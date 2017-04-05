Vivo V5 Plus IPL Limited Edition Vs Oneplus 3T, Oppo F3 Plus and more

Vivo has announced the limited IPL edition of the V5 Plus smartphone on Tuesday. The pricing of this variant will be revealed when the smartphone is released on April 10. It will be sold via Flipkart, retail stores and Vivo stores as well.

Vivo announced the new limited edition model of the V5 Plus to announce the tenth anniversary of IPL (Indian Premier League). The smartphones comes in a Matte Black color option and has the etching of the Vivo IPL logo on its back.

The smartphone was launched by the CEO of BCCI, Rahul Johri and the Bollywood actress Soha Ali Khan. Specs wise, the IPL edition of Vivo V5 Plus is similar to the original model.

Now, here we come up with a set of possible rivals or challengers of the Vivo V5 Plus IPL Limited Edition model. The list includes OnePlus 3T and Oppo F3 Plus as well.

