Wait for these 8GB RAM smartphones this year if you are a multi-tasker

While technology is constantly evolving, smartphones have come a long way from being just devices used for calling or texting. Moreover, the user focus has completely shifted from large computing devices like PC and laptops to incredibly powerful smartphones.
Today, we more or less carry out most of the functions through our smartphones like paying bills, entertainment, bank transfers, order food etc therefore many smartphone manufacturers are now designing and developing premium and highly capable smartphones.
And one area the manufacturers seem to be focused on is developing higher RAM capacity for the samrtphones.
As this is the case smartphone makers are pushing the hardware boundary to greater heights and are set to introduce powerful chipsets along with bigger memory capacities. Players like Samsung, HTC, OnePlus and Xiaomi amongst others are already offering 6GB RAM phones and it is becoming the new norm in the industry.
SEE ALSO: Best Smartphones to buy in May 2017
However, the race is on amongst the OEMs as to who is going to be the 'FIRST' to launch something new for the customers. Thus many manufacturers are planning to launch their new line of phones with 8GB of RAM in the future. Interestingly, Asus has already introduced the world's first smartphone with 8GB RAM but its most likely that other brands will follow suit.
To know more about the technology and smartphones having 8GB RAM, we have created a comprehensive list of upcoming smartphones with 8GB RAM for 2017-2018. Do check it out below.
Oppo Find 9
- 5.5-inch Quad HD (2560×1440 pixels) display
- Octa-Core Snapdragon 835 processor with Adreno 540 GPU / Octa-Core Snapdragon 653 processor with Adreno 510 GPU
- 6GB / 8GB RAM, 128GB / 64GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 7.0 (Nougat) with Find OS
- 21MP rear camera with dual-tone LED Flash
- 16MP front-facing camera
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G LTE
- 4100mAh with VOOC flash charge
Oneplus 5
- a 5.5 inches AMOLED 1440 x 2560 pixels display
- runs Android,7.0 Nougat
- a Quad Core Processor
- 6/8 GB RAM
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor paired
- 64GB native storage capacity
- The OnePlus 5 boasts of a 13MP main camera
- 16MP front-facing selfie shooter
- a Non-removable Li-Po 3000 mAh battery
Samsung Galaxy S9
- a 5.7 inches Super AMOLED (Corning Gorilla Glass 5) 2160 x 3840 pixels display
- Android,7.1 Nougat
- a Octa Core Processor
- 6/8 GB RAM
- Qualcomm Snapdragon processor
- 64 GB / 128 GB native storage capacity
- a 20MP main snapper
- 8MP front-facing selfie shooter
- Non-removable Li-Ion 4200 mAh battery
HTC 11
- 5.5-inch (1440 x 2560 pixels) Quad HD display
- Octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 with Adreno 540 GPU
- 6/8 GB RAM
- 64/128GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD
- Android 7.1 (Nougat) with HTC Sense 9 UI
- Single / Dual SIM
- 12MP rear camera with dual-tone LED flash
- 16MP front-facing camera
- Fingerprint sensor
- Water and dust resistant (IP57)
- 4G LTE, WiFi 802.11 ac (2.4 and 5GHz)
Xiaomi Mi 7
- a 5.7-inch screen with a ultra HD 4K IPS LCD display
- Android v8.0
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 830 MSM8998
- Quad core (2.4 GHz, Dual core, Kryo + 2 GHz, Dual core, Kryo)
- 6/8 GB RAM
- 21 MP Primary Camera
- 13 MP Front Camera
- Li-Polymer 3500 mAh Battery
Samsung Galaxy Note 8
- 6.4 inches Super AMOLED 4K 3840 x 2160 pixels display
- runs Android,7.1 Nougat
- Octa Core 2.9 GHz Cortex-A53 and Quad Core 2.1 GHz Cortex-A57 6/8 GB RAM Snapdragon Qualcomm processor
- 64 GB / 128 GB native storage capacity
- 16MP main snapper at its rear
- 13MP front-facing selfie shooter
- Non-removable Li-Ion 4000 mAh Battery powering
Microsoft Surface Smartphone
- 5.7 inches AMOLED with Corning Gorilla Glass 4 1440 x 2560 pixels display
- Windows os
- Quad Core Processor
- 6/8 GB RAM Qualcomm Snapdragon 830 processor paired
- 64 GB / 128 GB native storage capacity.
- The Microsoft Surface boasts
- 21MP main snapper at its rear
- 8MP front-facing selfie shooter
- Li-Ion 3500 mAh battery powering
LG G7
Rumored Features
- 5.4 inch 4K display with a 3840 x 2160 resolution
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 830 SoC
- Android 8.0 Operating System
- 32GB internal with expandable memory
- dual micro SD card slots
- 12MP of front Camera
- 22MP of Main Camera
- 3500 mAh Battery
Huawei Mate 10
- 6.0 inches IPS-NEO LCD 1080 x 1920 pixels display
- Android,7.0 Nougat
- Octa Core Processor
- 6/8 GB RAM HiSilicon Kirin 960 processor
- 28GB native storage capacity
- a 20MP main snapper at its rear
- 8MP front-facing selfie shooter
- Non-removable Li-Po 3500mAh battery
Asus Zenfone 4 Deluxe
- 5.5 inches Super AMOLED 1080 x 1920 pixels display
- Android,6.0.1 Marshmallow
- Quad Core 2.5 GHz
- 8GB RAM
- Qualcomm Snapdragon processor
- 128GB native storage capacity
- a 16MP main snapper at its rear
- 8MP front-facing selfie shooter
- Non-removable Li-Ion 3500 mAh battery