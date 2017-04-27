Vivo V5s, Meizu E2, LG G6, Samsung Galaxy On Nx, Gionee M6S Plus and more: Weekly roundup

Well this week has been pretty interesting for the smartphone enthusiasts. Why we say that, it's because many popular smartphone manufactures took to the stage to announce their latest offerings.
Brands like Vivo, LG, Samsung amongst others showcased and at the same time launched their smartphones for the fans and consumers alike.
Basically, some of the smartphones launched include Vivo V5s, Meizu E2, LG G6, Samsung Galaxy On Nx, Gionee M6S Plus and there are more.
While we have already reported about the launches, if you didn't get time to go through our website, it's possible you may have missed out to read some of those interesting news.
However, to help you be in-touch with the latest news in the smartphone world, we are doing a roundup of all the devices launched this week. We expect that it will give you a sample of some of the major as well decent smartphone launches that happened during the time frame.
Here are some of the smartphones announced this week.
Vivo V5s
Key specs
- 5.5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD display with 2.5D Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection
- Octa-Core MediaTek MT6750 processor with Mali T860 GPU
- 4GB RAM
- 64GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 256GB
- Hybrid Dual SIM (micro + nano/microSD)
- Funtouch OS 3.0 based on Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)
- 13MP rear camera with LED Flash
- 20MP front-facing camera with Moonlight Flash
- 4G VoLTE
- 3000mAh battery
Meizu E2
- 5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) LCD display with 1000: 1 contrast ratio, 450cd / m² brightness
- 2.3GHz GHz MediaTek Helio P20 Octa-Core 64-bit 16nm processor with ARM Mali T880 GPU
- 3GB LPDDR4X RAM with 32GB storage
- 4GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Flyme 6.0 based on YunOS
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano+nano/microSD)
- 13 MP rear camera
- 8MP front-facing camera
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G VoLTE
- 3400mAh battery with fast charging
Samsung Galaxy On Nxt 64GB version
Key specs
- 5.5-inch (1920×1080 pixels) Full HD display with 2.5D Corning Gorilla Glass protection
- 1.6GHz Octa-Core Exynos 7870 processor with Mali T830 GPU
- 3GB RAM
- 32GB / 64GB Internal Storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB via micro SD card
- Android 6.0.1 (Marshmallow)
- Dual SIM
- 13MP rear camera with LED flash, f/1.9 aperture
- 8MP front camera, f/1.9 aperture
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G VoLTE
- 3300mAh battery
LG G6
Key specs
- 5.7-inch (1440 × 2880 pixels) QHD+ LCD display with a 18:9 aspect ratio, 564 PPI
- Quad-core Snapdragon 821 processor with Adreno 530 GPU
- 4GB LPDDR4 RAM
- 64GB (UFS 2.0) internal memory
- expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD
- Android 7.0 (Nougat) with LG UX 6.0, Google Assistant
- 13MP dual rear cameras
- secondary rear camera with 125-degree lens
- 5MP front camera with 100-degree wide-angle lens
- Fingerprint sensor
- Water, dust resistant (IP68)
- 32-bit Hi-Fi Quad DAC, Dolby Vision
- 4G LTE
- 3300mAh battery with Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0
Sony Bronze Pink Xperia XZ Premium
- 5.5-inch (3840 x 2160 pixels) 4K HDR TRILUMINOS Display with X-Reality
- Octa-Core Snapdragon 835 processor with Adreno 540 GPU
- 4GB RAM
- 64GB internal memory
- expandable memory with microSD card
- Android 7.1 (Nougat)
- Dual SIM (Optional)
- Water Resistant (IP65/IP68)
- 19MP rear camera
- 13MP front-facing camera
- DSEE HX, LDAC, Digital Noise Cancelling
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G LTE
- 3230mAh Battery with Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0
Gionee M6S Plus
- 6-inch (1920× 1080 pixels) Full HD AMOLED 2.5D curved glass display
- Octa Core Snapdragon 653 processor with Adreno 510 GPU
- 6GB LPDDR3 RAM
- 64GB /256GB Internal memory
- expandable memory up to 256GB with micro SD
- Android 6.0 (Marshmallow) with Amigo OS 3.5
- Dual SIM
- 12MP rear camera with dual-tone LED flash
- 8MP front-facing camera
- Fingerprint sensor, Encrypted chip (China only)
- 4G VoLTE
- 6020mAh battery with fast charging
ZTE Blade Max 3
- 6-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) 2.5D curved Corning Gorilla Glass 3 display
- 2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 625 with Adreno 506 GPU
- 2GB RAM, 16GB internal storage, expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 6.0.1 (Marshmallow)
- 13MP dual (Color + Monochrome) rear cameras with dual-tone LED Flash
- 5MP front-facing camera
- Fingerprint sensor
- Hi-Fi Audio Chip, 3.5mm audio jack
- 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz & 5GHz)
- 4000mAh battery with Qualcomm Quick Charge
ZTE MAX XL
- 6-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) display
- 1.4GHz Quad-Core Snapdragon 425 with Adreno 308 GPU
- 2GB RAM
- 16GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 7.1.1 (Nougat)
- 13MP rear camera with LED Flash
- 5MP front-facing camera
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G LTE
- Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n
- Bluetooth 4.1, GPS
- 3990mAh battery
Intex Aqua A4
Key specs
- a 4.0 inches TFT 480 x 800 pixels display
- runs Android,7.0 Nougat and features
- Quad Core 1.3 GHz 1GB RAM Spreadtrum SC9832 SoC processor paired
- 8GB native storage capacity
- a 5MP main snapper at its rear
- 2MP front-facing selfie shooter
- Li-Ion 1750 mAh battery