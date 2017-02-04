Weekly Roundup: Smartphones that launched This Week

A new smartphone is getting launched almost everyday in the Indian smartphone market. It is one of the fastest growing smartphone markets across the world and all the manufacturers be it local or global do not want to miss out their opportunity of growth in India.

As usual, this week too we have seen some notable smartphone launches in the country. One such launch is the Oppo A57, which is a selfie-centric smartphone and the other one is the 5,000mAh battery smartphone - ZTE Blade A2 Plus.

SEE ALSO: Best budget-friendly smartphones to buy in 2017

Apart from these, there were a few launches from the domestic players as well. Here is our weekly roundup of smartphones those were launched in India. Take a look at these from below.

However, before scrolling down, we would like to mention that none of the premium devices were launched in the country this week. All the devices belong to the entry-level and mid-range price brackets.

Stay tuned to GizBot for more updates!

OPPO A57 Complete Specs of OPPO A57

Key Specs

5.2-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD 2.5D curved glass display with Corning Gorilla Glass 4 protection

1.4GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 435 processor with Adreno 505 GPU

3GB RAM

32GB internal memory

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 6.0.1 (Marshmallow) with ColorOS 3.0

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

13MP rear camera

16MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

2900mAh battery ZTE Blade A2 Plus Complete Specs of ZTE Blade A2 Plus

Key Specs 5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD 2.5d curved glass display

1.5 GHz Octa-Core MediaTek MT6750T 64-bit processor with Mali T860 GPU

4GB RAM

32GB internal memory

expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

13MP rear camera

8MP front-facing camera

Fingerprint sensor

4G VoLTE

5000mAh battery with fast charging Swipe Elite Power Complete Specs of Swipe Elite Power

Key Specs

5.5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD IPS display

1.1 GHz quad-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 210 (MSM8909) processor with Adreno 304 GPU

2GB RAM

16GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 32GB with microSD

Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)

Hybrid Dual SIM (micro+nano/microSD)

8MP rear camera with LED Flash

5MP front-facing camera

Fingerprint sensor

4G VoLTE

4000mAh battery iBall Slide Brisk 4G2 Complete Specs of iBall Slide Brisk 4G2

Key Specs

7-inch (1280 x 720 Pixels) capacitive multi-touch IPS display

quad-core 64-bit processor with Mali -T720 GPU

3GB RAM

16GB internal memory

expandable memory up to 32GB with micro SD

Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)

Dual SIM

5MP auto focus rear camera with LED flash

2MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

3500mAh battery Intex Aqua Amaze+ Complete Specs of Intex Aqua Amaze+

Key Specs 4.7-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) IPS display

1.3GHz Quad-core Spreadtrum SC9832A processor

1GB RAM

8GB internal memory

expandable memory up to 32GB with microSD

Android 6.0 (Marshmallow) OS

Dual SIM

5MP autofocus rear camera with LED flash

5MP front-facing camera with LED flash

4G VoLTE

2000mAh battery Intex Aqua 4.0 4G Key Specs

4-inch (800 x 480 pixels) WVGA AMOLED display

1.3 GHz quad-core processor

512MB RAM

4GB internal memory

expandable memory up to 32GB with microSD

Dual SIM

Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)

2MP rear camera with LED Flash

VGA front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

1500mAh battery Intex Aqua Young 4G Complete Specs of Intex Aqua Young 4G

Key Specs 5 Inch FWVGA IPS Display

1.1GHz MTK6737M Quad-Core Processor

1GB RAM With 8GB ROM

Dual SiM

5MP Rear Camera With LED Flash

5MP Front Camera With LED Flash

4G VoLTE

Bluetooth 4.0/FM

2800mAh Battery