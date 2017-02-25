Weekly Roundup: HTC U Ultra, U Play, Vivo Y55s, LG K10 2017 and more

Even though MWC 2017 event is the place where most of the manufacturers would want to launch their smartphones, a few vendors including the ones like HTC and LG have a launched a bunch of phones last week.

Among the bunch, the HTC U Ultra and U Play fall under the flagship category. With the all new U series, the Taiwanese tech giant aims to get back on to the success boat.

SEE ALSO: List of Smartphones running on Android Nougat to buy in India

While on the other hand, LG had unveiled a battery-centric mid-range smartphone called the LG K10 to compete against the like of Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 and Lenovo P2. Alongside these phones, there were a few other handsets unveiled last week from the vendors like Vivo, Swipe, and Panasonic.

Take a look at all the phones that were launched last week below.

Stay tuned to GizBot for more updates!

HTC launched U Ultra Complete Specs of HTC U Ultra

Key Specs

5.7-inch (1440 x 2560 pixels) Quad HD Super LCD 5 display with Gorilla Glass 5 protection / Sapphire Glass (128GB version)

2.0-inch (160 x 1040 pixels) 520 PPI Super LCD 5 secondary display

Quad-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 64-bit processor with Adreno 530 GPU

4GB RAM, 64/128GB internal storage, expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD

Android 7.0 (Nougat) with HTC Sense UI

Hybrid dual SIM (nano+nano/microSD)

12MP (UltraPixel 2) rear camera

16MP front-facing camera

4G LTE

3000mAh battery with Quick HTC launched U Play Complete Specs of HTC U Play

Key Specs

5.2-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD Super LCD display with Corning Gorilla Glass protection

Octa-core MediaTek Helio P10 processor with up to Mali T860 GPU

3GB RAM with 32GB storage

4GB RAM with 64GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD

Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)

Hybrid dual SIM (nano+nano/microSD)

16MP rear camera with dual-tone LED flash

16MP front-facing camera

Fingerprint sensor

HTC USonic, Dual microphones with noise cancelation

4G LTE

2500mAh battery with fast charging Vivo Y55s launched at Rs 12490 Complete Specs of Vivo Y55s

Key Specs

5.2-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD IPS 2.5D curved-edge display

1.4GHz Quad-Core Snapdragon 425 processor with Adreno 308 GPU

3GB RAM with 16GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Funtouch OS 3.0 based on Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)

Dual SIM

13MP rear camera with LED Flash

5MP front-facing camera

4G LTE

2730mAh battery LG launched K10 (2017) Complete Specs of LG K10 (2017)

Key Specs

5.3-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) In-cell Touch 2.5D curved glass IPS display

1.5 GHz Octa-Core MediaTek MT6750 64-bit processor with Mali T860 GPU

2GB RAM

16GB Internal memory

expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD

Android 7.0 (Nougat)

Dual (nano) SIM

13MP rear camera with LED flash

5MP front-facing camera, 120-degree wide angle lens

Fingerprint sensor

4G VoLTE

2800mAh removable battery Swipe launched Elite 3 Complete Specs of Elite 3

Key Specs

5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD IPS display

1.3 GHz Quad-core Spreadtrum SC9832 processor with Mali-400 GPU

2GB RAM

16GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 32GB with microSD

Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)

Dual SIM

8MP rear camera with LED Flash

5MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE, WiFi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.0, GPS

2500mAh battery Panasonic launched Toughpad FZ-N1 Complete Specs of Toughpad FZ-N1

Key Specs

4.7-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) sunlight-viewable display

2.3GHz Quad-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 801 (MSM8974AB) processor with Adreno 330 GPU

2GB RAM

16GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 64GB with microSD

Windows 10 IoT Mobile Enterprise (FZ-F1) / Android 5.1.1 (Lollipop) (FZ-N1)

Dual SIM

8MP rear camera with LED flash

5MP front-facing camera

WiFi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac

3,200 mAh battery, optional 6200 mAh long life battery back; Warm Swap capability Panasonic Toughpad FZ-A2 Complete Specs of Panasonic Toughpad FZ-A2

Key Specs

10.1-inch (1920×1200 pixels) WUXGA IPS 10-finger multi-touch outdoor display (up to 800cd/m²)

1.44GHz Intel Atom x5-Z8550 Processor (up to 2.4GHz) with Intel HD graphics 400

4GB RAM

32GB Internal memory

expandable memory with microSD

Android 6.0 Marshmallow (including Android for work)

Water and Dust proof (IP65 certified)

8MP rear camera with LED flash

Full HD front-facing camera

4G (Optional)

WiFi 802.11ac (Dual-Band)

Bluetooth v4.2

USB 3.0 Type A, USB 3.1 Type C OTG, HDMI and GPS