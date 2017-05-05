Wait for these 8GB RAM smartphones this year if you are a multi-tasker

While technology is constantly evolving, smartphones have come a long way from being just devices used for calling or texting. Moreover, the user focus has completely shifted from large computing devices like PC and laptops to incredibly powerful smartphones.

Today, we more or less carry out most of the functions through our smartphones like paying bills, entertainment, bank transfers, order food etc therefore many smartphone manufacturers are now designing and developing premium and highly capable smartphones.

And one area the manufacturers seem to be focused on is developing higher RAM capacity for the samrtphones.

As this is the case smartphone makers are pushing the hardware boundary to greater heights and are set to introduce powerful chipsets along with bigger memory capacities. Players like Samsung, HTC, OnePlus and Xiaomi amongst others are already offering 6GB RAM phones and it is becoming the new norm in the industry.

However, the race is on amongst the OEMs as to who is going to be the 'FIRST' to launch something new for the customers. Thus many manufacturers are planning to launch their new line of phones with 8GB of RAM in the future. Interestingly, Asus has already introduced the world's first smartphone with 8GB RAM but its most likely that other brands will follow suit.

To know more about the technology and smartphones having 8GB RAM, we have created a comprehensive list of upcoming smartphones with 8GB RAM for 2017-2018. Do check it out below.

