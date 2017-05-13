Weekly Roundup: Smartphones launched last week

This entire week was jam-packed with new smartphone launches in the Indian market. There were launches that took place at different price points to cater to the needs of all segments of buyers.

Many international smartphone manufacturers such as Huawei's Honor, Sansui and Panasonic released their offerings in the country.

Besides them, even the homegrown vendors such as Intex, Karbonn and Micromax came up with their offerings in the maker. Even Nubia launched one of their phones in the country at an attractive price point.

Let's take a look at all the announcements and launches that have taken place in India this week over here. Check out the list from below.

Karbonn Aura 4G Buy At Price of Rs 5,290

Key Specs 5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD display

1.3 GHz quad-core processor

1GB RAM

8GB internal memory

expandable memory up to 32GB with microSD

Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)

Dual SIM

8MP rear camera with LED Flash

5MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

2150mAh battery Intex Aqua Crystal Plus Buy At Price of Rs 6,499

Key Specs

5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD display

1.25GHz Quad-core MediaTek MT6737 64-bit Processor with 550MHz Mali-T720 MP2 GPU

2GB RAM

16GB internal memory

expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

Android 7.0 (Nougat) OS

Hybrid Dual SIM (Micro + nano / microSD)

13MP rear camera with dual LED Flash

5MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

2100mAh battery Panasonic P85 Buy At Price of Rs 6,499

Key Specs

5 Inch HD IPS Curved Glass Display

1.0GHz Quad-Core Processor

2GB RAM With 16GB ROM

Dual SIM

8MP Rear Camera With LED FLash

2MP Front Camera

4G VoLTE

WiFi

Bluetooth 4.0

Fingerprint

FM Radio

4000mAh Battery Honor 8 Lite Buy At Price of Rs 10,690

Key Specs

5.2-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD 2.5D curved glass display

Octa-core Kirin 655 ( 4 x 2.1GHz + 4 x 1.7GHz) 16nm processor with Mali T830-MP2 GPU

4GB LPDDR3 RAM

64GB storage

expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

Android 7.0 (Nougat) with EMUI 5.0

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano/microSD)

12MP rear camera with LED flash

8MP front-facing camera, 77° wide-angle lens

Fingerprint sensor

4G VoLTE

3000mAh battery Panasonic Eluga Ray Buy At Price of Rs 7,999

Key Specs

a 5-inch HD display

powered by 1.3 GHz MTK Quad-Core Processor

3GB RAM

16GB on-board memory

expanded up to 64GB

runs on Android 6.0 Marshmallow operating system

4G/VOLTE-enabled

5MP front camera with flash

rear 13MP camera

a 4,000mAh battery power Asus Zenfone Go 5.5 Buy At Price of Rs 8,499

Key Specs

5.5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) IPS display

1.2 GHz quad-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 410 (MSM8916 ) 64-bit processor with Adreno 306 GPU

2GB LPDDR3 RAM

16GB internal memory

micro SD card up to 128GB

Dual SIM

Android 6.0 (Marshmallow) with Zen UI

13MP rear camera with dual-tone LED Flash

5MP front-facing camera

4G LTE/3G

WiFi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.0, GPS

3000mAh battery Micromax Canvas 2 2017 Buy At Price of Rs 11,999

Key Specs

5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection, 400 nits brightness

1.3GHz Quad-core MediaTek MT6737 64-bit Processor with Mali T720 MP1 GPU

3GB RAM

16GB internal memory

expandable memory up to 64GB with microSD

Android 7.0 (Nougat) OS

Dual SIM

13MP rear camera with LED Flash

5MP front-facing camera

Fingerprint sensor

4G VoLTE

3050mAh battery Nubia M2 Lite Buy At Price of Rs 13,999

Key Specs

5.5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD 2.5D curved glass display

1.5 GHz Octa-Core MediaTek MT6750 64-bit processor with Mali T860 GPU

4GB RAM

32GB storage

expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

Nubia UI 4.0 based on Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

13MP rear camera with LED Flash

16MP front-facing camera

Fingerprint sensor

4G

3000mAh battery