Weekly Roundup: Top smartphones launched last week

Well, the Indian smartphone market is one of the rapidly growing markets across the world. While the country enjoys such status, we are bound to see numerous launches taking place in the country.

And yet again, another week and another set of launches. In this week also, there were many launches in India from different brands both local and international. However, some of the main launched were from companies like OnePlus, Motorola, Sony amongst others.

Notably, this week, there has been many launches in the entry-level and mid-range smartphone segments

Besides, you may have not been able to keep up with all the new smartphones mostly because the Indian smartphone market witnesses a lot of launches almost every day.

So to help you maintain a track record of the launches and at the same time introduce you to the new smartphones, we have come up with a weekly roundup of launches that happened in India this week.

Below are the smartphones launched this week in India.

Oneplus 5 Buy At Price of Rs 37,999

Key Features

5.5-inch (1920×1080 pixels) Full HD Optic AMOLED 2.5D curved Corning Gorilla Glass 5 display

2.45GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 835 64-bit 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 540 GPU

6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB storage

8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) internal storage

Android 7.1.1 (Nougat) with Oxygen OS

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

16MP rear camera with dual LED Flash

secondary 20MP camera

16MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

3300mAh battery with Dash Charge (5V 4A) Motorola Moto E4 Plus Key Features

5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD 2.5D curved glass Full lamination display with 70% NTSC color gamut

1.4GHz Quad-Core Snapdragon 425

427 processor with Adreno 308 GPU

1.3 GHz Quad-core MediaTek MT6737 processor with 650MHz Mali T720 MP1 GPU

2GB RAM

16GB internal memory

expandable memory with microSD

Single / Dual SIM

Android 7.1 (Nougat)

8MP auto focus rear camera

5MP fixed focus front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

2800mAh removable battery Honor 8 Pro Key Features

5.7-inch (2560 x 1440 pixels) Quad HD LTPS 2.5D curved glass display, 515 PPI

Octa-Core 4 x CortexA53 (1.8GHz) + 4 x ARTEMIS (2.4GHz) Kirin 960 processor with Mali G71 Octa-core GPU

6GB RAM

64GB internal storage storage

expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

Android 7.0 (Nougat) with Emotion UI 5.1

Hybird Dual SIM (nano SIM + nano SIM / microSD)

12MP (Monochrome) + 12MP (RGB) Dual rear cameras

8MP front-facing camera, f/2.0 aperture

4G LTE

4000mAh (typical) / 3900mAh (minimum) battery with fast charging Lafee 3310 Key Features

a 1.77-inch TFT display

support FM Radio and Bluetooth

VGA camera at its rear accompanied with LED flash

dual-SIM smartphone that supports

expandable storage up to 16GB

a microSD card Karbonn Aura Note 2 Buy At Price of Rs 6,490

Key Features

5.5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD display

1.25GHz Quad-core processor

2GB RAM

16GB internal memory

expandable memory with up to 32GB with microSD

Android 7.0 (Nougat)

Dual SIM

13MP rear camera with LED Flash

5MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

2900mAh battery Zopo Speed X Key Features 5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD 2.5D curved glass display

1.3 GHz Octa-core MediaTek MT6753 processor with up to 450MHz Mali T720GPU

3GB DDR3 RAM

32GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

Android 7.0 (Nougat)

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano+nano/microSD)

13MP rear camera with LED flash

secondary 2MP camera

13MP front-facing camera

Fingerprint sensor

4G VoLTE

2680mAh built-in battery Samsung Galaxy J2 Pro Buy At Price of Rs 9,090

Key Features

5-inch (1280 x 720 Pixels) HD Super AMOLED display

1.5 GHz quad-core Spreadtrum SC8830 processor with Mali-400MP2 GPU

2GB RAM

16GB internal memory

expandable up to 32GB with microSD

Android 6.0 (Marshmallow) OS

Dual SIM

8MP auto focus rear camera with LED Flash

5MP front-facing camera

4G LTE

2600mAh battery Intex Aqua S3 4G Buy At Price of Rs 5,777

Key Features

5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD display

1.3GHz Quad-core Spreadtrum SC9832A processor with 512MHz Mali MP2 GPU

2GB RAM

16GB internal memory

expandable memory up to 64GB with microSD

Android 7.0 (Nougat) OS

Dual SIM

8MP autofocus rear camera

5MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

2450mAh battery Samsung Galaxy Tab S3 Buy At Price of Rs 47,990

Key Features

9.7-inch (2048×1536 pixel) QXGA Super AMOLED display

2.15GHz quad-core Snapdragon 820 64-bit Quad-Core processor with Adreno 530 GPU

4GB RAM

32GB internal memory

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 7.0 (Nougat)

Single nano SIM

13MP rear camera

5MP front-facing camera

4G LTE

6000mAh battery with Fast Charging Ziox Astra Young 4G Buy At Price of Rs 2,795

Key Features

a 5.0 inches WVGA 480 x 854 pixels display

Android,v6.0 Marshmallow

Quad Core, 1.3 GHz

512MB RAM processor

8GB native storage capacity

2MP main snapper

0.3MP front-facing selfie shooter

Li-Ion 2200 mAh battery powering ZTE Axon 7S Buy At Price of Rs 29,990

Key Features

5.5 inches AMOLED capacitive touchscreen

Android 7.0 (Nougat)

Qualcomm MSM8996 Snapdragon 821

Quad-core (2x2.35 GHz Kryo & 2x1.6 GHz Kryo)

6 GB RAM

128 GB internal Memory

Dual 20 MP + 12 MP Rear Camera

8 MP front camera

Non-removable Li-Ion 3400 mAh battery