Weekly Roundup: Micromax Bharat 2, Moto G5, Galaxy C7 Pro, Xiaomi Mi Pad 3, Honor 8 Pro and more

There's never a dull moment in the world of technology, especially in smartphone segment which is all favorite of nerds and geeks around the globe.

This week we saw a couple of exciting smartphones making their way to Indian market, which will definitely please consumers with their good hardware and nifty software features.

Motorola announced their first metallic Moto G handset- the Moto G5, Samsung announced a new big screen device- the Galaxy C7 Pro and Micromax came out with an affordable offering Bharat 2.

SEE ALSO: Samsung Galaxy S7, Moto M, iPhone 7, and more: Price drop alert

And talking about the offshore market, Huawei announced Honor 8 Pro, Xiaomi introduced Mi pad 3 and a couple of other devices were launched for tech enthusiasts.

Having said that, here's a complete list of smartphones, phablets and tablets launched in this week around the globe.

Stay tuned to GizBot for more updates!