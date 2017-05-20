Weekly roundup: smartphones launched in last week

The Indian smartphone market is one of the rapidly growing markets across the world. The main reason for this is the numerous launches that are taking place over here.

Like any other week, this week too, there are many launches that have happened in India including the popular Xiaomi Redmi 4. A slew of domestic smartphone makers also came up with their smartphones over the week and some notable brands are Karbonn and Lava.

Notably, this week, there has been many launches in the entry-level and mid-range smartphone segments.

Here, we have listed the smartphones that were launched in the market in the last week. Take a look at the weekly roundup of launches from here.

Nokia 3310 Buy At Price of Rs 3,310

Key Specs

2.4-inch (240 x 320 pixels) QVGA curved window colour display

Nokia Series 30+ OS

16MB internal storage

MicroSD card support up to 32GB

Dual SIM

2Mp camera with LED flash

LED torchlight

Bluetooth 3.0 with SLAM, micro USB

Dual band 900/1800 MHz

1200 mAh battery Samsung Z4 Buy At Price of Rs 5,790

Key Specs

4.5 Inch WVGA IPS Display

1.5 GHz Quad Core Processor

1GB RAM With 8GB ROM

Dual SIM

5MP Rear Camera With Dual LED Flash

5MP Front Facing Camera With LED Flash

4G VoLTE

WiFi

Bluetooth

2050 MAh Battery Meizu M5 Buy At Price of Rs 10,499

Key Specs

5.2-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD 2.5D curved glass display

Octa-Core MediaTek MT6750 processor with Mali T860 GPU

3GB LPDDR3 RAM

32GB (eMMC 5.0) storage

expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

Android 6.0 (Marshmallow) with FlyMe OS

13MP rear camera with dual-tone LED Flash

5MP front-facing camera

4G LTE

3070mAh battery Samsung Galaxy J3 (2017) Buy At Price of Rs 8,990

Key Specs

5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD IPS display

1.4 GHz quad-core Exynos 7570 14nm processor with Mali-T720 GPU

1.5GB RAM

16GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

Android 7.0 (Nougat)

5MP rear camera with LED Flash, f/1.9 aperture

2MP front-facing camera, f/2.2 aperture

4G LTE

2600mAh battery Huawei Y7 Buy At Price of Rs 11,999

Key Specs 5.5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD 2.5D curved glass display

Octa-Core Snapdragon 435 processor with Adreno 505 GPU

2GB RAM

16GB storage

expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

Android 7.0 Nougat with EMUI 5.1

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano/microSD)

12MP rear camera with LED Flash, PDAF, 1.25 μm pixel sensor

8MP front-facing camera

Fingerprint sensor

4G LTE

4000mAh battery (typical) Lava A77 4G Buy At Price of Rs 4,999

Key Specs 4.5 inches Screen

Android v6.0 (Marshmallow)

Up to 32 GB Expandable Memory

8 GB Internal memory

5 MP Primary Camera

5 MP Front Camera

Li-ion 2000 mAh Battery Honor 8 Lite Buy At Price of Rs 16,709

Key Specs

5.2-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD 2.5D curved glass display

Octa-core Kirin 655 ( 4 x 2.1GHz + 4 x 1.7GHz) 16nm processor with Mali T830-MP2 GPU

4GB LPDDR3 RAM

64GB storage

expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

Android 7.0 (Nougat) with EMUI 5.0

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano/microSD)

12MP rear camera with LED flash

8MP front-facing camera

Fingerprint sensor

4G VoLTE

3000mAh battery