USB Type-C charging technology enabled smartphones under Rs 15,000

These days, you would have come across many smartphones featuring the USB Type-C port. In some high-end smartphones, this technology is replacing even the 3.5mm audio jack. Basically, the USB Type-C port is a upgrade from the micro USB 2.0 port.
The USB Type-C port offers the comfort of being reversible so that you need not look for the right side before connecting it your smartphone, be it for charging or for file transfer.
It has a potential of running 4k displays through a PC. Also, this feature brings the ThunderBolt connectivity to the smartphones. Due to the many advantages, there are many smartphones being launched with this technology.
SEE ALSO: Best smartphones with 64 GB internal memory under Rs 15,000
If you are interested in using this technology that is actually future-proof, we have listed a few smartphones that have the USB Type-C port. These smartphones will not cost you a lot as these are priced below Rs. 15,000 in India.
Smartron Srt.phone
Buy At Price of Rs 12,999
Key Features
- 5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) IPS display, Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection
- Octa-Core Snapdragon 652 processor with Adreno 510 GPU
- 4GB LPDDR3 RAM
- 32GB / 64GB (EMMC5.1) internal memory
- Android 7.1.1 (Nougat), Upgradable to Android O
- Dual SIM (micro+micro)
- 13MP rear camera with LED Flash
- 5MP front-facing camera with wide-angle lens
- Fingerprint sensor
- tcloud (unlimited cloud storage)
- 4G VoLTE
- 3000mAh battery with Qualcomm Quick Charge 2.0
Coolpad Cool1 Dual
Buy At Price of Rs 12,970
Key Features
- 5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD IPS in-cell display with 450nits brightness, 72% NTSC color gamut
- Octa-Core Snapdragon 652 processor with Adreno 510 GPU
- 4GB LPDDR3 RAM
- 32GB (eMMC5.1) internal storage
- Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 13MP dual rear cameras with dual-tone LED flash
- 8MP front camera with f/2.2 aperture, 80-degree wide-angle lens
- Infrared sensor
- 4G VoLTE
- USB Type C charging port
- 4000mAh (minimum) / 4,060mAh (typical) battery with fast charging
ZTE nubia N1
Buy At Price of Rs 11,999
Key Features
- 5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD display
- 1.8 GHz Octa-core MediaTek Helio P10 processor with up to 550MHz Mali T860 GPU
- 3GB RAM, 64GB storage, expandable memory with microSD
- Android 6.0 (Marshmallow) with nubia UI 4.0
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano/microSD)
- 13MP rear camera with LED Flash
- 13MP front-facing camera
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G LTE with VoLTE
- USB Type-C
- 5000mAh battery
Motorola Moto M
Buy At Price of Rs 13,999
Key Features
- 5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD Super AMOLED display
- 2.2 GHz Octa-core MediaTek Helio P15 processor with Mali T860MP2 GPU
- 3GBRAM/32GB internal memory
- 4GB RAM/64GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 6.0.1 (Marshmallow)
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano/microSD)
- 16MP rear camera with dual-tone LED flash
- 8MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- USB Type-C
- 3050mAh battery with Turbo charging
InFocus EPIC 1
Buy At Price of Rs 11,990
Key Features
- 5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD LTPS display with Corning Gorilla Glass protection
- Deca-Core MediaTek Helio X20 (MT6797) processor with Mali-T880MP4 GPU
- 3GB RAM
- 32GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 6.0 (Marshmallow) with InLife UI 2.0
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano/microSD)
- 16MP rear camera
- 8MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- USB Type-C
- 3000mAh Battery
Nubia Z11 Mini
Buy At Price of Rs 12,999
Key Features
- 5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) LTPS display with 2.5D arc Gorilla Glass 3 protection
- Octa-Core 64-bit Qualcomm Snapdragon 617 with processor with Adreno 405 GPU
- 3GB RAM
- 64GB (eMMC 5.1) internal storage
- expandable memory up to 200GB with microSD
- Android 5.1 (Lollipop) with nubia UI 3.9.6
- Hybrid Dual (nano + nano / microSD)
- 16MP camera with LED Flash
- 8MP front-facing camera
- 4G LTE
- USB Type-C
- 2800mAh battery with fast charging
Lenovo Z2 Plus (Zuk Z2)
Buy At Price of Rs 11,999
Key Features
- 5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD LTPS 2.5D curved glass display
- 2.15GHz Quad-Core Snapdragon 820 processor with Adreno 530 GPU
- 3GB DDR4 RAM with 32GB internal storage
- 4GB RAM with 64GB internal storage
- Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)
- 13MP rear camera with LED Flash
- 8MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- USB 2.0 Type-C
- 3500mAh battery with Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0
Asus Zenfone 3
Buy At Price of Rs 14,999
Key Features
- 5.5 Inch 1080p IPS+ LCD Display
- 1.4GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 Octa-Core Processor
- 4GB RAM With 64GB ROM
- Hybrid Dual SIM
- 16MP Autofocus Camera With Dual-Tone Flash
- 8MP Front Camera
- 4G
- USB Type-C
- 3000 MAh Battery
Lenovo Zuk Z1
Buy At Price of Rs 10,999
Key Features
- 5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD IPS display, 1500:1 contrast ratio, 100% NTSC color gamut
- 2.5GHz Quad-Core Snapdragon 801 processor with Adreno 330 GPU
- 3GB LPPDR3 RAM
- 64GB (eMMC 5.0) internal memory
- Cyanogen OS 12.1 based on Andriod 5.1.1 (Lollipop), Upgradable to Cyanogen OS 13 based on Android 6.0.1 (Marshmallow)
- Dual (nano) SIM
- 13MP rear camera with LED Flash
- 8MP front-facing camera
- 4G LTE
- USB 3.0 Type-C
- 4100mAh (typical) / 4000mAh (minimum) built-in battery with fast charging
Elephone P9000
Buy At Price of Rs 11,999
Key Features
- 5.5-inch FHD LCD multi-touch capacitive touchscreen
- 13MP (Sony IMX 258) primary camera
- 8MP front facing camera
- Android v7.0 Nougat operating system
- 1.8GHz + 1.0GHz MediaTek MT6755M octa core processor
- 4GB RAM
- 32GB internal memory
- expandable up to 64GB
- support Type-C
- 3000 mAh lithium-polymer battery
What is USB Type C? ⏩ https://t.co/i1H1wS5smu pic.twitter.com/D4zgjY9ULC— GIZBOT (@gizbotcom) March 7, 2017