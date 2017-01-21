Weekly Roundup: Xiaomi Redmi Note 4, Lenovo Phab 2 Pro, Vivo V5 Plus,Samsung Galaxy C9 Pro and more

Last week was a rather interesting one as far as the smartphone arena is concerned. Xiaomi, the Apple of East had unveiled its best mid-ranger yet, the Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 which is the successor of India's one of the best selling smartphones the Redmi Note 3.

Also, Lenovo's Phab 2 Pro, the Project Tango phone made its debut in the Indian market with a few other companies like Samsung, Vivo, and Micromax unveiling a slew of phones.

Here's a list of all the smartphones that were launched in India last week.

