Weekly Roundup: New smartphones launched last week

The last week of March 2017 was indeed a period of new launches. The week was jam-packed with new smartphones launching across the price range giving Indian consumers a chance to experience the latest technology.
From veterans in the tech industry like LG to the new ambitious Chinese brand such as Xiaomi, Gionee, Nubia and OPPO, all introduced their latest handsets in the Indian market.
Besides, we also saw Indian smartphone maker Lava challenging the likes of these offshore leaders with its latest Z series smartphones to be sold in offline market across the retail stores in India.
Let's have a detailed look at what kept us busy throughout the week.
LG Stylus 3
Buy At price of Rs 18,500
Key Specs
- 5.7-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) In-cell Touch 2.5D curved glass IPS display
- 1.5 GHz Octa-Core MediaTek MT6750 64-bit processor with Mali T860 GPU
- 3GB RAM
- 16GB Internal memory
- expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD
- Android 7.0 (Nougat)
- 13MP rear camera with LED flash
- 8MP front-facing camera
- Fingerprint sensor
- Stylus Pen
- 4G LTE
- 3200mAh removable battery
Xiaomi Redmi 4A
Buy At price of Rs 8,249
Key Specs
- 5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD IPS display with 1000:1 contrast ratio, 72% NTSC color gamut
- 1.4GHz Quad-Core Snapdragon 425 processor with 500MHz Adreno 308 GPU
- 2GB RAM
- 16GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- MIUI 8 based on Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)
- Hybrid Dual SIM (micro + nano / microSD)
- 13MP rear camera with PDAF
- 5MP front-facing camera, f/2.2 aperture
- Infrared sensor
- 4G VoLTE
- 3030mAh (minimum) / 3120mAh (typical)
OPPO F3 Plus
Buy At price of Rs 30,990
Key Specs
- 6-inch (1080 x 1920 pixels) Full HD 2.5D curved glass display
- Octa Core Snapdragon 653 processor with Adreno 510 GPU
- 4GB RAM
- 64GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano/microSD)
- Android 6.0.1 (Marshmallow) with ColorOS 3.0
- 16MP rear camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh battery with VOOC Flash Charge
OnePlus 3T Midnight Black
Buy At price of Rs 29,999
Key Specs
- 5.5-inch (1920×1080 pixels) Full HD Optic AMOLED display with 2.5D curved Corning Gorilla Glass 4 protection
- 2.35GHz Quad-Core Snapdragon 821 64-bit processor with Adreno 530 GPU
- 6GB LPDDR4 RAM
- 64GB / 128GB (UFS 2.0) storage
- Android 6.0.1 (Marshmallow) with Oxygen OS
- Dual nano SIM slots
- 16-megapixel rear camera with LED flash
- 16MP front-facing camera
- Fingerprint sensor
- Bottom-facing speaker, dual microphone for noise cancellation
- 4G LTE with VoLTE
- 3400mAh battery with Dash Charge
Gionee A1
Buy At price of Rs 24,600
Key Specs
- 5.5-inch (1920× 1080 pixels) Full HD IPS in-cell 2.5D curved glass display
- 2GHz Octa-core MediaTek Helio P10 processor with Mali T860 GPU
- 4GB RAM
- 64GB Internal memory
- expandable memory up to 128GB with micro SD
- Android 7.0 (Nougat) with Amigo OS
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 13MP rear camera with LED flash
- 16MP front-facing camera
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G VoLTE
- 4010mAh battery with fast charging
ZTE Nubia Z11 mini S
Buy At price of Rs 16,999
Key Specs
- 5.2-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD 2.5D display Corning Gorilla Glass protection
- 2GHz LPDDR3 Octa-Core Snapdragon 625 processor with Adreno 506 GPU
- 4GB LPDDR3 RAM
- 64GB (eMMC 5.1) storage
- expandable memory up to 200GB with microSD
- Android 6.0 (Marshmallow) with nubia UI 4.0
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano/microSD)
- 23MP rear camera with LED Flash
- 13MP front-facing camera
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G VoLTE
- 3000mAh battery
Lava Z10
Buy At price of Rs 8,999
Key Specs
- 5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD Full Lamination display
- 1.3 GHz quad-core MediaTek MT6735 64-bit processor with Mali-T720 GPU
- 2GB RAM
- 16GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 128GB with MicroSD
- Android 6.0 (Marshmallow) based Star OS 3.3
- Dual SIM
- 8MP rear camera with LED Flash
- 8MP front-facing camera with LED flash
- 4G VoLTE
- 2650mAh battery
Lava Z25
Buy At price of Rs 17,500
Key Specs
- 5.5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD 2.5D curved glass IPS display
- 1.5 GHz Octa-Core MediaTek MT6750 64-bit processor with Mali T860 GPU
- 4GB RAM
- 32GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 6.0 (marshmallow) based Star OS 3.3
- Hybrid Dual SIM (micro + nano / microSD)
- 13MP rear camera with LED Flash
- 8MP front-facing camera, LED flash, f/2.0 aperture
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G VoLTE
- 3020mAh battery
DataWind MoreGMax 3G6
Buy At price of Rs 5,999
Key Specs
- 6-inch display, but the resolution is not mentioned
- powered by a 1.3GHz Quad-Core processor
- 1GB RAM
- 8GB of internal storage
- expansion slot offering up to 32GB additional storage
- 8-megapixel rear camera with LED flash
- a 2-megapixel front-facing camera
- Dual SIM support and 3G connectivity
- No details about the battery capacity
Micromax Spark vdeo
Buy At price of Rs 4,499
Key Specs
- 4.5-inch (854 x 480 pixels) FWVGA IPS display
- 1.1 GHz quad-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 210 (MSM8909) processor with Adreno 304 GPU
- 1GB RAM
- 8GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 32GB with microSD
- Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)
- Dual SIM
- 5MP rear camera with LED Flash
- 2MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 1800mAh battery
Zen Admire Swadesh
Buy At price of Rs
Key Specs
- 5-inch display
- 1.3GHz quad-core processor
- 1GB RAM
- 8GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 32GB with microSD
- Dual SIM
- Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)
- 5MP rear camera with LED Flash
- 2MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 2000mAh battery