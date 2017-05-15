Upcoming Samsung smartphones to be launch in 2017

Smartphones are undoubtedly the most widely selling technological products in the Indian market. And after the Reliance Jio 4G invasion, the 4G VoLTE handsets are selling like hot cakes.
That said, India has recorded huge shipments from smartphone manufacturers around the globe to meet the demands of consumers.
While Chinese brands are selling Android devices in every price category, the well-known names in the Industry, such as Sony, HTC, Motorola, etc. are also known for offering quality smartphones at pocket friendly prices in offline and online markets.
That said, one such brand is Samsung, which needs no introduction when it comes to smartphones. The Korean tech giant has been selling smartphones for more than a decade in India and is now a household name.
Today we are going to give you all the information about the Samsung's upcoming smartphones to buy in India. Check out the list below.
Samsung Galaxy J7 (2017)
- 5.5-inch (1280 ×720 pixels) HD 2.5D curved glass display
- 1.6GHz Octa-Core Exynos 7870 processor with Mali T830 GPU
- 1.4GHz Quad-Core Snapdragon 425 processor with Adreno 308 GPU
- 2GB RAM
- 16GB Internal Storage
- expandable memory via micro SD card
- Android 7.0 (Nougat)
- Dual SIM
- 8MP rear camera with LED flash
- 5MP front camera
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.1, GPS
Samsung Galaxy Note7R
- 5.7 inches Super AMOLED capacitive touchscreen with Corning Gorilla Glass 5
- Android 7.1.1 (Nougat)
- 12 MP Rear Camera
- 5 MP Front Camera
- Octa-core (4x2.3 GHz Mongoose & 4x1.6 GHz Cortex-A53)
- 64 GB internal memory
- 4 GB RAM
- Non-removable Li-Ion 3200 mAh battery
Samsung Galaxy S8 Active
- 5.8 inches Super AMOLED capacitive touchscreen
- Android 7.0 (Nougat)
- Qualcomm MSM8998 Snapdragon 835
- Octa-core CPU
- 64 GB internal Memory
- 4 GB RAM
- 12 MP Primary Camera
- Non-removable Li-Ion 4000 mAh battery
Samsung Galaxy J7 Pro
- 5.7 inches Capacitive touchscreen
- Android 7.0 (Nougat)
- Octa-core (4x2.3 GHz Cortex-A53 & 4x1.7 GHz Cortex-A53)
- 13 MP rear Camera
- 13 MP of Front Camera
- Non-removable Li-Ion battery
Samsung Galaxy J3 (2017)
- 5.0 inches Super AMOLED capacitive touchscreen
- Android 6.0.1 (Marshmallow)
- Qualcomm MSM8937 Snapdragon 430
- Octa-core 1.4 GHz Cortex-A53
- 8 MP Rear Camera
- 5 MP of Front Camera
- Removable Li-Ion battery
Samsung Galaxy Note8
- a 6.4 inches Super AMOLED 4K 3840 x 2160 pixels display
- Android,7.1 Nougat and features
- Octa Core 2.9 GHz Cortex-A53 and Quad Core 2.1 GHz Cortex-A57
- 6/8 GB RAM Snapdragon Qualcomm processor paired
- 64 GB / 128 GB native storage capacity
- a 16MP main snapper
- 13MP front-facing selfie shooter
- Non-removable Li-Ion 4000 mAh Battery
Samsung Galaxy J8
- Dual SIM Support(4G+4G) with Dual Standby
- NETWORK 4G LTE/3G/2G
- Display 5.5 -inch Full HD(1920×1080) Display with Gorilla Glass 4
- Google's Android Nougat 7.0 OS
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 615 processor
- 3GB RAM
- ROM 16GB/32GB
- Micro SD card slot up to 128GB
- 13-MP Rear Camera with Dual- LED flash
- 5-MP front selfie camera
- 3500mAh battery
Samsung Galaxy S9
- 5.7 inches Super AMOLED (Corning Gorilla Glass 5) 2160 x 3840 pixels display
- runs Android,7.1 Nougat
- a Octa Core Processor 6GB RAM Qualcomm Snapdragon processor
- 64 GB / 128 GB native storage capacity
- a 16MP main snapper at its rear
- 8MP front-facing selfie shooter
- Non-removable Li-Ion 4200 mAh battery powering
Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus
- 5.8-inches Screen
- Android 7.0. Nougat
- 4.5GHz Octa-Core
- 6GB/8GB RAM
- 31 MP of Rear Camera
- 12 MP of front Camera
- 6500mAh Battery