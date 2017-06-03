Weekly Roundup: Smartphones launched last week

By:

The Indian smartphone market witnesses a lot of launches almost every day. Over the past few days, the smartphone space in the country saw a slew of launches, especially in the entry-level and mid-range market segment.

The Yureka Black smartphone was launched in India today at a price point of Rs. 8,999. The smartphone will go on sale starting from June 5 via Flipkart.

Besides this, Lenovo announced the launch of the Moto C entry-level smartphone at Rs. 5,999 without much fanfare. Likewise, a few other smartphones were released in the country this week.

Today, we have come up with a weekly roundup of launches those have happened in India this week. Do check out these smartphones from below.

Sony Xperia XZ Premium

Sony Xperia XZ Premium

Key Features

  • 5.5-inch (3840 x 2160 pixels) 4K HDR TRILUMINOS Display with X-Reality
  • Octa-Core Snapdragon 835 processor with Adreno 540 GPU
  • 4GB RAM
  • 64GB internal memory
  • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD card
  • Android 7.1 (Nougat)
  • Hybird Dual SIM (nano + nano/microSD)
  • Water Resistant (IP65/IP68)
  • 19MP rear camera
  • 13MP front-facing camera
  • DSEE HX, LDAC, Digital Noise Cancelling
  • 4G VoLTE
  • 3230mAh battery with Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0

Motorola Moto C

Motorola Moto C

Buy At Price of Rs 6,900
Key Features

  • 5-inch (854 x 480 pixels) FWVGA display
  • 1.1GHz quad-core MediaTek MT6737M 64-bit processor with Mali-T720 GPU
  • 1GB RAM
  • 16GB internal memory
  • expandable memory up to 32GB with microSD
  • Dual micro SIMs
  • Android 7.0 (Nougat)
  • 5MP auto focus rear camera
  • 2MP front-facing camera
  • 4G VoLTE
  • 2350mAh (typical) / 2350 mAh (minimum) removable battery

Samsung Galaxy S8+ 6GB RAM

Samsung Galaxy S8+ 6GB RAM

Buy At Price of Rs 64,900
Key Features

  • 6.2 Inch QHD+ Super AMOLED Display
  • Octa Core Exynos 9/Snapdragon 835 Processor
  • 4/6GB RAM With 64/128GB ROM
  • Dual SIM
  • Dual Pixel 12MP Rear Camera
  • 8MP Front Camera
  • Iris Scanner
  • Fingerprint
  • IP68
  • 3500 MAh Battery

Panasonic Eluga I3 Mega

Panasonic Eluga I3 Mega

Buy At Price of Rs 11,490
Key Features

  • 5.5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD 2.5D curved glass display
  • 1.3GHz Quad-Core 64-bit MediaTek MT6735 processor with Mali-T720 GPU
  • 3GB RAM
  • 16GB internal memory
  • expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
  • Dual SIM
  • Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)
  • 13MP rear camera with LED Flash
  • 5MP front-facing camera
  • 4G VoLTE
  • 4000mAh battery

YU YUREKA BLACK

YU YUREKA BLACK

Buy At Price of Rs 8,999
Key Features

  • 5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD IPS 2.5D curved glass display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection
  • Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 with 64-bit processor with Adreno 505 GPU
  • 4GB RAM, 32GB storage, expandable memory with microSD
  • Android 6.0.1 (Marshmallow)
  • Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano/microSD)
  • 13MP rear camera
  • 8MP front-facing camera with flash
  • Fingerprint sensor
  • 4G VoLTE
  • 3000mAh built-in battery

OPPO F3 Black Edition

OPPO F3 Black Edition

Buy At Price of Rs 18,520
Key Features

  • 5.5-inch (1080 x 1920 pixels) Full HD 2.5D curved glass display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection
  • 1.5 GHz Octa-Core MediaTek MT6750T 64-bit processor with Mali T860 GPU
  • 4GB RAM
  • 64GB internal memory
  • expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
  • Dual SIM (nano + nano)
  • Android 6.0.1 (Marshmallow) with ColorOS 3.0
  • 13MP rear camera
  • 16MP front-facing camera
  • secondary 8MP front camera with 120-degree wide-angle lens
  • Fingerprint sensor
  • 4G VoLTE
  • 3200mAh battery

Essential Phone

Essential Phone

Key Features

  • 5.7-inch (2560 x 1312 QHD) with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 cover glass
  • 2.45GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 Octa core processor (Quad + 1.9GHz Quad)
  • 4GB RAM, 128GB storage
  • Android OS
  • Fingerprint Sensor
  • 13MP Dual RGB + Mono camera with image fusion technology
  • 13MP True Monochrome mode f/1.85 lens
  • 8MP Front camera
  • USB Type C
  • 3,040 mAh battery with fast charging

Nubia Z17

Nubia Z17

Key Features

  • 5.5-inch (1920×1080 pixels) Full HD display with 450 nits brightness
  • 2.45GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 835 64-bit 10nm processor with Adreno 540 GPU
  • 8GBLPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage
  • 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB / 128GB (UFS 2.1) internal storage
  • expandable memory with microSD
  • Android 7.1.1 (Nougat) with Nubia UI 5.0
  • Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
  • Water resistant
  • 12MP rear camera
  • secondary 23MP camera
  • 16MP front-facing camera
  • Fingerprint sensor, Infrared sensor
  • 4G LTE
  • 3200mAh battery with Qualcomm Quick Charge 4.0

