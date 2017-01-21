Weekly Roundup: Xiaomi Redmi Note 4, Lenovo Phab 2 Pro, Vivo V5 Plus,Samsung Galaxy C9 Pro and more

Here’s what happened in the last week in case you missed.

By:

Last week was a rather interesting one as far as the smartphone arena is concerned. Xiaomi, the Apple of East had unveiled its best mid-ranger yet, the Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 which is the successor of India's one of the best selling smartphones the Redmi Note 3.

Weekly Round up: Xiaomi Redmi Note 4, Lenovo Phab 2 Pro and More

SEE ALSO: These smartphones offer 3 to 5 days battery backup: All priced below Rs 15,000

Also, Lenovo's Phab 2 Pro, the Project Tango phone made its debut in the Indian market with a few other companies like Samsung, Vivo, and Micromax unveiling a slew of phones.

Here's a list of all the smartphones that were launched in India last week.

Stay tuned to GizBot for more updates!
Xiaomi Redmi Note 4

Xiaomi Redmi Note 4

Buy At Price of Rs 9,999
Complete Specs And Online Deals of Redmi Note 4
Key Features

  • 5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD 2.5D curved glass display
  • Snapdrogn 625
  • 2GB RAM with 32GB storage
  • 3GB RAM with 32GB storage
  • 4GB RAM with 64GB storage
  • expandable memory with microSD
  • MIUI 7 based on Android 6.0 (Marshmallow), upgradable to MIUI 8
  • Hybrid Dual SIM (micro + nano/microSD)
  • 13MP rear camera with PDAF, dual-tone LED Flash, f/2.0 aperture
  • 5MP front-facing camera, f/2.0 aperture, 85-degree wide-angle lens
  • Fingerprint sensor, Infrared sensor
  • 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS + GLONASS
  • 4100mAh (typical) battery

Lenovo Phab 2 Pro

Lenovo Phab 2 Pro

Buy At Price of Rs 29,999
Complete Specs And Online Deals of Lenovo Phab 2 Pro
Key Specs

  • 6.4-inch (2560 × 1440 pixels) Quad HD 2.5D Curved Gorilla Glass display
  • Octa-Core Snapdragon 652 processor with Adreno 510 GPU
  • 4GB RAM
  • 64GB internal memory
  • expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
  • Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)
  • Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano/microSD)
  • 16MP camera with PDAF
  • 8MP front-facing camera
  • Fingerprint sensor
  • 4G VoLTE
  • 4050mAh battery with fast charging

Samsung Galaxy C9 Pro

Samsung Galaxy C9 Pro

Buy At Price of Rs 31,690
Complete Specs And Online Deals of Galaxy C9 Pro
Key Specs

  • 6-inch (1920×1080 pixels) Full HD AMOLED 2.5D curved glassdisplay
  • Octa Core Snapdragon 653 processor (Quad 1.95GHz ARM Cortex A72 + Quad 1.44GHz A53 CPUs) with Adreno 510 GPU
  • 6GB RAM
  • 64GB Internal Storage
  • expandable memory up to 256GB via micro SD card
  • Android 6.0.1 (Marshmallow)
  • Dual SIM (nano + nano)
  • 16MP rear camera with dual-tone LED flash
  • 16MP front camera
  • Fingerprint sensor
  • 4G LTE
  • 4000mAh battery with fast charging

 

Vivo V5 Plus

Vivo V5 Plus

Buy At Price of Rs 15,999
Complete Specs And Online Deals of Vivo V5 Plus
Key Specs

  • 5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD In-Cell display with 2.5D Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection
  • 2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 625 processor with Adreno 506 GPU
  • 4GB RAM
  • 64GB internal memory
  • Dual SIM (nano + nano)
  • Funtouch OS 3.0 based on Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)
  • 16MP rear camera with LED Flash, f/2.0 aperture, PDAF
  • 20MP front-facing camera with Moonlight Flash
  • secondary 8MP front camera
  • Fingerprint sensor
  • 4G LTE
  • 3160mAh battery with fast charging

Micromax Vdeo 3

Micromax Vdeo 3

Buy At Price of Rs 6,000
Complete Specs And Online Deals of Micromax Vdeo 3
Key Specs

  • 5-inch (1280×720) HD IPS display
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon processor
  • 1GB RAM
  • 8GB internal memory
  • expandable memory up to 32GB via microSD
  • Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)
  • 5MP rear camera with LED flash
  • 2MP front camera
  • Dual SIM
  • 4G VoLTE
  • 2000mAh battery

Micromax Vdeo 4

Micromax Vdeo 4

Buy At Price of Rs 6,999
Complete Specs And Online Deals of Micromax Vdeo 4
Key Specs

  • 5-inch (1280×720) HD IPS display with Corning Gorilla Glass protection
  • 1.1 GHz quad-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 210 (MSM8909) processor with Adreno 304 GPU
  • 1GB RAM
  • 8GB internal memory
  • expandable memory up to 32GB via microSD
  • Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)
  • 8MP rear camera with LED flash
  • 2MP front camera
  • Dual SIM
  • 4G VoLTE
  • 4000mAh battery

Samsung Galaxy J2 Ace

Samsung Galaxy J2 Ace

Buy At Price of Rs 8,490
Complete Specs And Online Deals of Galaxy J2 Ace
Key Specs

  • 5-inch (960 x 540 Pixels) PLS TFT display
  • 1.4 GHz quad-core MediaTek MT6737T processor with with Mali-T720 GPU
  • 1.5GB RAM
  • 8GB internal memory
  • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
  • Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)
  • Dual SIM
  • 8MP auto focus rear camera with LED Flash
  • 5MP front-facing camera
  • 4G VoLTE,
  • 2600mAh battery

Stay tuned to GizBot for more updates!



Gallery   |   10 Photos
Xiaomi Redmi Note 4
Other articles published on Jan 22, 2017
Please Wait while comments are loading...
Opinion Poll
34,688

Followers

 1,41,901

Followers

 7,506

Followers
Apps | RSS Feeds | Facebook | Twitter | Google Plus | Newsletters | Media | Sitemap | Feedback | Advertise with us | Careers | About Us | Contact Us
© Greynium Information Technologies Pvt. Ltd.| Terms of Service and Privacy Policy