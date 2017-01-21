Weekly Roundup: Xiaomi Redmi Note 4, Lenovo Phab 2 Pro, Vivo V5 Plus,Samsung Galaxy C9 Pro and more

Last week was a rather interesting one as far as the smartphone arena is concerned. Xiaomi, the Apple of East had unveiled its best mid-ranger yet, the Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 which is the successor of India's one of the best selling smartphones the Redmi Note 3.
Also, Lenovo's Phab 2 Pro, the Project Tango phone made its debut in the Indian market with a few other companies like Samsung, Vivo, and Micromax unveiling a slew of phones.
Here's a list of all the smartphones that were launched in India last week.
Xiaomi Redmi Note 4
Key Features
- 5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD 2.5D curved glass display
- Snapdrogn 625
- 2GB RAM with 32GB storage
- 3GB RAM with 32GB storage
- 4GB RAM with 64GB storage
- expandable memory with microSD
- MIUI 7 based on Android 6.0 (Marshmallow), upgradable to MIUI 8
- Hybrid Dual SIM (micro + nano/microSD)
- 13MP rear camera with PDAF, dual-tone LED Flash, f/2.0 aperture
- 5MP front-facing camera, f/2.0 aperture, 85-degree wide-angle lens
- Fingerprint sensor, Infrared sensor
- 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS + GLONASS
- 4100mAh (typical) battery
Lenovo Phab 2 Pro
Key Specs
- 6.4-inch (2560 × 1440 pixels) Quad HD 2.5D Curved Gorilla Glass display
- Octa-Core Snapdragon 652 processor with Adreno 510 GPU
- 4GB RAM
- 64GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano/microSD)
- 16MP camera with PDAF
- 8MP front-facing camera
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G VoLTE
- 4050mAh battery with fast charging
Samsung Galaxy C9 Pro
Key Specs
- 6-inch (1920×1080 pixels) Full HD AMOLED 2.5D curved glassdisplay
- Octa Core Snapdragon 653 processor (Quad 1.95GHz ARM Cortex A72 + Quad 1.44GHz A53 CPUs) with Adreno 510 GPU
- 6GB RAM
- 64GB Internal Storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB via micro SD card
- Android 6.0.1 (Marshmallow)
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 16MP rear camera with dual-tone LED flash
- 16MP front camera
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G LTE
- 4000mAh battery with fast charging
Vivo V5 Plus
Key Specs
- 5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD In-Cell display with 2.5D Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection
- 2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 625 processor with Adreno 506 GPU
- 4GB RAM
- 64GB internal memory
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- Funtouch OS 3.0 based on Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)
- 16MP rear camera with LED Flash, f/2.0 aperture, PDAF
- 20MP front-facing camera with Moonlight Flash
- secondary 8MP front camera
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G LTE
- 3160mAh battery with fast charging
Micromax Vdeo 3
Key Specs
- 5-inch (1280×720) HD IPS display
- Qualcomm Snapdragon processor
- 1GB RAM
- 8GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 32GB via microSD
- Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)
- 5MP rear camera with LED flash
- 2MP front camera
- Dual SIM
- 4G VoLTE
- 2000mAh battery
Micromax Vdeo 4
Key Specs
- 5-inch (1280×720) HD IPS display with Corning Gorilla Glass protection
- 1.1 GHz quad-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 210 (MSM8909) processor with Adreno 304 GPU
- 1GB RAM
- 8GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 32GB via microSD
- Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)
- 8MP rear camera with LED flash
- 2MP front camera
- Dual SIM
- 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh battery
Samsung Galaxy J2 Ace
Key Specs
- 5-inch (960 x 540 Pixels) PLS TFT display
- 1.4 GHz quad-core MediaTek MT6737T processor with with Mali-T720 GPU
- 1.5GB RAM
- 8GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)
- Dual SIM
- 8MP auto focus rear camera with LED Flash
- 5MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE,
- 2600mAh battery