USB Type-C charging technology enabled smartphones under Rs 15,000

These days, you would have come across many smartphones featuring the USB Type-C port. In some high-end smartphones, this technology is replacing even the 3.5mm audio jack. Basically, the USB Type-C port is a upgrade from the micro USB 2.0 port.

The USB Type-C port offers the comfort of being reversible so that you need not look for the right side before connecting it your smartphone, be it for charging or for file transfer.

It has a potential of running 4k displays through a PC. Also, this feature brings the ThunderBolt connectivity to the smartphones. Due to the many advantages, there are many smartphones being launched with this technology.

If you are interested in using this technology that is actually future-proof, we have listed a few smartphones that have the USB Type-C port. These smartphones will not cost you a lot as these are priced below Rs. 15,000 in India.

Smartron Srt.phone Buy At Price of Rs 12,999

Key Features 5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) IPS display, Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection

Octa-Core Snapdragon 652 processor with Adreno 510 GPU

4GB LPDDR3 RAM

32GB / 64GB (EMMC5.1) internal memory

Android 7.1.1 (Nougat), Upgradable to Android O

Dual SIM (micro+micro)

13MP rear camera with LED Flash

5MP front-facing camera with wide-angle lens

Fingerprint sensor

tcloud (unlimited cloud storage)

4G VoLTE

3000mAh battery with Qualcomm Quick Charge 2.0 Coolpad Cool1 Dual Buy At Price of Rs 12,970

Key Features

5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD IPS in-cell display with 450nits brightness, 72% NTSC color gamut

Octa-Core Snapdragon 652 processor with Adreno 510 GPU

4GB LPDDR3 RAM

32GB (eMMC5.1) internal storage

Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

13MP dual rear cameras with dual-tone LED flash

8MP front camera with f/2.2 aperture, 80-degree wide-angle lens

Infrared sensor

4G VoLTE

USB Type C charging port

4000mAh (minimum) / 4,060mAh (typical) battery with fast charging ZTE nubia N1 Buy At Price of Rs 11,999

Key Features

5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD display

1.8 GHz Octa-core MediaTek Helio P10 processor with up to 550MHz Mali T860 GPU

3GB RAM, 64GB storage, expandable memory with microSD

Android 6.0 (Marshmallow) with nubia UI 4.0

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano/microSD)

13MP rear camera with LED Flash

13MP front-facing camera

Fingerprint sensor

4G LTE with VoLTE

USB Type-C

5000mAh battery Motorola Moto M Buy At Price of Rs 13,999

Key Features

5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD Super AMOLED display

2.2 GHz Octa-core MediaTek Helio P15 processor with Mali T860MP2 GPU

3GBRAM/32GB internal memory

4GB RAM/64GB internal memory

expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

Android 6.0.1 (Marshmallow)

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano/microSD)

16MP rear camera with dual-tone LED flash

8MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

USB Type-C

3050mAh battery with Turbo charging InFocus EPIC 1 Buy At Price of Rs 11,990

Key Features

5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD LTPS display with Corning Gorilla Glass protection

Deca-Core MediaTek Helio X20 (MT6797) processor with Mali-T880MP4 GPU

3GB RAM

32GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

Android 6.0 (Marshmallow) with InLife UI 2.0

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano/microSD)

16MP rear camera

8MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

USB Type-C

3000mAh Battery Nubia Z11 Mini Buy At Price of Rs 12,999

Key Features

5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) LTPS display with 2.5D arc Gorilla Glass 3 protection

Octa-Core 64-bit Qualcomm Snapdragon 617 with processor with Adreno 405 GPU

3GB RAM

64GB (eMMC 5.1) internal storage

expandable memory up to 200GB with microSD

Android 5.1 (Lollipop) with nubia UI 3.9.6

Hybrid Dual (nano + nano / microSD)

16MP camera with LED Flash

8MP front-facing camera

4G LTE

USB Type-C

2800mAh battery with fast charging Lenovo Z2 Plus (Zuk Z2) Buy At Price of Rs 11,999

Key Features 5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD LTPS 2.5D curved glass display

2.15GHz Quad-Core Snapdragon 820 processor with Adreno 530 GPU

3GB DDR4 RAM with 32GB internal storage

4GB RAM with 64GB internal storage

Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)

13MP rear camera with LED Flash

8MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

USB 2.0 Type-C

3500mAh battery with Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0 Asus Zenfone 3 Buy At Price of Rs 14,999

Key Features

5.5 Inch 1080p IPS+ LCD Display

1.4GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 Octa-Core Processor

4GB RAM With 64GB ROM

Hybrid Dual SIM

16MP Autofocus Camera With Dual-Tone Flash

8MP Front Camera

4G

USB Type-C

3000 MAh Battery Lenovo Zuk Z1 Buy At Price of Rs 10,999

Key Features

5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD IPS display, 1500:1 contrast ratio, 100% NTSC color gamut

2.5GHz Quad-Core Snapdragon 801 processor with Adreno 330 GPU

3GB LPPDR3 RAM

64GB (eMMC 5.0) internal memory

Cyanogen OS 12.1 based on Andriod 5.1.1 (Lollipop), Upgradable to Cyanogen OS 13 based on Android 6.0.1 (Marshmallow)

Dual (nano) SIM

13MP rear camera with LED Flash

8MP front-facing camera

4G LTE

USB 3.0 Type-C

4100mAh (typical) / 4000mAh (minimum) built-in battery with fast charging Elephone P9000 Buy At Price of Rs 11,999

Key Features 5.5-inch FHD LCD multi-touch capacitive touchscreen

13MP (Sony IMX 258) primary camera

8MP front facing camera

Android v7.0 Nougat operating system

1.8GHz + 1.0GHz MediaTek MT6755M octa core processor

4GB RAM

32GB internal memory

expandable up to 64GB

support Type-C

3000 mAh lithium-polymer battery