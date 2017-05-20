Weekly roundup: smartphones launched in last week

The Indian smartphone market is one of the rapidly growing markets across the world. The main reason for this is the numerous launches that are taking place over here.
Like any other week, this week too, there are many launches that have happened in India including the popular Xiaomi Redmi 4. A slew of domestic smartphone makers also came up with their smartphones over the week and some notable brands are Karbonn and Lava.
Notably, this week, there has been many launches in the entry-level and mid-range smartphone segments.
Here, we have listed the smartphones that were launched in the market in the last week. Take a look at the weekly roundup of launches from here.
Nokia 3310
Buy At Price of Rs 3,310
Key Specs
- 2.4-inch (240 x 320 pixels) QVGA curved window colour display
- Nokia Series 30+ OS
- 16MB internal storage
- MicroSD card support up to 32GB
- Dual SIM
- 2Mp camera with LED flash
- LED torchlight
- Bluetooth 3.0 with SLAM, micro USB
- Dual band 900/1800 MHz
- 1200 mAh battery
Samsung Z4
Buy At Price of Rs 5,790
Key Specs
- 4.5 Inch WVGA IPS Display
- 1.5 GHz Quad Core Processor
- 1GB RAM With 8GB ROM
- Dual SIM
- 5MP Rear Camera With Dual LED Flash
- 5MP Front Facing Camera With LED Flash
- 4G VoLTE
- WiFi
- Bluetooth
- 2050 MAh Battery
Meizu M5
Buy At Price of Rs 10,499
Key Specs
- 5.2-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD 2.5D curved glass display
- Octa-Core MediaTek MT6750 processor with Mali T860 GPU
- 3GB LPDDR3 RAM
- 32GB (eMMC 5.0) storage
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 6.0 (Marshmallow) with FlyMe OS
- 13MP rear camera with dual-tone LED Flash
- 5MP front-facing camera
- 4G LTE
- 3070mAh battery
Samsung Galaxy J3 (2017)
Buy At Price of Rs 8,990
Key Specs
- 5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD IPS display
- 1.4 GHz quad-core Exynos 7570 14nm processor with Mali-T720 GPU
- 1.5GB RAM
- 16GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 7.0 (Nougat)
- 5MP rear camera with LED Flash, f/1.9 aperture
- 2MP front-facing camera, f/2.2 aperture
- 4G LTE
- 2600mAh battery
Huawei Y7
Buy At Price of Rs 11,999
Key Specs
- 5.5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD 2.5D curved glass display
- Octa-Core Snapdragon 435 processor with Adreno 505 GPU
- 2GB RAM
- 16GB storage
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 7.0 Nougat with EMUI 5.1
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano/microSD)
- 12MP rear camera with LED Flash, PDAF, 1.25 μm pixel sensor
- 8MP front-facing camera
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G LTE
- 4000mAh battery (typical)
Lava A77 4G
Buy At Price of Rs 4,999
Key Specs
- 4.5 inches Screen
- Android v6.0 (Marshmallow)
- Up to 32 GB Expandable Memory
- 8 GB Internal memory
- 5 MP Primary Camera
- 5 MP Front Camera
- Li-ion 2000 mAh Battery
Honor 8 Lite
Buy At Price of Rs 16,709
Key Specs
- 5.2-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD 2.5D curved glass display
- Octa-core Kirin 655 ( 4 x 2.1GHz + 4 x 1.7GHz) 16nm processor with Mali T830-MP2 GPU
- 4GB LPDDR3 RAM
- 64GB storage
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 7.0 (Nougat) with EMUI 5.0
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano/microSD)
- 12MP rear camera with LED flash
- 8MP front-facing camera
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G VoLTE
- 3000mAh battery