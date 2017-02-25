Weekly Roundup: HTC U Ultra, U Play, Vivo Y55s, LG K10 2017 and more

Even though MWC 2017 event is the place where most of the manufacturers would want to launch their smartphones, a few vendors including the ones like HTC and LG have a launched a bunch of phones last week.
Among the bunch, the HTC U Ultra and U Play fall under the flagship category. With the all new U series, the Taiwanese tech giant aims to get back on to the success boat.
SEE ALSO: List of Smartphones running on Android Nougat to buy in India
While on the other hand, LG had unveiled a battery-centric mid-range smartphone called the LG K10 to compete against the like of Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 and Lenovo P2. Alongside these phones, there were a few other handsets unveiled last week from the vendors like Vivo, Swipe, and Panasonic.
Take a look at all the phones that were launched last week below.
HTC launched U Ultra
Complete Specs of HTC U Ultra
Key Specs
- 5.7-inch (1440 x 2560 pixels) Quad HD Super LCD 5 display with Gorilla Glass 5 protection / Sapphire Glass (128GB version)
- 2.0-inch (160 x 1040 pixels) 520 PPI Super LCD 5 secondary display
- Quad-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 64-bit processor with Adreno 530 GPU
- 4GB RAM, 64/128GB internal storage, expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD
- Android 7.0 (Nougat) with HTC Sense UI
- Hybrid dual SIM (nano+nano/microSD)
- 12MP (UltraPixel 2) rear camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- 4G LTE
- 3000mAh battery with Quick
HTC launched U Play
Complete Specs of HTC U Play
Key Specs
- 5.2-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD Super LCD display with Corning Gorilla Glass protection
- Octa-core MediaTek Helio P10 processor with up to Mali T860 GPU
- 3GB RAM with 32GB storage
- 4GB RAM with 64GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD
- Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)
- Hybrid dual SIM (nano+nano/microSD)
- 16MP rear camera with dual-tone LED flash
- 16MP front-facing camera
- Fingerprint sensor
- HTC USonic, Dual microphones with noise cancelation
- 4G LTE
- 2500mAh battery with fast charging
Vivo Y55s launched at Rs 12490
Complete Specs of Vivo Y55s
Key Specs
- 5.2-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD IPS 2.5D curved-edge display
- 1.4GHz Quad-Core Snapdragon 425 processor with Adreno 308 GPU
- 3GB RAM with 16GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Funtouch OS 3.0 based on Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)
- Dual SIM
- 13MP rear camera with LED Flash
- 5MP front-facing camera
- 4G LTE
- 2730mAh battery
LG launched K10 (2017)
Complete Specs of LG K10 (2017)
Key Specs
- 5.3-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) In-cell Touch 2.5D curved glass IPS display
- 1.5 GHz Octa-Core MediaTek MT6750 64-bit processor with Mali T860 GPU
- 2GB RAM
- 16GB Internal memory
- expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD
- Android 7.0 (Nougat)
- Dual (nano) SIM
- 13MP rear camera with LED flash
- 5MP front-facing camera, 120-degree wide angle lens
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G VoLTE
- 2800mAh removable battery
Swipe launched Elite 3
Complete Specs of Elite 3
Key Specs
- 5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD IPS display
- 1.3 GHz Quad-core Spreadtrum SC9832 processor with Mali-400 GPU
- 2GB RAM
- 16GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 32GB with microSD
- Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)
- Dual SIM
- 8MP rear camera with LED Flash
- 5MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE, WiFi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.0, GPS
- 2500mAh battery
Panasonic launched Toughpad FZ-N1
Complete Specs of Toughpad FZ-N1
Key Specs
- 4.7-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) sunlight-viewable display
- 2.3GHz Quad-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 801 (MSM8974AB) processor with Adreno 330 GPU
- 2GB RAM
- 16GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 64GB with microSD
- Windows 10 IoT Mobile Enterprise (FZ-F1) / Android 5.1.1 (Lollipop) (FZ-N1)
- Dual SIM
- 8MP rear camera with LED flash
- 5MP front-facing camera
- WiFi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac
- 3,200 mAh battery, optional 6200 mAh long life battery back; Warm Swap capability
Panasonic Toughpad FZ-A2
Complete Specs of Panasonic Toughpad FZ-A2
Key Specs
- 10.1-inch (1920×1200 pixels) WUXGA IPS 10-finger multi-touch outdoor display (up to 800cd/m²)
- 1.44GHz Intel Atom x5-Z8550 Processor (up to 2.4GHz) with Intel HD graphics 400
- 4GB RAM
- 32GB Internal memory
- expandable memory with microSD
- Android 6.0 Marshmallow (including Android for work)
- Water and Dust proof (IP65 certified)
- 8MP rear camera with LED flash
- Full HD front-facing camera
- 4G (Optional)
- WiFi 802.11ac (Dual-Band)
- Bluetooth v4.2
- USB 3.0 Type A, USB 3.1 Type C OTG, HDMI and GPS