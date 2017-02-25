Weekly Roundup: HTC U Ultra, U Play, Vivo Y55s, LG K10 2017 and more

HTC U Ultra is the flagship handset among the lot.

Even though MWC 2017 event is the place where most of the manufacturers would want to launch their smartphones, a few vendors including the ones like HTC and LG have a launched a bunch of phones last week.

Among the bunch, the HTC U Ultra and U Play fall under the flagship category. With the all new U series, the Taiwanese tech giant aims to get back on to the success boat.

While on the other hand, LG had unveiled a battery-centric mid-range smartphone called the LG K10 to compete against the like of Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 and Lenovo P2. Alongside these phones, there were a few other handsets unveiled last week from the vendors like Vivo, Swipe, and Panasonic.

Take a look at all the phones that were launched last week below.

HTC launched U Ultra

Complete Specs of HTC U Ultra
Key Specs

  • 5.7-inch (1440 x 2560 pixels) Quad HD Super LCD 5 display with Gorilla Glass 5 protection / Sapphire Glass (128GB version)
  • 2.0-inch (160 x 1040 pixels) 520 PPI Super LCD 5 secondary display
  • Quad-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 64-bit processor with Adreno 530 GPU
  • 4GB RAM, 64/128GB internal storage, expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD
  • Android 7.0 (Nougat) with HTC Sense UI
  • Hybrid dual SIM (nano+nano/microSD)
  • 12MP (UltraPixel 2) rear camera
  • 16MP front-facing camera
  • 4G LTE
  • 3000mAh battery with Quick

HTC launched U Play

Complete Specs of HTC U Play
Key Specs

  • 5.2-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD Super LCD display with Corning Gorilla Glass protection
  • Octa-core MediaTek Helio P10 processor with up to Mali T860 GPU
  • 3GB RAM with 32GB storage
  • 4GB RAM with 64GB internal storage
  • expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD
  • Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)
  • Hybrid dual SIM (nano+nano/microSD)
  • 16MP rear camera with dual-tone LED flash
  • 16MP front-facing camera
  • Fingerprint sensor
  • HTC USonic, Dual microphones with noise cancelation
  • 4G LTE
  • 2500mAh battery with fast charging

Vivo Y55s launched at Rs 12490

Complete Specs of Vivo Y55s
Key Specs

  • 5.2-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD IPS 2.5D curved-edge display
  • 1.4GHz Quad-Core Snapdragon 425 processor with Adreno 308 GPU
  • 3GB RAM with 16GB internal storage
  • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
  • Funtouch OS 3.0 based on Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)
  • Dual SIM
  • 13MP rear camera with LED Flash
  • 5MP front-facing camera
  • 4G LTE
  • 2730mAh battery

LG launched K10 (2017)

Complete Specs of LG K10 (2017)
Key Specs

  • 5.3-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) In-cell Touch 2.5D curved glass IPS display
  • 1.5 GHz Octa-Core MediaTek MT6750 64-bit processor with Mali T860 GPU
  • 2GB RAM
  • 16GB Internal memory
  • expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD
  • Android 7.0 (Nougat)
  • Dual (nano) SIM
  • 13MP rear camera with LED flash
  • 5MP front-facing camera, 120-degree wide angle lens
  • Fingerprint sensor
  • 4G VoLTE
  • 2800mAh removable battery

Swipe launched Elite 3

Complete Specs of Elite 3
Key Specs

  • 5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD IPS display
  • 1.3 GHz Quad-core Spreadtrum SC9832 processor with Mali-400 GPU
  • 2GB RAM
  • 16GB internal storage
  • expandable memory up to 32GB with microSD
  • Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)
  • Dual SIM
  • 8MP rear camera with LED Flash
  • 5MP front-facing camera
  • 4G VoLTE, WiFi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.0, GPS
  • 2500mAh battery

Panasonic launched Toughpad FZ-N1

Complete Specs of Toughpad FZ-N1
Key Specs

  • 4.7-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) sunlight-viewable display
  • 2.3GHz Quad-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 801 (MSM8974AB) processor with Adreno 330 GPU
  • 2GB RAM
  • 16GB internal storage
  • expandable memory up to 64GB with microSD
  • Windows 10 IoT Mobile Enterprise (FZ-F1) / Android 5.1.1 (Lollipop) (FZ-N1)
  • Dual SIM
  • 8MP rear camera with LED flash
  • 5MP front-facing camera
  • WiFi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac
  • 3,200 mAh battery, optional 6200 mAh long life battery back; Warm Swap capability

Panasonic Toughpad FZ-A2

Complete Specs of Panasonic Toughpad FZ-A2
Key Specs

  • 10.1-inch (1920×1200 pixels) WUXGA IPS 10-finger multi-touch outdoor display (up to 800cd/m²)
  • 1.44GHz Intel Atom x5-Z8550 Processor (up to 2.4GHz) with Intel HD graphics 400
  • 4GB RAM
  • 32GB Internal memory
  • expandable memory with microSD
  • Android 6.0 Marshmallow (including Android for work)
  • Water and Dust proof (IP65 certified)
  • 8MP rear camera with LED flash
  • Full HD front-facing camera
  • 4G (Optional)
  • WiFi 802.11ac (Dual-Band)
  • Bluetooth v4.2
  • USB 3.0 Type A, USB 3.1 Type C OTG, HDMI and GPS

