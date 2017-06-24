Weekly Roundup: Top smartphones launched last week

Well, the Indian smartphone market is one of the rapidly growing markets across the world. While the country enjoys such status, we are bound to see numerous launches taking place in the country.
And yet again, another week and another set of launches. In this week also, there were many launches in India from different brands both local and international. However, some of the main launched were from companies like OnePlus, Motorola, Sony amongst others.
Notably, this week, there has been many launches in the entry-level and mid-range smartphone segments
Besides, you may have not been able to keep up with all the new smartphones mostly because the Indian smartphone market witnesses a lot of launches almost every day.
So to help you maintain a track record of the launches and at the same time introduce you to the new smartphones, we have come up with a weekly roundup of launches that happened in India this week.
Below are the smartphones launched this week in India.
Oneplus 5
Key Features
- 5.5-inch (1920×1080 pixels) Full HD Optic AMOLED 2.5D curved Corning Gorilla Glass 5 display
- 2.45GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 835 64-bit 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 540 GPU
- 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB storage
- 8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) internal storage
- Android 7.1.1 (Nougat) with Oxygen OS
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 16MP rear camera with dual LED Flash
- secondary 20MP camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3300mAh battery with Dash Charge (5V 4A)
Motorola Moto E4 Plus
- 5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD 2.5D curved glass Full lamination display with 70% NTSC color gamut
- 1.4GHz Quad-Core Snapdragon 425
- 427 processor with Adreno 308 GPU
- 1.3 GHz Quad-core MediaTek MT6737 processor with 650MHz Mali T720 MP1 GPU
- 2GB RAM
- 16GB internal memory
- expandable memory with microSD
- Single / Dual SIM
- Android 7.1 (Nougat)
- 8MP auto focus rear camera
- 5MP fixed focus front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 2800mAh removable battery
Honor 8 Pro
- 5.7-inch (2560 x 1440 pixels) Quad HD LTPS 2.5D curved glass display, 515 PPI
- Octa-Core 4 x CortexA53 (1.8GHz) + 4 x ARTEMIS (2.4GHz) Kirin 960 processor with Mali G71 Octa-core GPU
- 6GB RAM
- 64GB internal storage storage
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 7.0 (Nougat) with Emotion UI 5.1
- Hybird Dual SIM (nano SIM + nano SIM / microSD)
- 12MP (Monochrome) + 12MP (RGB) Dual rear cameras
- 8MP front-facing camera, f/2.0 aperture
- 4G LTE
- 4000mAh (typical) / 3900mAh (minimum) battery with fast charging
Lafee 3310
Key Features
- a 1.77-inch TFT display
- support FM Radio and Bluetooth
- VGA camera at its rear accompanied with LED flash
- dual-SIM smartphone that supports
- expandable storage up to 16GB
- a microSD card
Karbonn Aura Note 2
Key Features
- 5.5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD display
- 1.25GHz Quad-core processor
- 2GB RAM
- 16GB internal memory
- expandable memory with up to 32GB with microSD
- Android 7.0 (Nougat)
- Dual SIM
- 13MP rear camera with LED Flash
- 5MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 2900mAh battery
Zopo Speed X
- 5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD 2.5D curved glass display
- 1.3 GHz Octa-core MediaTek MT6753 processor with up to 450MHz Mali T720GPU
- 3GB DDR3 RAM
- 32GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 7.0 (Nougat)
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano+nano/microSD)
- 13MP rear camera with LED flash
- secondary 2MP camera
- 13MP front-facing camera
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G VoLTE
- 2680mAh built-in battery
Samsung Galaxy J2 Pro
Key Features
- 5-inch (1280 x 720 Pixels) HD Super AMOLED display
- 1.5 GHz quad-core Spreadtrum SC8830 processor with Mali-400MP2 GPU
- 2GB RAM
- 16GB internal memory
- expandable up to 32GB with microSD
- Android 6.0 (Marshmallow) OS
- Dual SIM
- 8MP auto focus rear camera with LED Flash
- 5MP front-facing camera
- 4G LTE
- 2600mAh battery
Intex Aqua S3 4G
Key Features
- 5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD display
- 1.3GHz Quad-core Spreadtrum SC9832A processor with 512MHz Mali MP2 GPU
- 2GB RAM
- 16GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 64GB with microSD
- Android 7.0 (Nougat) OS
- Dual SIM
- 8MP autofocus rear camera
- 5MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 2450mAh battery
Samsung Galaxy Tab S3
Key Features
- 9.7-inch (2048×1536 pixel) QXGA Super AMOLED display
- 2.15GHz quad-core Snapdragon 820 64-bit Quad-Core processor with Adreno 530 GPU
- 4GB RAM
- 32GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 7.0 (Nougat)
- Single nano SIM
- 13MP rear camera
- 5MP front-facing camera
- 4G LTE
- 6000mAh battery with Fast Charging
Ziox Astra Young 4G
Key Features
- a 5.0 inches WVGA 480 x 854 pixels display
- Android,v6.0 Marshmallow
- Quad Core, 1.3 GHz
- 512MB RAM processor
- 8GB native storage capacity
- 2MP main snapper
- 0.3MP front-facing selfie shooter
- Li-Ion 2200 mAh battery powering
ZTE Axon 7S
Key Features
- 5.5 inches AMOLED capacitive touchscreen
- Android 7.0 (Nougat)
- Qualcomm MSM8996 Snapdragon 821
- Quad-core (2x2.35 GHz Kryo & 2x1.6 GHz Kryo)
- 6 GB RAM
- 128 GB internal Memory
- Dual 20 MP + 12 MP Rear Camera
- 8 MP front camera
- Non-removable Li-Ion 3400 mAh battery