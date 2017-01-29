Weekly Round Up: Top Smartphone Launched in India This Week

End of another week and we are back with our weekly roundup. A bunch of mid-range smartphones including the Lenovo K6 Power (4GB RAM variant) and Honor 6X launched in the last week.

Also, Vivo, one of the largest smartphone manufacturers in the world has lunched the Vivo V5 Plus which is claimed to take the selfie game up by a notch.

Here's a list of all the smartphones that were launched in India last week.

Honor 6X

Key Specs 5.5-inch (1080 x 1920 pixels) Full HD 2.5D curved glass IPS display

Octa-core Kirin 655 ( 4 x 2.1GHz + 4 x 1.7GHz) 16nm processor with Mali T830-MP2

3GB / 4GB LPDDR3 RAM

32GB (eMMC 5.1) storage

4GB RAM with 64GB (eMMC 5.1) storage

expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano+ nano/microSD)

Android 6.0 (Marshmallow) with EMUI 4.1

12MP rear camera with LED Flash,

8MP front-facing camera

Fingerprint sensor

4G VoLTE, WiFi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.1, GPS

3340mAh (typical) / 3270mAh (minium) battery with support for fast charging

Key Specs

5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD In-Cell display

2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 625 processor with Adreno 506 GPU

4GB RAM

64GB internal memory

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

Funtouch OS 3.0 based on Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)

16MP rear camera with LED Flash

20MP front-facing camera

secondary 8MP front camera

Fingerprint sensor

4G LTE

3160mAh battery with fast charging

Key Specs

8-inch (1280 x 800 Pixels) capacitive multi-touch IPS display

1.3 GHz quad-core 64-bit processor

3GB RAM

16GB internal memory

expandable memory up to 64GB with micro SD

Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)

Dual SIM

5MP auto focus rear camera with LED flash

2MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE, WiFi b/g/n

Bluetooth 4.0, GPS, USB OTG

4300mAh battery

Key Specs

5.5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD IPS display

1.3 GHz quad-core MediaTek MT6735 64-bit processor with Mali-T720 GPU

1GB RAM

8GB internal memory

expandable memory with MicroSD

Dual SIM

8MP rear camera with dual LED Flash

5MP front-facing camera with LED flash

Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)

3G HSPA+

2800 mAh battery

Key Specs

5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD display

1.3GHz Quad-core Spreadtrum processor

1GB DDR3 RAM

8GB internal memory

expandable memory up to 32GB with microSD

Android 6.0 (Marshmallow) OS

Dual SIM

8MP rear camera with LED Flash

5MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

WiFi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.0, GPS

2500mAh battery

Key Specs

5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD IPS display, 450 nits brightness, 178-degree viewing angle

Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 430, 64-bit processor with Adreno 505 GPU

3GB RAM

32GB storage

expandable memory with microSD

Android 6.0.1 (Marshmallow)

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano/microSD)

13MP rear camera with LED Flash, PDAF

8MP front-facing camera with Sony IMX219 sensor

Fingerprint sensor

4G VoLTE

Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n

4000mAh built-in battery