Weekly Roundup: Smartphones that launched This Week

A new smartphone is getting launched almost everyday in the Indian smartphone market. It is one of the fastest growing smartphone markets across the world and all the manufacturers be it local or global do not want to miss out their opportunity of growth in India.
As usual, this week too we have seen some notable smartphone launches in the country. One such launch is the Oppo A57, which is a selfie-centric smartphone and the other one is the 5,000mAh battery smartphone - ZTE Blade A2 Plus.
Apart from these, there were a few launches from the domestic players as well. Here is our weekly roundup of smartphones those were launched in India. Take a look at these from below.
However, before scrolling down, we would like to mention that none of the premium devices were launched in the country this week. All the devices belong to the entry-level and mid-range price brackets.
OPPO A57
Complete Specs of OPPO A57
Key Specs
- 5.2-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD 2.5D curved glass display with Corning Gorilla Glass 4 protection
- 1.4GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 435 processor with Adreno 505 GPU
- 3GB RAM
- 32GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 6.0.1 (Marshmallow) with ColorOS 3.0
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 13MP rear camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 2900mAh battery
ZTE Blade A2 Plus
Complete Specs of ZTE Blade A2 Plus
Key Specs
- 5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD 2.5d curved glass display
- 1.5 GHz Octa-Core MediaTek MT6750T 64-bit processor with Mali T860 GPU
- 4GB RAM
- 32GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 13MP rear camera
- 8MP front-facing camera
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G VoLTE
- 5000mAh battery with fast charging
Swipe Elite Power
Complete Specs of Swipe Elite Power
Key Specs
- 5.5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD IPS display
- 1.1 GHz quad-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 210 (MSM8909) processor with Adreno 304 GPU
- 2GB RAM
- 16GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 32GB with microSD
- Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)
- Hybrid Dual SIM (micro+nano/microSD)
- 8MP rear camera with LED Flash
- 5MP front-facing camera
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh battery
iBall Slide Brisk 4G2
Complete Specs of iBall Slide Brisk 4G2
Key Specs
- 7-inch (1280 x 720 Pixels) capacitive multi-touch IPS display
- quad-core 64-bit processor with Mali -T720 GPU
- 3GB RAM
- 16GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 32GB with micro SD
- Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)
- Dual SIM
- 5MP auto focus rear camera with LED flash
- 2MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3500mAh battery
Intex Aqua Amaze+
Complete Specs of Intex Aqua Amaze+
Key Specs
- 4.7-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) IPS display
- 1.3GHz Quad-core Spreadtrum SC9832A processor
- 1GB RAM
- 8GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 32GB with microSD
- Android 6.0 (Marshmallow) OS
- Dual SIM
- 5MP autofocus rear camera with LED flash
- 5MP front-facing camera with LED flash
- 4G VoLTE
- 2000mAh battery
Intex Aqua 4.0 4G
Key Specs
- 4-inch (800 x 480 pixels) WVGA AMOLED display
- 1.3 GHz quad-core processor
- 512MB RAM
- 4GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 32GB with microSD
- Dual SIM
- Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)
- 2MP rear camera with LED Flash
- VGA front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 1500mAh battery
Intex Aqua Young 4G
Complete Specs of Intex Aqua Young 4G
Key Specs
- 5 Inch FWVGA IPS Display
- 1.1GHz MTK6737M Quad-Core Processor
- 1GB RAM With 8GB ROM
- Dual SiM
- 5MP Rear Camera With LED Flash
- 5MP Front Camera With LED Flash
- 4G VoLTE
- Bluetooth 4.0/FM
- 2800mAh Battery