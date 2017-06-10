Weekly Roundup: Best smartphones launched last week

This week saw the grand entry of the Moto Z2 Play in India in the mid-range market segment. In the global market, the Oppo R11 and R11 Plus with dual-lens rear camera have been launched.
We had updated these launches those happened in the smartphone space then and there. Notably, the launches have happened in different segments from mid-range to high-end.
We say so as the Motorola and Oppo offerings are placed in the mid-range market space while the Galaxy S8+ 6GB RAM that went on sale in India is priced at a whopping Rs. 74,900.
For those who were too busy to keep a track of the same, we have come up with a roundup that lists all the smartphone launches over the week. Now, if you have missed any launch update, you can take a look at the list of launches from here.
OPPO R11
- 5.5-inch (1080 x 1920 pixels) Full HD AMOLED display
- Octa Core Snapdragon 660 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 512 GPU
- 4GB RAM
- 64GB internal memory
- expandable memory with microSD
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano/microSD)
- Android 7.1.1 (Nougat) with ColorOS 3.1
- 16MP rear camera with dual-tone LED Flash
- secondary 20MP camera
- 20MP front-facing camera with f/2.0 aperture
- 4G VoLTE
- 3000mAh (typical) / 2900mAh battery (minimum) battery with VOOC Flash Charging
OPPO R11 Plus
Key Specs
- 6-inch (1080 x 1920 pixels) Full HD AMOLED display
- Octa Core Snapdragon 660 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 512 GPU
- 6GB RAM
- 64GB internal memory
- expandable memory with microSD
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano/microSD)
- Android 7.1.1 (Nougat) with ColorOS 3.1
- 16MP rear camera
- secondary 20MP camera
- 20MP front-facing camera with f/2.0 aperture
- 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh (typical) / 3880mAh (minimum) battery with VOOC Flash Charging
Huawei Y7 Prime
- 5.5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD 2.5D curved glass display
- Octa-Core Snapdragon 435 processor with Adreno 505 GPU
- 3GB RAM
- 32GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 7.0 Nougat with EMUI 5.1
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano/microSD)
- 12MP rear camera with LED Flash, f/2.2 aperture, 1.25μm pixel size
- 8MP front-facing camera
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G VoLTE
- 4100mAh (typical) / 4000mAh (minimum) battery
Motorola Moto Z2 Play
- 5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD Super AMOLED display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection
- 2.2GHz GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 626 processor with Adreno 506 GPU
- 4GB LPDDR3 RAM with 64GB storage / 3GB LPDDR3 RAM with 32GB storage
- expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD
- Android 7.1.1 (Nougat)
- Single / Dual SIM
- 12MP rear camera with dual-tone LED flash
- 5MP front-facing camera
- Water repellent nano-coating
- 4G VoLTE
- 3000mAh battery with Turbo charging
Nubia Z17 mini
- 5.2-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD 2.5D curved glass display
- Octa Core Snapdragon 652 / 653 processor with Adreno 510 GPU
- 4GB / 6GB RAM
- 64GB storage
- expandable memory up to 200GB with microSD
- Nubia UI 4.0 based on Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)
- Hybrid Dual SIM (micro + nano/microSD)
- 13MP (monochrome)
- 13MP (RGB) dual rear cameras
- 16MP front-facing camera
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G VoLTE
- 2950mAh battery with fast charging
LG X500
Key Specs
- 5.5-inch (1280×720 pixels) HD In-cell Touch display
- 1.5 GHz Octa-Core MediaTek MT6750 64-bit processor with Mali T860 GPU
- 2GB LPDDR3 RAM
- 32GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD
- Android 7.0 (Nougat)
- Dual SIM
- 13MP rear camera with LED Flash
- 5MP front-facing camera
- 4G LTE
- 4500mAh (built-in) battery with fast charging
ZTE V870
Key Specs
- 5.5 inches IPS LCD 1080 x 1920 pixels display
- Android,7.0 Nougat
- Octa Core 1.4 GHz 4GB RAM Qualcomm Snapdragon 435 processor paired
- 64GB native storage capacity
- a 16MP main snapper
- 8MP front-facing selfie shooter
- a Non-removable Li-Ion 3000 mAh Battery
Samsung Galaxy J5 (2017)
- 5.2-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD Super AMOLED display
- 1.6GHz Octa-Core Exynos 7870 processor with Mali T830 GPU
- 2GB LPDDR3 RAM
- 16GB (eMMC 5.1) internal memory
- expandable up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 7.0 (Nougat)
- Dual SIM
- 13MP rear camera with LED flash
- 13MP rear camera with LED flash
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G VoLTE
- 3000mAh battery
Samsung Galaxy J7 (2017)
- 5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD Super AMOLED display
- 1.6GHz Octa-Core Exynos 7870 processor with Mali T830 GPU
- 3GB LPDDR3 RAM
- 16GB internal memory
- expandable up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 7.0 (Nougat)
- Dual SIM
- 13MP rear camera with LED flash
- 13MP rear camera with LED flash
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G VoLTE
- 3600mAh battery
Samsung Galaxy J3 (2017)
- 5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD IPS display
- 1.4 GHz quad-core Exynos 7570 14nm processor with Mali-T720 GPU
- 1.5GB RAM
- 16GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 7.0 (Nougat)
- 5MP rear camera
- 2MP front-facing camera
- 4G LTE
- 2600mAh battery