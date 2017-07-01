Weekly Roundup : Top smartphones launched last week (July 2017)

This week, there were interesting happenings in the smartphone arena across the world. While there are launches such as the trio of Alcatel smartphones that happened in the global market, the open sale of the OnePlus 5 debuted in India. Also, the Nokia 3 that was an offline exclusive device was listed online.
Besides these, InFocus Turbo 5 was launched in India. This smartphone is an exclusive and comes in two variants based on RAM and storage. While the base model is priced at Rs. 6,999, the high-end model is priced at Rs. 7,999.
The highlight of the InFocus Turbo 5 is its big battery capacity. To be specific, the smartphone comes equipped with a 5000mAh battery under its hood that can give it long hours of backup.
Then comes Honor, the sub-brand of Huawei as the Honor Holly 3+ was launched in the country at Rs. 12,999. Also, Lava launched its first ever notebook - Lava Helium 14 that is priced at Rs. 14,999. Canon too launched the EOS 6D Mark II Full-Frame DSLR and the EOS 200D entry-level DSLR cameras starting from Rs. 47,495 in the country.
Huawei Honor Holly 3
Key Features
- 5.5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD IPS display, 1000:1 contast ratio
- 1.2 GHz Octa-Core Kirin 620 processor with Mali 450 GPU
- 2GB RAM
- 16GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 128GB with MicroSD
- Android 6.0 (Marshmallow) with EMUI 4.1
- Dual SIM
- 13MP rear camera with LED Flash
- 8MP front-facing camera
- 4G LTE
- 3100mAh battery
Honor Holly 3 Plus
Key Features
- a 5.5-inch HD (720x1280 pixels) display
- 1.2GHz Kirin 620 octa-core CPU
- 3GB of RAM
- 32GB of inbuilt storage
- 2GB/ 16GB storage option
- 13-megapixel rear sensor
- 8-megapixel front camera
- 4G VoLTE support
- Micro-USB, and Bluetooth v4.0
- 3100mAh battery
Ziox Astra Titan 4G
Key Features
- a 5-inch HD IPS display with a screen resolution of 1280 x 720 pixels
- powered by a quad-core processor clocked at 1.3GHz
- 1GB of RAM and 16GB of internal storage
- expandable up to 64GB, via micro SD card slot
- Android 7.0 Nougat
- 4G, Bluetooth, WiFi, Dual-SIM and micro USB port
- 3000mAh battery
InFocus Turbo 5
Key Features
- 5.2 Inch HD Touchscreen Display
- 1.25GHz MT6737 Octa Core Processor
- 2/3 GB RAM With 16/32GB ROM
- 13 MP Rear Camera With LED Flash
- 5 MP Front Camera
- Dual Nano SIM
- 4G VoLTE
- 5000 MAh Battery
Lava Helium 14
Key Features
- 14.1-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD LED Backlit TN display
- 1.44 GHz quad-core Intel x5-Z8350 processor (Turbo Boost up to 1.92GHz) with Intel HD Graphics
- 2GB LPDDR3 RAM
- 32GB eMMC
- expandable up to 128GB with microSD card slot
- Windows 10 Home OS
- 2 Megapixel HD Webcam
- WiFi 802.11 b/g/n
- 10000mAh Lithium Polymer Battery with up to 9 hours of battery life
TCL Movetime Smartwatch
Key Features
- 1.39-inch AMOLED touchscreen display
- Calorie counter, sleep tracking
- Hear rate monitor
- Supports Bluetooth, WiFi
- Compatible with Android, iOS
- Lithium Polymer Battery
- Receive and dial out calls, notifications, e-mail, sms
- Steps and sleep monitoring
- Gesture control (camera and music)
- Various leather watch strap
- Wi-Fi and Bluetooth
- Heart rate sensor
- The product comes with 1 year warranty
Canon EOS 6D Mark II
Key Features
- 26.2 Megapixel CMOS Sensor
- DIGIC 7 Image Processor, ISO 100-40000
- Optical Viewfinder with a 45 all cross-type AF points
- Fast and accurate Dual Pixel CMOS AF with Phase-detection
- Built-in Flash
- Built-in Wi-Fi 802.11n, NFC, Bluetooth 4.1 and GPS
- 3-inch 3:2 Clear View II TFT Vari-angle Touch Screen
- Full HD video recording: MPEG4/H.264 at 60 fps
- High-speed Continuous Shooting at up to 6.5 frames per second (fps)
- Dust- & Water-resistant
Canon EOS 200D
Key Features
- Optical Viewfinder with a 9-point AF System
- Fast and accurate Dual Pixel CMOS AF with Phase-detection
- 24.2 Megapixel CMOS (APS-C) Sensor
- DIGIC 7 Image Processor, ISO 100-25600
- Built-in Flash
- Built-in Wi-Fi 802.11n, NFC and Bluetooth
- 3-inch 3:2 Clear View II TFT, 1040 K sRGB dots Vari-angle Touch Screen
- Full HD video recording: MPEG4/H.264 at 60 fps
- High-speed Continuous Shooting at up to 5.0 frames per second (fps)
Canon Rebel SL2
Key Features
- Digital AF/AE single-lens reflex camera with built-in flash
- CMOS sensor (supporting Dual Pixel CMOS AF)
- Compliant to Design rule for Camera File system 2.0 and Exif 2.3
- Eye-level SLR (with fixed pentaprism)
- TTL secondary image-forming phase-difference detection system with AF-dedicated sensor
- 63-zone metering sensor
- Vertical-travel, mechanical, focal-plane shutter with all speeds electronically-controlled
- Electronic 1st curtain and mechanical 2nd curtain
- E-TTL II autoflash (Evaluative, Average), FE Lock
- 3 inch TFT color, liquid-crystal monitor
- Battery Pack LP-E17 x 1
- With the AC Adapter AC-E6N and DC Coupler DR-E18, AC power operation is possible