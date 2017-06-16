Weekly Roundup: Best smartphones that launched last week

The much awaited Nokia Android smartphones including Nokia 6, Nokia 5, and Nokia 3 were launched in the country on Tuesday. Following this, on Friday, the entry level model among these - Nokia 3 debuted on sale at Rs. 9,499.

It is not only the Nokia smartphones, but a few others were also launched in the country this week. Besides the Indian market, there were many launches that happened across the globe.

One of the notable launches is the Gionee A1 Lite. This device was launched in Nepal and we believe it will come to India soon.

We say so as the HTC offerings are placed in the mid-range market space while the HTC U11 6GB RAM that went on sale in India is priced at a whopping Rs. 51,990.

Without further ado, we take you to the list of smartphones those are new to the smartphone space.

Stay tuned to GizBot for more updates!

HTC U11 Key Specs

5.5-inch (1440 x 2560 pixels) Quad HD Super LCD 5 display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection

2.45GHz Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 Mobile Platform with Adreno 540 GPU

6GB RAM with 128GB storage

4GB RAM with 64GB storage

expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD

Android 7.1.1 (Nougat) with HTC Sense UI

Single / Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

12MP HTC UltraPixel 3 rear camera

16MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

3000mAh battery with Quick Charge 3.0 Intex ELYT e7 Key Specs

5.2-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD 2.5D curved glass IPS display

1.25 GHz quad-core MediaTek MT6737V processor with Mali-T720 GPU

3GB LDDR3 RAM

32GB internal memory

expandable memory up to 128GB with MicroSD

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano/microSD)

Android 7.0 (Nougat)

13MP rear camera with LED Flash

5MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

4020mAh battery Gionee A1 lite Key Specs

5.3-inch (1280 × 720 pixels) HD display

1.3GHz Octa-Core Mediatek MT6753 Processor with Mali T-720 GPU

3GB RAM

32GB Internal memory

expandable memory up to 128GB with micro SD

Android 7.0 (Nougat) with Amigo OS 4.0

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

13MP rear camera

20MP front-facing camera

Fingerprint sensor

4G VoLTE

4000mAh battery Ziox Nxt 4G Smartphone Key Specs

4 inch WVGA Display

Android Marshmallow 6.0

512 MB RAM+4GB ROM

1.3 GHz Quad Core Processor

2MP Rear Camera with Flash

VGA Front Camera

4G VoLTE/ViLTE Enabled

1450 mAh Li-ion Battery Nokia 6 Key Specs

5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) 2.5D curved glass display with 450 nits brightness

Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 with 64-bit processor with Adreno 505 GPU

3GB / 4GB LPDDR3 RAM

32GB / 64GB internal memory

expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

Android 7.1.1 (Nougat)

Dual SIM

16MP rear camera with dual-tone LED flash

8MP front-facing camera

4G LTE

3000mAh built-in battery Nokia 5 Key Specs

5.2 Inch HD IPS Display

1.2 GHz Snapdragon 430 Octa-Core Processor

2GB RAM With 16GB ROM

Dual SIM

13MP Rear Camera With Dual Tone LED Flash

8MP Front Camera

4G VoLTE/WiFi

-Dolby Digital

3000mAh Battery Nokia 3 Key Specs

5 Inch HD IPS Display

1.3 GHz MTK6737 Quad-Core Processor

2GB RAM With 16GB ROM

Dual SIM

8MP Rear Camera With LED Flash

8MP Front Camera With Display Flash

4G VoLTE/WiFi

2650mAh Battery Alcatel A3 10 Key Specs

10.1-inch (1280 x 800 pixels) multi-touch display

1.1 GHz quad-core MediaTek MT8735B processor

2GB RAM

16GB internal memory

expandable memory up to 128GB with micro SD

Android 7.0 (Nougat) OS

5MP rear camera

2MP front-facing camera

4G (with voice calling)

4600mAh battery Honor 9 Key Specs

5.15-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD 2.5D curved glass display

Octa-Core Huawei Kirin 960 processor + i6 co-processor

Mali G71 Octa-core GPU

4GB RAM with 64GB storage

6GB RAM with 64GB / 128GB storage

expandable memory with microSD

Android 7.0 (Nougat) with EMUI 5.1

Hybird Dual SIM (nano SIM + nano SIM / microSD)

20MP (Monochrome) + 12MP (RGB) Dual rear cameras

8MP front-facing camera with f/2.0 aperture

4G VoLTE

3200mAh (typical) / 3100mAh (minimum) battery with fast charging Zen Admire Neo Key Specs

4.5 Inch FWVGA Display

5 MP Rear Camera

2 MP Front Camera

1.3 GHz Quad Core Processor

Android 6.0 (Marshmallow) OS

2000 mAh Battery