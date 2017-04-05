Vivo V5 Plus IPL Limited Edition Vs Oneplus 3T, Oppo F3 Plus and more

Vivo has announced the limited IPL edition of the V5 Plus smartphone on Tuesday. The pricing of this variant will be revealed when the smartphone is released on April 10. It will be sold via Flipkart, retail stores and Vivo stores as well.
Vivo announced the new limited edition model of the V5 Plus to announce the tenth anniversary of IPL (Indian Premier League). The smartphones comes in a Matte Black color option and has the etching of the Vivo IPL logo on its back.
The smartphone was launched by the CEO of BCCI, Rahul Johri and the Bollywood actress Soha Ali Khan. Specs wise, the IPL edition of Vivo V5 Plus is similar to the original model.
Now, here we come up with a set of possible rivals or challengers of the Vivo V5 Plus IPL Limited Edition model. The list includes OnePlus 3T and Oppo F3 Plus as well.
Oneplus 3T
Buy At Price of Rs 29,999
Key specs
- 5.5-inch (1920×1080 pixels) Full HD Optic AMOLED display with 2.5D curved Corning Gorilla Glass 4 protection
- 2.35GHz Quad-Core Snapdragon 821 64-bit processor with Adreno 530 GPU
- 6GB LPDDR4 RAM, 64GB / 128GB (UFS 2.0) storage
- Android 6.0.1 (Marshmallow) with Oxygen OS
- Dual nano SIM slots
- 16-megapixel rear camera with LED flash
- 16MP front-facing camera
- Fingerprint sensor
- Bottom-facing speaker, dual microphone for noise cancellation
- 4G LTE with VoLTE
- 3400mAh battery with Dash Charge
Oppo F3 Plus
Buy At Price of Rs 30,999
Key specs
- 6-inch (1080 x 1920 pixels) Full HD 2.5D curved glass display, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection
- Octa Core Snapdragon 653 processor with Adreno 510 GPU
- 4GB RAM
- 64GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano/microSD)
- Android 6.0.1 (Marshmallow) with ColorOS 3.0
- 16MP rear camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh battery with VOOC Flash Charge
Samsung Galaxy C9 Pro
Buy At Price of Rs 36,900
Key specs
- 6-inch (1920×1080 pixels) Full HD Super AMOLED 2.5D curved glassdisplay
- Octa Core Snapdragon 653 processor with Adreno 510 GPU
- 6GB RAM
- 64GB Internal Storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB via micro SD card
- Android 6.0.1 (Marshmallow)
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 16MP rear camera with dual-tone LED flash, f/1.9 aperture
- 16MP front camera,f/1.9 aperture
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G LTE
- 4000mAh battery with fast charging
LG V20
Buy At Price of Rs 38,990
Key specs
- 5.7-inch (2560×1440 pixels) Quad HD IPS Quantum display at 513 ppi
- 2.1-inch (160 x 1040 pixels) IPS Quantum Display at 513ppi
- Quad-core Snapdragon 820 processor with Adreno 530 GPU
- 4GB LPDDR4 RAM
- 64GB (UFS 2.0) internal memory
- expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD
- Android 7.0 (Nougat)
- 16MP rear camera
- 8MP secondary rear camera
- 5MP front camera
- Fingerprint sensor
- ESS SABRE ES9218 Quad DAC, B&O audio, High AOP Mic
- 4G LTE
- 3200mAh removable battery with Quick Charge 3.0
Samsung Galaxy A5 2017
Buy At Price of Rs 28,990
Key specs
- 5.2-inch (1920×1080 pixels) Full HD Super AMOLED display
- 1.87GHz Octa-Core Exynos 7880 processor with Mali-T830 GPU
- 3GB RAM
- 32GB Internal Storage
- expandable upto 256GB via micro SD card
- Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)
- Dual SIM ( nano + nano)
- 16MP rear camera with LED flash
- 16MP front camera
- Fingerprint Scanner, Water resistant body
- 4G VoLTE
- 3000mAh battery with adaptive fast charging
ZTE Nubia Z11
Buy At Price of Rs 29,999
Key specs
- 5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD 2.5D borderless display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection
- 2.15GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 64-bit Quad-Core 14nm processor with Adreno 530 GPU
- 4GB RAM with 64GB storage
- 6GB RAM with 128GB storage
- expandable memory up to 200GB with microSD
- Android 6.0 (Marshmallow) with nubia UI 4.0
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano/microSD)
- 16MP rear camera with dual-tone LED Flash
- 8MP front-facing camera
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G LTE with VoLTE
- 3000mAh battery with Quick Charge 3.0