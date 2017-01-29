Weekly Round Up: Top Smartphone Launched in India This Week

End of another week and we are back with our weekly roundup. A bunch of mid-range smartphones including the Lenovo K6 Power (4GB RAM variant) and Honor 6X launched in the last week.
Also, Vivo, one of the largest smartphone manufacturers in the world has lunched the Vivo V5 Plus which is claimed to take the selfie game up by a notch.
Here's a list of all the smartphones that were launched in India last week.
Honor 6X
Key Specs
- 5.5-inch (1080 x 1920 pixels) Full HD 2.5D curved glass IPS display
- Octa-core Kirin 655 ( 4 x 2.1GHz + 4 x 1.7GHz) 16nm processor with Mali T830-MP2
- 3GB / 4GB LPDDR3 RAM
- 32GB (eMMC 5.1) storage
- 4GB RAM with 64GB (eMMC 5.1) storage
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano+ nano/microSD)
- Android 6.0 (Marshmallow) with EMUI 4.1
- 12MP rear camera with LED Flash,
- 8MP front-facing camera
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G VoLTE, WiFi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.1, GPS
- 3340mAh (typical) / 3270mAh (minium) battery with support for fast charging
Vivo V5 Plus
Key Specs
- 5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD In-Cell display
- 2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 625 processor with Adreno 506 GPU
- 4GB RAM
- 64GB internal memory
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- Funtouch OS 3.0 based on Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)
- 16MP rear camera with LED Flash
- 20MP front-facing camera
- secondary 8MP front camera
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G LTE
- 3160mAh battery with fast charging
iBall Slide Nimble 4GF
Key Specs
- 8-inch (1280 x 800 Pixels) capacitive multi-touch IPS display
- 1.3 GHz quad-core 64-bit processor
- 3GB RAM
- 16GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 64GB with micro SD
- Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)
- Dual SIM
- 5MP auto focus rear camera with LED flash
- 2MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE, WiFi b/g/n
- Bluetooth 4.0, GPS, USB OTG
- 4300mAh battery
Intex Cloud Q11
Key Specs
- 5.5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD IPS display
- 1.3 GHz quad-core MediaTek MT6735 64-bit processor with Mali-T720 GPU
- 1GB RAM
- 8GB internal memory
- expandable memory with MicroSD
- Dual SIM
- 8MP rear camera with dual LED Flash
- 5MP front-facing camera with LED flash
- Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)
- 3G HSPA+
- 2800 mAh battery
Intex Cloud Style 4G
Key Specs
- 5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD display
- 1.3GHz Quad-core Spreadtrum processor
- 1GB DDR3 RAM
- 8GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 32GB with microSD
- Android 6.0 (Marshmallow) OS
- Dual SIM
- 8MP rear camera with LED Flash
- 5MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- WiFi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.0, GPS
- 2500mAh battery
LenovoK6 Power (4GB RAM)
Key Specs
- 5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD IPS display, 450 nits brightness, 178-degree viewing angle
- Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 430, 64-bit processor with Adreno 505 GPU
- 3GB RAM
- 32GB storage
- expandable memory with microSD
- Android 6.0.1 (Marshmallow)
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano/microSD)
- 13MP rear camera with LED Flash, PDAF
- 8MP front-facing camera with Sony IMX219 sensor
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G VoLTE
- Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n
- 4000mAh built-in battery
