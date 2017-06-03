Weekly Roundup: Smartphones launched last week

The Indian smartphone market witnesses a lot of launches almost every day. Over the past few days, the smartphone space in the country saw a slew of launches, especially in the entry-level and mid-range market segment.

The Yureka Black smartphone was launched in India today at a price point of Rs. 8,999. The smartphone will go on sale starting from June 5 via Flipkart.

Besides this, Lenovo announced the launch of the Moto C entry-level smartphone at Rs. 5,999 without much fanfare. Likewise, a few other smartphones were released in the country this week.

Today, we have come up with a weekly roundup of launches those have happened in India this week. Do check out these smartphones from below.

Sony Xperia XZ Premium Key Features

5.5-inch (3840 x 2160 pixels) 4K HDR TRILUMINOS Display with X-Reality

Octa-Core Snapdragon 835 processor with Adreno 540 GPU

4GB RAM

64GB internal memory

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD card

Android 7.1 (Nougat)

Hybird Dual SIM (nano + nano/microSD)

Water Resistant (IP65/IP68)

19MP rear camera

13MP front-facing camera

DSEE HX, LDAC, Digital Noise Cancelling

4G VoLTE

3230mAh battery with Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0 Motorola Moto C Buy At Price of Rs 6,900

Key Features

5-inch (854 x 480 pixels) FWVGA display

1.1GHz quad-core MediaTek MT6737M 64-bit processor with Mali-T720 GPU

1GB RAM

16GB internal memory

expandable memory up to 32GB with microSD

Dual micro SIMs

Android 7.0 (Nougat)

5MP auto focus rear camera

2MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

2350mAh (typical) / 2350 mAh (minimum) removable battery Samsung Galaxy S8+ 6GB RAM Buy At Price of Rs 64,900

Key Features

6.2 Inch QHD+ Super AMOLED Display

Octa Core Exynos 9/Snapdragon 835 Processor

4/6GB RAM With 64/128GB ROM

Dual SIM

Dual Pixel 12MP Rear Camera

8MP Front Camera

Iris Scanner

Fingerprint

IP68

3500 MAh Battery Panasonic Eluga I3 Mega Buy At Price of Rs 11,490

Key Features

5.5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD 2.5D curved glass display

1.3GHz Quad-Core 64-bit MediaTek MT6735 processor with Mali-T720 GPU

3GB RAM

16GB internal memory

expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

Dual SIM

Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)

13MP rear camera with LED Flash

5MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

4000mAh battery YU YUREKA BLACK Buy At Price of Rs 8,999

Key Features

5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD IPS 2.5D curved glass display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection

Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 with 64-bit processor with Adreno 505 GPU

4GB RAM, 32GB storage, expandable memory with microSD

Android 6.0.1 (Marshmallow)

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano/microSD)

13MP rear camera

8MP front-facing camera with flash

Fingerprint sensor

4G VoLTE

3000mAh built-in battery OPPO F3 Black Edition Buy At Price of Rs 18,520

Key Features

5.5-inch (1080 x 1920 pixels) Full HD 2.5D curved glass display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection

1.5 GHz Octa-Core MediaTek MT6750T 64-bit processor with Mali T860 GPU

4GB RAM

64GB internal memory

expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

Android 6.0.1 (Marshmallow) with ColorOS 3.0

13MP rear camera

16MP front-facing camera

secondary 8MP front camera with 120-degree wide-angle lens

Fingerprint sensor

4G VoLTE

3200mAh battery Essential Phone Key Features

5.7-inch (2560 x 1312 QHD) with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 cover glass

2.45GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 Octa core processor (Quad + 1.9GHz Quad)

4GB RAM, 128GB storage

Android OS

Fingerprint Sensor

13MP Dual RGB + Mono camera with image fusion technology

13MP True Monochrome mode f/1.85 lens

8MP Front camera

USB Type C

3,040 mAh battery with fast charging Nubia Z17 Key Features

5.5-inch (1920×1080 pixels) Full HD display with 450 nits brightness

2.45GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 835 64-bit 10nm processor with Adreno 540 GPU

8GBLPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage

6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB / 128GB (UFS 2.1) internal storage

expandable memory with microSD

Android 7.1.1 (Nougat) with Nubia UI 5.0

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

Water resistant

12MP rear camera

secondary 23MP camera

16MP front-facing camera

Fingerprint sensor, Infrared sensor

4G LTE

3200mAh battery with Qualcomm Quick Charge 4.0