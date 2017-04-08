Weekly Roundup: Micromax Bharat 2, Moto G5, Galaxy C7 Pro, Xiaomi Mi Pad 3, Honor 8 Pro and more

List of smartphones, phablets and tablets launched in this week around the globe.

By:

There's never a dull moment in the world of technology, especially in smartphone segment which is all favorite of nerds and geeks around the globe.

This week we saw a couple of exciting smartphones making their way to Indian market, which will definitely please consumers with their good hardware and nifty software features.

Motorola announced their first metallic Moto G handset- the Moto G5, Samsung announced a new big screen device- the Galaxy C7 Pro and Micromax came out with an affordable offering Bharat 2.

And talking about the offshore market, Huawei announced Honor 8 Pro, Xiaomi introduced Mi pad 3 and a couple of other devices were launched for tech enthusiasts.

Having said that, here's a complete list of smartphones, phablets and tablets launched in this week around the globe.

Motorola Moto G5

Motorola Moto G5

Buy At Price of Rs 11,999
Key Specs

  • 5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD display with Corning Gorilla glass 3 protection
  • 1.4GHz Octa-Core 64-bit Snapdragon 430 (MSM8937) processor with Adreno 505 GPU
  • 3GB RAM
  • 16GB internal memory
  • expandable memory up to 128 GB with microSD
  • Android 7.0 (Nougat)
  • Dual SIM
  • 13MP rear camera with LED flash, PDAF, f/2.0 aperture, 1080p video recording
  • 5MP front-facing camera with OmniVision OV5693 sensor, f/2.2 aperture
  • Water repellent nano-coating
  • Front-ported loudspeaker
  • Fingerprint sensor
  • 4G VoLTE
  • 2800mAh battery with rapid charging
Motorola Moto G5 Photo Gallery

Micromax Bharat 2

Micromax Bharat 2

Buy At Price of Rs 3,449
Key Specs

  • 4-inch (800 x 480 pixels) WVGA display
  • 1.3 GHz Quad-core Spreadtrum SC9832 processor
  • 512MB RAM, 4GB internal storage, expandable memory up to 32GB with microSD
  • Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)
  • Dual SIM
  • 2MP rear camera with LED Flash
  • 0.3MP (VGA) front-facing camera
  • 3.5mm audio jack, FM Radio
  • 4G VoLTE, WiFi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.0, GPS
  • 1300mAh battery
Micromax Bharat 2 Photo Gallery

Samsung Galaxy C7 Pro

Samsung Galaxy C7 Pro

Buy At Price of Rs 27,632
Key Specs

  • 5.7-inch (1920×1080 pixels) Full HD Super AMOLED display
  • 2.2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 626 14nm processor with Adreno 506 GPU
  • 4GB RAM
  • 64GB Internal Storage
  • expandable memory up to 256GB via micro SD card
  • Android 6.0.1 (Marshmallow)
  • Hybrid Dual SIM (nano+nano/microSD)
  • 16MP rear camera with dual-tone LED flash, f/1.9 aperture
  • 16MP front camera with f/1.9 aperture
  • Fingerprint sensor
  • 4G VoLTE
  • 3300mAh battery with fast charging
Samsung Galaxy C7 Pro Photo Gallery

Xiaomi Mi Pad 3

Xiaomi Mi Pad 3

Buy At Price of Rs 14,500
Key Specs

  • 7.9-inch (2048 × 1536 pixels) display at 326 ppi with 4:3 aspect ratio
  • MediaTek MT8176, 64bit hexacore processor with 650MHz IMG GX6250 processor
  • 4GB LPDDR3 RAM
  • 64GB (eMMC 5.0) internal storage
  • Android Marshmallow based MIUI 8
  • 13MP rear camera
  • 8MP front-facing camera with f/2.2 aperture
  • WiFi 802.11 ac (Dual Band)
  • 6400mAh (minimum) / 6600mAh (typical) battery
Xiaomi Mi Pad 3 Photo Gallery

Honor 8 Pro

Honor 8 Pro

Key Specs

  • 5.7-inch (2560 x 1440 pixels) Quad HD LTPS 2.5D curved glass display, 515 PPI
  • Octa-Core 4 x CortexA53 (1.8GHz) + 4 x ARTEMIS (2.4GHz) Kirin 960 processor with Mali G71 Octa-core GPU
  • 6GB RAM
  • 64GB internal storage storage
  • expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
  • Android 7.0 (Nougat) with Emotion UI 5.1
  • Hybird Dual SIM (nano SIM + nano SIM / microSD)
  • 12MP (Monochrome) + 12MP (RGB) Dual rear cameras
  • 8MP front-facing camera, f/2.0 aperture
  • Fingerprint sensor, Infrared sensor
  • 4G LTE
  • 4000mAh (typical) / 3900mAh (minimum) battery with fast charging

Honor 8 Pro Photo Gallery

Sony Xperia XZs

Sony Xperia XZs

Buy At Price of Rs 49,990
Key Specs

  • 5.2-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Triluminos Display
  • Quad-Core Snapdragon 820 64-bit 14nm processor with Adreno 530 GPU
  • 4GB RAM
  • 64GB internal memory
  • expandable memory up to 256GB via microSD card
  • Android 7.1.1 (Nougat)
  • Dual SIM
  • Water Resistant (IP65/IP68)
  • 19MP rear camera with Exmos RS sensor
  • 13MP front-facing camera
  • DSEE HX, LDAC, Digital Noise Cancelling
  • Fingerprint sensor
  • 4G LTE
  • 2900mAh Battery with Qnovo's Adaptive Charging technology
Sony Xperia XZs Photo Gallery

Samsung Galaxy J3 Pro

Samsung Galaxy J3 Pro

Buy At Price of Rs 8,490
Key Specs

  • 5-inch (1280 x 720 Pixels) HD Super AMOLED display
  • 1.5 GHz quad-core Spreadtrum processor
  • 2GB RAM
  • 16GB internal memory
  • expandable up to 128GB with microSD
  • Android 5.1 (Lollipop) OS
  • 8MP auto focus rear camera with LED Flash, f/2.2 aperture
  • 5MP front-facing camera, f/2.2 aperture
  • 4G LTE / 3G HSPA+
  • 2600mAh battery
Samsung Galaxy J3 Pro Photo Gallery

Sansui Horizon 1

Sansui Horizon 1

Buy At Price of Rs 3,999
Key Specs

  • 4.5-inch (854 x 480 pixels) FWVGA IPS display
  • 1.3 GHz Quad-core Spreadtrum SC9832 processor
  • 1GB RAM
  • 8GB internal storage
  • expandable memory up to 32GB with microSD
  • Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)
  • Dual SIM
  • 5MP rear camera with dual LED Flash
  • 3.2MP front-facing camera with LED flash
  • 4G VoLTE
  • 2000mAh battery

Sansui Horizon 1 Photo Gallery

 

