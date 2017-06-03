Weekly Roundup: Smartphones launched last week

The Indian smartphone market witnesses a lot of launches almost every day. Over the past few days, the smartphone space in the country saw a slew of launches, especially in the entry-level and mid-range market segment.
The Yureka Black smartphone was launched in India today at a price point of Rs. 8,999. The smartphone will go on sale starting from June 5 via Flipkart.
Besides this, Lenovo announced the launch of the Moto C entry-level smartphone at Rs. 5,999 without much fanfare. Likewise, a few other smartphones were released in the country this week.
Today, we have come up with a weekly roundup of launches those have happened in India this week. Do check out these smartphones from below.
Sony Xperia XZ Premium
- 5.5-inch (3840 x 2160 pixels) 4K HDR TRILUMINOS Display with X-Reality
- Octa-Core Snapdragon 835 processor with Adreno 540 GPU
- 4GB RAM
- 64GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD card
- Android 7.1 (Nougat)
- Hybird Dual SIM (nano + nano/microSD)
- Water Resistant (IP65/IP68)
- 19MP rear camera
- 13MP front-facing camera
- DSEE HX, LDAC, Digital Noise Cancelling
- 4G VoLTE
- 3230mAh battery with Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0
Motorola Moto C
- 5-inch (854 x 480 pixels) FWVGA display
- 1.1GHz quad-core MediaTek MT6737M 64-bit processor with Mali-T720 GPU
- 1GB RAM
- 16GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 32GB with microSD
- Dual micro SIMs
- Android 7.0 (Nougat)
- 5MP auto focus rear camera
- 2MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 2350mAh (typical) / 2350 mAh (minimum) removable battery
Samsung Galaxy S8+ 6GB RAM
- 6.2 Inch QHD+ Super AMOLED Display
- Octa Core Exynos 9/Snapdragon 835 Processor
- 4/6GB RAM With 64/128GB ROM
- Dual SIM
- Dual Pixel 12MP Rear Camera
- 8MP Front Camera
- Iris Scanner
- Fingerprint
- IP68
- 3500 MAh Battery
Panasonic Eluga I3 Mega
- 5.5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD 2.5D curved glass display
- 1.3GHz Quad-Core 64-bit MediaTek MT6735 processor with Mali-T720 GPU
- 3GB RAM
- 16GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Dual SIM
- Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)
- 13MP rear camera with LED Flash
- 5MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh battery
YU YUREKA BLACK
- 5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD IPS 2.5D curved glass display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection
- Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 with 64-bit processor with Adreno 505 GPU
- 4GB RAM, 32GB storage, expandable memory with microSD
- Android 6.0.1 (Marshmallow)
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano/microSD)
- 13MP rear camera
- 8MP front-facing camera with flash
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G VoLTE
- 3000mAh built-in battery
OPPO F3 Black Edition
- 5.5-inch (1080 x 1920 pixels) Full HD 2.5D curved glass display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection
- 1.5 GHz Octa-Core MediaTek MT6750T 64-bit processor with Mali T860 GPU
- 4GB RAM
- 64GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- Android 6.0.1 (Marshmallow) with ColorOS 3.0
- 13MP rear camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- secondary 8MP front camera with 120-degree wide-angle lens
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G VoLTE
- 3200mAh battery
Essential Phone
- 5.7-inch (2560 x 1312 QHD) with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 cover glass
- 2.45GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 Octa core processor (Quad + 1.9GHz Quad)
- 4GB RAM, 128GB storage
- Android OS
- Fingerprint Sensor
- 13MP Dual RGB + Mono camera with image fusion technology
- 13MP True Monochrome mode f/1.85 lens
- 8MP Front camera
- USB Type C
- 3,040 mAh battery with fast charging
Nubia Z17
- 5.5-inch (1920×1080 pixels) Full HD display with 450 nits brightness
- 2.45GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 835 64-bit 10nm processor with Adreno 540 GPU
- 8GBLPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB / 128GB (UFS 2.1) internal storage
- expandable memory with microSD
- Android 7.1.1 (Nougat) with Nubia UI 5.0
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- Water resistant
- 12MP rear camera
- secondary 23MP camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- Fingerprint sensor, Infrared sensor
- 4G LTE
- 3200mAh battery with Qualcomm Quick Charge 4.0