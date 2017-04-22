Weekly Roundup: Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8+, Xiaomi Mi 6, Honor Bee 2 and more

The last five days was indeed devoted to flagship smartphones in the Indian market. The week kicked off with Samsung announcing their 2017 flagship smartphones- Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8 Plus.
And while Indian consumers were drooling over anticipation over Samsung's latest Android handsets, Chinese tech giant Xiaomi unveiled the successor to Mi 5- the Xiaomi Mi 6 in homegrown market.
Besides, we also saw some budget handsets making their way into the Indian market. Here's everything you need to know about this week's top launches in the technology market.
Samsung Galaxy S8
Key Specs
- 5.8 Inch QHD+ Super AMOLED Display
- Octa Core Exynos 9/Snapdragon 835 Processor
- 4/6GB RAM With 64/128GB ROM
- WiFi
- NFC
- Bluetooth
- Dual SIM
- Dual Pixel 12MP Rear Camera
- 8MP Front Camera
- Iris Scanner
- Fingerprint
- IP68
- 3000 MAh Battery
Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus
Key Specs
- 6.2-inch Quad HD+ (2960 × 1440 pixels) Super AMOLED Infinity display with 529ppi, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection
- Octa-Core Samsung Exynos 9 Series 8895 processor with Mali-G71 MP20 GPU
- 4GB LPDDR4 RAM
- 64GB storage (UFS 2.1)
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 7.0 (Nougat)
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 12MP Dual Pixel rear camera
- 8MP auto focus front-facing camera
- Ultra High Quality Audio Playback - PCM: Up to 32 bits; DSD: DSD64/128
- 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac (2.4/5GHz)
- 3500mAh battery with fast Charging
Xiaomi Mi 6
- 5.15-inch (1920×1080 pixels) Full HD display with 600 nits brightness
- 2.45GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 835 64-bit 10nm processor with Adreno 540 GPU
- 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB / 128GB (UFS) internal storage
- Android 7.1.1 (Nougat) with MIUI 8
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- Splash resistant
- 12MP rear camera
- secondary 12MP camera
- 8MP front-facing camera
- Ultrasonic Fingerprint sensor, Infrared sensor
- Stereo speakers
- 4G LTE
- 3350mAh (typical) / 3250mAh (minimum) battery
Sony Xperia X Performance
- 5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Triluminos Display
- Quad-Core Snapdragon 820 64-bit 14nm processor with Adreno 530 GPU
- 3GB RAM
- 32GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 200GB via microSD card
- Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)
- Dual SIM (Optional)
- 23MP rear camera
- 13MP front-facing camera
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G LTE / 3G HSPA+
- 2700mAh Battery with Qnovo's Adaptive Charging technology
Swipe Elite Star
Key Specs
- 4-inch (800 x 480 pixels) WVGA display
- 1.5GHz quad-core processor
- 1GB RAM
- 8GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 32GB with microSD
- Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)
- Dual SIM
- 5MP rear camera with dual LED Flash
- 1.3MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE, WiFi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.0, GPS
- 2000mAh battery
Itel 4G VoLTE enabled Wish A21
Key Specs
- 4.5-inch FWVGA display
- Android 6.0 Marshmallow
- packs in 1 GB of RAM
- powered by a 1.3 GHz Quad core processor
- 5MP Rear Camera
- 2MP Front Camera
- 2,000 mAh battery unit
Honor Bee 2
Key Specs
- 4.5-inch (854 x 480 pixels) FWVGA display
- 1.3GHz Quad-core processor
- 1GB RAM
- 8GB internal memory
- expandable memory with up to 32GB with microSD
- Dual SIM
- Android 5.1 (Lollipop) with Emotion UI 3.1
- 5MP rear camera with Dual LED Flash, 1.4um Pixel size
- 2MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 2100mAh battery
Ziox Astra Force 4G
Key Specs
- a 5.0 inches TFT 480 x 854 pixels display
- runs Android,v6.0 Marshmallow
- Quad Core, 1.3 GHz 1GB RAM processor paired
- 16GB native storage capacity
- 5MP main snapper
- 5MP front-facing selfie shooter
- Li-Ion 3000 mAh battery powering
- support for USB microUSB v2.0 and Dual SIM
ZOPO Color M4
Key Specs
- 4-inch (800 × 480 pixels) WVGA TFT display
- 1.3 GHz quad-core MediaTek MT6737M 64-bit processor with Mali-T720 GPU
- 1GB RAM
- 16GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 64GB with microSD
- Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)
- Dual SIM
- 5MP rear camera with LED Flash
- 2MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 1450mAh battery
Moto Earbuds-2 in-ear headphones
Key Specs
- Double side dynamic earphone
- Design is earbud and type - in the ear
- In-line mic and 10mm drivers for high quality
- Passive noise reduction via in ear gels
- 1 year warranty provided by the manufacturer from date of purchase
Amazon Fire TV Stick launched at Rs. 3,999
Key Specs
- 1.3 GHz Quad-core MediaTek processor with Mali450 MP4 GPU
- 1GB RAM
- 8 GB internal storage
- Dual-band 802.11ac WiFi s 2×2 MIMO, Bluetooth 4.1
- Dolby Audio, 5.1 surround sound, 2ch stereo
- HDMI audio pass-through up to 7.1
- Ports: HDMI output, Micro-USB for power
- Compatible with high-definition TVs with HDMI capable of 1080p or 720p at 60/50Hz
Videocon Delite 11+
Key Specs
- 5.0 inch display
- 854 x 480 pixels resolution
- 1.0 GHz quad core MediaTek MT6735M processor
- 1 GB RAM
- 8 GB internal memory
- 5 MP primary camera
- 2 MP front facing camera
- Android v6.0 Marshmallow
- Dual SIM, 4G VoLTE
- 3000 mAh battery
iBall Slide Wings 4GP
Key Specs
- 8.0 inches (20.32 cm) 800x1280 px, 189 PPI IPS LCD
- 4G VOLTE Enabled calling Tablet with auto call recording
- Android v6.0 (Marshmallow)
- Powerful Quad Core
- 1.3 GHz ARM Cortex A53
- 2 GB RAM & 16GB ROM
- 5MP Rear camera
- 2 MP Front camera
- 21 Indian Regional Languages for Read & Write.
- 4300mAh battery
Sony music accessories
Key Specs
- Sony EXTRABASS Headphones
- Sony MDR-XB550AP
- Sony MDR-XB510AS
- Sony EXTRABASS Wireless Speakers
Xiaomi Mi Headphones Comfort launched at Rs. 2,999
Key Specs
- Closed-back design with soft ear cups that are durable and dust-resistant
- Intuitive ear-cup control for attending calls
- play/pause music
- switch to previous/next tracks
- 1.4m Stretchable matte cable that are tangle-resistant
- Hi-Res audio quality certification
- High quality damping material for clear and sharp audio
- 32 ohm impedance, 20 to 40,000Hz frequency range
- Weight: 220g