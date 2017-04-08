Weekly Roundup: Micromax Bharat 2, Moto G5, Galaxy C7 Pro, Xiaomi Mi Pad 3, Honor 8 Pro and more

There's never a dull moment in the world of technology, especially in smartphone segment which is all favorite of nerds and geeks around the globe.
This week we saw a couple of exciting smartphones making their way to Indian market, which will definitely please consumers with their good hardware and nifty software features.
Motorola announced their first metallic Moto G handset- the Moto G5, Samsung announced a new big screen device- the Galaxy C7 Pro and Micromax came out with an affordable offering Bharat 2.
And talking about the offshore market, Huawei announced Honor 8 Pro, Xiaomi introduced Mi pad 3 and a couple of other devices were launched for tech enthusiasts.
Having said that, here's a complete list of smartphones, phablets and tablets launched in this week around the globe.
Motorola Moto G5
Buy At Price of Rs 11,999
Key Specs
- 5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD display with Corning Gorilla glass 3 protection
- 1.4GHz Octa-Core 64-bit Snapdragon 430 (MSM8937) processor with Adreno 505 GPU
- 3GB RAM
- 16GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 128 GB with microSD
- Android 7.0 (Nougat)
- Dual SIM
- 13MP rear camera with LED flash, PDAF, f/2.0 aperture, 1080p video recording
- 5MP front-facing camera with OmniVision OV5693 sensor, f/2.2 aperture
- Water repellent nano-coating
- Front-ported loudspeaker
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G VoLTE
- 2800mAh battery with rapid charging
Micromax Bharat 2
Buy At Price of Rs 3,449
Key Specs
- 4-inch (800 x 480 pixels) WVGA display
- 1.3 GHz Quad-core Spreadtrum SC9832 processor
- 512MB RAM, 4GB internal storage, expandable memory up to 32GB with microSD
- Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)
- Dual SIM
- 2MP rear camera with LED Flash
- 0.3MP (VGA) front-facing camera
- 3.5mm audio jack, FM Radio
- 4G VoLTE, WiFi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.0, GPS
- 1300mAh battery
Samsung Galaxy C7 Pro
Buy At Price of Rs 27,632
Key Specs
- 5.7-inch (1920×1080 pixels) Full HD Super AMOLED display
- 2.2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 626 14nm processor with Adreno 506 GPU
- 4GB RAM
- 64GB Internal Storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB via micro SD card
- Android 6.0.1 (Marshmallow)
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano+nano/microSD)
- 16MP rear camera with dual-tone LED flash, f/1.9 aperture
- 16MP front camera with f/1.9 aperture
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G VoLTE
- 3300mAh battery with fast charging
Xiaomi Mi Pad 3
Buy At Price of Rs 14,500
Key Specs
- 7.9-inch (2048 × 1536 pixels) display at 326 ppi with 4:3 aspect ratio
- MediaTek MT8176, 64bit hexacore processor with 650MHz IMG GX6250 processor
- 4GB LPDDR3 RAM
- 64GB (eMMC 5.0) internal storage
- Android Marshmallow based MIUI 8
- 13MP rear camera
- 8MP front-facing camera with f/2.2 aperture
- WiFi 802.11 ac (Dual Band)
- 6400mAh (minimum) / 6600mAh (typical) battery
Honor 8 Pro
- 5.7-inch (2560 x 1440 pixels) Quad HD LTPS 2.5D curved glass display, 515 PPI
- Octa-Core 4 x CortexA53 (1.8GHz) + 4 x ARTEMIS (2.4GHz) Kirin 960 processor with Mali G71 Octa-core GPU
- 6GB RAM
- 64GB internal storage storage
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 7.0 (Nougat) with Emotion UI 5.1
- Hybird Dual SIM (nano SIM + nano SIM / microSD)
- 12MP (Monochrome) + 12MP (RGB) Dual rear cameras
- 8MP front-facing camera, f/2.0 aperture
- Fingerprint sensor, Infrared sensor
- 4G LTE
- 4000mAh (typical) / 3900mAh (minimum) battery with fast charging
Sony Xperia XZs
Buy At Price of Rs 49,990
Key Specs
- 5.2-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Triluminos Display
- Quad-Core Snapdragon 820 64-bit 14nm processor with Adreno 530 GPU
- 4GB RAM
- 64GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 256GB via microSD card
- Android 7.1.1 (Nougat)
- Dual SIM
- Water Resistant (IP65/IP68)
- 19MP rear camera with Exmos RS sensor
- 13MP front-facing camera
- DSEE HX, LDAC, Digital Noise Cancelling
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G LTE
- 2900mAh Battery with Qnovo's Adaptive Charging technology
Samsung Galaxy J3 Pro
Buy At Price of Rs 8,490
Key Specs
- 5-inch (1280 x 720 Pixels) HD Super AMOLED display
- 1.5 GHz quad-core Spreadtrum processor
- 2GB RAM
- 16GB internal memory
- expandable up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 5.1 (Lollipop) OS
- 8MP auto focus rear camera with LED Flash, f/2.2 aperture
- 5MP front-facing camera, f/2.2 aperture
- 4G LTE / 3G HSPA+
- 2600mAh battery
Sansui Horizon 1
Buy At Price of Rs 3,999
Key Specs
- 4.5-inch (854 x 480 pixels) FWVGA IPS display
- 1.3 GHz Quad-core Spreadtrum SC9832 processor
- 1GB RAM
- 8GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 32GB with microSD
- Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)
- Dual SIM
- 5MP rear camera with dual LED Flash
- 3.2MP front-facing camera with LED flash
- 4G VoLTE
- 2000mAh battery
