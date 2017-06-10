Weekly Roundup: Best smartphones launched last week

This week saw the grand entry of the Moto Z2 Play in India in the mid-range market segment. In the global market, the Oppo R11 and R11 Plus with dual-lens rear camera have been launched.

We had updated these launches those happened in the smartphone space then and there. Notably, the launches have happened in different segments from mid-range to high-end.

We say so as the Motorola and Oppo offerings are placed in the mid-range market space while the Galaxy S8+ 6GB RAM that went on sale in India is priced at a whopping Rs. 74,900.

For those who were too busy to keep a track of the same, we have come up with a roundup that lists all the smartphone launches over the week. Now, if you have missed any launch update, you can take a look at the list of launches from here.

OPPO R11 Key Specs

5.5-inch (1080 x 1920 pixels) Full HD AMOLED display

Octa Core Snapdragon 660 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 512 GPU

4GB RAM

64GB internal memory

expandable memory with microSD

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano/microSD)

Android 7.1.1 (Nougat) with ColorOS 3.1

16MP rear camera with dual-tone LED Flash

secondary 20MP camera

20MP front-facing camera with f/2.0 aperture

4G VoLTE

3000mAh (typical) / 2900mAh battery (minimum) battery with VOOC Flash Charging OPPO R11 Plus Key Specs

6-inch (1080 x 1920 pixels) Full HD AMOLED display

Octa Core Snapdragon 660 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 512 GPU

6GB RAM

64GB internal memory

expandable memory with microSD

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano/microSD)

Android 7.1.1 (Nougat) with ColorOS 3.1

16MP rear camera

secondary 20MP camera

20MP front-facing camera with f/2.0 aperture

4G VoLTE

4000mAh (typical) / 3880mAh (minimum) battery with VOOC Flash Charging Huawei Y7 Prime Key Specs 5.5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD 2.5D curved glass display

Octa-Core Snapdragon 435 processor with Adreno 505 GPU

3GB RAM

32GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

Android 7.0 Nougat with EMUI 5.1

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano/microSD)

12MP rear camera with LED Flash, f/2.2 aperture, 1.25μm pixel size

8MP front-facing camera

Fingerprint sensor

4G VoLTE

4100mAh (typical) / 4000mAh (minimum) battery Motorola Moto Z2 Play Key Specs

5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD Super AMOLED display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection

2.2GHz GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 626 processor with Adreno 506 GPU

4GB LPDDR3 RAM with 64GB storage / 3GB LPDDR3 RAM with 32GB storage

expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD

Android 7.1.1 (Nougat)

Single / Dual SIM

12MP rear camera with dual-tone LED flash

5MP front-facing camera

Water repellent nano-coating

4G VoLTE

3000mAh battery with Turbo charging Nubia Z17 mini Key Specs 5.2-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD 2.5D curved glass display

Octa Core Snapdragon 652 / 653 processor with Adreno 510 GPU

4GB / 6GB RAM

64GB storage

expandable memory up to 200GB with microSD

Nubia UI 4.0 based on Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)

Hybrid Dual SIM (micro + nano/microSD)

13MP (monochrome)

13MP (RGB) dual rear cameras

16MP front-facing camera

Fingerprint sensor

4G VoLTE

2950mAh battery with fast charging LG X500 Key Specs 5.5-inch (1280×720 pixels) HD In-cell Touch display

1.5 GHz Octa-Core MediaTek MT6750 64-bit processor with Mali T860 GPU

2GB LPDDR3 RAM

32GB internal memory

expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD

Android 7.0 (Nougat)

Dual SIM

13MP rear camera with LED Flash

5MP front-facing camera

4G LTE

4500mAh (built-in) battery with fast charging ZTE V870 Key Specs

5.5 inches IPS LCD 1080 x 1920 pixels display

Android,7.0 Nougat

Octa Core 1.4 GHz 4GB RAM Qualcomm Snapdragon 435 processor paired

64GB native storage capacity

a 16MP main snapper

8MP front-facing selfie shooter

a Non-removable Li-Ion 3000 mAh Battery Samsung Galaxy J5 (2017) Key Specs

5.2-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD Super AMOLED display

1.6GHz Octa-Core Exynos 7870 processor with Mali T830 GPU

2GB LPDDR3 RAM

16GB (eMMC 5.1) internal memory

expandable up to 256GB with microSD

Android 7.0 (Nougat)

Dual SIM

13MP rear camera with LED flash

Fingerprint sensor

4G VoLTE

3000mAh battery Samsung Galaxy J7 (2017) Key Specs

5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD Super AMOLED display

1.6GHz Octa-Core Exynos 7870 processor with Mali T830 GPU

3GB LPDDR3 RAM

16GB internal memory

expandable up to 256GB with microSD

Android 7.0 (Nougat)

Dual SIM

13MP rear camera with LED flash

Fingerprint sensor

4G VoLTE

3600mAh battery Samsung Galaxy J3 (2017) Key Specs

5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD IPS display

1.4 GHz quad-core Exynos 7570 14nm processor with Mali-T720 GPU

1.5GB RAM

16GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

Android 7.0 (Nougat)

5MP rear camera

2MP front-facing camera

4G LTE

2600mAh battery