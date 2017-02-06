Valentines Day Gift Ideas: Best Smartphones Lists

The month February is here, and some of you might be having a friend of opposite gender who is very much interested in smartphones and other gadgets.

There are tons of smartphones already released from the start of this year, but some of them standout and others failed to do so. Here are some of the smartphones which you can gift to your boyfriend/girlfrined on the Valentines day.

Samsung Galaxy J7 Prime Buy At Price of Rs 16,900

Complete Specs of Samsung Galaxy J7 Prime

Key Specs 5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD TFT display with 2.5D Corning Gorilla Glass 4 protection

1.6GHz Octa-Core Exynos 7870 processor

3GB RAM

16GB internal memory

expandable up to 256GB with microSD

Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)

Dual SIM

13MP rear camera with LED flash, f/1.9 aperture

8MP front-facing camera with f/1.9 aperture

Fingerprint sensor

4G LTE

3300mAh battery Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 Buy At Price of Rs 9,999

Complete Specs of Redmi Note 4

Key Specs

5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD 2.5D curved glass display

2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 625 14nm processor with Adreno 506 GPU

2GB / 3GB RAM with 32GB storage (eMMC 5.0)

4GB RAM with 64GB storage (eMMC 5.0)

expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

MIUI 8 based on Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)

Hybrid Dual SIM (micro + nano/microSD)

13MP rear camera with PDAF

5MP front-facing camera

Fingerprint sensor, Infrared sensor

4G VoLTE

4000mAh (minimum) / 4100mAh (typical) battery Samsung Galaxy C9 Pro Buy At Price of Rs 31,690

Complete Specs of Samsung Galaxy C9 Pro

Key Specs

6-inch (1920×1080 pixels) Full HD AMOLED 2.5D curved glassdisplay

Octa Core Snapdragon 653 processor with Adreno 510 GPU

6GB RAM

64GB Internal Storage

expandable memory up to 256GB via micro SD card

Android 6.0.1 (Marshmallow)

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

16MP rear camera

16MP front camera

Fingerprint sensor

4G LTE

4000mAh battery with fast charging OnePlus 3T Buy At Price of Rs 29,999

Complete Specs of OnePlus 3T

Key Specs 5.5-inch (1920×1080 pixels) Full HD Optic AMOLED display with 2.5D curved Corning Gorilla Glass 4 protection

2.35GHz Quad-Core Snapdragon 821 64-bit processor with Adreno 530 GPU

6GB LPDDR4 RAM, 64GB / 128GB (UFS 2.0) storage

Android 6.0.1 (Marshmallow) with Oxygen OS

Dual nano SIM slots

16-megapixel rear camera

16MP front-facing camera

Fingerprint sensor

4G LTE with VoLTE

3400mAh battery with Dash Charge Motorola Moto M 64GB Metal Body phones Buy At Price of Rs 15,999

Complete Specs of Moto M

Key Specs

5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD Super AMOLED display

2.2 GHz Octa-core MediaTek Helio P15 processor with Mali T860MP2 GPU

3GBRAM/32GB internal memory

4GB RAM/64GB internal memory

expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

Android 6.0.1 (Marshmallow)

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano/microSD)

16MP rear camera with dual-tone LED flash

8MP front-facing camera

Fingerprint sensor

4G VoLTE

3050mAh battery with Turbo charging Samsung Galaxy S7 Buy At Price of Rs 43,400

Complete Specs of Samsung Galaxy S7

Key Specs

5.1-inch Quad HD (2560×1440 pixels) 577 PPI Super AMOLED always-on display

Octa-Core Exynos 8 Octa 8890 processor

4GB LPDDR4 RAM

32/64GB internal memory

expandable memory up to 200GB with microSD

Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)

Hybrid SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

12MP rear camera with LED Flash

5MP front-facing camera, f/1.7 aperture

Heart rate sensor, Fingerprint sensor, Barometer

IP68 ratings water and dust resistance

4G LTE

3000mAh battery Apple iPhone 7 Buy At Price of Rs 54,999

Complete Specs of Apple iPhone 7

Key Specs

4.7 Inch Retina HD Display With 3D Touch

Quad-Core Apple A10 Fusion Processor

Force Touch Technology

2GB RAM With 32/128/256GB ROM

Dual 12MP ISight Camera With OIS

7MP Front Facing Camera

Touch ID

Bluetooth 4.2

LTE Support

Water And Dust Resistance Honor 8 Buy At Price of Rs 27,974

Complete Specs of Honor 8

Key Specs

5.2-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD 2.5D curved glass display

Octa-Core Kirin 950, 16nm processor with Mali T880-MP4 GPU

3GB RAM with 32GB storage

4GB RAM with 32GB / 64GB storage

expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

Android 6.0 (Marshmallow) with EMUI 4.1

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano/microSD)

12MP dual rear cameras with dual-tone LED flash

8MP front-facing camera with f/2.4 aperture

Fingerprint sensor, Infrared sensor

4G LTE

3000mAh (typical) / 2900mAh (minimum) battery LG V20 Buy At Price of Rs 51,495

Complete Specs of LG V20

Key Specs

5.7-inch (2560×1440 pixels) Quad HD IPS Quantum display at 513 ppi

2.1-inch (160 x 1040 pixels) IPS Quantum Display at 513ppi

Quad-core Snapdragon 820 processor with Adreno 530 GPU

4GB LPDDR4 RAM

64GB (UFS 2.0) internal memory

expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD

Android 7.0 (Nougat)

Dual SIM (nano+nano)

16MP rear camera with OIS 2.0

8MP secondary rear camera

5MP front camera

Fingerprint sensor

4G LTE

3200mAh removable battery Lenovo K6 Note Buy At Price of Rs 15,999

Complete Specs of Lenovo K6 Note

Key Specs

5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD IPS display

Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 430, 64-bit processor with Adreno 505 GPU

3GB /4GB RAM

32GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

Android 6.0.1 (Marshmallow)

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano/microSD)

16MP rear camera with dual-tone LED Flash

8MP front-facing camera

Fingerprint sensor

4G VoLTE

4000mAh built-in battery