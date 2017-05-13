Weekly Roundup: Smartphones launched last week

This entire week was jam-packed with new smartphone launches in the Indian market. There were launches that took place at different price points to cater to the needs of all segments of buyers.
Many international smartphone manufacturers such as Huawei's Honor, Sansui and Panasonic released their offerings in the country.
Besides them, even the homegrown vendors such as Intex, Karbonn and Micromax came up with their offerings in the maker. Even Nubia launched one of their phones in the country at an attractive price point.
SEE ALSO: Best, recently launched budget smartphones under Rs 10,000
Let's take a look at all the announcements and launches that have taken place in India this week over here. Check out the list from below.
Karbonn Aura 4G
Buy At Price of Rs 5,290
Key Specs
- 5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD display
- 1.3 GHz quad-core processor
- 1GB RAM
- 8GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 32GB with microSD
- Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)
- Dual SIM
- 8MP rear camera with LED Flash
- 5MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 2150mAh battery
Intex Aqua Crystal Plus
Buy At Price of Rs 6,499
Key Specs
- 5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD display
- 1.25GHz Quad-core MediaTek MT6737 64-bit Processor with 550MHz Mali-T720 MP2 GPU
- 2GB RAM
- 16GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 7.0 (Nougat) OS
- Hybrid Dual SIM (Micro + nano / microSD)
- 13MP rear camera with dual LED Flash
- 5MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 2100mAh battery
Panasonic P85
Buy At Price of Rs 6,499
Key Specs
- 5 Inch HD IPS Curved Glass Display
- 1.0GHz Quad-Core Processor
- 2GB RAM With 16GB ROM
- Dual SIM
- 8MP Rear Camera With LED FLash
- 2MP Front Camera
- 4G VoLTE
- WiFi
- Bluetooth 4.0
- Fingerprint
- FM Radio
- 4000mAh Battery
Honor 8 Lite
Buy At Price of Rs 10,690
Key Specs
- 5.2-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD 2.5D curved glass display
- Octa-core Kirin 655 ( 4 x 2.1GHz + 4 x 1.7GHz) 16nm processor with Mali T830-MP2 GPU
- 4GB LPDDR3 RAM
- 64GB storage
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 7.0 (Nougat) with EMUI 5.0
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano/microSD)
- 12MP rear camera with LED flash
- 8MP front-facing camera, 77° wide-angle lens
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G VoLTE
- 3000mAh battery
Panasonic Eluga Ray
Buy At Price of Rs 7,999
Key Specs
- a 5-inch HD display
- powered by 1.3 GHz MTK Quad-Core Processor
- 3GB RAM
- 16GB on-board memory
- expanded up to 64GB
- runs on Android 6.0 Marshmallow operating system
- 4G/VOLTE-enabled
- 5MP front camera with flash
- rear 13MP camera
- a 4,000mAh battery power
Asus Zenfone Go 5.5
Buy At Price of Rs 8,499
Key Specs
- 5.5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) IPS display
- 1.2 GHz quad-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 410 (MSM8916 ) 64-bit processor with Adreno 306 GPU
- 2GB LPDDR3 RAM
- 16GB internal memory
- micro SD card up to 128GB
- Dual SIM
- Android 6.0 (Marshmallow) with Zen UI
- 13MP rear camera with dual-tone LED Flash
- 5MP front-facing camera
- 4G LTE/3G
- WiFi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.0, GPS
- 3000mAh battery
Micromax Canvas 2 2017
Buy At Price of Rs 11,999
Key Specs
- 5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection, 400 nits brightness
- 1.3GHz Quad-core MediaTek MT6737 64-bit Processor with Mali T720 MP1 GPU
- 3GB RAM
- 16GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 64GB with microSD
- Android 7.0 (Nougat) OS
- Dual SIM
- 13MP rear camera with LED Flash
- 5MP front-facing camera
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G VoLTE
- 3050mAh battery
Nubia M2 Lite
Buy At Price of Rs 13,999
Key Specs
- 5.5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD 2.5D curved glass display
- 1.5 GHz Octa-Core MediaTek MT6750 64-bit processor with Mali T860 GPU
- 4GB RAM
- 32GB storage
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Nubia UI 4.0 based on Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 13MP rear camera with LED Flash
- 16MP front-facing camera
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G
- 3000mAh battery