128GB

13-MP Rear Camera with Dual- LED flash

5-MP front selfie camera

3500mAh battery Samsung Galaxy S9 Rumoured Key Specs

5.7 inches Super AMOLED (Corning Gorilla Glass 5) 2160 x 3840 pixels display

runs Android,7.1 Nougat

a Octa Core Processor 6GB RAM Qualcomm Snapdragon processor

64 GB / 128 GB native storage capacity

a 16MP main snapper at its rear

8MP front-facing selfie shooter

Non-removable Li-Ion 4200 mAh battery powering Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus Rumoured Key Specs

5.8-inches Screen

Android 7.0. Nougat

4.5GHz Octa-Core

6GB/8GB RAM

31 MP of Rear Camera

12 MP of front Camera

6500mAh Battery