Weekly Roundup : Top smartphones launched last week (July 2017)

This week, there were interesting happenings in the smartphone arena across the world. While there are launches such as the trio of Alcatel smartphones that happened in the global market, the open sale of the OnePlus 5 debuted in India. Also, the Nokia 3 that was an offline exclusive device was listed online.

Besides these, InFocus Turbo 5 was launched in India. This smartphone is an exclusive and comes in two variants based on RAM and storage. While the base model is priced at Rs. 6,999, the high-end model is priced at Rs. 7,999.

The highlight of the InFocus Turbo 5 is its big battery capacity. To be specific, the smartphone comes equipped with a 5000mAh battery under its hood that can give it long hours of backup.

Then comes Honor, the sub-brand of Huawei as the Honor Holly 3+ was launched in the country at Rs. 12,999. Also, Lava launched its first ever notebook - Lava Helium 14 that is priced at Rs. 14,999. Canon too launched the EOS 6D Mark II Full-Frame DSLR and the EOS 200D entry-level DSLR cameras starting from Rs. 47,495 in the country.

Huawei Honor Holly 3 - Rs 8,499

Key Features

5.5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD IPS display, 1000:1 contast ratio

1.2 GHz Octa-Core Kirin 620 processor with Mali 450 GPU

2GB RAM

16GB internal memory

expandable memory up to 128GB with MicroSD

Android 6.0 (Marshmallow) with EMUI 4.1

Dual SIM

13MP rear camera with LED Flash

8MP front-facing camera

4G LTE

3100mAh battery

Honor Holly 3 Plus - Rs 12,999

Key Features

a 5.5-inch HD (720x1280 pixels) display

1.2GHz Kirin 620 octa-core CPU

3GB of RAM

32GB of inbuilt storage

2GB/ 16GB storage option

13-megapixel rear sensor

8-megapixel front camera

4G VoLTE support

Micro-USB, and Bluetooth v4.0

3100mAh battery

Ziox Astra Titan 4G - Rs 6,599

Key Features

a 5-inch HD IPS display with a screen resolution of 1280 x 720 pixels

powered by a quad-core processor clocked at 1.3GHz

1GB of RAM and 16GB of internal storage

expandable up to 64GB, via micro SD card slot

Android 7.0 Nougat

4G, Bluetooth, WiFi, Dual-SIM and micro USB port

3000mAh battery

InFocus Turbo 5 - Rs 7,999

Key Features

5.2 Inch HD Touchscreen Display

1.25GHz MT6737 Octa Core Processor

2/3 GB RAM With 16/32GB ROM

13 MP Rear Camera With LED Flash

5 MP Front Camera

Dual Nano SIM

4G VoLTE

5000 MAh Battery

Lava Helium 14 - Rs 14,999

Key Features

14.1-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD LED Backlit TN display

1.44 GHz quad-core Intel x5-Z8350 processor (Turbo Boost up to 1.92GHz) with Intel HD Graphics

2GB LPDDR3 RAM

32GB eMMC

expandable up to 128GB with microSD card slot

Windows 10 Home OS

2 Megapixel HD Webcam

WiFi 802.11 b/g/n

10000mAh Lithium Polymer Battery with up to 9 hours of battery life

TCL Movetime Smartwatch - Rs 9,999

Key Features

1.39-inch AMOLED touchscreen display

Calorie counter, sleep tracking

Hear rate monitor

Supports Bluetooth, WiFi

Compatible with Android, iOS

Lithium Polymer Battery

Receive and dial out calls, notifications, e-mail, sms

Steps and sleep monitoring

Gesture control (camera and music)

Various leather watch strap

Wi-Fi and Bluetooth

Heart rate sensor

The product comes with 1 year warranty Canon EOS 6D Mark II Key Features

26.2 Megapixel CMOS Sensor

DIGIC 7 Image Processor, ISO 100-40000

Optical Viewfinder with a 45 all cross-type AF points

Fast and accurate Dual Pixel CMOS AF with Phase-detection

Built-in Flash

Built-in Wi-Fi 802.11n, NFC, Bluetooth 4.1 and GPS

3-inch 3:2 Clear View II TFT Vari-angle Touch Screen

Full HD video recording: MPEG4/H.264 at 60 fps

High-speed Continuous Shooting at up to 6.5 frames per second (fps)

Dust- & Water-resistant Canon EOS 200D Key Features

Optical Viewfinder with a 9-point AF System

Fast and accurate Dual Pixel CMOS AF with Phase-detection

24.2 Megapixel CMOS (APS-C) Sensor

DIGIC 7 Image Processor, ISO 100-25600

Built-in Flash

Built-in Wi-Fi 802.11n, NFC and Bluetooth

3-inch 3:2 Clear View II TFT, 1040 K sRGB dots Vari-angle Touch Screen

Full HD video recording: MPEG4/H.264 at 60 fps

High-speed Continuous Shooting at up to 5.0 frames per second (fps) Canon Rebel SL2 Key Features

Digital AF/AE single-lens reflex camera with built-in flash

CMOS sensor (supporting Dual Pixel CMOS AF)

Compliant to Design rule for Camera File system 2.0 and Exif 2.3

Eye-level SLR (with fixed pentaprism)

TTL secondary image-forming phase-difference detection system with AF-dedicated sensor

63-zone metering sensor

Vertical-travel, mechanical, focal-plane shutter with all speeds electronically-controlled

Electronic 1st curtain and mechanical 2nd curtain

E-TTL II autoflash (Evaluative, Average), FE Lock

3 inch TFT color, liquid-crystal monitor

Battery Pack LP-E17 x 1

With the AC Adapter AC-E6N and DC Coupler DR-E18, AC power operation is possible