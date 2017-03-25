Weekly Roundup: New smartphones launched last week

The last week of March 2017 was indeed a period of new launches. The week was jam-packed with new smartphones launching across the price range giving Indian consumers a chance to experience the latest technology.

From veterans in the tech industry like LG to the new ambitious Chinese brand such as Xiaomi, Gionee, Nubia and OPPO, all introduced their latest handsets in the Indian market.

Besides, we also saw Indian smartphone maker Lava challenging the likes of these offshore leaders with its latest Z series smartphones to be sold in offline market across the retail stores in India.

Let's have a detailed look at what kept us busy throughout the week.

