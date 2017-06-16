Weekly Roundup: Best smartphones that launched last week

The much awaited Nokia Android smartphones including Nokia 6, Nokia 5, and Nokia 3 were launched in the country on Tuesday. Following this, on Friday, the entry level model among these - Nokia 3 debuted on sale at Rs. 9,499.
It is not only the Nokia smartphones, but a few others were also launched in the country this week. Besides the Indian market, there were many launches that happened across the globe.
One of the notable launches is the Gionee A1 Lite. This device was launched in Nepal and we believe it will come to India soon.
We say so as the HTC offerings are placed in the mid-range market space while the HTC U11 6GB RAM that went on sale in India is priced at a whopping Rs. 51,990.
Without further ado, we take you to the list of smartphones those are new to the smartphone space.
HTC U11
- 5.5-inch (1440 x 2560 pixels) Quad HD Super LCD 5 display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection
- 2.45GHz Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 Mobile Platform with Adreno 540 GPU
- 6GB RAM with 128GB storage
- 4GB RAM with 64GB storage
- expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD
- Android 7.1.1 (Nougat) with HTC Sense UI
- Single / Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 12MP HTC UltraPixel 3 rear camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3000mAh battery with Quick Charge 3.0
Intex ELYT e7
- 5.2-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD 2.5D curved glass IPS display
- 1.25 GHz quad-core MediaTek MT6737V processor with Mali-T720 GPU
- 3GB LDDR3 RAM
- 32GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 128GB with MicroSD
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano/microSD)
- Android 7.0 (Nougat)
- 13MP rear camera with LED Flash
- 5MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 4020mAh battery
Gionee A1 lite
- 5.3-inch (1280 × 720 pixels) HD display
- 1.3GHz Octa-Core Mediatek MT6753 Processor with Mali T-720 GPU
- 3GB RAM
- 32GB Internal memory
- expandable memory up to 128GB with micro SD
- Android 7.0 (Nougat) with Amigo OS 4.0
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 13MP rear camera
- 20MP front-facing camera
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh battery
Ziox Nxt 4G Smartphone
- 4 inch WVGA Display
- Android Marshmallow 6.0
- 512 MB RAM+4GB ROM
- 1.3 GHz Quad Core Processor
- 2MP Rear Camera with Flash
- VGA Front Camera
- 4G VoLTE/ViLTE Enabled
- 1450 mAh Li-ion Battery
Nokia 6
- 5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) 2.5D curved glass display with 450 nits brightness
- Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 with 64-bit processor with Adreno 505 GPU
- 3GB / 4GB LPDDR3 RAM
- 32GB / 64GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 7.1.1 (Nougat)
- Dual SIM
- 16MP rear camera with dual-tone LED flash
- 8MP front-facing camera
- 4G LTE
- 3000mAh built-in battery
Nokia 5
- 5.2 Inch HD IPS Display
- 1.2 GHz Snapdragon 430 Octa-Core Processor
- 2GB RAM With 16GB ROM
- Dual SIM
- 13MP Rear Camera With Dual Tone LED Flash
- 8MP Front Camera
- 4G VoLTE/WiFi
- -Dolby Digital
- 3000mAh Battery
Nokia 3
- 5 Inch HD IPS Display
- 1.3 GHz MTK6737 Quad-Core Processor
- 2GB RAM With 16GB ROM
- Dual SIM
- 8MP Rear Camera With LED Flash
- 8MP Front Camera With Display Flash
- 4G VoLTE/WiFi
- 2650mAh Battery
Alcatel A3 10
Key Specs
- 10.1-inch (1280 x 800 pixels) multi-touch display
- 1.1 GHz quad-core MediaTek MT8735B processor
- 2GB RAM
- 16GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 128GB with micro SD
- Android 7.0 (Nougat) OS
- 5MP rear camera
- 2MP front-facing camera
- 4G (with voice calling)
- 4600mAh battery
Honor 9
- 5.15-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD 2.5D curved glass display
- Octa-Core Huawei Kirin 960 processor + i6 co-processor
- Mali G71 Octa-core GPU
- 4GB RAM with 64GB storage
- 6GB RAM with 64GB / 128GB storage
- expandable memory with microSD
- Android 7.0 (Nougat) with EMUI 5.1
- Hybird Dual SIM (nano SIM + nano SIM / microSD)
- 20MP (Monochrome) + 12MP (RGB) Dual rear cameras
- 8MP front-facing camera with f/2.0 aperture
- 4G VoLTE
- 3200mAh (typical) / 3100mAh (minimum) battery with fast charging